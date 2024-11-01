403 Forbidden Error and How to Avoid It

In a first-request failure, the server hasn't seen your behavior yet, so it's judging the request profile: IP address, User-Agent, and headers.

Mid-session failures are more behavioral. If 5 pages work and the 6th fails, check timing, cookies, and whether your scraper changed IPs halfway through the same session.

Browser-only failures usually mean your script says "Chrome" but doesn't behave like Chrome. A real browser sends a broader request profile than a basic HTTP client. That includes headers such as Sec-Fetch-Site, Sec-Fetch-Mode, and Accept-Language. It also includes a TLS handshake profile that some bot systems compare against the browser you claim to be.

Before changing code, inspect what your client actually sends. An echo endpoint such as httpbin.org/headers shows your request headers:

import requests response = requests . get ( "https://httpbin.org/headers" ) print ( response . text )

import requests response = requests . get ( "https://httpbin.org/headers" ) print ( response . text )

It's also important to choose the right client you use when sending requests. Different Python clients such as Requests, httpx, aiohttp, and other browser-like clients send different default headers and have different TLS behavior.

Why proxies sometimes cause 403 errors instead of fixing them

A proxy doesn't make a bad request look human. It changes the network path, IP identity, and sometimes location. That helps only when the 403 comes from IP reputation or geo access.

Datacenter IP reputation

Many datacenter ranges are easy to identify because they belong to hosting providers. If a site rejects known cloud or hosting CIDR blocks, better headers won't save the request.

If IP reputation is the issue, residential proxies or ISP proxies are usually a better fit than datacenter proxies. Residential IPs are assigned by ISPs, so they're less likely to fail checks that reject obvious datacenter networks. ISP proxies can help when the target also expects a stable IP across the same session.

Proxy headers

A normal request to the target might look like this:

GET / product / 123 HTTP / 1.1 Host : quotes . toscrape . com User - Agent : Mozilla / 5.0 . . . Accept : text / html , application / xhtml + xml

GET / product / 123 HTTP / 1.1 Host : quotes . toscrape . com User - Agent : Mozilla / 5.0 . . . Accept : text / html , application / xhtml + xml

A misconfigured proxy path can leak headers that identify the request as proxied:

GET / product / 123 HTTP / 1.1 Host : quotes . toscrape . com User - Agent : Mozilla / 5.0 . . . X - Forwarded - For : 203.0 .113 .10 Via : 1.1 proxy Proxy - Authorization : Basic . . .

GET / product / 123 HTTP / 1.1 Host : quotes . toscrape . com User - Agent : Mozilla / 5.0 . . . X - Forwarded - For : 203.0 .113 .10 Via : 1.1 proxy Proxy - Authorization : Basic . . .

X-Forwarded-For, Via, and Proxy-Authorization shouldn't reach the target server in a normal scraping request. If they appear upstream, the proxy path is exposing more than it should.

Rotating proxies

Rotating proxies help distribute requests, but rotating every request can fragment sessions. The site sees one cookie jar jumping across many IPs, while real browsing sessions usually keep the same network identity for at least a short period.

Geo-mismatch

If the site only serves a page in certain countries, a proxy in the wrong location can trigger 403.

How to fix 403 Forbidden errors: an escalation checklist

Treat 403 fixes as an escalation path. Start with the lowest-cost layer: headers, cookies, and request pacing. Move to proxies, TLS impersonation, or browsers only when the symptom points there.

