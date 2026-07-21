Best Web Scraping Proxies in 2026: Providers, Types, and How To Choose
The best web scraping proxies stop your scraper from getting rate-limited, CAPTCHA-walled, or banned outright. Pick the wrong one and the blocks start within minutes. What works depends on your target, your scale, and your budget. This guide walks through the proxy types, how to choose, the providers worth knowing, and how to actually run them.
Benediktas Kazlauskas
Last updated: Jul 21, 2026
8 min read
TL;DR
- Proxies mask your IP, spread requests across many addresses, and let you pull location-specific data
- Residential proxies handle hard anti-bot targets, datacenter handles cheap volume, ISP handles logged-in sessions, and mobile handles the sites that block everything else
- Judge a provider on how many requests actually succeed on your targets, not on the size of its IP pool
- Grab Decodo’s proxies for web scraping to stay block-free while collecting data from various targets online
Why web scraping needs proxies
Send every request from a single IP, and a scraper has a short shelf life. Most sites track request patterns, and one address hitting dozens of pages in quick succession is easily identified as a bot.
The typical result: rate limits kick in first, usually as 429 responses. Then, if the requests keep coming from the same address, the IP gets blocked outright, sometimes for hours, sometimes for the rest of the day.
Proxies exist to break that pattern. Rotating across a pool of IPs spreads requests out, so no single address accumulates enough suspicious activity to get flagged.
If you're new to the field, this guide on what web scraping is fills in the background.
How sites detect and throttle scrapers
Detection isn't one wall. Multiple systems watch for different signals to catch sloppy scrapers. Knowing which is which tells you where your money should go.
- Request-rate limits. The server counts how many requests each IP sends in a rolling window. A person loads maybe 5 or 6 pages a minute. A scraper doing 300 trips to the counter earns a 429 or a temporary ban.
- IP reputation scoring. Anti-bot vendors keep databases that score IP ranges by history. A cloud provider's datacenter range shows up as low-trust before you've even sent anything, while a home broadband address starts clean.
- Geo-restrictions. Prices, stock levels, and licensed content shift by region. A site can hand you different data, or nothing at all, based on where your IP says you are.
- Fingerprint and behavior checks. Past the IP, the site reads your headers, your TLS handshake, the rhythm of your clicks. A flawless proxy still fails if the request underneath it moves like a robot.
What proxies actually do
A proxy sits between your scraper and the site. It takes your request, sends it on under a different IP, and passes the answer back.
Your real machine stays hidden. A pool of thousands of addresses keeps any single IP under the rate limit, because no one address carries much traffic. And a proxy located in Berlin lets you see what a Berlin shopper sees, which is the only way to collect regional pricing.
If you want the fundamentals first, read what a proxy server is.
The cost of getting it wrong
A hard block is annoying, but honest. You see it, you fix it. The failure that actually hurts is the quiet one.
A flagged IP starts getting served stale cached pages or slightly altered prices while the response code stays a cheerful 200. Your scraper keeps humming along, your database keeps filling, and none of it is real.
I've seen a pricing dashboard run for 3 weeks on data that a target had been deliberately poisoning, and nobody noticed until a competitor's listed price didn't match what the sales team saw on the actual site. Cheap proxies with burned reputations make that outcome far more likely.
Proxy types for web scraping and when to use each
Most scraping projects that fail are doomed at the proxy-type decision. Point cheap datacenter IPs at a site running a serious anti-bot vendor, and you'll burn bandwidth collecting block pages. Point pricey residential IPs at a sleepy public directory, and you're paying for trust the site never checks.
Get this match right and half your problems disappear before you write any logic.
Residential proxies
These route through real IPs that internet providers hand to home users. Because the traffic comes from genuine consumer connections, anti-bot systems trust it, and that trust is the entire point. It's what gets you into sites that slam the door on datacenter traffic.
The price you pay is speed and money. The traffic rides on real people's home connections, so latency wanders and billing is usually by the gigabyte rather than per IP.
