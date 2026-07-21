How to choose a web scraping proxy: the criteria that matter

Every provider leads with pool size because it's the easiest number to make enormous. It's also close to useless. A hundred million IPs do nothing for you if half are already flagged, most sit in countries you don't scrape, and other people's abuse has chewed up the rest.

The question that matters is how the pool holds up against your targets under your load. The criteria below are roughly in the order they tend to decide a project.

Success rate under real load

Success rate is the share of requests that come back correct and complete, measured on the sites you actually plan to hit. It's the one number that tells you whether the project ships.

A provider quoting 99% on some benchmark site can drop to 70% on a hardened target, and that 29-point gap is where a budget goes to die. Run a paid trial against your real targets, at the concurrency you'll really use, before you sign anything.

Speed and stability under concurrency

Headline latency comes from firing 1 request in perfect conditions. Nobody scrapes that way. You run hundreds or thousands at once, and that's where pools show what they're made of.

A provider that clocks a lovely single-request time can fall apart under concurrency, throwing timeouts and jittery response times that shove your scraper into retry loops. A pool that's a hair slower but rock steady will finish the job faster, because retries cost more than the extra few milliseconds ever did.

Anonymity level

Proxies hide different amounts. A transparent one leaks your real IP in the headers, which is worse than useless. An anonymous one hides your IP but still admits a proxy is in play. An elite one gives up neither and reads like an ordinary direct connection.

For any target that inspects headers, elite is your floor, because a proxy that announces itself is a proxy that gets blocked. The breakdown is in proxy anonymity levels.

Geographic coverage and granularity

Coverage splits into two questions. Which countries can the provider actually reach, and how tightly can you aim inside them? A pool of millions parked in 3 countries is dead weight if your data lives in a 4th.

Line the provider's real footprint up against your target regions, then confirm you can get the country, city, or ASN precision the work needs before you pay for granularity you'll leave switched off.

Rotation control and session persistence

A decent platform hands you both ends of the rotation dial and lets you control which applies where. Per-request rotation for stateless jobs, sticky sessions with a duration you set for stateful ones.

Weaker platforms lock you into one mode or bury session control behind rigid presets, and that's exactly what breaks account-based work. If you're stuck between static and rotating, ISP proxies vs residential proxies walks through the practical differences.

Authentication and integration

Two authentication styles cover most setups. Username-and-password credentials travel with each request and suit the infrastructure that moves around. IP whitelisting authorizes your server's address and keeps you from embedding secrets, which suits fixed machines.

Then check the boring but decisive thing: does it drop cleanly into whatever you're running, be that a scraping framework, a headless browser, or your own middleware? The setup is covered in the authorization process FAQ.

Ethical sourcing

How a provider gets its residential IPs shows up directly in your success rate. When users knowingly opt in to share their connection for something in return, the IPs tend to be stable, cooperative, and clean.

IPs scraped together without consent are usually the opposite – overused and already flagged, which quietly drags your numbers down.

Ethical sourcing does double duty. It keeps you compliant, and it's a quality signal you can feel in the results. The legal exposure is real, too, since how a proxy pool is built ties into the wider question of whether web scraping is legal. Decodo's own approach is documented in ethical residential proxy sourcing and usage.

Support and documentation

Scraping setups break often, and the gap between an hour of downtime and a lost day usually comes down to support and docs. This is the part nobody weighs during a sales demo, and everybody regrets ignoring during a production incident.

Poke at the support and read the documentation while you're still on a trial, when a slow answer costs you nothing.

Best providers for web scraping proxies

Choosing the right proxy provider comes down to matching proxy type, pricing model, and IP pool size to your specific scraping needs. The options below cover residential, ISP, mobile, and datacenter proxies from the best proxy providers out there, compared on network size, key features, and pricing pulled directly from each provider's site. Some are better suited to high-volume, low-cost scraping, while others focus on precise geo-targeting or proxy types for harder-to-reach targets.

Decodo

Decodo offers residential, ISP, mobile, and datacenter proxies, plus a Web Scraping API and Site Unblocker. It positions itself around ease of use, a large ethically-sourced IP pool, and fast setup for various data collection use cases – AI data pipelines, SEO monitoring, competitor tracking, or price aggregation.

