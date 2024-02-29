The best Python HTTP clients for web scraping

TL;DR

Python HTTP clients vary in how they handle execution, protocols, and TLS identity, all of which affect scraping outcomes

Requests/urllib3 prioritise simplicity, while HTTPX/aiohttp/Niquests focus on performance and scalability

curl_cffi stands apart by mimicking real browser TLS fingerprints, helping bypass stricter anti-bot systems

The right client depends on which constraint matters most in your scraping setup

What is a Python HTTP client?

An HTTP client is the layer between your code and the web. When your scraper fetches a page, the client handles opening a connection to the server, formatting and sending the request, and handing the parsed response back to your code. Without one, you'd be dealing with raw socket code for every request.

Choosing the right client comes down to three things:

Concurrency

This refers to how many requests your scraper can handle at the same time. Synchronous clients like urllib3 and Requests handle one request at a time.

Your script sends a request, waits for the response, then moves to the next one. That's fine for simple scripts, but it becomes a bottleneck fast when you're scraping at scale.

On the other hand, asynchronous clients like aiohttp, HTTPX, and Niquests in async mode keep multiple connections in flight at once, processing responses as they arrive. The tradeoff is that async/await syntax needs to run consistently through your code.

Stealth

Stealth is about how your requests look to the websites you're hitting. When your script connects to an HTTPS site, a TLS handshake happens before any data is exchanged.

During that handshake, the client sends details about its capabilities that together form a fingerprint distinctive enough for anti-bot systems to identify what kind of software is making the request.

Most Python HTTP clients produce a fingerprint that looks nothing like a real browser, which means a clean IP alone won't always get you through.

Ergonomics

Ergonomics comes down to how pleasant the library is to actually work with. Some clients make you encode request bodies, set headers manually, and parse raw bytes yourself.

Others handle all of that automatically, so you can focus on the data you're trying to collect. How much boilerplate you're willing to manage, and how readable you need the code to be, is a real factor in choosing the right tool.

The best Python HTTP clients for web scraping

Throughout this guide, we'll use two endpoints for all examples. For GET requests, we'll hit httpbin.org/get, and for POST requests, httpbin.org/post.

httpbin is useful here because the responses echo back exactly what was sent: headers, body, origin IP, the works.

1. urllib3

urllib3 isn't part of the standard library, but it quietly powers most of the clients that are. If you've used Python for any kind of HTTP work, chances are you've been depending on urllib3 without realizing it.

The reason it's worth knowing directly is its connection pool model. Rather than opening and closing a TCP connection for every request, urllib3 maintains a pool of persistent connections to each host, reusing them across requests.

For scraping the same domain repeatedly, this reduces overhead significantly. It also handles retries, thread safety, and TLS natively, all things the standard library leaves to you.

The tradeoff is that urllib3 is explicit about everything. Cookies, session state, and redirect handling; you manage all of it yourself. It's the engine that powers other clients, not typically the thing you'd choose to write a scraper with directly.

Pros:

Connection pooling is built in, faster for same-domain scraping

Thread-safe, works well in multi-threaded crawlers

Robust retry configuration out of the box

One of the most downloaded Python packages, actively maintained

Cons:

No cookie management or session state

No automatic JSON decoding, as you handle bytes yourself

More boilerplate than higher-level clients

Code example

Let's start with a simple GET. We're sending a request to httpbin, which will echo back everything we sent, including headers and origin IP.

Notice that urllib3 hands us raw bytes, so we have to decode and parse the JSON ourselves:

import json import urllib3 http = urllib3 . PoolManager ( ) response = http . request ( "GET" , "https://httpbin.org/get" ) data = json . loads ( response . data . decode ( "utf-8" ) ) print ( data )

import json import urllib3 http = urllib3 . PoolManager ( ) response = http . request ( "GET" , "https://httpbin.org/get" ) data = json . loads ( response . data . decode ( "utf-8" ) ) print ( data )

Now for POST. We're sending a simple weather payload to httpbin.org/post.

Unlike higher-level clients, urllib3 makes you do the JSON encoding yourself and set the Content-Type header explicitly. It's more work, but it also means you have full control over exactly what goes over the wire:

import json import urllib3 payload = { "city" : "Edinburgh" , "temp_c" : 8 } http = urllib3 . PoolManager ( ) encoded = json . dumps ( payload ) . encode ( "utf-8" ) response = http . request ( "POST" , "https://httpbin.org/post" , body = encoded , headers = { "Content-Type" : "application/json" } ) print ( json . loads ( response . data . decode ( "utf-8" ) ) )

import json import urllib3 payload = { "city" : "Edinburgh" , "temp_c" : 8 } http = urllib3 . PoolManager ( ) encoded = json . dumps ( payload ) . encode ( "utf-8" ) response = http . request ( "POST" , "https://httpbin.org/post" , body = encoded , headers = { "Content-Type" : "application/json" } ) print ( json . loads ( response . data . decode ( "utf-8" ) ) )

Best for: Multi-threaded scrapers that need direct connection control, or as a foundation for building custom HTTP tooling. Not the right choice if you want session management or cleaner code.