Use residential proxies when the target runs aggressive protection, when you need to look like a real local user, or when you're after geo-specific data like localized search results.
Datacenter proxies
Datacenter proxies come off servers, not homes. They're quick, they're cheap, and you can buy them in bulk. Their weakness is that their ranges are documented and easy to spot, so any site checking reputation flags them fast.
That's not a flaw so much as a feature. When the target doesn't bother scoring IP reputation, and plenty of public directories and product catalogs don't, datacenter proxies do the volume work at a fraction of the cost.
ISP (static residential) proxies
ISP proxies are the middle ground. They live in data centers, so they're fast and stable, but they're registered under an internet provider's name, so they carry residential trust. What you get is a fixed IP that looks like a home line and moves like a server.
The fixed part is the whole reason they exist. Anything that involves logging in or holding a cart across a dozen page loads falls apart the instant your IP changes mid-session.
ISP proxies keep that 1 address steady while still looking residential enough that the login doesn't get flagged.
Mobile proxies
Mobile proxies run through cellular networks on IPs that the carriers own. Here's the mechanism that makes them special: carriers pack thousands of subscribers behind a handful of shared addresses using carrier-grade Network Address Translation (NAT). Block 1 mobile IP, and you might be blocking a few thousand paying customers along with your scraper, which sites really don't want to do. So they mostly don't.
They cost the most, and the pool is the smallest, so save them for the targets that beat everything else. That usually means aggressive social platforms, mobile-only content, and apps that check traffic against carrier ranges.
Rotation and geo-targeting
Picking the type is only half of it. How the pool rotates matters just as much, and the right cadence tracks the target's patience. Against a strict site, swap the IP on every single request so nothing builds a history.
Against a checkout flow or a logged-in area, hold one IP in a sticky session for as long as the task runs, because rotating mid-checkout looks about as human as teleporting between a couple of cities. Rotate too fast on the wrong site, and you can look just as suspicious as never rotating at all. Rotating proxies cover the sticky-versus-per-request options.
Geo-targeting granularity earns its cost only when the data itself is geo-dependent. The country-level targeting does the job for most work. City and ASN targeting is what you reach for when you're checking hyper-local pricing or confirming an ad actually showed up in the right market.
The residential-versus-datacenter split, which underpins most of this, is spelled out in the difference between proxy servers and data centers.
Here's the same thing as a table, you can conveniently compare different proxy types based on your web scraping target:
Proxy type
Best target
The catch
Residential
Tough anti-bot sites, geo-specific data
Higher latency, billed by GB
Datacenter
High-volume lenient sites
Flagged fast on strict targets
ISP (static)
Sticky sessions, account-based tasks
Smaller pools, costs more per IP
Mobile
Mobile-only content, aggressive targets
Priciest, smallest pool
How to choose a web scraping proxy: the criteria that matter
Every provider leads with pool size because it's the easiest number to make enormous. It's also close to useless. A hundred million IPs do nothing for you if half are already flagged, most sit in countries you don't scrape, and other people's abuse has chewed up the rest.
The question that matters is how the pool holds up against your targets under your load. The criteria below are roughly in the order they tend to decide a project.
Success rate under real load
Success rate is the share of requests that come back correct and complete, measured on the sites you actually plan to hit. It's the one number that tells you whether the project ships.
A provider quoting 99% on some benchmark site can drop to 70% on a hardened target, and that 29-point gap is where a budget goes to die. Run a paid trial against your real targets, at the concurrency you'll really use, before you sign anything.
Speed and stability under concurrency
Headline latency comes from firing 1 request in perfect conditions. Nobody scrapes that way. You run hundreds or thousands at once, and that's where pools show what they're made of.
A provider that clocks a lovely single-request time can fall apart under concurrency, throwing timeouts and jittery response times that shove your scraper into retry loops. A pool that's a hair slower but rock steady will finish the job faster, because retries cost more than the extra few milliseconds ever did.
Anonymity level
Proxies hide different amounts. A transparent one leaks your real IP in the headers, which is worse than useless. An anonymous one hides your IP but still admits a proxy is in play. An elite one gives up neither and reads like an ordinary direct connection.
