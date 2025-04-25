Buy Proxies with Credit Card
Get your proxies quickly and securely with a credit card. Choose from 195+ locations, take advantage of advanced targeting, and set up your proxies in just a few clicks.
195+
global locations
115M+
ethically-sourced IPs
#1
in IP quality
<0.5s
response time
99.68%
success rate
Choose a proxy for purchase with a credit card
Residential proxies
Datacenter proxies
Mobile proxies
Static residential (ISP) proxies
Best for
Multi-accounting, market intelligence, ad verification, web scraping.
Market intelligence, cybersecurity, and browsing.
App testing, multi-accounting, AdTech, price aggregation.
Monitoring SEO, web scraping, and accessing “mission-critical” apps.
Features
SOCKS5 & HTTP(S) protocols, 125M+ IPs in 195+ locations, 99.99% uptime, <0.5s response time, advanced targeting.
SOCKS5 & HTTP(S) protocols, 10M+ IPs in 160+ locations, 99.99% uptime, <0.8s response time, 700+ mobile carriers, OS filtering.
SOCKS5 & HTTP(S) protocols, worldwide locations, 100K+ shared IPs, 400+ subnets, <0.3s response time.
SOCKS5 & HTTP(S) protocols, forever website sessions, unlimited traffic & bandwidth, IPs from premium ASNs.
Pay for
GBs
GBs or IPs
GBs
GBs or IPs
Explore top proxy locations worldwide
Get access to IPs from 195+ locations worldwide. Make geo-restrictions a thing of the past, gather localized data with pinpoint accuracy, targeting not only countries but also specific states, cities, ASNs, and ZIP codes.
Equip fast and reliable proxies
We’ve designed every part of our infrastructure with your needs in mind. Our users value us for our reliable solutions, easy integration, precise targeting, efficiency, and award-winning 24/7 tech support.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
Easily connect to any online target without dealing with CAPTCHAs or IP blocks. With HTTP(S) and SOCKS5, along with full TCP and UDP support, you’ll enjoy a seamless experience.
Reliable infrastructure
Scale with confidence using a high-speed, redundant network that guarantees 99.99% uptime, keeping your operations stable and reliable at all times.
Effortless tool integration
Streamline your workflow by pairing proxies with web scrapers, data-driven apps, automation tools, and third-party software.
Advanced geo-targeting
Target specific countries, states, cities, ASNs, and ZIP codes with precision using our proxies and bypass geo-restrictions.
Consistently fast performance
Enjoy low-latency, high-speed connections optimized for scraping, automation, and uninterrupted browsing.
Simplified proxy management
Ethically-sourced IPs
Access a proxy pool of high-quality, ethical, and GDPR-compliant IPs from trustworthy partners.
Dedicated and rotating IPs
Use static IPs for stable, long sessions or switch to rotating proxies for large-scale data extraction across different targets.
24/7 tech support
Reach out to our tech team at any time via LiveChat for assistance with setup, troubleshooting, or selecting the ideal proxy for your needs.
Best proxies for every use case
We offer solutions to meet your unique needs. Collect vast amounts of public data, manage multiple accounts effortlessly, bypass geo-restrictions, and more.
Web scraping
Collect vast amounts of real-time data from multiple sources, bypassing CAPTCHAs and IP bans.
Price intelligence
Monitor competitor strategies, spot market shifts early, and make data-driven decisions to stay one step ahead.
Multi-accounting
Manage multiple social media or eCommerce accounts without restrictions, avoid bans, and keep your operations running smoothly.
AdTech
Spot and reduce bot traffic, validate ad campaigns, and make sure your campaigns show up exactly how and where they should.
SEO performance
Optimize your SEO by tracking performance, discovering key keywords, and refining your strategy for impact.
What people are saying about us
We're proud to have the support and positive feedback of 85K+ users who love Decodo’s reliability, speed, and industry-leading solutions.
Best online Customer support I've gotten
Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...
We almost forgot we're using proxy
Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...
Perfect and reliable proxy service
I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...
Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support
The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...
Frequently asked questions
What payment methods do you accept for purchasing proxies?
We accept a variety of payment methods, including credit cards, PayPal, Alipay, Google Pay, Apple Pay. You can also pay with cryptocurrency for most proxies, except for the Pay per IP option for ISP and datacenter proxies.
What credit cards do you accept?
We accept Visa, Mastercard, and American Express credit cards.
Do you accept cryptocurrency payments for proxies?
Yes, but there are exceptions. We don’t accept cryptocurrency for the Pay per IP option, specifically for ISP proxies and datacenter proxies.
Can I use Google Pay or Apple Pay to buy proxies?
Absolutely. You can pay using both Google Pay and Apple Pay to buy proxies.
Is there a verification process for payments?
Yes, every payment method has a quick verification step to make sure it’s really you making the payment. It’s just an extra layer of security to keep your transactions safe.
How do you protect my credit card information during transactions?
We protect our users' credit card information by outsourcing to licensed and reliable payment collection partners that ensure the highest security measures.
Do you store my credit card details?
We don’t store any of your credit card information. Even if you’ve entered your details before, they won’t be saved for future payments. This is to ensure your information is always kept secure.
What are the different proxy pricing models available?
Decodo’s pricing models are flexible and fit different needs. You can choose from several payment options:
- Pay per GB – great for data-focused users. You can also save with bundle deals that give you more value at a lower cost.
- Pay per IP – ideal if you need access to specific proxy IPs.
Your final price will also depend on how many proxies you need and which plan you choose: Pay As You Go for flexibility, or a monthly subscription plan for better long-term value.
What is the importance of speed and latency in proxies?
Speed and latency in proxies are crucial because they directly affect how quickly data is transmitted between the user and the internet. Low latency and high speed ensure faster browsing, smoother streaming, and more responsive applications, especially important for tasks like gaming, trading, managing multiple accounts, or scraping.
What are the benefits of using rotating proxies?
Rotating proxies automatically switch IPs at set intervals or per request, helping users avoid IP bans, reduce detection risks, and improve anonymity. Rotating proxies are especially useful for web data scraping, SEO monitoring, and accessing geo-restricted content.