2. Requests

Where urllib3 requires you to encode bodies, set headers, and parse bytes yourself, Requests handles all of that automatically. The same GET request above takes three lines in Requests.

The Session object is what makes Requests useful for scraping specifically. It persists cookies across requests, reuses the underlying TCP connection, and carries authentication headers automatically. That's exactly what you need when navigating multi-page flows or scraping sections of a site that require a login.

Requests does run out of road eventually, though. It's synchronous, so every request blocks until a response arrives. It has no HTTP/2 support. And its TLS fingerprint is well-known to anti-bot systems. For scraping targets without aggressive bot protection, it's still a solid choice. For anything beyond that, you'll eventually need something else.

Pros:

Clean, readable API, the easiest client to write and maintain

Session object handles cookies, redirects, and connection reuse

Automatic JSON decoding with response.json()

Huge ecosystem of plugins and adapters

Cons:

Synchronous only, no async support

No HTTP/2

TLS fingerprint is recognisable to anti-bot systems

Code example

Here's the same GET request we made with urllib3, but with Requests. No manual decoding, no byte handling, no JSON parsing. You call .json() and move on:

import requests response = requests . get ( "https://httpbin.org/get" ) print ( response . json ( ) )

import requests response = requests . get ( "https://httpbin.org/get" ) print ( response . json ( ) )

For POST, we're using the Session object this time, which is how you'd actually use Requests in a real scraper.

The session keeps cookies alive between requests and reuses the connection automatically. We pass our payload with json= and Requests handles the encoding and Content-Type header for us:

import requests session = requests . Session ( ) payload = { "city" : "Edinburgh" , "temp_c" : 8 } response = session . post ( "https://httpbin.org/post" , json = payload ) print ( response . json ( ) )

import requests session = requests . Session ( ) payload = { "city" : "Edinburgh" , "temp_c" : 8 } response = session . post ( "https://httpbin.org/post" , json = payload ) print ( response . json ( ) )

Best for: Prototyping, low-volume scraping, and first scrapers. If your target doesn't have aggressive bot protection and you're not hitting concurrency limits, Requests is still a practical choice.

3. HTTPX

HTTPX was built to be the natural upgrade from Requests. The API is deliberately similar, which means if you already know Requests, you already know most of HTTPX. The main things it adds are async support and HTTP/2.

HTTP/2 matters here because of connection multiplexing. With HTTP/1.1, each request either gets its own connection or waits in line behind the previous one. HTTP/2 allows multiple requests to share a single connection simultaneously, which is a meaningful performance improvement when scraping many endpoints from the same host.

One thing worth knowing upfront: HTTPX's async mode requires asyncio.run() or an existing event loop. You can't just drop await into a regular script. It's just how async Python works.

Pros:

Both sync and async in a single library

HTTP/2 support with connection multiplexing

API is almost identical to Requests, with minimal migration effort

Better timeout handling than Requests

Cons:

Smaller ecosystem and fewer third-party integrations than requests

Slightly heavier than simpler clients for basic request scripts

Async usage requires adopting async/await across your codebase

Code example

If you've used Requests, this will feel immediately familiar. The syntax is nearly identical:

import httpx response = httpx . get ( "https://httpbin.org/get" ) print ( response . json ( ) )

import httpx response = httpx . get ( "https://httpbin.org/get" ) print ( response . json ( ) )

Now the more interesting part: async. We're posting our weather payload to httpbin, but this time inside an async function.

The key thing to notice is how close this looks to the Requests version: same JSON handling, same response object. The only real difference is async with, await, and wrapping it in asyncio.run():

import httpx import asyncio async def post_weather ( ) : payload = { "city" : "Edinburgh" , "temp_c" : 8 } async with httpx . AsyncClient ( ) as client : response = await client . post ( "https://httpbin.org/post" , json = payload ) print ( response . json ( ) ) asyncio . run ( post_weather ( ) )

import httpx import asyncio async def post_weather ( ) : payload = { "city" : "Edinburgh" , "temp_c" : 8 } async with httpx . AsyncClient ( ) as client : response = await client . post ( "https://httpbin.org/post" , json = payload ) print ( response . json ( ) ) asyncio . run ( post_weather ( ) )

Note: If you’re running this in a Jupyter notebook, replace asyncio.run(post_weather()) with await post_weather(). Jupyter already runs its own event loop, so calling asyncio.run() on top of it will throw a RuntimeError. The await syntax works directly in notebook cells.