For any target that inspects headers, elite is your floor, because a proxy that announces itself is a proxy that gets blocked. The breakdown is in proxy anonymity levels.
Geographic coverage and granularity
Coverage splits into two questions. Which countries can the provider actually reach, and how tightly can you aim inside them? A pool of millions parked in 3 countries is dead weight if your data lives in a 4th.
Line the provider's real footprint up against your target regions, then confirm you can get the country, city, or ASN precision the work needs before you pay for granularity you'll leave switched off.
Rotation control and session persistence
A decent platform hands you both ends of the rotation dial and lets you control which applies where. Per-request rotation for stateless jobs, sticky sessions with a duration you set for stateful ones.
Weaker platforms lock you into one mode or bury session control behind rigid presets, and that's exactly what breaks account-based work. If you're stuck between static and rotating, ISP proxies vs residential proxies walks through the practical differences.
Authentication and integration
Two authentication styles cover most setups. Username-and-password credentials travel with each request and suit the infrastructure that moves around. IP whitelisting authorizes your server's address and keeps you from embedding secrets, which suits fixed machines.
Then check the boring but decisive thing: does it drop cleanly into whatever you're running, be that a scraping framework, a headless browser, or your own middleware? The setup is covered in the authorization process FAQ.
Ethical sourcing
How a provider gets its residential IPs shows up directly in your success rate. When users knowingly opt in to share their connection for something in return, the IPs tend to be stable, cooperative, and clean.
IPs scraped together without consent are usually the opposite – overused and already flagged, which quietly drags your numbers down.
Ethical sourcing does double duty. It keeps you compliant, and it's a quality signal you can feel in the results. The legal exposure is real, too, since how a proxy pool is built ties into the wider question of whether web scraping is legal. Decodo's own approach is documented in ethical residential proxy sourcing and usage.
Support and documentation
Scraping setups break often, and the gap between an hour of downtime and a lost day usually comes down to support and docs. This is the part nobody weighs during a sales demo, and everybody regrets ignoring during a production incident.
Poke at the support and read the documentation while you're still on a trial, when a slow answer costs you nothing.
Best providers for web scraping proxies
Choosing the right proxy provider comes down to matching proxy type, pricing model, and IP pool size to your specific scraping needs. The options below cover residential, ISP, mobile, and datacenter proxies from the best proxy providers out there, compared on network size, key features, and pricing pulled directly from each provider's site. Some are better suited to high-volume, low-cost scraping, while others focus on precise geo-targeting or proxy types for harder-to-reach targets.
Decodo
Decodo offers residential, ISP, mobile, and datacenter proxies, plus a Web Scraping API and Site Unblocker. It positions itself around ease of use, a large ethically-sourced IP pool, and fast setup for various data collection use cases – AI data pipelines, SEO monitoring, competitor tracking, or price aggregation.
Key features:
- Residential proxies. 115M+ real user IPs across 195+ locations, with precise geo-targeting.
- ISP proxies (static residential). Residential credibility with datacenter-level speed, plus city, state, and ASN-level targeting.
- Mobile proxies. 10M+ ethically-sourced mobile IPs across 160+ locations.
- Datacenter proxies. 500K+ IPs, shared or dedicated, under 0.3 second average response time, 99.99% uptime.
- Web Scraping API with 100+ ready-made scraping templates and Site Unblocker with automatic CAPTCHA handling and 125M+ IPs under the hood.
