The Best Python HTTP Clients for Web Scraping
Not all Python HTTP clients behave the same way on the wire. The one you choose affects how many requests you can run concurrently, how identifiable your traffic is to anti-bot systems, and how much code you need to manage. This guide breaks down six clients – urllib3, Requests, HTTPX, aiohttp, curl_cffi, and Niquests – covering where each fits and where it falls short.
Lukas Mikelionis
Last updated: Mar 26, 2026
12 min read
TL;DR
- Python HTTP clients vary in how they handle execution, protocols, and TLS identity, all of which affect scraping outcomes
- Requests/urllib3 prioritise simplicity, while HTTPX/aiohttp/Niquests focus on performance and scalability
- curl_cffi stands apart by mimicking real browser TLS fingerprints, helping bypass stricter anti-bot systems
- The right client depends on which constraint matters most in your scraping setup
What is a Python HTTP client?
An HTTP client is the layer between your code and the web. When your scraper fetches a page, the client handles opening a connection to the server, formatting and sending the request, and handing the parsed response back to your code. Without one, you'd be dealing with raw socket code for every request.
Choosing the right client comes down to three things:
Concurrency
This refers to how many requests your scraper can handle at the same time. Synchronous clients like urllib3 and Requests handle one request at a time.
Your script sends a request, waits for the response, then moves to the next one. That's fine for simple scripts, but it becomes a bottleneck fast when you're scraping at scale.
On the other hand, asynchronous clients like aiohttp, HTTPX, and Niquests in async mode keep multiple connections in flight at once, processing responses as they arrive. The tradeoff is that async/await syntax needs to run consistently through your code.
Stealth
Stealth is about how your requests look to the websites you're hitting. When your script connects to an HTTPS site, a TLS handshake happens before any data is exchanged.
During that handshake, the client sends details about its capabilities that together form a fingerprint distinctive enough for anti-bot systems to identify what kind of software is making the request.
Most Python HTTP clients produce a fingerprint that looks nothing like a real browser, which means a clean IP alone won't always get you through.
Ergonomics
Ergonomics comes down to how pleasant the library is to actually work with. Some clients make you encode request bodies, set headers manually, and parse raw bytes yourself.
Others handle all of that automatically, so you can focus on the data you're trying to collect. How much boilerplate you're willing to manage, and how readable you need the code to be, is a real factor in choosing the right tool.
The best Python HTTP clients for web scraping
Throughout this guide, we'll use two endpoints for all examples. For GET requests, we'll hit httpbin.org/get, and for POST requests, httpbin.org/post.
httpbin is useful here because the responses echo back exactly what was sent: headers, body, origin IP, the works.
1. urllib3
urllib3 isn't part of the standard library, but it quietly powers most of the clients that are. If you've used Python for any kind of HTTP work, chances are you've been depending on urllib3 without realizing it.
The reason it's worth knowing directly is its connection pool model. Rather than opening and closing a TCP connection for every request, urllib3 maintains a pool of persistent connections to each host, reusing them across requests.
For scraping the same domain repeatedly, this reduces overhead significantly. It also handles retries, thread safety, and TLS natively, all things the standard library leaves to you.
The tradeoff is that urllib3 is explicit about everything. Cookies, session state, and redirect handling; you manage all of it yourself. It's the engine that powers other clients, not typically the thing you'd choose to write a scraper with directly.
Pros:
- Connection pooling is built in, faster for same-domain scraping
- Thread-safe, works well in multi-threaded crawlers
- Robust retry configuration out of the box
- One of the most downloaded Python packages, actively maintained
Cons:
- No cookie management or session state
- No automatic JSON decoding, as you handle bytes yourself
- More boilerplate than higher-level clients
Code example
Let's start with a simple GET. We're sending a request to httpbin, which will echo back everything we sent, including headers and origin IP.
