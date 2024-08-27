The Stronger Alternative to IPRoyal
Compare the main Decodo and IPRoyal differences
Data points were sourced from Proxyway’s Best Residential Proxies of 2026 report.
Decodo
IPRoyal
Reviewed as
Best value provider of residential proxies
Decent proxies with scaling non-expiring packages.
Advertised pool
115M+
32M
Locations
195+ with granular targeting down to ASN level
195+, down to city-level targeting only
Success rate
99.86%
98.22%
Response time
0.63s
1.36s
Entry price
From $4/GB with Pay As You Go
From $7.35/GB with Pay As You Go
Certificates
ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for proxies and Scraping API, EWDCI Certified, GDPR/CCPA compliant
GDPR/CCPA compliant, following ethical sourcing practices, but no formal recognition
Support
24/7 tech support via LiveChat, plus an extensive Knowledge Hub, and a hands-on Discord community
24/7 tech support via email and a sizable documentation page
Free trial
3-day free trial with 100MB for all new users, 14-day money-back option
A free trial is only available to businesses; otherwise, it’s $1.75/GB to try it out
Strengths
- AI-ready integrations: MCP, n8n, OpenClaw, and LangChain
- Enterprise-grade scaling and performance
- Non-expiring traffic
- 7-day sticky sessions
- Discount bundling available
Why go with Decodo for your data collection projects
Access global content
Collect web data globally with a 115M+ residential proxy pool spread across 195+ locations.
Flexible pricing options
Choose from Pay per GB or Pay As You Go pricing at the most competitive rates in the industry.
Overcome barriers
Don’t get bogged down by CAPTCHAs, geo-restrictions, and IP blocks by rotating residential proxies with each request.
Precise location targeting
Get the data you need from specific locations with granular targeting by continent, country, region, city, ZIP, or ASN.
High-end performance at scale
Hit 99.86% success rates with <0.6s response times and 99.99% uptime regardless of your request volumes.
AI-ready infrastructure
Connect via MCP server, n8n node, OpenClaw skill, LangChain integration, or collect and structure your own AI training data.
Power your data collection with the right tools
Decodo delivers an all-in-one platform for proxies, scrapers, and AI-ready solutions built to help teams grow and scale their data ops.
What is a proxy?
A proxy acts as an intermediary between your device and the internet. As traffic is routed through alternative IPs, you’re avoiding geo-restrictions, CAPTCHAs, and IP blocks, unlocking access to any target with maximum anonymity.
Residential proxies
from $1.5/GB
Real household IP addresses connected to local networks, offering genuine residential locations and user-like behavior. Learn more
Static residential proxies
from $0.27/IP
ISP-issued static IPs from premium ASNs that combine residential authenticity with datacenter-like stability. Learn more
Mobile proxies
from $2.25/GB
Real smartphone IPs from 3G/4G/5G carrier networks, providing genuine mobile traffic footprints. Learn more
Datacenter proxies
from $0.020/IP
High-speed IP addresses from enterprise-grade data centers, offering lightning-fast response times. Learn more
Site Unblocker
from $0.95/1K req
An advanced proxy solution engineered to bypass anti-bot defenses and automatically handle CAPTCHAs or IP bans. Learn more
What is Scraping API?
Our All-in-One Scraping API lets you collect web data at scale without managing multiple tools – it combines Web Scraping API, eCommerce Scraping API, SERP Scraping API, and Social Media Scraping API into one streamlined solution.
Core Scraping API
from $0.08/1K req
A cost-effective solution that handles proxies and anti-bot defenses for you. Learn more
Advanced Scraping API
from $0.95/1K req
An advanced solution featuring headless browser tech, structured data, markdown output, and automated scheduling. Learn more
Video Downloader
from $0.08/GB
Seamlessly download YouTube videos and audio at scale for analysis, archiving, or AI dataset creation. Learn more
AI Parser
Instantly turn any website’s HTML into structured data. Simply describe what you need and get clean JSON results, no coding required. Learn more
MCP server
Give your AI agents, LLMs, and tools the power to browse the web, fetch real-time results, and analyze the latest data.
Migrate to Decodo effortlessly
Moving your projects to Decodo is easy – simply follow these 3 simple steps:
- Sign up for an account and pick a plan that meets your needs.
- Copy the needed credentials from our intuitive dashboard into your current setup.
- Test your new configuration.
Check out our Knowledge Hub for integrations, authentication, and other configuration specifics.
Why is Decodo a strong IPRoyal alternative?
Powerful and straightforward
Decodo gives access to 115M+ residential IPs from 195+ locations with ASN targeting, a 99.86% success rate, and 0.63s response time. All of this with an intuitive dashboard, ready-made code, quick start guides, and AI-ready integrations to kick off your data projects faster and easier.
Best value provider
Proxyway named Decodo the 2026 Best Value Provider for striking a balance of strong performance, universal feature set, reasonable pricing, and a refined user experience.
Commitment to security and compliance
Our proxies and Scraping API carry ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification and meet EWDCI and other standards to guarantee the security and reliability that your team needs, minus the enterprise price tag.
Award-winning tech support
Whether you're troubleshooting or just getting started, 24/7 LiveChat with our tech support, a Knowledge Hub, and a Discord community of devs and scraping experts are there with every plan.
How does Decodo compare?
See how Decodo holds up against other proxy providers on features, performance, and pricing.
Here’s what users say about Decodo
135K+ users worldwide rely on Decodo for high-performance proxies, straightforward tooling, and pricing with no surprises.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Frequently asked questions
What are IPRoyal alternatives?
Decodo, as well as SOAX and NetNut, are some of the best alternatives to IPRoyal. They offer inexpensive pricing models, sizable IP pools, a selection of proxy types with a solid feature set, and free tools built for devs and scaling teams.
Is Decodo better than IPRoyal?
Decodo has the edge on infrastructure, feature depth, and pricing flexibility. But the best way to find out is to test it yourself. Claim a 3-day free trial with Decodo and run your own projects to compare the experience directly against IPRoyal.
Is IPRoyal cheaper than Decodo?
Yes. Proxyway named Decodo the 2026 Best Value Provider, recognizing its lower entry price and flat pricing model against an offering that goes toe-to-toe with market giants like Bright Data and Oxylabs on performance and features.
What happened to Smartproxy?
Smartproxy officially became Decodo in April 2025. It retains the same network, uptime, and other infrastructural aspects, but now with AI integrations, broader features, and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification.
Can I try Decodo for free?
Yes. New users can try out any proxy type offered by Decodo, residential proxies included, with a 3-day free trial. If you purchased a subscription without a trial, you're covered by a 14-day money-back option instead, terms apply.
