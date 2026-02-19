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The Cart Abandonment Discount: How Long Each Retailer Category Makes You Wait

You add a pair of jeans to your cart, get distracted, and close the tab. Ten hours later, an email lands in your inbox with the subject line "Forgot something? Here's 15% off." That email was scheduled for you, on a timer someone set 18 months ago, and every retail category has its own version of it.


I lead product marketing at Decodo, where we tracked 1.5K products across 120 retailers in 40+ countries throughout 2025, and here’s what we found about cart abandonment discounts.

Gabriele Vitke

Last updated: May 13, 2026

6 min read

Cart Abandonment Discount

The discount loop is the most predictable thing in retail

Cart abandonment is the single biggest leaky pipe in eCommerce, and the recovery email is the patch most retailers have agreed on. The size of the leak is hard to overstate, and the size of the patch matters even more.

Recent benchmarks from Baymard Institute put the global cart abandonment rate at around 70%, with luxury and jewelry pushing past 83%. Klaviyo's benchmark report finds that abandoned cart flows generate the highest revenue and conversion rates of any automated email program in retail.

What most consumers feel, but can’t name, is that the discount is rarely a creative decision. It’s a category decision someone made 18 months ago. Subject lines change, hero images change, but the timing and discount size barely move year to year. That’s a fingerprint, and it’s more transparent than retailers think.

The 3 forces that decide when your coupon arrives

3 things set the cadence in almost every category. The first is the margin shape. High-margin categories, like fashion, can afford to discount fast and deep. Low-margin categories, like home goods, have to remain stable. Decodo's 2025 Dynamic Pricing Index is clear about who moves and who doesn’t.

Marketplaces lead every other category in raw activity at around 3 price changes per week. Fashion sits at just 0.94 changes a week, but cuts the deepest, with 34.5% of changes being deep drops, the highest rate in retail. DIY and home goods sit at the bottom at 0.52 changes a week, and only 9.4% of those are meaningful drops. Margin gives you room to move on price, and the leaders use all of it.

The second is decision velocity. Impulse buys get hit within hours because the window of intent is narrow. A sweater you almost bought tonight isn’t a sweater you might want next Tuesday. Considered purchases, like a couch or a mattress, are least likely to be impulsive purchases, and pushing the buyer might only cheapen your brand’s image.

The third is inventory perishability. Travel inventory doesn’t survive the week, so airlines and booking platforms are the fastest in retail, sometimes nudging you within minutes. Furniture sits in a warehouse and waits, so that the brand can wait too.

The category cheat sheet

Here’s the wait time for the first real discount email, meaning the first message in the sequence with an actual code or stand-in like free shipping. The simple "you left this behind" reminder almost always comes within the first hour and rarely contains anything to redeem.

Retailer category

First reminder

First discount lands

Typical offer

Final/last chance

Fast fashion

30–60 min

4–12 hours

10–15% off or free shipping

24–72 hours

Beauty and cosmetics

1–2 hours

Around 24 hours

10–15% off plus a sample bundle

3–5 days

Mid-market apparel

1 hour

24–48 hours

15–20% off

5–7 days

Home and furniture

1–3 hours

24–48 hours

10% off plus free delivery

7–14 days, often deeper

Electronics, big box

1–3 hours

48–72 hours, if at all

Dollars off or financing

7–10 days

DTC, mattress, wellness

1 hour

24–72 hours, escalating

$25–$100 off

7–14 days

Subscription, meal kits

30–90 min

Within hours

40–65% off the first box

7–30 days, relentless

Luxury

24–48 hours, save only

Rarely or never

Free shipping at most

Not applicable

Marketplaces

Variable

Rarely email-driven

Price-drop alerts instead

Not applicable

Travel

Minutes

15 min – 24 hours

5–15% off or price held

24–72 hours

Fast fashion – hours, not days

If you've left something in your ASOS, H&M, Shein, or Boohoo cart, the first discount will usually find you within 12 hours – typically 10–15% off or free shipping. Trend-driven inventory has a half-life, and the cart's relevance decays fast, so the brand can't afford to wait you out.

Fashion runs the deepest discounts in retail. Our data shows 34.5% of fashion price changes are deep drops, the highest rate of any category. Zara cuts prices 4.11 times a week, with Tuesday as the best buy day, and Nike does it 3.14 times a week, with Monday as the cheapest day.

Beauty and cosmetics – the sample-and-15 routine

Sephora, Ulta, Glossier, and The Ordinary tend to hold off until around the 24-hour mark, and when the offer does land, it's often a sample bundle rather than a percent-off code. Beauty brands have figured out that sampling drives lifetime value better than a flat coupon – a sample is a trial, a coupon is a transaction.