Notice that urllib3 hands us raw bytes, so we have to decode and parse the JSON ourselves:
import jsonimport urllib3# PoolManager handles connection reuse across requestshttp = urllib3.PoolManager()response = http.request("GET", "https://httpbin.org/get")# urllib3 returns raw bytes, so we decode and parse manuallydata = json.loads(response.data.decode("utf-8"))print(data)
Now for POST. We're sending a simple weather payload to httpbin.org/post.
Unlike higher-level clients, urllib3 makes you do the JSON encoding yourself and set the Content-Type header explicitly. It's more work, but it also means you have full control over exactly what goes over the wire:
import jsonimport urllib3payload = {"city": "Edinburgh","temp_c": 8}http = urllib3.PoolManager()encoded = json.dumps(payload).encode("utf-8")response = http.request("POST","https://httpbin.org/post",body=encoded,headers={"Content-Type": "application/json"})print(json.loads(response.data.decode("utf-8")))
Best for: Multi-threaded scrapers that need direct connection control, or as a foundation for building custom HTTP tooling. Not the right choice if you want session management or cleaner code.
2. Requests
Where urllib3 requires you to encode bodies, set headers, and parse bytes yourself, Requests handles all of that automatically. The same GET request above takes three lines in Requests.
The Session object is what makes Requests useful for scraping specifically. It persists cookies across requests, reuses the underlying TCP connection, and carries authentication headers automatically. That's exactly what you need when navigating multi-page flows or scraping sections of a site that require a login.
Requests does run out of road eventually, though. It's synchronous, so every request blocks until a response arrives. It has no HTTP/2 support. And its TLS fingerprint is well-known to anti-bot systems. For scraping targets without aggressive bot protection, it's still a solid choice. For anything beyond that, you'll eventually need something else.
Pros:
- Clean, readable API, the easiest client to write and maintain
- Session object handles cookies, redirects, and connection reuse
- Automatic JSON decoding with response.json()
- Huge ecosystem of plugins and adapters
Cons:
- Synchronous only, no async support
- No HTTP/2
- TLS fingerprint is recognisable to anti-bot systems
Code example
Here's the same GET request we made with urllib3, but with Requests. No manual decoding, no byte handling, no JSON parsing. You call .json() and move on:
import requestsresponse = requests.get("https://httpbin.org/get")# JSON decoding happens automaticallyprint(response.json())
For POST, we're using the Session object this time, which is how you'd actually use Requests in a real scraper.
The session keeps cookies alive between requests and reuses the connection automatically. We pass our payload with json= and Requests handles the encoding and Content-Type header for us:
import requests# Session persists cookies and reuses connectionssession = requests.Session()payload = {"city": "Edinburgh", "temp_c": 8}response = session.post("https://httpbin.org/post",json=payload # Requests handles encoding and Content-Type header)print(response.json())
Best for: Prototyping, low-volume scraping, and first scrapers. If your target doesn't have aggressive bot protection and you're not hitting concurrency limits, Requests is still a practical choice.
3. HTTPX
HTTPX was built to be the natural upgrade from Requests. The API is deliberately similar, which means if you already know Requests, you already know most of HTTPX. The main things it adds are async support and HTTP/2.
HTTP/2 matters here because of connection multiplexing. With HTTP/1.1, each request either gets its own connection or waits in line behind the previous one. HTTP/2 allows multiple requests to share a single connection simultaneously, which is a meaningful performance improvement when scraping many endpoints from the same host.
One thing worth knowing upfront: HTTPX's async mode requires asyncio.run() or an existing event loop. You can't just drop await into a regular script. It's just how async Python works.
Pros:
- Both sync and async in a single library
- HTTP/2 support with connection multiplexing
- API is almost identical to Requests, with minimal migration effort
- Better timeout handling than Requests
Cons:
- Smaller ecosystem and fewer third-party integrations than requests
- Slightly heavier than simpler clients for basic request scripts
- Async usage requires adopting async/await across your codebase
Code example
If you've used Requests, this will feel immediately familiar. The syntax is nearly identical:
import httpxresponse = httpx.get("https://httpbin.org/get")print(response.json())
Now the more interesting part: async. We're posting our weather payload to httpbin, but this time inside an async function.