Fix 1 – set a realistic User-Agent and complete headers

Python requests library doesn't send a full browser profile by default. Many sites will accept a basic HTTP client, but more protected sites often won't:

import requests url = "https://quotes.toscrape.com" headers = { "User-Agent" : "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/148.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" , "Accept" : "text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,image/avif,image/webp,*/*;q=0.8" , "Accept-Language" : "en-US,en;q=0.9" , "Accept-Encoding" : "gzip, deflate, br" , "Sec-Fetch-Dest" : "document" , "Sec-Fetch-Mode" : "navigate" , "Sec-Fetch-Site" : "none" , "Sec-Fetch-User" : "?1" , } response = requests . get ( url , headers = headers , timeout = 30 ) print ( response . status_code )

import requests url = "https://quotes.toscrape.com" headers = { "User-Agent" : "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/148.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" , "Accept" : "text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,image/avif,image/webp,*/*;q=0.8" , "Accept-Language" : "en-US,en;q=0.9" , "Accept-Encoding" : "gzip, deflate, br" , "Sec-Fetch-Dest" : "document" , "Sec-Fetch-Mode" : "navigate" , "Sec-Fetch-Site" : "none" , "Sec-Fetch-User" : "?1" , } response = requests . get ( url , headers = headers , timeout = 30 ) print ( response . status_code )

Use this set of headers as a baseline, then mirror what your own browser sends to the same target.

Fix 2 – add request delays and avoid patterns

Use randomized delays and back off after failures. For many sites, a 2-5 second minimum delay is a reasonable starting point, then adjust based on the target's response behavior:

import random import time import requests for url in urls : response = requests . get ( url , headers = headers , timeout = 30 ) print ( url , response . status_code ) time . sleep ( random . uniform ( 2 , 5 ) )

import random import time import requests for url in urls : response = requests . get ( url , headers = headers , timeout = 30 ) print ( url , response . status_code ) time . sleep ( random . uniform ( 2 , 5 ) )

Fix 3 – use a session object and persist cookies

Bare requests.get() calls don't preserve cookies across requests unless you manage them yourself. A requests.Session() keeps cookies and connection state together:

import requests session = requests . Session ( ) session . headers . update ( headers ) home = session . get ( "https://books.toscrape.com/" , timeout = 30 ) book = session . get ( "https://books.toscrape.com/catalogue/tipping-the-velvet_999/" , timeout = 30 ) print ( book . status_code )

import requests session = requests . Session ( ) session . headers . update ( headers ) home = session . get ( "https://books.toscrape.com/" , timeout = 30 ) book = session . get ( "https://books.toscrape.com/catalogue/tipping-the-velvet_999/" , timeout = 30 ) print ( book . status_code )

This matters when a site issues a session cookie on the first page and expects it on the next one.

Fix 4 – route through residential proxies

If the same request works from your browser but fails from a server or datacenter proxy, IP reputation is a likely cause. In that case, the fix is to use a better proxy.

Here's the basic shape in Python Requests:

import requests proxy_url = "http://USERNAME:PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:10001" proxies = { "http" : proxy_url , "https" : proxy_url , } response = requests . get ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com" , headers = headers , proxies = proxies , timeout = 30 , ) print ( response . status_code )

import requests proxy_url = "http://USERNAME:PASSWORD@gate.decodo.com:10001" proxies = { "http" : proxy_url , "https" : proxy_url , } response = requests . get ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com" , headers = headers , proxies = proxies , timeout = 30 , ) print ( response . status_code )

Fix 5 – match TLS fingerprints with curl_cffi

If a page loads in a normal browser but returns 403 from your script, even with good headers, the problem may be TLS fingerprinting. The target may see a script claiming to be Chrome in the User-Agent, but sending a TLS handshake that Chrome wouldn’t send. curl_cffi can impersonate browser TLS behavior:

from curl_cffi import requests response = requests . get ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com" , headers = headers , impersonate = "chrome" , timeout = 30 , ) print ( response . status_code ) print ( response . text [ : 500 ] )

from curl_cffi import requests response = requests . get ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com" , headers = headers , impersonate = "chrome" , timeout = 30 , ) print ( response . status_code ) print ( response . text [ : 500 ] )

Fix 6 – escalate to a headless browser

Use a headless browser when the site needs JavaScript execution, browser storage, dynamic tokens, or a more complete browsing context. Playwright is usually the practical next step.

Choose the right proxy type for 403 errors

The right proxy type depends on what triggered the 403. Don't start with the most expensive setup. Start with the simplest proxy that clears the actual check.