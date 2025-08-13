The acceleration of price changes

In the weeks leading up to Black Friday, US retailers increase their pricing activity around the most popular product categories. Data shows that across tracked products, prices change at dramatically different rates depending on the retailer and their strategy.

Amazon dominates with an ultra-aggressive pricing strategy, making approximately 19.3 price adjustments per week per product in the US market. This represents nearly three price changes daily, creating a constantly shifting landscape that challenges even the most dedicated deal hunters. With an average discount depth of 11.6% when prices drop, Amazon's strategy relies on high-frequency changes to capture consumer attention, though only about 27% of its price changes are actually discounts.

"What we're seeing now is urgency turned into a sales tactic," says Gabrielė Vitkė, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Decodo. "It's not just about discounts anymore. Retailers create momentum, keeping shoppers on edge so they feel they must buy immediately, often getting previous regular prices as limited-time deals after temporarily inflating them."

Kroger follows as the second most aggressive pricer with 10.2 weekly price adjustments per product, demonstrating that grocery retailers are adopting dynamic pricing strategies once reserved for electronics and fashion. The data reveals an interesting insight – while Kroger changes prices every 2 days on average, its 1.6% average discount depth across all changes ranks among the lowest tracked. However, when Kroger does discount, the depth averages 13.4%, it's just that only about 50% of price changes are actually discounts, with the other half being price increases. This constant up-and-down creates the illusion of deals while maintaining margins on grocery staples like pantry goods, beverages, and fresh produce.

Walmart maintains approximately 6.7 weekly price adjustments per product with a 3.8% average discount depth across all changes. Like Kroger, Walmart operates a balanced approach where 52% of changes are discounts and 48% are increases, cycling prices every 2.8 days. When Walmart does discount, however, the depth is substantial, averaging 45.3%, making it more rewarding than Amazon's frequent but shallow cuts. Walmart's strategy spans home goods, groceries, lawn & garden, and general merchandise, suggesting algorithmic pricing that responds to competitor moves while preserving strategic margin control.

Victoria's Secret emerges as a surprising pricing guru, adjusting prices 6.2 times per week with 3.7% average depth across all changes. Focusing primarily on women's apparel, bags, and footwear, Victoria's Secret demonstrates that fashion retailers can deploy high-frequency tactics traditionally associated with grocery and electronics. When discounts hit, they average an impressive 56.6%, the deepest among high-frequency retailers tracked. The balanced 52% discount with 48% increase split with changes occurring roughly every 7 days suggests a promotional calendar enhanced by algorithmic optimization, keeping intimate apparel and loungewear pricing competitive while maintaining brand positioning.

Publix (4.2 changes/week, 0.7% discounts), Target (4.1 changes/week, 0.9% discounts), and Wegmans (4.0 changes/week, 0.7% discounts) form the next tier, all hovering around 4 weekly adjustments but with modest discount depths below 1%.

Best Buy implements around 3.8 changes per week with 3.4% average discounts, while Wish shows a similar frequency at 3.6 changes per week with 1.9% discounts. Among mid-tier pricers, Harbor Freight made 2.4 changes per week with an average of 1.7% discounts.