The key thing to notice is how close this looks to the Requests version: same JSON handling, same response object. The only real difference is async with, await, and wrapping it in asyncio.run():
import httpximport asyncioasync def post_weather():payload = {"city": "Edinburgh", "temp_c": 8}async with httpx.AsyncClient() as client:response = await client.post("https://httpbin.org/post",json=payload)print(response.json())asyncio.run(post_weather())
Note: If you’re running this in a Jupyter notebook, replace asyncio.run(post_weather()) with await post_weather(). Jupyter already runs its own event loop, so calling asyncio.run() on top of it will throw a RuntimeError. The await syntax works directly in notebook cells.
Best for: Teams upgrading from Requests who need async support and HTTP/2, or scrapers hitting multiple endpoints on the same host. See the full HTTPX vs. Requests vs. aiohttp comparison for deeper benchmarks.
4. aiohttp
aiohttp is async-first and sync-incompatible. If raw concurrency is your primary requirement, specifically scraping hundreds of URLs simultaneously with minimal overhead, this is what it was built for.
The thing that catches most developers out early with aiohttp is ClientSession lifecycle management. The session needs to be created and closed properly, ideally using an async with block. If you don't close it correctly, you'll leak connections and get noisy deprecation warnings in your logs. It's a minor detail, but worth knowing before you hit it.
The other pattern worth understanding is semaphore-based rate limiting. When you're firing hundreds of concurrent requests, you need a way to cap how many are in flight at once, both to avoid hammering the target and to keep your connection pool from getting overwhelmed. Python's built-in asyncio. Semaphore handles this without needing any extra dependencies.
Pros:
- Best raw async performance of any client in this list
- Handles large numbers of concurrent connections efficiently
- Mature, well-documented, large ecosystem
Cons:
- Async only, no sync mode
- ClientSession lifecycle is a common source of bugs for newcomers
- More verbose than HTTPX for simple use cases
Code example
Here we're running both a GET and a POST inside a single async main() function. This is the core pattern with aiohttp, i.e., one shared session, multiple requests running concurrently.
The async with blocks around the session and each response handle cleanup automatically, which is what prevents those connection leak warnings:
import aiohttpimport asyncioasync def main():# async with ensures the session is properly closedasync with aiohttp.ClientSession() as session:# GET requestasync with session.get("https://httpbin.org/get") as response:data = await response.json()print("GET:", data["origin"])# POST requestpayload = {"city": "Edinburgh", "temp_c": 8}async with session.post("https://httpbin.org/post",json=payload) as response:data = await response.json()print("POST body received:", data["json"])asyncio.run(main())
Note: If you’re running this in a Jupyter notebook, replace asyncio.run(main()) with await main().
Best for: High-concurrency scrapers where you're hitting hundreds of URLs simultaneously and already working in an async codebase.
5. curl_cffi
curl_cffi is the entry that makes this list different from most comparisons. Every other client in this article sends requests that are identifiable as Python scripts at the network level. curl_cffi can make your requests look like they came from Chrome, Safari, or Firefox instead.
It does this by wrapping libcurl-impersonate, a fork of the widely-used libcurl library that has been modified to replicate real browser TLS fingerprints. During the TLS handshake, curl_cffi sends the same cipher suites, TLS extensions, and ordering that a real browser would.
The resulting fingerprint, known as a JA3 hash, matches Chrome's rather than Python's, which is what gets requests through on sites that check for it. The API deliberately mirrors Requests, so there's almost no learning curve. The only new piece is the impersonate parameter, which tells the library which browser to mimic.