Health and beauty as a category averages 1.64 price changes a week with a 31% deep drop rate in our dataset, but the leaders run hot. Ulta cuts prices 4.67 times a week, and Sunday is the cheapest day of the week to come back.

Mid-market apparel – the 48-hour 20%

At Levi's, Madewell, Banana Republic, J.Crew, and Gap, the 20% off at 48 hours is close to an industry default. It's worth noting that many of these brands run public 20% promotions almost constantly, which is part of why the abandonment offer feels less special.

Gap drops prices 1.46 times a week, with Tuesday as the cheapest day. If your cart is sitting at one of these retailers, you can usually wait for the email and still come out roughly even versus the storefront.

Home and furniture – patient and percent-based

Wayfair, West Elm, Crate & Barrel, and IKEA typically send the first discount at 24–48 hours, but the deeper offer often comes 7 to 14 days later, sometimes paired with free delivery. Consideration cycles are long, and the brand is willing to wait.

DIY and home goods sit at the bottom of our 2025 dataset, with just 0.52 price changes a week, roughly once every two weeks, and only 9.4% of those changes are deep drops, also the lowest rate in retail. The recovery flow reflects that pace. IKEA, Home Depot, and Lowe's all show the same profile: slow cadence and shallow cuts.

Electronics and big box – barely a loop at all

Best Buy, Newegg, and B&H Photo rarely send discount emails for abandoned carts at all. Margins are thin, and category leaders prefer to nudge you with financing, trade-in offers, or price drop alerts on the item itself.

Electronics retailers reprice constantly but rarely go deep. MediaMarkt leads the pack at 4.40 price changes a week – shop on Mondays if you want the best odds of catching a low. That said, only 20% of those changes are significant drops, the shallowest rate of any category we tracked. The pattern is clear: lots of micro-adjustments, very few aggressive cuts. Newegg moves even slower at 1.14 changes a week, with Friday shaping up as the cheapest day to buy.

DTC, mattresses, and wellness – the escalating ladder

Casper, Allbirds, Warby Parker, and Brooklinen typically run a textbook 3-email ladder – a reminder at 1 hour, social proof at 24, then a discount of $25 to $100 off at 48 to 72 hours. Mattress brands run the most aggressive ladders because customer acquisition cost is high, often hundreds of dollars per buyer, and the lifetime value of one converted customer covers a lot of discount.

Subscription boxes and meal kits – the most aggressive in retail

HelloFresh, Blue Apron, and FabFitFun move fast — the first discount lands within hours, and it's large, frequently 40 to 65% off the first box. The math works because the lifetime value of a converted subscriber covers the discount many times over. The catch is in the renewal pricing, because the discount is a customer acquisition tool, and it relies partly on you forgetting to cancel.

Luxury – the loop doesn’t exist

Net-a-Porter, MyTheresa, and brand boutiques like Gucci and Prada don't discount. The cart save email arrives 24 or more hours later, often as a styling note from a client advisor. Discounting would dilute brand equity, and these houses would rather miss the sale than train customers to expect a coupon. If you're waiting for a luxury coupon, you'll wait forever.

Travel – minutes, not hours

Booking.com, Expedia, and the airlines move faster than any other category – the first nudge can land within 15 minutes, sometimes a price-held message, sometimes a 5 to 15% off code. Inventory is the most perishable in retail. The seat or the room doesn't survive the week, so speed is the only sensible play.

Marketplaces – the loop, but inverted

Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and AliExpress rarely send a discount email. What you usually get is a price drop alert if the item itself goes on sale, because the platform doesn't need to discount – it just waits for one of its sellers to do it.

Marketplaces lead every other category in raw price activity at 3.11 changes per week on average. Amazon alone runs 17.16 price changes a week, the most aggressive single retailer in our dataset, and Sunday is the best day to revisit your cart. Walmart sits at 6.71 changes a week, also on Sunday. AliExpress runs 6.95 changes a week, with Friday as the cheapest day. The price you saw can change before you finish your coffee.

Where you live changes the cadence

There's one regional finding worth flagging. North American retailers in our dataset average 2.06 price changes a week – more than double the European average of 1.01. Asia sits in the middle at 1.76. North America also runs the highest volatility share at 50.4%. If you're shopping at European retailers from a US time zone, expect a slower discount cycle than your domestic muscle memory tells you to wait for, and the opposite if you're a European shopping US sites.

