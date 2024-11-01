Top ScrapingBee Alternative
Need more than ScrapingBee's credit math? Get a full-featured Web Data API, 24/7 award-winning tech support, and AI-ready integrations.
14-day money-back option
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Decodo vs. ScrapingBee overview
Compare Decodo and ScrapingBee on the metrics that matter in production: cost per request with JavaScript rendering, and support for each API.
Feature
Decodo
ScrapingBee
Reviewed as
Among the top-performing unblockers across Proxyway’s 15 protected test websites and the cheapest provider under Proxyway's methodology (JavaScript rendering + premium unblocking enabled)
Strong unblocker across the 15 tested websites, but pricing varies significantly by configuration
Pricing model
Per request, starting from $0.15/1K requests. A published rate for each endpoint and request type
Credit-based from $19/month; JavaScript rendering and premium proxies multiply credit cost per request
Data collection endpoints
/scrape, /search, /crawl, and /map under a single API key; 100+ ready-made templates.
Single-page scraping API, plus dedicated APIs; no crawl or site-mapping endpoint
Certificates
ISO/IEC 27001:2022 (proxies and Scraping API), co-founding member of EWDCI
Not disclosed
Support
24/7 award-winning tech support via LiveChat, extensive documentation, and Knowledge Hub
LiveChat, email, Knowledge Base
Free plan
$5 worth free plan with up to 10K recurring requests, no credit card required. 14-day money-back option on paid plans
1K free API credits, no credit card
Other strengths
AI-ready integrations: MCP, n8n, LangChain, OpenClaw; TypeScript, Python, Go SDKs; 125M+ IPs behind the API; flexible per-request pricing that scales down
Headless browser handling, large proxy pool, geolocation options, AI integrations
Why choose Decodo for your web scraping projects
Flexible pricing
Pay from just $0.15/1K requests. You won’t be charged for failed requests, and we’ll retry them automatically.
4 endpoints, 1 API
Search the live web, extract data from individual pages, map entire websites, and crawl thousands of URLs.
Reliable anti-bot bypass
Get past tough anti-bot systems with built-in proxy management and browser fingerprinting for more reliable data extraction.
Ready-made templates
Scrape popular websites with pre-built scrapers and task scheduling without writing everything from scratch.
AI-ready infrastructure
Connect your scraping workflows to AI agents with native integrations for MCP, n8n, OpenClaw, and LangChain.
24/7 tech support
Get help whenever you need it via LiveChat, a comprehensive Developer Hub, and quick start guides.
Find the right pricing for your projects
Choose a scraping solution that fits your data needs, budget, and workload, from individual projects to enterprise operations.
10 req/s
$0
/month
Up to 5K crawls or 10K pages scraped
10 req/s
$19
/month
Up to 19K crawls or 38K pages scraped
25 req/s
$49
/month
Up to 65K crawls or 122K pages scraped
50 req/s
$99
/month
Up to 141K crawls or 330K pages scraped
100 req/s
$249
/month
Up to 383K crawls or 1.2M pages scraped
With each plan, you access:
JavaScript rendering
99.99% success rate
HTML, Markdown, XHR, plus JSON, PNG where supported
One-click AI integrations
LLM-ready Markdown format
100+ pre-built templates
Single API key for all endpoints
/scrape, /search, /map, /crawl
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
Switch from ScrapingBee in 4 steps
Moving an existing ScrapingBee integration to Decodo:
- Create a Decodo dashboard account and activate your free plan or choose a subscription
- Get your Web Data API key from the dashboard
- Replace ScrapingBee’s endpoint and key with Decodo's
- Run a handful of real requests through the new setup before pointing production traffic at it, then check the Developer Hub for anything on authentication or endpoint setup.
See documentation for integrations, authentication, and configuration specifics.
Why is Decodo a strong ScrapingBee alternative?
Transparent pricing that scales
Pay from $0.15/1K requests, with a published rate for each request type, so you know what JavaScript rendering or a protected website will cost before you send the request. Start with up to 10K free requests each month and scale your data collection without unexpected credit costs.
More than just web scraping
Access 4 endpoints through a single API key: scrape individual pages, discover URLs across websites, crawl up to 10K pages per job, and retrieve live web search results. Handle the entire data collection workflow without stitching together separate tools.
Security and compliance
ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification covers Decodo’s proxies and the Scraping API. Decodo is also a co-founder of the Ethical Web Data Collection Initiative (EWDCI).
Award-winning tech support
Get help 24/7 via LiveChat, troubleshoot with the Developer Hub, and get started effortlessly with quick start guides. Access technical guidance as you build, troubleshoot, and scale your data collection workflows.
Compare Decodo to other providers
See how Decodo stacks up against other web scraping and proxy providers across features, performance, and cost.
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of 135K+ users and the industry's best.
Helping us build
Decodo lets us collect data from 10M+ ads every month without throttling, so our small team can focus on building.
S
Skaler.app
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Frequently asked questions
Is Decodo a good ScrapingBee alternative?
What is the difference between Decodo and ScrapingBee?
The main differences between Decodo and ScrapingBee are pricing and data collection capabilities. ScrapingBee uses a credit-based model, where requests determine the cost based on rendering and proxy settings. Decodo's Web Data API starts at $0.15/1K requests. It also combines scraping, site mapping, crawling, and web search under a single API key, with built-in anti-bot handling and AI integrations.
How much does ScrapingBee cost compared to Decodo?
ScrapingBee's plans start at $19/month for 75K credits, while Decodo's Web Data API offers a free $5 plan with up to 10K requests per month and paid plans starting at $0.15/1K requests, with rates depending on plan size, proxy type, and JavaScript rendering. ScrapingBee charges different credit amounts depending on the request configuration: JavaScript rendering costs 5 credits with standard proxies, while premium proxies with JavaScript rendering cost 25 credits.
Can I migrate from ScrapingBee without rewriting my scraper?
Mostly, yes. Both are HTTP APIs, so migration is an endpoint-and-credentials swap, plus parameter mapping; ready-made code examples cover Python, Node.js, and cURL. We recommend dedicating an afternoon to test result parity on your targets before switching traffic.
Try The Best ScrapingBee Alternative for Free
Test Decodo's Web Data API on your own targets with a free starter plan or a 14-day money-back.
14-day money-back option