Pros:
- Browser-grade TLS fingerprint impersonation (Chrome, Safari, and more)
- Both sync and async support
- HTTP/2 and HTTP/3 support
- Faster than Requests and HTTPX, on par with aiohttp
Cons:
- Adds a compiled binary dependency (libcurl-impersonate)
- Doesn't execute JavaScript; JS-heavy sites still need a headless browser
- Firefox impersonation not currently available due to TLS library constraints
Code example
We're making a GET request to httpbin with impersonate="chrome". Because httpbin echoes back the headers your request sent, you can actually see the result of the impersonation in the response. The User-Agent and header ordering will reflect Chrome, not Python:
from curl_cffi import requests# impersonate="chrome" tells curl_cffi to mimic Chrome's TLS fingerprintresponse = requests.get("https://httpbin.org/get",impersonate="chrome")data = response.json()# The headers section will show Chrome's User-Agent, not Python'sprint(data["headers"])
If you run this, you’ll notice that the response headers include User-Agent: Mozilla/5.0 ... Chrome/142.0.0.0, Sec-Ch-Ua, Sec-Fetch-Dest, Sec-Fetch-Mode, and the full set of browser security headers that Chrome sends automatically.
A standard Python client sends none of those. Anti-bot systems check for exactly this kind of fingerprint, and curl_cffi passes that check because it's not faking the User-Agent string on top of a Python request; it's replicating the entire browser handshake from the ground up.
For POST, we're using a session so the fingerprint stays consistent across multiple requests. This is important if you're navigating a site that tracks session continuity:
from curl_cffi import requests# Session keeps the fingerprint consistent across requestssession = requests.Session()payload = {"city": "Edinburgh", "temp_c": 8}response = session.post("https://httpbin.org/post",json=payload,impersonate="chrome")print(response.json()["json"])
Best for: Sites that block standard Python clients based on TLS fingerprint detection, even when the IP is clean. Reach for this before moving to a full headless browser setup.
6. Niquests
Niquests is a fork of Requests, created because Requests has been frozen in maintenance mode for years with no new features, no HTTP/2, and no async support.
The most practical thing about it for teams with existing code: migration is literally a find-and-replace. Change import requests to import niquests as requests, and your existing code keeps working, now with HTTP/2, HTTP/3, and async support running underneath it. No API changes, no refactoring, no architecture decisions to make.
That's the point. Niquests doesn't ask you to rethink how your scraper is built. It just makes what you already have considerably more capable.
Pros:
- True drop-in replacement for Requests
- HTTP/2 and HTTP/3 support with connection multiplexing
- Both sync and async modes
- Thread-safe, unlike HTTPX, which has acknowledged thread safety issues
Cons:
- Smaller community than Requests, HTTPX, or aiohttp
- No TLS fingerprint control
- Less documentation and fewer third-party resources
Code example
The GET request is where Niquests makes its case most clearly. Change import requests to import niquests and the rest of your code stays exactly the same:
# Make sure to install:# pip install niquestsimport niquestsresponse = niquests.get("https://httpbin.org/get")print(response.json())
For the async version, Niquests uses an AsyncSession. The structure will feel familiar if you've seen HTTPX or aiohttp, but the point is that you could add this async path to an existing Requests codebase without touching any of the sync code that's already working:
import niquestsimport asyncioasync def post_weather():payload = {"city": "Edinburgh", "temp_c": 8}async with niquests.AsyncSession() as session:response = await session.post("https://httpbin.org/post",json=payload)print(response.json()["json"])asyncio.run(post_weather())
Note: If you're running in a Jupyter notebook, replace asyncio.run(post_weather()) with await post_weather().
Best for: Teams with large existing Requests codebases who want HTTP/2, async support, and modern protocol features without rewriting anything.
