Memorial Day Sales 2026: Best Days and Deals to Shop
Memorial Day weekend lands on Monday, May 25, 2026, opening one of the most aggressive sales events on the U.S. retail calendar. With more shoppers planning to participate but spending less per trip, the next two weeks will reveal which retailers, categories, and days deliver real savings, and which discounts simply look loud.
Benediktas Kazlauskas
Last updated: May 13, 2026
10 min read
When do Memorial Day 2026 sales start and end
The 2026 Memorial Day sales window stretches well beyond the holiday itself, with most major retailers launching promotional campaigns in mid-May and extending offers into the following Tuesday or Wednesday. Early-access events for email subscribers and loyalty members typically open even sooner, which means the practical sales calendar runs roughly from Thursday, May 14, through Wednesday, May 27.
Mattress brands tend to launch first, often by the first week of May, followed by home improvement retailers. Finally, the largest general merchants like Amazon, Walmart, and Target in the week leading up to the holiday weekend. The peak window for the steepest discounts spans Friday, May 22, through Monday, May 25, though some category-specific lows actually land earlier in the week as algorithms test pricing depth.
For shoppers, the practical takeaway is that the advertised sale start date rarely marks the lowest-price moment. Retailers layer markdowns progressively, holding the deepest cuts for items that fail to convert during the soft launch.
How dynamic pricing shapes Memorial Day discounts
The single most important context for any Memorial Day shopping decision involves understanding how often the underlying prices actually move. Year-round Dynamic Pricing Index data covering more than 1.5M data points across 120 platforms in 40+ countries shows that retailers run continuously adjusted price experiments rather than static promotions. Recent retail forecasts from the National Retail Federation point to continued consumer participation in seasonal sales events, even as discretionary spending tightens.
Amazon.com registered 116,509 individual price changes across the tracked basket in 2025, more than any other retailer in the index. The directional split was nearly even, with 50.2% of changes representing drops and 49.8% representing increases. Walmart followed with 68,926 changes, tilted slightly toward decreases at 53.0% drops versus 47.0% increases. Kroger logged 55,601, AliExpress 46,462, and Target 39,386.
The picture darkens past the volume metrics. Some retailers cut prices aggressively when they cut, while others rarely move at all. Newegg posted a drop depth of 81.5%, the deepest among the top thirty, alongside a 59.4% upward direction bias overall. Lidl.de hit 77.5% drop depth, H&M reached 73.6%, and Revolve landed at 68.7%. Home Depot, Ikea, and Menards each registered deep-drop rates of just 8.3% to 16.7%, with change silence scores above 58%. Their prices simply do not move on most days.
Gabriele Vitke, Product Marketing Team Lead and dynamic pricing expert at Decodo, noted, "What people often miss about a holiday sale is that the headline discount carries less information than the underlying price-change frequency. A retailer whose prices have moved frequently in the preceding thirty days is signaling that its algorithm is actively probing demand, which usually means the holiday markdown reflects real inventory pressure rather than a marketing decision made weeks in advance."
Why do some retailers cut deeper than others
The depth of a retailer's Memorial Day cuts depends on 3 structural factors that determine how aggressively their pricing engine can move.
The 1st factor involves inventory pressure, particularly seasonal pressure. Apparel retailers face an annual challenge of clearing spring stock before summer arrives, and that compulsion drives the 34.3% deep-drop rate the fashion category posted across 2025.
The 2nd factor involves competitive density. Electronics retailers, where Newegg sits, operate in a market where a small set of well-informed buyers can shift purchase volume rapidly toward whichever competitor posts the lowest visible price.
The 3rd factor involves margin structure. Grocery and pharmacy retailers, like Walgreens and CVS, operate on thin per-item margins that constrain how deep individual discounts can go, even during promotional weekends.
The role of price change frequency
Memorial Day shoppers comparing prices in real time should account for how quickly each retailer's prices update. Amazon's algorithm makes roughly 2.5M price changes per day across its full catalog, which translates to the average product price updating about once every ten minutes. That pace runs roughly 50 times faster than traditional retailers like Walmart adjust prices. Recent data from Adobe Analytics suggests shoppers are increasingly using comparison tools to react to these rapid updates in real time. The practical implication is that a price screenshot taken at 9 a.m. may no longer reflect the price visible at noon, and reading a price-history chart over the preceding 30 to 60 days delivers far more reliable insight than checking the current sticker against a freshly advertised discount.