Best for: Teams upgrading from Requests who need async support and HTTP/2, or scrapers hitting multiple endpoints on the same host. See the full HTTPX vs. Requests vs. aiohttp comparison for deeper benchmarks.

4. aiohttp

aiohttp is async-first and sync-incompatible. If raw concurrency is your primary requirement, specifically scraping hundreds of URLs simultaneously with minimal overhead, this is what it was built for.

The thing that catches most developers out early with aiohttp is ClientSession lifecycle management. The session needs to be created and closed properly, ideally using an async with block. If you don't close it correctly, you'll leak connections and get noisy deprecation warnings in your logs. It's a minor detail, but worth knowing before you hit it.

The other pattern worth understanding is semaphore-based rate limiting. When you're firing hundreds of concurrent requests, you need a way to cap how many are in flight at once, both to avoid hammering the target and to keep your connection pool from getting overwhelmed. Python's built-in asyncio. Semaphore handles this without needing any extra dependencies.

Pros:

Best raw async performance of any client in this list

Handles large numbers of concurrent connections efficiently

Mature, well-documented, large ecosystem

Cons:

Async only, no sync mode

ClientSession lifecycle is a common source of bugs for newcomers

More verbose than HTTPX for simple use cases

Code example

Here we're running both a GET and a POST inside a single async main() function. This is the core pattern with aiohttp, i.e., one shared session, multiple requests running concurrently.

The async with blocks around the session and each response handle cleanup automatically, which is what prevents those connection leak warnings:

import aiohttp import asyncio async def main ( ) : async with aiohttp . ClientSession ( ) as session : async with session . get ( "https://httpbin.org/get" ) as response : data = await response . json ( ) print ( "GET:" , data [ "origin" ] ) payload = { "city" : "Edinburgh" , "temp_c" : 8 } async with session . post ( "https://httpbin.org/post" , json = payload ) as response : data = await response . json ( ) print ( "POST body received:" , data [ "json" ] ) asyncio . run ( main ( ) )

import aiohttp import asyncio async def main ( ) : async with aiohttp . ClientSession ( ) as session : async with session . get ( "https://httpbin.org/get" ) as response : data = await response . json ( ) print ( "GET:" , data [ "origin" ] ) payload = { "city" : "Edinburgh" , "temp_c" : 8 } async with session . post ( "https://httpbin.org/post" , json = payload ) as response : data = await response . json ( ) print ( "POST body received:" , data [ "json" ] ) asyncio . run ( main ( ) )

Note: If you’re running this in a Jupyter notebook, replace asyncio.run(main()) with await main().

Best for: High-concurrency scrapers where you're hitting hundreds of URLs simultaneously and already working in an async codebase.

5. curl_cffi

curl_cffi is the entry that makes this list different from most comparisons. Every other client in this article sends requests that are identifiable as Python scripts at the network level. curl_cffi can make your requests look like they came from Chrome, Safari, or Firefox instead.

It does this by wrapping libcurl-impersonate, a fork of the widely-used libcurl library that has been modified to replicate real browser TLS fingerprints. During the TLS handshake, curl_cffi sends the same cipher suites, TLS extensions, and ordering that a real browser would.

The resulting fingerprint, known as a JA3 hash, matches Chrome's rather than Python's, which is what gets requests through on sites that check for it. The API deliberately mirrors Requests, so there's almost no learning curve. The only new piece is the impersonate parameter, which tells the library which browser to mimic.

Pros:

Browser-grade TLS fingerprint impersonation (Chrome, Safari, and more)

Both sync and async support

HTTP/2 and HTTP/3 support

Faster than Requests and HTTPX, on par with aiohttp

Cons:

Adds a compiled binary dependency (libcurl-impersonate)

Doesn't execute JavaScript; JS-heavy sites still need a headless browser

Firefox impersonation not currently available due to TLS library constraints

Code example

We're making a GET request to httpbin with impersonate="chrome". Because httpbin echoes back the headers your request sent, you can actually see the result of the impersonation in the response. The User-Agent and header ordering will reflect Chrome, not Python:

from curl_cffi import requests response = requests . get ( "https://httpbin.org/get" , impersonate = "chrome" ) data = response . json ( ) print ( data [ "headers" ] )

from curl_cffi import requests response = requests . get ( "https://httpbin.org/get" , impersonate = "chrome" ) data = response . json ( ) print ( data [ "headers" ] )

If you run this, you’ll notice that the response headers include User-Agent: Mozilla/5.0 ... Chrome/142.0.0.0, Sec-Ch-Ua, Sec-Fetch-Dest, Sec-Fetch-Mode, and the full set of browser security headers that Chrome sends automatically.

A standard Python client sends none of those. Anti-bot systems check for exactly this kind of fingerprint, and curl_cffi passes that check because it's not faking the User-Agent string on top of a Python request; it's replicating the entire browser handshake from the ground up.