Adding proxies to your Python HTTP client
Good news here: all six clients accept proxies through the same pattern: a dictionary that maps protocols to proxy URLs. Switching clients doesn't require changing your proxy setup.
proxies = {"http": "http://username:password@gate.decodo.com:7000","https": "https://username:password@gate.decodo.com:7000"}# Requests / Niquestsresponse = requests.get("https://httpbin.org/get", proxies=proxies)# HTTPXresponse = httpx.get("https://httpbin.org/get", proxies=proxies)# curl_cffiresponse = requests.get("https://httpbin.org/get", proxies=proxies, impersonate="chrome")# aiohttp (slightly different syntax)async with aiohttp.ClientSession() as session:async with session.get("https://httpbin.org/get",proxy="http://username:password@proxy-host:port") as r:data = await r.json()
For scraping protected targets, Decodo residential proxies route requests through real ISP-assigned IPs, which are significantly harder for anti-bot systems to block than datacenter IPs.
If managing proxies, fingerprints, and client configuration starts to feel like more overhead than it's worth, Decodo's Web Scraping API handles all of it behind a single API call, including proxy rotation, JavaScript rendering, and fingerprinting.
Want to skip the infrastructure layer?
Decodo's Web Scraping API handles proxy rotation, browser fingerprinting, and retries automatically.
How to choose the right Python HTTP client
A few questions narrow it down quickly:
Is your codebase synchronous or asynchronous? If synchronous, start with Requests or Niquests. If asynchronous, use aiohttp or HTTPX. If you need both, HTTPX or Niquests handle either mode.
How many URLs are you scraping concurrently? Under 50, a synchronous client is fine. Once you're in the hundreds, asynchronous concurrency with aiohttp or HTTPX pays off.
Getting blocked despite having clean proxies? The issue is likely TLS fingerprinting. Try curl_cffi before reaching for a headless browser. It's faster, simpler, and often enough.
Have a large existing Requests codebase? Niquests requires no code changes. HTTPX requires a few. Both give you HTTP/2 and async without starting over.
Need low-level connection and retry control? urllib3 directly.
When no HTTP client is enough: If your target requires JavaScript rendering, CAPTCHA solving, or challenge resolution that operates below the HTTP layer, the client is no longer the right place to solve the problem. Decodo's Web Scraping API handles proxy rotation and challenge resolution without requiring client-level configuration.
Here is a quick reference comparison:
Client
Async
HTTP/2+
TLS fingerprint control
Best use case
urllib3
No
No
None
Multi-threaded pipelines needing direct connection control
Requests
No
No
None
Prototyping and low-volume scraping
HTTPX
Sync + async
HTTP/2
None
Upgrading from Requests; mixed sync/async codebases
aiohttp
Async only
No
None
High-concurrency scrapers with hundreds of simultaneous requests
curl_cffi
Sync + async
HTTP/2 + HTTP/3
Full browser impersonation
Targets with TLS fingerprint detection
Niquests
Sync + async
HTTP/2 + HTTP/3
None
Drop-in Requests upgrade with modern protocol support
Final thoughts
Most scraping projects follow a fairly predictable path. You start with Requests because it's simple, hit a concurrency ceiling and move to HTTPX or aiohttp, hit a fingerprinting wall and reach for curl_cffi, and eventually encounter targets where no client configuration solves the problem on its own.
That last step is where Decodo's Web Scraping API becomes the practical choice. It handles proxy rotation, browser fingerprinting, and JavaScript rendering behind a single API call, so you're not maintaining a growing client and proxy stack as your targets get harder. For the most resistant sites, Decodo's Site Unblocker goes further, resolving network-level challenges that no HTTP client configuration can address alone.
The right client is the one that matches where your targets are right now. Start simple, and upgrade when the walls appear.
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About the author
Lukas Mikelionis
Senior Account Manager
Lukas is a seasoned enterprise sales professional with extensive experience in the SaaS industry. Throughout his career, he has built strong relationships with Fortune 500 technology companies, developing a deep understanding of complex enterprise needs and strategic account management.
Connect with Lukas via LinkedIn.
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