Good bots vs. bad bots: what it means for business

Blocking every bot blocks the AI tools your future customers use to find you. The task is sorting legitimate automation from abuse, which the following points lay out.

AI assistants fetch your pages to answer buyer questions, so a blanket block removes you from those answers.

Training crawlers shape how models describe your brand and products, which affects what AI tools tell users about you.

Malicious bots still need stopping, so the goal is a policy that separates the two by behavior, identity, and rate.

Agentic traffic now lands where buyers decide. In 2025, 77% of agentic AI activity hit product and search pages, 8.8% account pages, 5% authentication flows, and 2.3% checkout. A store that blocks those agents drops out of AI shopping results, while competitors stay in.

Cloudflare has moved toward a pay-to-crawl model, returning a 402 response with a crawler price and settling payment before serving the page. A companion standard, Web Bot Auth, uses cryptographic signatures so crawlers cannot spoof a friendly identity.

Identity is the sticking point. In August 2025, Cloudflare accused the AI search startup Perplexity of stealth crawling, fetching pages while disguising its bot. A bot that hides its name cannot be allowed or charged, which is why verification now matters as much as detection.

The math behind pay-to-crawl is a crawl-to-refer ratio: pages a bot takes versus visits it sends back. Cloudflare Radar tracks it, and the spread is wide. Google crawls about five pages per referral, while some AI crawlers pull thousands of pages for each visit they make. That gap is why publishers now price access instead of giving it away.

Vaidotas Juknys, CEO at Decodo, noted, “The instinct to block every bot is understandable, but it’s like locking your storefront because some visitors don’t buy. The agents crawling your site today might be how your customers will discover you tomorrow.”

The crossover changes daily work for 3 groups. Each has a clear move to make.

Reliable, structured, geo-distributed access to public web data becomes core infrastructure. An agent that can’t reach a site, or that reads a blocked or geo-shifted version of it, returns a worse answer. Proxies and data collection solutions, like Decodo’s Web Scraping API, give agents, LLMs, and tools the ability to fetch real-time results across 195+ countries.

Geography decides what an agent sees. A price, a product list, or a search result in Madrid differs from the same page in Chicago. An agent that always exits through one region reads one version of the web and misses the rest. Routing requests through residential IPs in the target market returns the page a local user would see, which keeps the answer accurate.

For teams selling to humans

Agentic traffic is a new audience for your analytics and content. A session count that mixes 5K agent fetches with five human visits misreads demand. Tag automated traffic, then read human and machine engagement separately, so pricing and content decisions rest on clean inputs.

For security and data teams

The job shifts from blocking to distinguishing. Set rules based on behavior and verified identity. Allow the crawlers that drive discovery, rate-limit the unknown, and stop the patterns tied to credential stuffing and scraping fraud.

“Reliable access to public web data has become as fundamental as cloud computing. If you’re building an AI tool, the quality of what your agents can see and fetch is now a competitive advantage,” CEO at Decodo, Vaidotas Juknys, added.

What comes next: the agentic web

Three shifts are already in motion. They point to a web that serves machines as first-class visitors.

Pay-to-crawl pricing, where sites charge per request and settle through a merchant of record, with Cloudflare customers already sending more than one billion 402 responses a day.

Agent identity and verification, where cryptographic signatures replace user-agent strings that bots can fake.

Machine-readable site design, where pages expose structured data so agents fetch facts without scraping rendered HTML.

The split between training and search crawlers is also widening. Anthropic now runs ClaudeBot for training and Claude-SearchBot for live answers, mirroring OpenAI's GPTBot and OAI-SearchBot. That separation lets a site allow the crawler that drives discovery and block the one that only extracts.

Bottom line

Bots send 57.4% of web requests, and 6 major economies already run a majority of bots. AI tools caused the shift, and they keep growing at about 8 times the rate of human traffic. Sort legitimate automation from abuse, feed your agents clean data access, and read machine and human traffic as totally separate audiences.