Pricing:
- Residential proxies start from $2/GB
- ISP proxies start from $0.27/IP
- Mobile proxies start from $2.25/GB
- Datacenter proxies start from $0.38/GB on pay per GB plans, $0.020/IP on pay per IP plans, or $1.15/IP dedicated
- All proxies come with a 3-day free trial of 100MB, so you can test out different proxy types and find the 1 that best matches your web scraping needs
Pros:
- Full proxy type lineup at competitive entry prices
- Genuinely low-cost, yet a quality option
- Clear, no commitment free trial
- ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certificate for proxies and Scraping API
- 24/7 tech support, extensive documentation, and quick start guides
Cons:
- Datacenter dedicated proxy locations are limited
- Some targets are locked until the ID verification is completed
Oxylabs
Oxylabs offers residential, datacenter, ISP, dedicated ISP, and mobile proxies, plus a web scraper API, headless browser, and web unblocker. It's built for enterprise-scale scraping, with heavy emphasis on published performance metrics and country-level geo-targeting.
Key features:
- Residential proxies. 175M+ ethically-sourced IPs, built for maximum reliability.
- ISP proxies. Premium static residential proxies from trusted ASNs, for difficult targets.
- Dedicated ISP proxies. Dedicated IPs from premium ASNs for stable, high-performance workloads.
- Mobile proxies. 20M+ IPs from real mobile devices, targetable by country, state, city, ASN, and coordinates.
- Datacenter proxies. Roughly 2M IPs across 188 countries, available as dedicated, shared per IP, or shared per GB, with a 99.9% success rate and 0.222 second average response time.
Pricing:
- Residential proxies start from $2.5/GB
- ISP proxies start from $1.2/IP. Dedicated ISP proxies start from $2.5/IP
- Mobile proxies start from $3.5/GB
- Datacenter proxies start from $1.20/IP dedicated, $0.70/IP shared per IP, or $0.44/GB shared per GB (small entry bundles cost more per unit, for example, $2.25/IP at only 3 dedicated IPs)
- Web Scraping API starts from $0.25/1K results. Headless Browser starts from $4.7/GB. Web Unblocker starts from $3/GB (promotional, normally $5/GB)
- A free trial (5 IPs, no credit card) applies to shared datacenter proxies
Pros:
- Very wide country coverage across proxy types
- ISO 27001-certified infrastructure
- Strong published uptime and success rate figures
Cons:
- Entry-level bundle pricing runs well above the advertised "starting from" rate, so small orders cost more per unit than the headline suggests
- KYC verification is required for advanced targeting filters and for most trials beyond the free datacenter offer, which adds friction and time before full access
- No mid-tier pricing between small self-service plans and enterprise volumes, so mid-sized users can land in an awkward pricing gap
Webshare
Webshare offers rotating residential, static residential, and datacenter proxies (branded as Proxy Server). It's positioned around low entry pricing and a genuinely free permanent tier, with self-service pricing tables rather than sales calls.
Key features:
- Rotating residential proxies. 80M+ residential IPs, 153,563 subnets, 195 countries, 99.97% uptime.
- Static residential proxies. Fixed residential IP per proxy, with private and dedicated tiers for cleaner IP reputation.
- Datacenter proxies (proxy servers). 30M+ IPs across 195+ locations, HTTP and HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 endpoints, 100+ Gbps aggregate network.
Pricing:
- Rotating residential proxies start from $1.4/GB at the highest committed volume (3,000 GB), with entry pricing at $2.45 to $3.50/GB on smaller plans
- Static residential proxies start from $0.23/IP. Private static residential starts from $0.53/IP
- Dedicated static residential starts from $1.47/IP
- Datacenter proxies start from $0.018/IP at the largest volume (60,000 to 100,000 proxies), with entry pricing at $0.0299/proxy for 100 proxies ($2.99/month). Private proxy servers start from $0.43/IP. Dedicated proxy servers start from $0.77/IP
- A permanent free tier (10 proxies, 1 GB/month) requires no credit card
Pros:
- Lowest entry price among the providers reviewed here
- Genuinely free permanent tier
- Fully transparent self-service pricing
Cons:
- No mobile proxy product
- Shared proxies can hit rate limits when many customers target the same site simultaneously
- Only 1 plan can be active at a time per account, which limits users who need several proxy types running in parallel
- No web scraping API, unlike other competitors that bundle scraping tools with their proxy network
- Support is email only, with no live chat or phone option for urgent issues
Bright Data
Bright Data offers residential, ISP, datacenter, and mobile proxies, alongside scraping APIs and datasets. It's 1 of the largest proxy networks by published IP count and leans toward enterprise commitments for its best rates.