For POST, we're using a session so the fingerprint stays consistent across multiple requests. This is important if you're navigating a site that tracks session continuity:

from curl_cffi import requests session = requests . Session ( ) payload = { "city" : "Edinburgh" , "temp_c" : 8 } response = session . post ( "https://httpbin.org/post" , json = payload , impersonate = "chrome" ) print ( response . json ( ) [ "json" ] )

from curl_cffi import requests session = requests . Session ( ) payload = { "city" : "Edinburgh" , "temp_c" : 8 } response = session . post ( "https://httpbin.org/post" , json = payload , impersonate = "chrome" ) print ( response . json ( ) [ "json" ] )

Best for: Sites that block standard Python clients based on TLS fingerprint detection, even when the IP is clean. Reach for this before moving to a full headless browser setup.

6. Niquests

Niquests is a fork of Requests, created because Requests has been frozen in maintenance mode for years with no new features, no HTTP/2, and no async support.

The most practical thing about it for teams with existing code: migration is literally a find-and-replace. Change import requests to import niquests as requests, and your existing code keeps working, now with HTTP/2, HTTP/3, and async support running underneath it. No API changes, no refactoring, no architecture decisions to make.

That's the point. Niquests doesn't ask you to rethink how your scraper is built. It just makes what you already have considerably more capable.

Pros:

True drop-in replacement for Requests

HTTP/2 and HTTP/3 support with connection multiplexing

Both sync and async modes

Thread-safe, unlike HTTPX, which has acknowledged thread safety issues

Cons:

Smaller community than Requests, HTTPX, or aiohttp

No TLS fingerprint control

Less documentation and fewer third-party resources

Code example

The GET request is where Niquests makes its case most clearly. Change import requests to import niquests and the rest of your code stays exactly the same:

import niquests response = niquests . get ( "https://httpbin.org/get" ) print ( response . json ( ) )

import niquests response = niquests . get ( "https://httpbin.org/get" ) print ( response . json ( ) )

For the async version, Niquests uses an AsyncSession. The structure will feel familiar if you've seen HTTPX or aiohttp, but the point is that you could add this async path to an existing Requests codebase without touching any of the sync code that's already working:

import niquests import asyncio async def post_weather ( ) : payload = { "city" : "Edinburgh" , "temp_c" : 8 } async with niquests . AsyncSession ( ) as session : response = await session . post ( "https://httpbin.org/post" , json = payload ) print ( response . json ( ) [ "json" ] ) asyncio . run ( post_weather ( ) )

import niquests import asyncio async def post_weather ( ) : payload = { "city" : "Edinburgh" , "temp_c" : 8 } async with niquests . AsyncSession ( ) as session : response = await session . post ( "https://httpbin.org/post" , json = payload ) print ( response . json ( ) [ "json" ] ) asyncio . run ( post_weather ( ) )

Note: If you're running in a Jupyter notebook, replace asyncio.run(post_weather()) with await post_weather().

Best for: Teams with large existing Requests codebases who want HTTP/2, async support, and modern protocol features without rewriting anything.

Adding proxies to your Python HTTP client

Good news here: all six clients accept proxies through the same pattern: a dictionary that maps protocols to proxy URLs. Switching clients doesn't require changing your proxy setup.

proxies = { "http" : "http://username:password@gate.decodo.com:7000" , "https" : "https://username:password@gate.decodo.com:7000" } response = requests . get ( "https://httpbin.org/get" , proxies = proxies ) response = httpx . get ( "https://httpbin.org/get" , proxies = proxies ) response = requests . get ( "https://httpbin.org/get" , proxies = proxies , impersonate = "chrome" ) async with aiohttp . ClientSession ( ) as session : async with session . get ( "https://httpbin.org/get" , proxy = "http://username:password@proxy-host:port" ) as r : data = await r . json ( )

proxies = { "http" : "http://username:password@gate.decodo.com:7000" , "https" : "https://username:password@gate.decodo.com:7000" } response = requests . get ( "https://httpbin.org/get" , proxies = proxies ) response = httpx . get ( "https://httpbin.org/get" , proxies = proxies ) response = requests . get ( "https://httpbin.org/get" , proxies = proxies , impersonate = "chrome" ) async with aiohttp . ClientSession ( ) as session : async with session . get ( "https://httpbin.org/get" , proxy = "http://username:password@proxy-host:port" ) as r : data = await r . json ( )

For scraping protected targets, Decodo residential proxies route requests through real ISP-assigned IPs, which are significantly harder for anti-bot systems to block than datacenter IPs.

If managing proxies, fingerprints, and client configuration starts to feel like more overhead than it's worth, Decodo's Web Scraping API handles all of it behind a single API call, including proxy rotation, JavaScript rendering, and fingerprinting.