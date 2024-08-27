The Stronger Alternative to IPRoyal

Exploring alternatives to IPRoyal? Build and scale your data collection projects on high-performance infrastructure with AI-ready integrations and at a market-leading price.

Compare the main Decodo and IPRoyal differences

Data points were sourced from Proxyway’s Best Residential Proxies of 2026 report.


Decodo

IPRoyal

Reviewed as

Best value provider of residential proxies

Decent proxies with scaling non-expiring packages.

Advertised pool

115M+

32M

Locations

195+ with granular targeting down to ASN level

195+, down to city-level targeting only

Success rate

99.86%

98.22%

Response time

0.63s

1.36s

Entry price

From $4/GB with Pay As You Go

From $7.35/GB with Pay As You Go

Certificates

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for proxies and Scraping API, EWDCI Certified, GDPR/CCPA compliant

GDPR/CCPA compliant, following ethical sourcing practices, but no formal recognition

Support

24/7 tech support via LiveChat, plus an extensive Knowledge Hub, and a hands-on Discord community

24/7 tech support via email and a sizable documentation page

Free trial

3-day free trial with 100MB for all new users, 14-day money-back option

A free trial is only available to businesses; otherwise, it’s $1.75/GB to try it out

Strengths

  • AI-ready integrations: MCP, n8n, OpenClaw, and LangChain
  • Enterprise-grade scaling and performance
  • Non-expiring traffic
  • 7-day sticky sessions
  • Discount bundling available

Why go with Decodo for your data collection projects

HTTPS-locations-global-geo-icon

Access global content

Collect web data globally with a 115M+ residential proxy pool spread across 195+ locations.

Flexible pricing options

Choose from Pay per GB or Pay As You Go pricing at the most competitive rates in the industry.

Overcome barriers

Don’t get bogged down by CAPTCHAs, geo-restrictions, and IP blocks by rotating residential proxies with each request.

Advanced-targeting-icon

Precise location targeting

Get the data you need from specific locations with granular targeting by continent, country, region, city, ZIP, or ASN.

High-end performance at scale

Hit 99.86% success rates with <0.6s response times and 99.99% uptime regardless of your request volumes.

AI-ready infrastructure

Connect via MCP server, n8n node, OpenClaw skill, LangChain integration, or collect and structure your own AI training data.

Power your data collection with the right tools

Decodo delivers an all-in-one platform for proxies, scrapers, and AI-ready solutions built to help teams grow and scale their data ops.

What is a proxy?

A proxy acts as an intermediary between your device and the internet. As traffic is routed through alternative IPs, you’re avoiding geo-restrictions, CAPTCHAs, and IP blocks, unlocking access to any target with maximum anonymity.

Residential proxies

from $1.5/GB

Real household IP addresses connected to local networks, offering genuine residential locations and user-like behavior. Learn more

Static residential proxies

from $0.27/IP

ISP-issued static IPs from premium ASNs that combine residential authenticity with datacenter-like stability. Learn more

Mobile proxies

from $2.25/GB

Real smartphone IPs from 3G/4G/5G carrier networks, providing genuine mobile traffic footprints. Learn more

Datacenter proxies

from $0.020/IP

High-speed IP addresses from enterprise-grade data centers, offering lightning-fast response times. Learn more

Site Unblocker

from $0.95/1K req

An advanced proxy solution engineered to bypass anti-bot defenses and automatically handle CAPTCHAs or IP bans. Learn more

What is Scraping API?

Our All-in-One Scraping API lets you collect web data at scale without managing multiple tools – it combines Web Scraping API, eCommerce Scraping API, SERP Scraping API, and Social Media Scraping API into one streamlined solution.

Core Scraping API

from $0.08/1K req

A cost-effective solution that handles proxies and anti-bot defenses for you. Learn more

Advanced Scraping API

from $0.95/1K req

An advanced solution featuring headless browser tech, structured data, markdown output, and automated scheduling. Learn more

Video Downloader

from $0.08/GB

Seamlessly download YouTube videos and audio at scale for analysis, archiving, or AI dataset creation. Learn more

AI Parser

Instantly turn any website’s HTML into structured data. Simply describe what you need and get clean JSON results, no coding required. Learn more

MCP server

Give your AI agents, LLMs, and tools the power to browse the web, fetch real-time results, and analyze the latest data.

Migrate to Decodo effortlessly

Moving your projects to Decodo is easy – simply follow these 3 simple steps:

  • Sign up for an account and pick a plan that meets your needs.
  • Copy the needed credentials from our intuitive dashboard into your current setup.
  • Test your new configuration.

Check out our Knowledge Hub for integrations, authentication, and other configuration specifics.

Why is Decodo a strong IPRoyal alternative?

Powerful and straightforward

Decodo gives access to 115M+ residential IPs from 195+ locations with ASN targeting, a 99.86% success rate, and 0.63s response time. All of this with an intuitive dashboard, ready-made code, quick start guides, and AI-ready integrations to kick off your data projects faster and easier.

Decodo-best-value-by-Proxyway-2025-award

Best value provider

Proxyway named Decodo the 2026 Best Value Provider for striking a balance of strong performance, universal feature set, reasonable pricing, and a refined user experience.

Commitment to security and compliance

Our proxies and Scraping API carry ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification and meet EWDCI and other standards to guarantee the security and reliability that your team needs, minus the enterprise price tag.

Award-winning tech support

Whether you're troubleshooting or just getting started, 24/7 LiveChat with our tech support, a Knowledge Hub, and a Discord community of devs and scraping experts are there with every plan.

How does Decodo compare?

See how Decodo holds up against other proxy providers on features, performance, and pricing.

Bright Data

Oxylabs

Zyte

NetNut

ScrapingBee

SOAX

Here’s what users say about Decodo

135K+ users worldwide rely on Decodo for high-performance proxies, straightforward tooling, and pricing with no surprises.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

Decodo-best-usability-award-2025-by-G2

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Decodo-Highest-User-Adoption-2025-award-by-G2

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Decodo-best-value-by-Proxyway-2025-award

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

techradar-logo

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway-logo

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag-logo

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Frequently asked questions

What are IPRoyal alternatives?

Decodo, as well as SOAX and NetNut, are some of the best alternatives to IPRoyal. They offer inexpensive pricing models, sizable IP pools, a selection of proxy types with a solid feature set, and free tools built for devs and scaling teams.

Is Decodo better than IPRoyal?

Decodo has the edge on infrastructure, feature depth, and pricing flexibility. But the best way to find out is to test it yourself. Claim a 3-day free trial with Decodo and run your own projects to compare the experience directly against IPRoyal.

Is IPRoyal cheaper than Decodo?

Yes. Proxyway named Decodo the 2026 Best Value Provider, recognizing its lower entry price and flat pricing model against an offering that goes toe-to-toe with market giants like Bright Data and Oxylabs on performance and features.

What happened to Smartproxy?

Smartproxy officially became Decodo in April 2025. It retains the same network, uptime, and other infrastructural aspects, but now with AI integrations, broader features, and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification.

Can I try Decodo for free?

Yes. New users can try out any proxy type offered by Decodo, residential proxies included, with a 3-day free trial. If you purchased a subscription without a trial, you're covered by a 14-day money-back option instead, terms apply.

Switch To Decodo Now

Start collecting web data with fast proxies at one of the best prices on the market.