Key features:
- Residential proxies. 400M+ global IPs from real peer devices.
- ISP proxies. 1.3M+ static residential proxies from real ISPs.
- Datacenter proxies. Over 1.3M IPs across 98 countries, 99.99% network uptime, roughly 0.24 second response time, targetable by country, state, city, or ASN.
Pricing:
- Residential proxies start from $2.5/GB (promotional, 50% off the standard $5/GB)
- ISP proxies start from $1.3/IP
- Datacenter proxies start from $0.90/IP shared (1,000 IPs) up to $1.40/IP (10 IPs), dedicated from $1.30/IP (1K IPs) up to $2.20/IP (10 IPs), pay per GB from $0.42/GB (5TB plan, $1,999/month) up to $0.6/GB pay as you go. Each IP includes a 100 GB fair usage allowance per month
- New accounts get a first deposit match up to $500
Pros:
- Largest published datacenter and residential IP pools among the providers reviewed here
- Detailed geo-targeting down to city and ASN-level
Cons:
- Best per-GB and per-IP rates require monthly commitments of $499 to $1,999.
- Mobile proxy pricing isn't clearly published
- Pricing structure has many variables (proxy type, volume, commitment length) that reviewers describe as complex to compare across plans
- Considered premium priced overall, and reviewers note it can be overkill or too costly for small-scale or casual scraping
- New accounts start in a limited access mode until KYC and account setup are complete, particularly for residential and mobile proxies
SOAX
SOAX offers residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies, plus a Web Data API, under a unified credit system usable across all proxy types. It's positioned around ethically-sourced IPs and precise city and ASN-level targeting.
Key features:
- Residential and mobile proxies. Unified rate tiers by country group (Tier 1, 2, and 3), with country, region, city, and ISP level targeting on higher plans.
- ISP proxies. Included in the same unified credit pool as residential and mobile.
- Datacenter proxies. 300K+ IPs, shared or dedicated, currently offered as US datacenter proxies (excluding Texas), with a 99.95% success rate.
Pricing:
- Tier 1 countries (US, UK, Germany, and similar) run from $5.00/GB on Sandbox down to $0.85/GB on Enterprise
- Tier 2 countries run from $3.75/GB down to $0.55/GB across the same plan tiers
- Tier 3 countries run from $2.00/GB down to $0.35/GB across the same plan tiers
- Datacenter proxies aren't listed with a standalone per-GB rate on SOAX's current pricing page, but third-party trackers cite rates as low as $0.32 to $0.40/GB on higher tiers. Worth confirming directly with SOAX before quoting
- A 3-day trial (400 MB) is available for $1.99
Pros:
- One credit pool covers residential, mobile, and ISP traffic
- Useful for teams testing multiple targets without separate subscriptions
Cons:
- US datacenter coverage excludes Texas
- Fewer proxy management tools compared to some competitors
- Billing is monthly per credit tier, with no per-IP or straightforward annual pricing option for datacenter proxies
- Support documentation and self-service resources are comparatively limited outside live chat
Rayobyte
Rayobyte (formerly Blazing SEO) offers residential, static ISP, rotating ISP, static datacenter, rotating datacenter, and mobile proxies, plus a web scraping API. It's US-based, with an emphasis on ethical sourcing and unlimited bandwidth on its datacenter plans.
Key features:
- Residential proxies (rotating). Ethically-sourced, opt-in network.
- Static ISP proxies. Fixed IPs priced by quantity.
- Rotating ISP proxies. Bandwidth-based pricing with country-level targeting.
- Static datacenter proxies. 29 selectable countries, no limits on threads or bandwidth.
- Rotating datacenter proxies. Bandwidth-based pricing across 5 volume tiers.
- Mobile proxies (rotating). Bandwidth-based pricing across 5 volume tiers.
