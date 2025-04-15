How Stealth Accounts Can Save Your Business on eBay

When we think of online shopping, eBay is clearly the leader in e-commerce. If you own a business, chances are you’re already familiar with how profitable the eBay platform is for retail.

As with any sales endeavor, however, there are certain risks on eBay. Aside from issues such as receiving counterfeit products, falling prey to phishing, having trouble with shipping providers, not getting payment, there is one more thing that requires serious risk management.

Have you ever had your account on eBay banned? NEWS FLASH, it can easily happen to anyone. The reasons behind this aren't always clear.

Losing your account with all of your listings, contacts, and no possibility to use eBay again would be nothing short of a state of emergency for your business. But don’t worry, by following a few easy steps on how to use proxies for your eBay stealth accounts, you’ll learn to protect yourself.