Key features:

Residential proxies . 115M+ real user IPs across 195+ locations, with precise geo-targeting.

. 115M+ real user IPs across 195+ locations, with precise geo-targeting. ISP proxies (static residential) . Residential credibility with datacenter-level speed, plus city, state, and ASN-level targeting.

. Residential credibility with datacenter-level speed, plus city, state, and ASN-level targeting. Mobile proxies . 10M+ ethically-sourced mobile IPs across 160+ locations.

. 10M+ ethically-sourced mobile IPs across 160+ locations. Datacenter proxies . 500K+ IPs, shared or dedicated, under 0.3 second average response time, 99.99% uptime.

. 500K+ IPs, shared or dedicated, under 0.3 second average response time, 99.99% uptime. Web Scraping API with 100+ ready-made scraping templates and Site Unblocker with automatic CAPTCHA handling and 125M+ IPs under the hood.

Pricing:

Residential proxies start from $2/GB

ISP proxies start from $0.27/IP

Mobile proxies start from $2.25/GB

Datacenter proxies start from $0.38/GB on pay per GB plans, $0.020/IP on pay per IP plans, or $1.15/IP dedicated

All proxies come with a 3-day free trial of 100MB, so you can test out different proxy types and find the 1 that best matches your web scraping needs

Pros:

Full proxy type lineup at competitive entry prices

Genuinely low-cost, yet a quality option

Clear, no commitment free trial

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certificate for proxies and Scraping API

24/7 tech support, extensive documentation, and quick start guides

Cons:

Datacenter dedicated proxy locations are limited

Some targets are locked until the ID verification is completed

Oxylabs

Oxylabs offers residential, datacenter, ISP, dedicated ISP, and mobile proxies, plus a web scraper API, headless browser, and web unblocker. It's built for enterprise-scale scraping, with heavy emphasis on published performance metrics and country-level geo-targeting.

Key features:

Residential proxies . 175M+ ethically-sourced IPs, built for maximum reliability.

. 175M+ ethically-sourced IPs, built for maximum reliability. ISP proxies . Premium static residential proxies from trusted ASNs, for difficult targets.

. Premium static residential proxies from trusted ASNs, for difficult targets. Dedicated ISP proxies . Dedicated IPs from premium ASNs for stable, high-performance workloads.

. Dedicated IPs from premium ASNs for stable, high-performance workloads. Mobile proxies . 20M+ IPs from real mobile devices, targetable by country, state, city, ASN, and coordinates.

. 20M+ IPs from real mobile devices, targetable by country, state, city, ASN, and coordinates. Datacenter proxies. Roughly 2M IPs across 188 countries, available as dedicated, shared per IP, or shared per GB, with a 99.9% success rate and 0.222 second average response time.

Pricing:

Residential proxies start from $2.5/GB

ISP proxies start from $1.2/IP. Dedicated ISP proxies start from $2.5/IP

Mobile proxies start from $3.5/GB

Datacenter proxies start from $1.20/IP dedicated, $0.70/IP shared per IP, or $0.44/GB shared per GB (small entry bundles cost more per unit, for example, $2.25/IP at only 3 dedicated IPs)

Web Scraping API starts from $0.25/1K results. Headless Browser starts from $4.7/GB. Web Unblocker starts from $3/GB (promotional, normally $5/GB)

A free trial (5 IPs, no credit card) applies to shared datacenter proxies

Pros:

Very wide country coverage across proxy types

ISO 27001-certified infrastructure

Strong published uptime and success rate figures

Cons:

Entry-level bundle pricing runs well above the advertised "starting from" rate, so small orders cost more per unit than the headline suggests

KYC verification is required for advanced targeting filters and for most trials beyond the free datacenter offer, which adds friction and time before full access

No mid-tier pricing between small self-service plans and enterprise volumes, so mid-sized users can land in an awkward pricing gap

Webshare

Webshare offers rotating residential, static residential, and datacenter proxies (branded as Proxy Server). It's positioned around low entry pricing and a genuinely free permanent tier, with self-service pricing tables rather than sales calls.

Key features:

Rotating residential proxies . 80M+ residential IPs, 153,563 subnets, 195 countries, 99.97% uptime.

. 80M+ residential IPs, 153,563 subnets, 195 countries, 99.97% uptime. Static residential proxies . Fixed residential IP per proxy, with private and dedicated tiers for cleaner IP reputation.

