Compare Decodo and Oxylabs at a glance

Data points were sourced from Proxyway's Best Residential Proxies of 2026 report.


Decodo

Oxylabs

Reviewed as

Best value provider of residential proxies

Premium residential proxy provider

Success rate

99.86%

99.82%

Entry price

From $3.5/GB with Pay As You Go

From $20, no Pay As You Go option

Onboarding

Instant self-service – sign up, pick a plan, and set up

Strict KYC process before even starting configuration

Certificates

ISO/IEC 27001:2022, EWDCI Certified, GDPR-Compliant

ISO/IEC 27001:2022, EWDCI Certified, GDPR-Compliant

Support

24/7 tech support via LiveChat, plus an extensive Knowledge Hub, and a hands-on Discord community

24/7 tech support via LiveChat and email, online documentation

Free trial

3-day free trial with 100MB for all new users, 14-day money-back option

7-day free trial for businesses only, 3-day refund for individuals

Strengths

  • AI-ready integrations: MCP, n8n node, and LangChain
  • Flexible pricing and scalable infrastructure that grow with small and mid-sized teams
  • Enterprise-grade scaling and performance
  • ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for proxies and Scraping API products, and ethical IP sourcing
  • Premium features like self-healing parser
  • Enterprise-focused custom proxy solutions
  • Ready-to-use datasets available

Why choose Decodo for your data collection projects

HTTPS-locations-global-geo-icon

Access global content

Get data from around the world with 115M+ residential proxies from 195+ locations.

Flexible pricing options

Choose between a Pay-per-GB or Pay-As-You-Go subscription plan, all at one of the best prices on the market.

Overcome barriers

Rotate high-quality proxies with every request without triggering CAPTCHAs, geo-restrictions, and IP blocks.

Advanced-targeting-icon

Precise location targeting

Narrow your requests by continent, country, region, city, ZIP code, or ASN for exact geographic control.

High-end performance at scale

Keep up consistent performance with a 99.86% success rate, <0.6s response time, and 99.99% uptime, whether it’s hundreds or millions of requests.

AI-ready infrastructure

Build your own AI training data or plug into MCP servers, n8n nodes, and LangChain integrations based on your workflows.

Find the right tools for your projects

Choose from different proxy and scraper solutions to meet your specific data collection needs.


What is a proxy?

A proxy acts as an intermediary between your device and the internet. As traffic is routed through alternative IPs, you’re avoiding geo-restrictions, CAPTCHAs, and IP blocks, unlocking access to any target with maximum anonymity.

Residential proxies

from $1.5/GB

Real household IP addresses connected to local networks, offering genuine residential locations and user-like behavior. Learn more

Static residential proxies

from $0.27/IP

ISP-issued static IPs from premium ASNs that combine residential authenticity with datacenter-like stability. Learn more

Mobile proxies

from $2.25/GB

Real smartphone IPs from 3G/4G/5G carrier networks, providing genuine mobile traffic footprints. Learn more

Datacenter proxies

from $0.020/IP

High-speed IP addresses from enterprise-grade data centers, offering lightning-fast response times. Learn more

Site Unblocker

from $0.95/1K req

An advanced proxy solution engineered to bypass anti-bot defenses and automatically handle CAPTCHAs or IP bans. Learn more

What is Scraping API?

Our All-in-One Scraping API lets you collect web data at scale without managing multiple tools – it combines Web Scraping API, eCommerce Scraping API, SERP Scraping API, and Social Media Scraping API into one streamlined solution.

Core Scraping API

from $0.08/1K req

A cost-effective solution that handles proxies and anti-bot defenses for you. Learn more

Advanced Scraping API

from $0.95/1K req

An advanced solution featuring headless browser tech, structured data, markdown output, and automated scheduling. Learn more

Video Downloader

from $0.08/GB

Seamlessly download YouTube videos and audio at scale for analysis, archiving, or AI dataset creation. Learn more

AI Parser

Instantly turn any website’s HTML into structured data. Simply describe what you need and get clean JSON results, no coding required. Learn more

MCP server

Give your AI agents, LLMs, and tools the power to browse the web, fetch real-time results, and analyze the latest data.

Migrate to Decodo effortlessly

Moving your projects to Decodo can be done in 3 easy steps:

  1. Sign up for a Decodo dashboard account and pick a plan that meets your data collection needs.
  2. Copy all the necessary credentials, like your username, password, endpoint, and port, from our intuitive dashboard into your current setup.
  3. Test your new configuration before deploying it into your live environment.

See our Knowledge Base for integrations, authentication, and other configuration question.


Get Decodo residential proxies for all your data collection projects

Straightforward onboarding

Skip onboarding calls and go straight to launching your projects yourself – quick start guides, intuitive dashboard, ready-made code snippets, and native MCP, n8n, and LangChain help streamline your workflow setup.

Best value provider

Proxyway recognized Decodo as the 2026 Best Value Provider for delivering performance and feature sets on par with giants like Oxylabs, but at a flexible price point that actually lets you scale.

Award-winning tech support

Get help whenever and however you need it – 24/7 LiveChat with award-winning tech support, extensive resources in our Knowledge Hub, and a Discord community for hands-on assistance from other devs.

Commitment to security and compliance

Our proxies and Scraping API have ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification and meet EWDCI standards, meaning you get enterprise-grade compliance without the premium price tag.

Compare Decodo to other providers

See how Decodo stacks up against other proxy providers across features, performance, and cost.

Bright Data

IPRoyal

Zyte

NetNut

ScrapingBee

SOAX

Frequently asked questions

Is Decodo a good Oxylabs alternative?

Yes. Decodo delivers more efficient performance compared to Oxylabs with lower and more flexible pricing, self-service setup, and native AI integrations, like MCP, n8n, and LangChain, all without onboarding calls.

What is the difference between Decodo and Oxylabs?

The main difference is positioning: Oxylabs targets enterprise clients with higher pricing and dedicated account management, while Decodo offers a self-service approach to setup, subscription-based or pay-as-you-go pricing, and native AI integration support. While both deliver comparable performance, Decodo simply removes the enterprise overhead.

What happened to Smartproxy?

Smartproxy officially rebranded to Decodo in April 2025. It’s still the same proxy network and level of reliability, but with new AI integrations, expanded features, and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification. All existing accounts continue working without interruption.

Can I try Decodo for free?

Absolutely. We offer a 3-day free trial for all proxy types, including residential proxies. There’s also a 14-day money-back option available to new users who purchase a subscription without a trial.

Will I save if I switch from Oxylabs to Decodo?

Yes. According to Proxyway’s report, Decodo offers more budget-friendly pricing compared to Oxylabs. They claim that our infrastructure not only performs the best overall, but also has a relatively flat pricing structure per target.

What other types of proxies does Decodo offer?

Decodo offers four main proxy types:

  • residential (115M+ IPs for high-success scraping)
  • mobile (10M+ for strict targets)
  • ISP (static residential, for account management and consistent identity)
  • datacenter (for high-volume, cost-effective collection)

