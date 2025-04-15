Google Play Scraper API

Collect real-time app data from Google Play with Decodo’s ready-made scraping solutions. Our Google Play scraper API helps you extract app titles, ratings, reviews, developer info, and more.

*This scraper is now a part of Web Scraping API.

Be ahead of Google Play scraping game

Extract data from Google Play

SERP Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper and a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies.

Here are some of the key data points you can extract with it:

  • App titles, descriptions, and categories
  • Ratings, review counts, and individual reviews
  • Number of installs and update history
  • Developer information and contact details
  • App icons, images, and video previews
  • In-app purchase details and pricing

Try Google Play scraper for free

What is a Google Play scraper?

A Google Play scraper is a tool that extracts data from Google Play.

With our Google Play scraper API, you can send a single API request and receive the data you need in HTML format. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until the data is delivered. You'll only pay for successful requests.

Designed by our experienced developers, this tool offers you a range of handy features:


Built-in scraper

JavaScript rendering

Easy API integration

195+ geo-locations, including country-, state-, and city-level targeting

No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks

Scrape Google Play with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Google Play scraper API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.

Documentation
import requests
  
url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "url": "https://play.google.com/store/games",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Google Play scraper API is full of awesomeness

Collect data from Google Play with ease using our powerful API. From JavaScript rendering to built-in proxy integration, we ensure seamless data collection without blocks or CAPTCHAs.

Flexible output options

Retrieve clean HTML ready for your custom processing needs.

100% success

Get charged only when your Google Play queries return successful results.

Real-time or on-demand results

Scrape data in real time or schedule on-demand delivery, you’re the boss.

Advanced anti-bot measures

Use built-in browser fingerprints to skip CAPTCHAs and avoid getting blocked.

Easy integration

Follow simple guides and use ready-made code examples to get started quickly.

Proxy integration

Access over 125M+ IPs worldwide under the scraper’s hood and leave IP bans behind.

API Playground

Send your first request directly from the dashboard using our free API Playground.

Free trial

Explore advanced scraping solution with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests.

Find the right Google Play scraping solution for you

Explore our Google Play scraper API and choose the solution that suits you best – from Core scrapers to Advanced solutions.

Core

Advanced

Success rate

100%

100%

Payment

No. of requests

No. of requests

Advanced geo-targeting

US, CA, GB, DE, FR, NL, JP, RO

Worldwide

Requests per second

30+

Unlimited

API playground

Proxy management

Pre-build scraper

Anti-bot bypassing

Task scheduling

Premium proxy pool

Ready-made templates

JavaScript rendering

From $0.95/1k req

Explore our plans for any Google Play scraping demand

Start collecting real-time data from Google Play and stay ahead of the competition.

90K requests

$0.32

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

700K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 56%

$0.14

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

2M requests

SAVE 63%

$0.12

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

4.5M requests

SAVE 66%

$0.11

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

10M requests

SAVE 69%

$0.1

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

22.2M requests

SAVE 72%

$0.09

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

50M requests

SAVE 75%

$0.08

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

23K requests

$1.25

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

82K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 4%

$1.2

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

216K requests

SAVE 8%

$1.15

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

455K requests

SAVE 12%

$1.1

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

950K requests

SAVE 16%

$1.05

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

2M requests

SAVE 20%

$1.0

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

4.2M requests

SAVE 24%

$0.95

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

Frequently asked questions

How does a Google Play scraper work?

A Google Play scraper works by sending HTTP requests to the Google Play Store to retrieve app data from publicly accessible pages. It mimics real user behavior to access app listings, details, reviews, ratings, and more. To ensure seamless data collection without interruptions, scraping solutions leverage advanced features, like IP rotation and automated proxy management. These features prevent detection and blocks from Google’s anti-bot systems and help to bypass CAPTCHAs.

Advanced scraping solutions, like Web Scraping API, also offer scheduling, allowing users to automate recurring data extraction tasks and ready-made scraping templates to help users collect data even faster.

What are the basic functionalities of a Google Play Scraper?

At its core, Google Play scraper helps to extract app metadata, including app names, descriptions, categories, developer details, and version history. It also gathers user reviews, ratings, review timestamps, and developer contact information. In addition to these essentials, our Web Scraping API also offers real-time data retrieval, automated scheduling, and seamless integration with other tools via a public API.

Why should businesses consider scraping Google Play data?

Businesses can uncover valuable insights from Google Play data that inform strategy and decision-making. With market trends, user preferences, and competitor strategies analysis, companies gain a deeper understanding of the mobile app landscape. For example, examining app reviews, ratings, and download statistics can help tailor product development, refine marketing strategies, and improve the user adoption rate. Scraping Google Play data also helps businesses to stay ahead of competitors, respond to user needs in real time, and discover emerging opportunities in the market.

How can scraping Google Play enhance market research?

Scraping Google Play is a powerful method for conducting comprehensive market research. You can collect information on app descriptions, user reviews, ratings and identify trends in consumer behavior, such as which features users value most or what pain points they commonly experience.

This data also supports a better understanding of market demand, enhances competitive benchmarking, and reveals gaps in the market that your app could fill.

What are the advantages of using a Google Play scraper for competitive analysis?

Using a Google Play scraper for competitive analysis offers a fast and scalable way to monitor competitor apps, including their updates, changes in ratings, new reviews, and releases. Web scraping helps you to identify your competitors' strengths and weaknesses, user engagement patterns, and how they respond to customer feedback.

How can I integrate Google Play Scraper with other applications?

Integrating a Google Play scraper with other applications is typically straightforward, thanks to APIs and webhook capabilities. You can follow our quick start guides, integration guides, and explore code examples for easy integration with third-party tools.

Is it legal to scrape data from the Google Play Store?

You can collect publicly available data from the Google Play Store. It’s also important to follow the website's Terms and Conditions and follow the region-specific rules on data collection or handling, like GDPR.

How is the pricing structured for Google Play Scraper APIs?

Pricing for Google Play scraper API is typically based on the number of data requests, scraping frequency, and the level of support or features included. Decodo offers tiered pricing models that scale with your usage. You can get started with a 7-day free trial and 1K request, and then scale your projects with the subscription that matches your scraping needs.

What are the challenges of scraping Google Play Store data, and how can they be mitigated?

Scraping the Google Play Store comes with several challenges, including IP blocking, CAPTCHAs, and dynamic content rendering. These issues can interrupt data collection and reduce reliability.

To overcome them, use trusted scraping solutions, like Web Scraping API. Our advanced scraper leverages automatic IP rotation to distribute requests across multiple IPs. Anti-bot measures, such as headless browser support or emulating real user behavior, also help evade CAPTCHAs. Additionally, scheduling tasks can optimize scraping by running during off-peak hours and reducing detection risk.

Can I use the Decodo Google Play scraper without any coding experience?

Yes! The Decodo Google Play scraper is designed to be user-friendly for those without coding experience. It features ready-made templates, an intuitive dashboard, and a straightforward interface that requires zero coding knowledge.

Users can easily schedule tasks, view results, and export data in their preferred formats. With extensive documentation, pre-configured workflows, and 24/7 tech support, Decodo makes web scraping a simple task.


How do I choose the right tool for scraping Google Play data?

When choosing a Google Play scraping solution, consider factors such as ease of use, scalability, and technical support. Tools with a visual dashboard, clear documentation, and ready-made templates offer a smoother experience.

If you're a developer, options with Python libraries, robust proxy integration, and task scheduling may be the best match for your use case.

If you’re a fast-growing business, look for tools that provide bulk data extraction, automated workflows, and enterprise-level security.


Google Play Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