. Fixed residential IP per proxy, with private and dedicated tiers for cleaner IP reputation. Datacenter proxies (proxy servers). 30M+ IPs across 195+ locations, HTTP and HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 endpoints, 100+ Gbps aggregate network.

Pricing:

Rotating residential proxies start from $1.4/GB at the highest committed volume (3,000 GB), with entry pricing at $2.45 to $3.50/GB on smaller plans

Static residential proxies start from $0.23/IP. Private static residential starts from $0.53/IP

Dedicated static residential starts from $1.47/IP

Datacenter proxies start from $0.018/IP at the largest volume (60,000 to 100,000 proxies), with entry pricing at $0.0299/proxy for 100 proxies ($2.99/month). Private proxy servers start from $0.43/IP. Dedicated proxy servers start from $0.77/IP

A permanent free tier (10 proxies, 1 GB/month) requires no credit card

Pros:

Lowest entry price among the providers reviewed here

Genuinely free permanent tier

Fully transparent self-service pricing

Cons:

No mobile proxy product

Shared proxies can hit rate limits when many customers target the same site simultaneously

Only 1 plan can be active at a time per account, which limits users who need several proxy types running in parallel

No web scraping API, unlike other competitors that bundle scraping tools with their proxy network

Support is email only, with no live chat or phone option for urgent issues

Bright Data

Bright Data offers residential, ISP, datacenter, and mobile proxies, alongside scraping APIs and datasets. It's 1 of the largest proxy networks by published IP count and leans toward enterprise commitments for its best rates.

Key features:

Residential proxies . 400M+ global IPs from real peer devices.

. 400M+ global IPs from real peer devices. ISP proxies . 1.3M+ static residential proxies from real ISPs.

. 1.3M+ static residential proxies from real ISPs. Datacenter proxies. Over 1.3M IPs across 98 countries, 99.99% network uptime, roughly 0.24 second response time, targetable by country, state, city, or ASN.

Pricing:

Residential proxies start from $2.5/GB (promotional, 50% off the standard $5/GB)

ISP proxies start from $1.3/IP

Datacenter proxies start from $0.90/IP shared (1,000 IPs) up to $1.40/IP (10 IPs), dedicated from $1.30/IP (1K IPs) up to $2.20/IP (10 IPs), pay per GB from $0.42/GB (5TB plan, $1,999/month) up to $0.6/GB pay as you go. Each IP includes a 100 GB fair usage allowance per month

New accounts get a first deposit match up to $500

Pros:

Largest published datacenter and residential IP pools among the providers reviewed here

Detailed geo-targeting down to city and ASN-level

Cons:

Best per-GB and per-IP rates require monthly commitments of $499 to $1,999.

Mobile proxy pricing isn't clearly published

Pricing structure has many variables (proxy type, volume, commitment length) that reviewers describe as complex to compare across plans

Considered premium priced overall, and reviewers note it can be overkill or too costly for small-scale or casual scraping

New accounts start in a limited access mode until KYC and account setup are complete, particularly for residential and mobile proxies

SOAX

SOAX offers residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies, plus a Web Data API, under a unified credit system usable across all proxy types. It's positioned around ethically-sourced IPs and precise city and ASN-level targeting.

Key features:

Residential and mobile proxies . Unified rate tiers by country group (Tier 1, 2, and 3), with country, region, city, and ISP level targeting on higher plans.

. Unified rate tiers by country group (Tier 1, 2, and 3), with country, region, city, and ISP level targeting on higher plans. ISP proxies . Included in the same unified credit pool as residential and mobile.

. Included in the same unified credit pool as residential and mobile. Datacenter proxies. 300K+ IPs, shared or dedicated, currently offered as US datacenter proxies (excluding Texas), with a 99.95% success rate.