How the U.S. market compares globally
Memorial Day sits inside a broader U.S. pricing environment that differs sharply from the rest of the world. That context matters for any shopper trying to interpret a holiday discount. North America posted the highest pricing volatility of any tracked region in 2025, with high-volatility behavior recorded across 55.3% of the regional retailer set. Asia followed with the highest average drop depth at 20%, while Europe led the world in pricing stability at 47.2% across the regional retailer base.
The country-level data sharpens the picture. The United States recorded 542,946 individual price changes across the tracked basket in 2025, more than six times the volume of Germany at 81,554 and nearly eleven times the United Kingdom at 50,467. India logged 54,353 changes, Korea 41,933, and China 35,456. France, Singapore, Brazil, and Switzerland rounded out the global top ten. Across those ten countries, only Brazil and China showed a clear directional tilt toward price increases, with Brazil leading at 54.7% increases versus 45.3% decreases.
The U.S. directional split sat almost exactly at parity, with 50.1% of price changes representing increases and 49.9% representing decreases. The implication for Memorial Day shoppers is that the underlying U.S. retail environment produces near-constant motion without a structural bias toward lower prices over the course of the year. Holiday weekends matter because they temporarily shift that balance toward markdowns, and shoppers who understand the baseline can recognize a genuine deviation when one appears.
Fashion led every category globally in 2025 with 427,340 logged price changes, followed by electronics at 351,280, groceries at 318,950, health and beauty at 203,470, DIY and home at 127,680, and marketplaces at 64,190. Each category showed a distinct behavioral signature that shapes how Memorial Day discounts are presented at the shopper level.
Best days to shop at each major retailer
Every retailer in the dynamic pricing index showed a clear best-drop day across 2025, and those rhythms persist even during promotional weekends. Shoppers planning a Memorial Day purchase should align their timing to the day each target retailer is most likely to cut.
The pattern by retailer:
- Amazon's best day for price drops was Wednesday, making Wednesday, May 20, the algorithmically friendly day to shop ahead of the holiday weekend
- Walmart, Kroger, AliExpress, H&M, Asos, Tesco, Sainsbury's, and Macy's all peaked on Monday, which aligns with Memorial Day itself
- Target peaked on Saturday, which aligns well with the Friday-through-Saturday holiday peak
- Best Buy and Nordstrom peaked on Friday
- Newegg and Ikea peaked on Saturday
- Uniqlo peaked on Thursday
- Sephora and Boots peaked on Sunday
- Home Depot and CVS peaked on Tuesday
- Walgreens peaked on Wednesday
The widely repeated best-deals-on-Monday advice turns out to be a Walmart-and-grocery pattern, not a universal one. Electronics shoppers should focus on Friday and Saturday, home improvement shoppers on Tuesday and Wednesday, and apparel shoppers on the specific day-of-week pattern of their preferred retailer.
Categories where Memorial Day delivers real savings
Memorial Day's commercial identity has settled around a specific set of categories that consistently produce meaningful savings, while other categories ride the marketing wave without delivering matching value. The data shows clear winners.
Mattresses and bedding
Mattresses lead every Memorial Day sale season for good reason. Manufacturers release new models in May, and retailers clear prior-year inventory aggressively across the long weekend. The April baseline for queen-size mattresses across major direct-to-consumer brands sat at 15% to 25% off list as a standing promotional price, which is a meaningful discount but unremarkable in the context of the broader year. The Memorial Day window then pushed realized prices noticeably lower across every mattress subcategory.
The table below shows the typical pre-sale price, the average Memorial Day 2025 price, and the resulting average discount for each mattress subcategory.
Subcategory
Pre-sale price
Memorial Day 2025 average price
Average discount
Memory foam, direct-to-consumer brands
$1,200
$745
38%
Hybrid mattresses
$1,450
$985
32%
Premium luxury (Saatva, Avocado, others)
$2,100
$1,595
24%
Mattress accessories (pillows, protectors)
$120
$86
28%
Adjustable bed bases
$1,300
$910
30%
Memory foam direct-to-consumer brands led the category with the deepest realized discounts in 2025, with the strongest individual offers reaching 50% off list price. Online brands like DreamCloud, Nectar, Helix, and Saatva typically layer additional value on top of the percentage cut, adding free pillows, mattress protectors, or extended trial periods that contribute an average of $147 of bundled value beyond the headline discount. Shoppers should note that some brands raised base prices throughout the year, which can make a percentage discount look larger while the actual dollar price stays similar to prior years.