Pricing:
- Residential proxies start from $3.50/GB (1 to 49 GB) down to $0.70/GB (1K to 4,999 GB), with Enterprise as low as $0.50/GB on 5,000 GB+ custom plans
- Static ISP proxies start from $5/IP (5 to 99 IPs) down to $4.60/IP (1K to 4,999 IPs)
- Rotating ISP proxies start from $3.75/GB (up to 15 GB) down to $2.50/GB (501 to 1K GB)
- Static datacenter proxies start from $1/IP, varying by country, quantity, and subscription length (5 to 15% discounts for 3-, 6-, or 12-month terms)
- Rotating datacenter proxies start from $0.30/GB (1 to 50 GB) down to $0.23/GB (351 to 1K GB), with custom pricing above 1 TB
- Mobile proxies start from $6.67/GB (15 GB) down to $2.40/GB (5,000 GB)
Pros:
- Unlimited bandwidth and connections on static datacenter plans, with no overage charges
- Clear ethical sourcing certification
Cons:
- Static datacenter and ISP pricing depends on country, quantity, and term length rather than a flat table, so an exact quote takes an extra step
- Datacenter and ISP free trials require contacting support rather than instant signup
- ISP proxies are priced higher than Rayobyte's own datacenter and residential products.
- City-level targeting is limited outside the US
- Payment options are restricted to card and PayPal, with no cryptocurrency support and a $50 minimum on some methods
Best practices for scraping with proxies and avoiding blocks
A clean pool gets you in the door and no further. Detection reads the whole request, so a suspicious fingerprint or a robotic rhythm gives you away, no matter how good the IP underneath is.
The habits below close that gap, and firstly, they matter as much as which proxy you bought. The guide on web scraping without getting blocked goes into further detail on each.
Match rotation to the target
Swap the IP on every request when the site is strict, so no address ever builds a trackable history. Hold a sticky session when the workflow spans several pages that need to look like 1 person.
Get this backward, and it fails either way loudly: a rotating IP snapping a login mid-flow, or a fixed IP grinding away on a site that bans repeat visitors. Tune it to the target instead of picking 1 setting and forgetting about it. The mechanics are in IP rotation.
Throttle and randomize timing
A script that fires a request exactly every 200 milliseconds is wearing a sign. Put real delays between requests and jitter them within a sane range, so the timing looks like someone reading pages rather than a loop hammering an endpoint. You'll lose a little throughput. You'll keep the IP.
Rotate user agents and headers.
A changing IP behind 1 frozen, identical header set is a contradiction, and detection systems catch it without breaking a sweat. Rotate your user agents and keep the whole header set internally consistent, so the browser, OS, and language you claim all agree.
A header combination that contradicts itself often draws more suspicion than a repeated IP ever would.
Mimic real navigation
People almost never land cold on a deep product page. They come in through a search engine, follow a referrer, and poke around category pages first.
A scraper that leaps straight to thousands of deep URLs with no referrer trail draws a navigation shape no human has ever produced. Fake a plausible path to the pages you want rather than materializing on each one.
Handle cookies and sessions like a browser
Browsers take cookies, carry them from request to request, and hold session state. A scraper that ignores cookies, or throws them away between requests, looks nothing like a browser and often can't even reach content that leans on session continuity. Keep the cookies and hand them back the way a real client does.
Built-in retries and backoff
Requests fail for reasons that have nothing to do with detection: a flaky network, a proxy stumbling for a second, a server briefly under load. So retry, but back off exponentially instead of slamming the same request again in a tight loop, which only piles on load and hardens the target against you.
A patient retry recovers. An impatient one summons the exact block it was trying to dodge.
Monitor for silent breakage
The failure that costs you money returns a 200 and empty content. So watch the output, not just the status codes. A sudden fall to zero results, a page whose structure shifted overnight, a run of suspiciously tiny responses, these usually mean detection rather than a real absence of data.
Set an alert on those shifts, and you'll catch a poisoned run before it reaches anyone’s dashboard. When the wall is specifically CAPTCHAs, how to bypass CAPTCHAs covers your options.
