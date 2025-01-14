Gabriele Vitke
Product Marketing Team Lead
Gabriele connects strategy, storytelling, and data to help products find their people. With over a decade of experience across SaaS, B2B, and biotech, she’s led rebrands, built go-to-market strategies, and turned complex tech into something clear and genuinely useful.
Holding a Master’s degree in Marketing from the University of London, she brings both strategic insight and creative curiosity to every project. Gabriele started out in digital communications and grew into product marketing, drawn to the mix of psychology, creativity, and problem-solving the role demands. Her work is guided by the belief that great marketing isn’t just about reach - it’s about relevance.
When she’s not shaping narratives or mapping product strategies, you’ll find her traveling or practicing the art of piercing - a craft that balances precision, empathy, and trust. Gabriele is passionate about making technology approachable - and making marketing feel like a conversation, not a campaign.
Connect with Gabriele via LinkedIn.
Instantly Swap Your IPs with IP Replacement
Managing proxies just got a lot easier. We’re launching IP replacement, a new feature that lets you replace any IP instantly from your dashboard without requesting help from our tech support or changing your plan. Whether you’re running eCommerce monitoring, multi-accounting, or large-scale scraping projects, you can now keep your IP pool clean, stable, and high-performing in real time.
Top 5 Retailers Leveraging Real-Time Pricing
Real-time pricing has moved from a competitive advantage to a competitive necessity. Retailers without algorithmic pricing capabilities now face a structural disadvantage against competitors who can respond to market conditions in minutes rather than days. This report provides the benchmarking data your pricing, merchandising, and technology teams need to assess your competitive position and inform investment decisions.
Our Dynamic Pricing Index report tracked over 1.5M data points across 120 North American, European, and Asian eCommerce platforms. The findings reveal which companies are most aggressively leveraging real-time pricing, and what this means for consumers, journalists, and policymakers.
US vs Asia: How eCommerce Regions Approach Dynamic Pricing
The US and Asia dominate global eCommerce, but their dynamic pricing strategies reveal distinct philosophies. Using 1.5M data points from 120+ platforms, our second-annual Dynamic Pricing Index compares how each region approaches price changes. We analyzed discount depth, pricing volatility, and stability to uncover what these patterns reveal about consumer behavior and competitive strategy.
Core Scraping API Plans: Simple, Affordable, and Reliable Web Data Collection
Web scraping is vital for businesses, developers, and marketers, but not everyone needs advanced features or costly solutions. After all, web scraping is about efficiency, accuracy, and having the right tools for the job without any unnecessary overhead. That’s why we’re thrilled to introduce our Core Scraping API plans – streamlined for essential tasks. Collect data from platforms like Amazon and YouTube at just $0.10 per 1,000 requests. Curious? Take advantage of our 7-day free trial!
New Web Scraping API: One API for All Your Scraping Needs
Web scraping should be simple. Yet, choosing the right solution often feels like a challenge – different APIs for different targets, multiple subscriptions, and unnecessary complexity. That’s why we’re introducing a more convenient way to collect data from various targets – our four scraping APIs are becoming one, more powerful than ever, Web Scraping API. Now, you can collect data from all targets – eCommerce, SERPs, social media, and web, with one unified API.
New Scraping API: Scraping that Adapts to Your Targets
Most scraping APIs treat every request the same – maximum power, maximum cost. But real workloads are mixed: simple HTML pages, JavaScript-heavy targets, and protected sites that need premium proxies. If your pipeline covers all three, you’re paying worst-case prices on every request. We built a scraping API that matches cost to complexity, one request at a time.
What Banning Dynamic Pricing Could Mean to Your eCommerce Business