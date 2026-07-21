Best Proxies & Web Scraping Tools

Choosing the right web data tools takes research – performance, pricing, and reliability vary widely between different providers. These guides are built to make that research easier. Each one compares the best residential proxies, web scraping tools, and APIs based on hands-on testing, so you can evaluate the options and find the right fit for your use case.

Start now

14-day money-back option

Location pin icon inside a circular outline with a wavy line extending from the bottom left of the circle.
NEW
BEST
DATA COLLECTION

Best Web Scraping Proxies in 2026: Providers, Types, and How To Choose

The best web scraping proxies stop your scraper from getting rate-limited, CAPTCHA-walled, or banned outright. Pick the wrong one and the blocks start within minutes. What works depends on your target, your scale, and your budget. This guide walks through the proxy types, how to choose, the providers worth knowing, and how to actually run them.

Young man wearing round glasses looking intently at camera in a circular cropped portrait with black background

Benediktas Kazlauskas

Last updated: Jul 21, 2026

8 min read

© 2018-2026 decodo.com (formerly smartproxy.com). All Rights Reserved