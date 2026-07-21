Best Proxies & Web Scraping Tools
Choosing the right web data tools takes research – performance, pricing, and reliability vary widely between different providers. These guides are built to make that research easier. Each one compares the best residential proxies, web scraping tools, and APIs based on hands-on testing, so you can evaluate the options and find the right fit for your use case.
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Best Web Scraping Proxies in 2026: Providers, Types, and How To Choose
The best web scraping proxies stop your scraper from getting rate-limited, CAPTCHA-walled, or banned outright. Pick the wrong one and the blocks start within minutes. What works depends on your target, your scale, and your budget. This guide walks through the proxy types, how to choose, the providers worth knowing, and how to actually run them.
Benediktas Kazlauskas
Last updated: Jul 21, 2026
8 min read