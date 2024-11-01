ScrapingBee's plans start at $19/month for 75K credits, while Decodo's Web Data API offers a free $5 plan with up to 10K requests per month and paid plans starting at $0.15/1K requests, with rates depending on plan size, proxy type, and JavaScript rendering. ScrapingBee charges different credit amounts depending on the request configuration: JavaScript rendering costs 5 credits with standard proxies, while premium proxies with JavaScript rendering cost 25 credits.