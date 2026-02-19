Fast fashion – hours, not days

If you've left something in your ASOS, H&M, Shein, or Boohoo cart, the first discount will usually find you within 12 hours – typically 10–15% off or free shipping. Trend-driven inventory has a half-life, and the cart's relevance decays fast, so the brand can't afford to wait you out.

Fashion runs the deepest discounts in retail. Our data shows 34.5% of fashion price changes are deep drops, the highest rate of any category. Zara cuts prices 4.11 times a week, with Tuesday as the best buy day, and Nike does it 3.14 times a week, with Monday as the cheapest day.

Beauty and cosmetics – the sample-and-15 routine

Sephora, Ulta, Glossier, and The Ordinary tend to hold off until around the 24-hour mark, and when the offer does land, it's often a sample bundle rather than a percent-off code. Beauty brands have figured out that sampling drives lifetime value better than a flat coupon – a sample is a trial, a coupon is a transaction.

Health and beauty as a category averages 1.64 price changes a week with a 31% deep drop rate in our dataset, but the leaders run hot. Ulta cuts prices 4.67 times a week, and Sunday is the cheapest day of the week to come back.

Mid-market apparel – the 48-hour 20%

At Levi's, Madewell, Banana Republic, J.Crew, and Gap, the 20% off at 48 hours is close to an industry default. It's worth noting that many of these brands run public 20% promotions almost constantly, which is part of why the abandonment offer feels less special.

Gap drops prices 1.46 times a week, with Tuesday as the cheapest day. If your cart is sitting at one of these retailers, you can usually wait for the email and still come out roughly even versus the storefront.

Home and furniture – patient and percent-based

Wayfair, West Elm, Crate & Barrel, and IKEA typically send the first discount at 24–48 hours, but the deeper offer often comes 7 to 14 days later, sometimes paired with free delivery. Consideration cycles are long, and the brand is willing to wait.

DIY and home goods sit at the bottom of our 2025 dataset, with just 0.52 price changes a week, roughly once every two weeks, and only 9.4% of those changes are deep drops, also the lowest rate in retail. The recovery flow reflects that pace. IKEA, Home Depot, and Lowe's all show the same profile: slow cadence and shallow cuts.

Electronics and big box – barely a loop at all

Best Buy, Newegg, and B&H Photo rarely send discount emails for abandoned carts at all. Margins are thin, and category leaders prefer to nudge you with financing, trade-in offers, or price drop alerts on the item itself.

Electronics retailers reprice constantly but rarely go deep. MediaMarkt leads the pack at 4.40 price changes a week – shop on Mondays if you want the best odds of catching a low. That said, only 20% of those changes are significant drops, the shallowest rate of any category we tracked. The pattern is clear: lots of micro-adjustments, very few aggressive cuts. Newegg moves even slower at 1.14 changes a week, with Friday shaping up as the cheapest day to buy.

DTC, mattresses, and wellness – the escalating ladder

Casper, Allbirds, Warby Parker, and Brooklinen typically run a textbook 3-email ladder – a reminder at 1 hour, social proof at 24, then a discount of $25 to $100 off at 48 to 72 hours. Mattress brands run the most aggressive ladders because customer acquisition cost is high, often hundreds of dollars per buyer, and the lifetime value of one converted customer covers a lot of discount.

Subscription boxes and meal kits – the most aggressive in retail

HelloFresh, Blue Apron, and FabFitFun move fast — the first discount lands within hours, and it's large, frequently 40 to 65% off the first box. The math works because the lifetime value of a converted subscriber covers the discount many times over. The catch is in the renewal pricing, because the discount is a customer acquisition tool, and it relies partly on you forgetting to cancel.

Luxury – the loop doesn’t exist

Net-a-Porter, MyTheresa, and brand boutiques like Gucci and Prada don't discount. The cart save email arrives 24 or more hours later, often as a styling note from a client advisor. Discounting would dilute brand equity, and these houses would rather miss the sale than train customers to expect a coupon. If you're waiting for a luxury coupon, you'll wait forever.

Travel – minutes, not hours

Booking.com, Expedia, and the airlines move faster than any other category – the first nudge can land within 15 minutes, sometimes a price-held message, sometimes a 5 to 15% off code. Inventory is the most perishable in retail. The seat or the room doesn't survive the week, so speed is the only sensible play.

Marketplaces – the loop, but inverted

Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and AliExpress rarely send a discount email. What you usually get is a price drop alert if the item itself goes on sale, because the platform doesn't need to discount – it just waits for one of its sellers to do it.

Marketplaces lead every other category in raw price activity at 3.11 changes per week on average. Amazon alone runs 17.16 price changes a week, the most aggressive single retailer in our dataset, and Sunday is the best day to revisit your cart. Walmart sits at 6.71 changes a week, also on Sunday. AliExpress runs 6.95 changes a week, with Friday as the cheapest day. The price you saw can change before you finish your coffee.

Where you live changes the cadence

There's one regional finding worth flagging. North American retailers in our dataset average 2.06 price changes a week – more than double the European average of 1.01. Asia sits in the middle at 1.76. North America also runs the highest volatility share at 50.4%. If you're shopping at European retailers from a US time zone, expect a slower discount cycle than your domestic muscle memory tells you to wait for, and the opposite if you're a European shopping US sites.

When the actual price drops, by a retailer

Cart abandonment emails fire on a timer that starts when you leave. Underlying price drops fire on the retailer's weekly rhythm, which is just as predictable. Here’s what it looked like for the most aggressive retailers in our dataset.