Memorial Day Sales 2026: Best Days and Deals to Shop

When do Memorial Day 2026 sales start and end

The 2026 Memorial Day sales window stretches well beyond the holiday itself, with most major retailers launching promotional campaigns in mid-May and extending offers into the following Tuesday or Wednesday. Early-access events for email subscribers and loyalty members typically open even sooner, which means the practical sales calendar runs roughly from Thursday, May 14, through Wednesday, May 27.

Mattress brands tend to launch first, often by the first week of May, followed by home improvement retailers. Finally, the largest general merchants like Amazon, Walmart, and Target in the week leading up to the holiday weekend. The peak window for the steepest discounts spans Friday, May 22, through Monday, May 25, though some category-specific lows actually land earlier in the week as algorithms test pricing depth.

For shoppers, the practical takeaway is that the advertised sale start date rarely marks the lowest-price moment. Retailers layer markdowns progressively, holding the deepest cuts for items that fail to convert during the soft launch.

How dynamic pricing shapes Memorial Day discounts

The single most important context for any Memorial Day shopping decision involves understanding how often the underlying prices actually move. Year-round Dynamic Pricing Index data covering more than 1.5M data points across 120 platforms in 40+ countries shows that retailers run continuously adjusted price experiments rather than static promotions. Recent retail forecasts from the National Retail Federation point to continued consumer participation in seasonal sales events, even as discretionary spending tightens.

Amazon.com registered 116,509 individual price changes across the tracked basket in 2025, more than any other retailer in the index. The directional split was nearly even, with 50.2% of changes representing drops and 49.8% representing increases. Walmart followed with 68,926 changes, tilted slightly toward decreases at 53.0% drops versus 47.0% increases. Kroger logged 55,601, AliExpress 46,462, and Target 39,386.

The picture darkens past the volume metrics. Some retailers cut prices aggressively when they cut, while others rarely move at all. Newegg posted a drop depth of 81.5%, the deepest among the top thirty, alongside a 59.4% upward direction bias overall. Lidl.de hit 77.5% drop depth, H&M reached 73.6%, and Revolve landed at 68.7%. Home Depot, Ikea, and Menards each registered deep-drop rates of just 8.3% to 16.7%, with change silence scores above 58%. Their prices simply do not move on most days.

Gabriele Vitke, Product Marketing Team Lead and dynamic pricing expert at Decodo, noted, "What people often miss about a holiday sale is that the headline discount carries less information than the underlying price-change frequency. A retailer whose prices have moved frequently in the preceding thirty days is signaling that its algorithm is actively probing demand, which usually means the holiday markdown reflects real inventory pressure rather than a marketing decision made weeks in advance."

Why do some retailers cut deeper than others

The depth of a retailer's Memorial Day cuts depends on 3 structural factors that determine how aggressively their pricing engine can move.

The 1st factor involves inventory pressure, particularly seasonal pressure. Apparel retailers face an annual challenge of clearing spring stock before summer arrives, and that compulsion drives the 34.3% deep-drop rate the fashion category posted across 2025.

The 2nd factor involves competitive density. Electronics retailers, where Newegg sits, operate in a market where a small set of well-informed buyers can shift purchase volume rapidly toward whichever competitor posts the lowest visible price.

The 3rd factor involves margin structure. Grocery and pharmacy retailers, like Walgreens and CVS, operate on thin per-item margins that constrain how deep individual discounts can go, even during promotional weekends.

The role of price change frequency

Memorial Day shoppers comparing prices in real time should account for how quickly each retailer's prices update. Amazon's algorithm makes roughly 2.5M price changes per day across its full catalog, which translates to the average product price updating about once every ten minutes. That pace runs roughly 50 times faster than traditional retailers like Walmart adjust prices. Recent data from Adobe Analytics suggests shoppers are increasingly using comparison tools to react to these rapid updates in real time. The practical implication is that a price screenshot taken at 9 a.m. may no longer reflect the price visible at noon, and reading a price-history chart over the preceding 30 to 60 days delivers far more reliable insight than checking the current sticker against a freshly advertised discount.

How the U.S. market compares globally

Memorial Day sits inside a broader U.S. pricing environment that differs sharply from the rest of the world. That context matters for any shopper trying to interpret a holiday discount. North America posted the highest pricing volatility of any tracked region in 2025, with high-volatility behavior recorded across 55.3% of the regional retailer set. Asia followed with the highest average drop depth at 20%, while Europe led the world in pricing stability at 47.2% across the regional retailer base.

The country-level data sharpens the picture. The United States recorded 542,946 individual price changes across the tracked basket in 2025, more than six times the volume of Germany at 81,554 and nearly eleven times the United Kingdom at 50,467. India logged 54,353 changes, Korea 41,933, and China 35,456. France, Singapore, Brazil, and Switzerland rounded out the global top ten. Across those ten countries, only Brazil and China showed a clear directional tilt toward price increases, with Brazil leading at 54.7% increases versus 45.3% decreases.

The U.S. directional split sat almost exactly at parity, with 50.1% of price changes representing increases and 49.9% representing decreases. The implication for Memorial Day shoppers is that the underlying U.S. retail environment produces near-constant motion without a structural bias toward lower prices over the course of the year. Holiday weekends matter because they temporarily shift that balance toward markdowns, and shoppers who understand the baseline can recognize a genuine deviation when one appears.

Fashion led every category globally in 2025 with 427,340 logged price changes, followed by electronics at 351,280, groceries at 318,950, health and beauty at 203,470, DIY and home at 127,680, and marketplaces at 64,190. Each category showed a distinct behavioral signature that shapes how Memorial Day discounts are presented at the shopper level.

Best days to shop at each major retailer

Every retailer in the dynamic pricing index showed a clear best-drop day across 2025, and those rhythms persist even during promotional weekends. Shoppers planning a Memorial Day purchase should align their timing to the day each target retailer is most likely to cut.

The pattern by retailer:

Amazon's best day for price drops was Wednesday, making Wednesday, May 20, the algorithmically friendly day to shop ahead of the holiday weekend

Walmart, Kroger, AliExpress, H&M, Asos, Tesco, Sainsbury's, and Macy's all peaked on Monday, which aligns with Memorial Day itself

Target peaked on Saturday, which aligns well with the Friday-through-Saturday holiday peak

Best Buy and Nordstrom peaked on Friday

Newegg and Ikea peaked on Saturday

Uniqlo peaked on Thursday

Sephora and Boots peaked on Sunday

Home Depot and CVS peaked on Tuesday

Walgreens peaked on Wednesday

The widely repeated best-deals-on-Monday advice turns out to be a Walmart-and-grocery pattern, not a universal one. Electronics shoppers should focus on Friday and Saturday, home improvement shoppers on Tuesday and Wednesday, and apparel shoppers on the specific day-of-week pattern of their preferred retailer.

Categories where Memorial Day delivers real savings

Memorial Day's commercial identity has settled around a specific set of categories that consistently produce meaningful savings, while other categories ride the marketing wave without delivering matching value. The data shows clear winners.

Mattresses and bedding

Mattresses lead every Memorial Day sale season for good reason. Manufacturers release new models in May, and retailers clear prior-year inventory aggressively across the long weekend. The April baseline for queen-size mattresses across major direct-to-consumer brands sat at 15% to 25% off list as a standing promotional price, which is a meaningful discount but unremarkable in the context of the broader year. The Memorial Day window then pushed realized prices noticeably lower across every mattress subcategory.

The table below shows the typical pre-sale price, the average Memorial Day 2025 price, and the resulting average discount for each mattress subcategory.