When the actual price drops, by a retailer

Cart abandonment emails fire on a timer that starts when you leave. Underlying price drops fire on the retailer's weekly rhythm, which is just as predictable. Here’s what it looked like for the most aggressive retailers in our dataset.

Retailer

Price changes per week

Deep drop rate

Best buy day

Amazon

17.16

100%

Sunday

AliExpress

6.95

100%

Friday

Walmart

6.71

50%

Sunday

Ulta

4.67

33.3%

Sunday

MediaMarkt

4.40

8.3%

Monday

Zara

4.11

41.7%

Tuesday

Revolve

3.16

91.7%

Thursday

Nike

3.14

50%

Monday

Target

1.87

8.3%

Saturday

Gap

1.46

50%

Tuesday

Newegg

1.14

50%

Friday

What this means if you’re shopping

A short, useful rule for each category, written for the reader who actually wants to game this loop:

  • Fast fashion or beauty. Don’t wait more than 48 hours, the discount peaks early and disappears.
  • Furniture or DTC. Patience is rewarded, the deepest offer is usually email 3 or 4, not email 1.
  • Luxury. Stop waiting, go check the seasonal sale instead.
  • Meal kits. The 60% off is a customer acquisition tool, the math relies on your renewal, set a cancellation reminder before you click buy.
  • Travel. Decide in 24 hours or less, perishable inventory means the offer goes away fast.
  • Amazon, Walmart, Ulta. Come back on a Sunday, that’s the cheapest day of the week in our data.

What this means if you’re a retailer reading this

Your cadence is more transparent than you think. If your competitors share your category, they almost certainly share your timing, and that means the discount is no longer your edge – segmentation is. The move that actually shifts the math is forking the flow on basket size, customer LTV, and acquisition source, not adding another 5% to the email-2 coupon. Most retailers have already lost the timing race, the next race is on signal.

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Bottom line

The come-back coupon is one of the few moments in retail where the shopper holds the timer. Treat the discount as a scheduled event with a category attached, because that is what it is. Knowing the category gives you the cadence, knowing the cadence gives you the wait time, and knowing the wait time changes who’s in control of the transaction.

Most shoppers will keep buying on impulse. The ones who learn the loop will buy on schedule.

About the author

Gabriele Vitke

Product Marketing Team Lead

Gabriele connects strategy, storytelling, and data to help products find their people. With over a decade of experience across SaaS, B2B, and biotech, she’s led rebrands, built go-to-market strategies, and turned complex tech into something clear and genuinely useful.

Connect with Gabrielė via LinkedIn

All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.

Frequently asked questions

How long does it take to receive a cart abandonment discount?

Most retailers send the first discount email between 12 and 72 hours after abandonment, depending on the category. Fast fashion and meal kits sit at the fast end. Furniture, DTC, and wellness brands sit in the middle, often escalating to a deeper offer at day 7 or beyond. Luxury never sends a discount.

Do all retailers send abandoned cart discounts?

No. Luxury brands never discount abandoned carts because it would erode brand equity. Marketplaces like Amazon usually rely on price drop alerts instead of recovery coupons, which makes sense given that Amazon alone runs over 17 price changes per week on its tracked products in our 2025 dataset. Many electronics retailers send no coupons at all, only financing or trade-in offers.

Which retail category has the deepest discounts?

Fashion. According to Decodo's Dynamic Pricing Index, 34.5% of fashion price changes qualify as deep drops, the highest rate of any retail category. Marketplaces are the most frequent discounters at 3.11 changes per week, but their cuts are shallower than fashion's.

What is the best day of the week to come back to an abandoned cart?

It depends on the retailer, but Sunday is the most common best buy day across major US retailers in our 2025 data, including Amazon, Walmart, and Ulta. Zara and Gap tend to drop prices on Tuesdays, Nike and MediaMarkt on Mondays, Newegg and AliExpress on Fridays. The retailer's pricing rhythm and the email cadence run in parallel, and shoppers can use both.

Should I wait for a discount before completing my purchase?

It depends on the category. For fast fashion or beauty, the peak offer comes within 48 hours, so a short wait is sensible. For furniture, DTC mattresses, or wellness, the deeper discount often arrives later in the sequence, at day 7 or beyond. For luxury, you should not expect a coupon at all.

Why do retailers send discount emails for abandoned carts?

Cart abandonment runs at around 70% globally, and the recovery email is consistently one of the highest-revenue automations in eCommerce. The discount is a calculated trade between margin loss and conversion lift, sized to the category's average margin and customer lifetime value.

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