Patio furniture, grills, and outdoor goods
The DIY and home category posted a 70.6% stability share and a 78.3% change silence rate across 2025, which makes the rare Memorial Day markdowns feel particularly dramatic. There is simply no day-to-day fluctuation to absorb the cut. The April baseline for patio and outdoor items typically sat at full list or 5% to 10% off as a soft promotional anchor, which means a Memorial Day cut translates directly into shopper-visible savings rather than disappearing into the noise of ongoing discounting.
The table below shows the typical pre-sale price, the average Memorial Day 2025 price, and the resulting average discount for each outdoor subcategory.
Subcategory
Pre-sale price
Memorial Day 2025 average price
Average discount
Patio dining sets, six-piece
$1,250
$863
31%
Conversation and sectional sets
$850
$595
30%
Gas grills and grilling accessories
$580
$452
22%
Electric smokers and outdoor cooking
$420
$315
25%
Prior-season clearance furniture
$1,400
$742
47%
Patio shoppers should plan to buy on Friday or Saturday of the holiday weekend rather than waiting for Monday, as the deepest cuts on prior-season inventory tend to sell out quickly once weekend traffic peaks. The 47% average realized on prior-season clearance furniture in 2025 represented the deepest outdoor markdown of the year, and similar prior-season clearance opportunities are expected to anchor the 2026 weekend at Home Depot, Lowe's, Wayfair, and Target.
Major appliances
Best Buy and the home improvement chains continue to lead the major appliance category. The April baseline for major appliances typically reflected manufacturer-set promotional pricing 5% to 10% off list, with deeper cuts reserved for floor models or discontinued lines. Memorial Day weekend then pushed single-unit prices noticeably lower across most appliance subcategories, with the strongest cuts appearing in bundled set purchases.
The table below shows the typical pre-sale price, the average Memorial Day 2025 price, and the resulting average discount for each appliance subcategory.
Subcategory
Pre-sale price
Memorial Day 2025 average price
Average discount
Refrigerators, standalone
$2,300
$1,886
18%
Ranges, gas and electric
$1,550
$1,271
18%
Laundry pairs (washer and dryer)
$2,100
$1,764
16%
Dishwashers
$950
$760
20%
Bundled multi-piece kitchen sets
$4,800
$3,504
27%
Bundled discounts, where buying a matched refrigerator-range-dishwasher set unlocks additional savings, consistently outperformed single-unit deals in 2025 by an average of 6.2 percentage points of additional discount. The deepest single-unit savings are concentrated in standalone refrigerators and ranges rather than dishwashers or laundry pairs. Shoppers planning a multi-appliance purchase should price the bundle and single-unit equivalents separately and compare the total dollar savings rather than the headline discount percentage.
Fashion and apparel
Fashion led every retail category in 2025 with 427,340 logged price changes and the highest deep-drop rate at 34.3%. Apparel retailers clear spring stock and pivot to summer collections across Memorial Day weekend, which produces genuine markdowns on current-season inventory. The April baseline for most apparel categories sat at 10% to 15% off list as standing promotional pricing. Memorial Day weekend then pushed realized prices substantially lower, with summer-relevant categories like swimwear and athleisure leading the cuts.
The table below shows the typical pre-sale price, the average Memorial Day 2025 price, and the resulting average discount for each apparel subcategory.
Subcategory
Pre-sale price
Memorial Day 2025 average price
Average discount
General apparel basket
$95
$66
31%
Swimwear
$85
$54
37%
Athleisure and sportswear
$92
$56
39%
Footwear, casual and athletic
$110
$81
26%
Accessories (bags, sunglasses, hats)
$75
$54
28%
Memorial Day apparel sales tend to deliver better dollar value than headlines suggest, because the underlying inventory is current-season rather than end-of-life clearance. Shoppers buying summer wardrobe basics during the holiday weekend typically secure prices that will not appear again until late-summer end-of-season clearance, which by then will offer reduced size and color selection. Swimwear and athleisure consistently produce the deepest realized cuts and represent the strongest dollar-value subcategories across the weekend.
Groceries and beverages
Groceries logged 318,950 price changes in 2025, perfectly balanced at 50% drops and 50% increases. The category rarely produces dramatic doorbuster headlines, but beverage-alcohol items deliver meaningful Memorial Day value. The regular price baseline for grocery and beverage items tends to be very stable week-to-week, which makes even modest Memorial Day cuts noticeable at the receipt level.
The table below shows the typical pre-sale price, the average Memorial Day 2025 price, and the resulting average discount for each cookout-related subcategory.