Pricing:

Tier 1 countries (US, UK, Germany, and similar) run from $5.00/GB on Sandbox down to $0.85/GB on Enterprise

Tier 2 countries run from $3.75/GB down to $0.55/GB across the same plan tiers

Tier 3 countries run from $2.00/GB down to $0.35/GB across the same plan tiers

Datacenter proxies aren't listed with a standalone per-GB rate on SOAX's current pricing page, but third-party trackers cite rates as low as $0.32 to $0.40/GB on higher tiers. Worth confirming directly with SOAX before quoting

A 3-day trial (400 MB) is available for $1.99

Pros:

One credit pool covers residential, mobile, and ISP traffic

Useful for teams testing multiple targets without separate subscriptions

Cons:

US datacenter coverage excludes Texas

Fewer proxy management tools compared to some competitors

Billing is monthly per credit tier, with no per-IP or straightforward annual pricing option for datacenter proxies

Support documentation and self-service resources are comparatively limited outside live chat

Rayobyte

Rayobyte (formerly Blazing SEO) offers residential, static ISP, rotating ISP, static datacenter, rotating datacenter, and mobile proxies, plus a web scraping API. It's US-based, with an emphasis on ethical sourcing and unlimited bandwidth on its datacenter plans.

Key features:

Residential proxies (rotating) . Ethically-sourced, opt-in network.

. Ethically-sourced, opt-in network. Static ISP proxies . Fixed IPs priced by quantity.

. Fixed IPs priced by quantity. Rotating ISP proxies . Bandwidth-based pricing with country-level targeting.

. Bandwidth-based pricing with country-level targeting. Static datacenter proxies . 29 selectable countries, no limits on threads or bandwidth.

. 29 selectable countries, no limits on threads or bandwidth. Rotating datacenter proxies . Bandwidth-based pricing across 5 volume tiers.

. Bandwidth-based pricing across 5 volume tiers. Mobile proxies (rotating). Bandwidth-based pricing across 5 volume tiers.

Pricing:

Residential proxies start from $3.50/GB (1 to 49 GB) down to $0.70/GB (1K to 4,999 GB), with Enterprise as low as $0.50/GB on 5,000 GB+ custom plans

Static ISP proxies start from $5/IP (5 to 99 IPs) down to $4.60/IP (1K to 4,999 IPs)

Rotating ISP proxies start from $3.75/GB (up to 15 GB) down to $2.50/GB (501 to 1K GB)

Static datacenter proxies start from $1/IP, varying by country, quantity, and subscription length (5 to 15% discounts for 3-, 6-, or 12-month terms)

Rotating datacenter proxies start from $0.30/GB (1 to 50 GB) down to $0.23/GB (351 to 1K GB), with custom pricing above 1 TB

Mobile proxies start from $6.67/GB (15 GB) down to $2.40/GB (5,000 GB)

Pros:

Unlimited bandwidth and connections on static datacenter plans, with no overage charges

Clear ethical sourcing certification

Cons:

Static datacenter and ISP pricing depends on country, quantity, and term length rather than a flat table, so an exact quote takes an extra step

Datacenter and ISP free trials require contacting support rather than instant signup

ISP proxies are priced higher than Rayobyte's own datacenter and residential products.

City-level targeting is limited outside the US

Payment options are restricted to card and PayPal, with no cryptocurrency support and a $50 minimum on some methods

Best practices for scraping with proxies and avoiding blocks

A clean pool gets you in the door and no further. Detection reads the whole request, so a suspicious fingerprint or a robotic rhythm gives you away, no matter how good the IP underneath is.

The habits below close that gap, and firstly, they matter as much as which proxy you bought. The guide on web scraping without getting blocked goes into further detail on each.

Match rotation to the target

Swap the IP on every request when the site is strict, so no address ever builds a trackable history. Hold a sticky session when the workflow spans several pages that need to look like 1 person.

Get this backward, and it fails either way loudly: a rotating IP snapping a login mid-flow, or a fixed IP grinding away on a site that bans repeat visitors. Tune it to the target instead of picking 1 setting and forgetting about it. The mechanics are in IP rotation.

Throttle and randomize timing

A script that fires a request exactly every 200 milliseconds is wearing a sign. Put real delays between requests and jitter them within a sane range, so the timing looks like someone reading pages rather than a loop hammering an endpoint. You'll lose a little throughput. You'll keep the IP.

Rotate user agents and headers.

A changing IP behind 1 frozen, identical header set is a contradiction, and detection systems catch it without breaking a sweat. Rotate your user agents and keep the whole header set internally consistent, so the browser, OS, and language you claim all agree.

A header combination that contradicts itself often draws more suspicion than a repeated IP ever would.