Complementary tools, techniques, and ethical considerations
Proxies solve the IP problem and nothing else. A real target fingerprints your client, renders its content with JavaScript, and lays out its pages in ways that snap a lazy parser in half.
A production scraper needs the rest of the stack around it, and it needs a defensible ethical footing. Both are below.
User agents and fingerprinting
Fingerprinting builds an identity out of signals your IP never touches: the User Agent string, the TLS handshake, the way your canvas renders, the fonts you have installed, your screen size.
Two requests from different IPs sharing 1 weird identical fingerprint are obviously the same client wearing different hats. So a clean proxy behind a distinctive fingerprint still gets linked and blocked. Vary the fingerprint alongside the IP, and keep its parts consistent with each other.
Headless browsers
Plenty of sites build their real content with JavaScript after the first HTML lands, so a plain HTTP request comes back an empty shell. A headless browser runs the JavaScript and gives you the finished page. Your proxy plugs in at the browser's network layer, so the rendered traffic still routes through the pool.
The cost is weight, since a headless browser eats far more resources than a raw HTTP client, so save it for targets that genuinely need rendering instead of reaching for it by default.
Selectors and parsing
Once you've got the page, extraction lives or dies on selectors that survive the little layout tweaks sites make all the time. A brittle selector tied to some volatile div breaks without a word and quietly rots your dataset.
Choosing between XPath and CSS, and writing selectors loose enough to shrug off minor markup changes, is a craft of its own, walked through in how to choose the right selector: XPath vs CSS.
Ethical and legal considerations
Responsible scraping runs on a handful of habits:
- Collect public data rather than gated or personal information
- Respect the terms of service and rate limits
- Identify your scraper, where that's the right thing to do, and source your proxies ethically.
To learn more about specific use cases on data collection and whether web scraping is legal.
When to use a scraping API or unblocker instead of proxies
Proxies give you the most control and the lowest cost per request, and for a stable target, that's unbeatable. But control comes with a maintenance bill, and on a hard target, that bill keeps climbing until a managed service is quietly the cheaper choice.
Knowing roughly where that line sits saves you both money and a lot of wasted engineering.
When self-managed proxies stop being worth it
The tell is maintenance load. Selectors breaking every week, a target's anti-bot vendor pushing an update that guts your success rate overnight, CAPTCHA walls sprouting faster than you can knock them down.
When the engineering hours of keeping the scraper breathing start to outweigh what you saved by running proxies yourself, you're paying in salary what you thought you were saving on a subscription.
What scraping APIs and unblockers bundle
A scraping API or site unblocker wraps proxy rotation, fingerprint management, JavaScript rendering, and CAPTCHA handling behind a single endpoint. You hand it a URL and get clean data back, while the service fights the detection arms race on its own side.
The trade is real: you give up fine-grained control and pay more per request, and in return, almost all the maintenance stops being your problem.
For the hard targets, the Decodo Web Scraping API and Site Unblocker and Site Unblocker take that weight off you, and proxy APIs vs traditional scraping compare both of these approaches head to head.
Try Web Scraping API for free
Activate your free plan and collect data without a single restriction.
Bottom line
Selecting web scraping proxies requires matching proxy types to targets and prioritizing provider reliability. Key steps include choosing residential proxies for tough targets and evaluating ethical sourcing. Match the type to the target first, so residential takes the hard anti-bot sites, datacenter takes the volume, ISP takes the logged-in work, and mobile takes whatever blocks the rest. Then judge providers on how many requests actually succeed under real load, and make sure the coverage, rotation control, and support fit what you're doing. After that, it's habits, because the shape of your requests gives you away as fast as a bad IP.
About the author
Benediktas Kazlauskas
Content & PR Team Lead
Benediktas is a content professional with over 8 years of experience in B2C, B2B, and SaaS industries. He has worked with startups, marketing agencies, and fast-growing companies, helping brands turn complex topics into clear, useful content.
Connect with Benediktas via LinkedIn.
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