Subcategory
Pre-sale price
Memorial Day 2025 average price
Average discount
Premium spirits
$35
$30
14%
Beer multipacks
$30
$27
9%
Wine, premium domestic
$20
$17
15%
Charcoal and BBQ accessories
$15
$12
20%
Cookout proteins (hot dogs, burgers)
$8
$6
25%
Premium spirits averaged 14% off across the 2025 weekend, beer multipacks averaged 9% off, and traffic to beverage-alcohol retailers ran roughly 22% above baseline.
Recent reports from Mastercard SpendingPulse indicate grocery and beverage promotions consistently outperform headline categories on a per-household savings basis during holiday weekends. The cookout-focused household typically saves more in absolute dollars across grocery and beverage purchases than on any single non-mattress big-ticket category.
Categories to skip this Memorial Day
Some categories receive heavy Memorial Day promotion without delivering matching value, and shoppers waiting for the right moment to buy will see better single-day prices later in the year. The most visible gap appears in consumer electronics, where Memorial Day markdowns consistently lag behind July Prime Day and November Black Friday equivalents on the same SKUs.
The table below compares realized Memorial Day discounts to comparable July Prime Day and November Black Friday discounts across the 2025 calendar.
Category
Memorial Day discount
Prime Day discount
Black Friday discount
65-inch 4K television
11%
19%
24%
15-inch laptop, mid-range
11%
18%
23%
Wireless headphones, premium
14%
20%
29%
Gaming console bundle
4%
8%
14%
Current-model smartphone
7%
12%
18%
The clearest skip is the TVs. Memorial Day TV discounts averaged just 11% off in 2025, while comparable Black Friday markdowns on the same SKUs averaged 24% off and Prime Day markdowns averaged 19%. Laptops follow a similar pattern. Premium headphones, gaming consoles, and current-model smartphones all fall into the same pattern, with the deepest annual cuts reserved for the late-November holiday window. The 61.2% electronics volatility figure from the 2025 dynamic pricing index confirms that better single-day prices on these items appear elsewhere in the calendar.
How to spot a real Memorial Day deal
Three concrete techniques separate genuine markdowns from inflated reference prices, which are the most common shopper complaint about Memorial Day sales.
The 1st step is looking at price history rather than the percentage-off claim. In a sample of 480 Memorial Day deal SKUs tracked across the 2025 weekend, 23% had list prices that were higher than the same SKU's average list price in the preceding 30 days. Nearly one in four discounts was being calculated against an artificially elevated reference point. Free browser extensions plot a product's price over 60, 90, or 180 days, and if the current sale price was the standing price for most of February, the markdown is theatrical.
The 2nd step is comparing dollar amounts across retailers selling the same SKU. The dynamic pricing index numbers make clear that retailers move prices at very different rates and depths within a single category. A 30% discount at one retailer may still cost more than the standing price at a competitor with quieter pricing. Same-SKU price spreads of up to 19% appeared between the cheapest and most expensive major retailers across the 2025 weekend.
The 3rd step is watching the early-week behavior. Retailers typically launch promotions 7 to 14 days before the holiday, with the advertised sale date not always being the lowest-price day. Across 2025, the deepest individual markdowns on 41% of tracked SKUs actually landed on the Wednesday or Thursday before the holiday rather than on the weekend itself.
"The shoppers who consistently get the best Memorial Day prices are the ones who decide on a target price before the sale starts. Once you have a number in mind that you would actually pay, you can read a markdown for what it is, a temporary signal rather than a permanent invitation. That mirrors how the pricing engines themselves operate, with thresholds set before the transaction window opens." – Gabriele Vitke, Product Marketing Team Lead and dynamic pricing expert at Decodo
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Bottom line
Memorial Day 2026 will deliver real savings, but only in specific categories and on specific days, and only to shoppers who arrive prepared. Mattresses, patio furniture, apparel, and beverages reliably produce meaningful Memorial Day discounts. Televisions, laptops, and current-model premium electronics consistently don’t. Best-drop days vary substantially by retailer, with Wednesday at Amazon, Saturday at Target, Friday at Best Buy, and Monday at Walmart leading their respective patterns.
About the author
Benediktas Kazlauskas
Content & PR Team Lead
Benediktas is a content professional with over 8 years of experience in B2C, B2B, and SaaS industries. He has worked with startups, marketing agencies, and fast-growing companies, helping brands turn complex topics into clear, useful content.
Connect with Benediktas via LinkedIn.
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