Mimic real navigation

People almost never land cold on a deep product page. They come in through a search engine, follow a referrer, and poke around category pages first.

A scraper that leaps straight to thousands of deep URLs with no referrer trail draws a navigation shape no human has ever produced. Fake a plausible path to the pages you want rather than materializing on each one.

Handle cookies and sessions like a browser

Browsers take cookies, carry them from request to request, and hold session state. A scraper that ignores cookies, or throws them away between requests, looks nothing like a browser and often can't even reach content that leans on session continuity. Keep the cookies and hand them back the way a real client does.

Built-in retries and backoff

Requests fail for reasons that have nothing to do with detection: a flaky network, a proxy stumbling for a second, a server briefly under load. So retry, but back off exponentially instead of slamming the same request again in a tight loop, which only piles on load and hardens the target against you.

A patient retry recovers. An impatient one summons the exact block it was trying to dodge.

Monitor for silent breakage

The failure that costs you money returns a 200 and empty content. So watch the output, not just the status codes. A sudden fall to zero results, a page whose structure shifted overnight, a run of suspiciously tiny responses, these usually mean detection rather than a real absence of data.

Set an alert on those shifts, and you'll catch a poisoned run before it reaches anyone’s dashboard. When the wall is specifically CAPTCHAs, how to bypass CAPTCHAs covers your options.

Proxies solve the IP problem and nothing else. A real target fingerprints your client, renders its content with JavaScript, and lays out its pages in ways that snap a lazy parser in half.

A production scraper needs the rest of the stack around it, and it needs a defensible ethical footing. Both are below.

User agents and fingerprinting

Fingerprinting builds an identity out of signals your IP never touches: the User Agent string, the TLS handshake, the way your canvas renders, the fonts you have installed, your screen size.

Two requests from different IPs sharing 1 weird identical fingerprint are obviously the same client wearing different hats. So a clean proxy behind a distinctive fingerprint still gets linked and blocked. Vary the fingerprint alongside the IP, and keep its parts consistent with each other.

Headless browsers

Plenty of sites build their real content with JavaScript after the first HTML lands, so a plain HTTP request comes back an empty shell. A headless browser runs the JavaScript and gives you the finished page. Your proxy plugs in at the browser's network layer, so the rendered traffic still routes through the pool.

The cost is weight, since a headless browser eats far more resources than a raw HTTP client, so save it for targets that genuinely need rendering instead of reaching for it by default.

Selectors and parsing

Once you've got the page, extraction lives or dies on selectors that survive the little layout tweaks sites make all the time. A brittle selector tied to some volatile div breaks without a word and quietly rots your dataset.

Choosing between XPath and CSS, and writing selectors loose enough to shrug off minor markup changes, is a craft of its own, walked through in how to choose the right selector: XPath vs CSS.

Ethical and legal considerations

Responsible scraping runs on a handful of habits:

Collect public data rather than gated or personal information

Respect the terms of service and rate limits

Identify your scraper, where that's the right thing to do, and source your proxies ethically.

To learn more about specific use cases on data collection and whether web scraping is legal.

When to use a scraping API or unblocker instead of proxies

Proxies give you the most control and the lowest cost per request, and for a stable target, that's unbeatable. But control comes with a maintenance bill, and on a hard target, that bill keeps climbing until a managed service is quietly the cheaper choice.

Knowing roughly where that line sits saves you both money and a lot of wasted engineering.

When self-managed proxies stop being worth it

The tell is maintenance load. Selectors breaking every week, a target's anti-bot vendor pushing an update that guts your success rate overnight, CAPTCHA walls sprouting faster than you can knock them down.

When the engineering hours of keeping the scraper breathing start to outweigh what you saved by running proxies yourself, you're paying in salary what you thought you were saving on a subscription.

What scraping APIs and unblockers bundle

A scraping API or site unblocker wraps proxy rotation, fingerprint management, JavaScript rendering, and CAPTCHA handling behind a single endpoint. You hand it a URL and get clean data back, while the service fights the detection arms race on its own side.

The trade is real: you give up fine-grained control and pay more per request, and in return, almost all the maintenance stops being your problem.

For the hard targets, the Decodo Web Scraping API and Site Unblocker and Site Unblocker take that weight off you, and proxy APIs vs traditional scraping compare both of these approaches head to head.