British Telecom Proxies – UK Residential IPs on AS2856
Route your requests through a British Telecom proxy using an IP registered to British Telecommunications PLC, the UK’s largest consumer broadband network, operating on AS2856. Select a single parameter to access a network spanning 115M+ IPs with 99.99% uptime.
14-day money-back option
115M+
IP pool
99.99%
uptime
Free
advanced geo-targeting
195+
locations
24/7
tech support
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What is a British Telecom proxy?
A British Telecom proxy is a proxy server that routes your request through an IP registered to British Telecommunications PLC, the retail ISP behind BT Broadband. Target servers see British Telecommunications PLC as the owning organization, not your network.
You'll also see these called BT proxies or BT Broadband proxies. It's the same product. BT is the retail brand British Telecommunications PLC uses to sell consumer broadband, and both names point to the same network.
Because BT sells consumer broadband rather than hosting, a British Telecom proxy gives you an IP that looks like an ordinary UK household connection rather than server infrastructure. BT's consumer autonomous system, AS2856, announces the address space those households connect on, and British Telecom proxies draw from that pool.
British Telecom proxies are within Decodo's broader proxy network, which covers residential, and mobile IPs in 195+ locations. BT IPs are in the residential pool, so a British Telecom proxy is a residential proxy with AS2856 targeting applied.
What does a British Telecom proxy do?
British Telecom proxies replace the original IP on your outbound request with an IP British Telecommunications PLC has assigned to a UK broadband line, so the destination server attributes the request to a BT subscriber rather than to your own network or a cloud region.
Country targeting alone won't get you there. A UK geo-targeted pool returns a mix of BT, Sky, TalkTalk, Virgin Media, and dozens of smaller providers, and most of those resell the same Openreach access lines, so the physical connection tells a target website nothing about which retail ISP is behind it. The autonomous system number is the signal that separates them, and ASN-2856 pins every request to BT's own address space instead of leaving the carrier to chance.
Why use Decodo's British Telecom proxies?
Getting IPs on a specific UK consumer ISP is otherwise slow, expensive, or unreliable. Building your own pool on BT lines means you manage residential accounts, hardware, and the proxy layer yourself. Decodo gives you carrier targeting as a self-serve parameter on a pool that already exists, live in minutes.
Attribute
Decodo proxies
Self-built pool on BT lines
Free proxy lists
Time to first request
Minutes. Self-serve signup, ASN-2856 in the username string
Weeks. Order lines, install hardware, then build the proxy layer yourself
Minutes, but most listed IPs fail on the first request
Carrier selection
Any ASN as a documented parameter. Switch carriers by editing 1 string
Fixed to whatever addresses your accounts get. No flexibility
None. ASN labels on public lists are unverified and often wrong
Pool size
115M+ IPs, with AS2856 IPs drawn from the residential pool
Limited to the handful of IPs on your own lines
Varies daily. No guarantee any IP is live
Targeting model
Carrier-targeting or geo-targeting per request, documented and predictable
Whatever your lines happen to be assigned
No targeting of any kind
Session control
Rotating sessions, or sticky for 1, 10, 30, or 60 minutes up to 24 hours
You build session logic yourself
None
Response time
<0.5s on residential
Capped by the upstream speed of each line you run
Multiple seconds, when the IP answers at all
Reliability
99.99% uptime with monitoring and automatic retry
Whatever you engineer. You own the on-call
No commitment of any kind
Protocol support
HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 on the same credentials
Whatever your own proxy software supports
Usually HTTP only, often unencrypted
UK coverage
IPs across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland
Only the exchanges your own lines terminate on
Unknown. Country labels are frequently wrong
How are British Telecom proxies priced?
British Telecom proxies use Decodo's standard residential proxy pricing. You pay for traffic, not a premium for carrier targeting, so a residential plan costs the same whether you target AS2856 or not. Start a 3-day free trial with 100 MB.
3 GB
$3.75
/GB
Total:$11.25+ VAT billed monthly
10 GB
$3.5
/GB
Total:$35+ VAT billed monthly
25 GB
$3.25
/GB
Total:$81.25+ VAT billed monthly
50 GB
$3
/GB
Total:$150+ VAT billed monthly
100 GB
$2.75
/GB
Total:$275+ VAT billed monthly
Pay as you go
$4
/GB
Total:$4+ VAT
With each residential proxy plan, you access:
115M+ ethically-sourced IPs in 195+ locations
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support
Continent, country, state, city, ZIP code, and ASN-level targeting
Rotating and sticky session options
<0.5s avg. response time
99.92% success rate
99.99% uptime
Seamless integration with scraping tools and bots
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What makes Decodo's British Telecom proxies different?
AS2856 carrier targeting
Target British Telecommunications PLC directly with 1 documented username parameter.
115M+ IP pool
Rest easy with ethically-sourced IPs that are drawn from a residential pool spanning 195+ locations.
Rotating and sticky sessions
Rotate on every request, or hold 1 BT IP for up to 24 hours.
HTTP(S) and SOCKS5
Use both protocols without paying extra, as they run on the same credentials.
<0.5s response time
Receive residential proxy responses fast enough for interactive testing, not just batch jobs.
99.99% uptime
Maintain continuous availability through automated monitoring and instant failover.
Is every AS2856 IP a home connection?
Not every IP on AS2856 is a household. British Telecommunications PLC announces a single autonomous system across consumer broadband, business connectivity, and leased lines, so an ASN filter alone can return an office circuit as readily as a home connection.
Decodo gets AS2856 IPs from the residential pool specifically, which is what keeps the result a household line rather than a corporate one. Verify it per job rather than per provider – send the first request of every run to https://ip.decodo.com/json and read the organization field before the rest of the queue goes out.
Which proxy type do you need for British Telecom IPs?
BT targeting isn't always the right call. If your target changes what it serves by location rather than by network, city, or postcode, targeting moves the needle and ASN-2856 won't, since the 2 parameters can't run in the same request.
If the website treats every UK visitor the same, plain UK geo-targeting costs the same and draws from a wider pool. Carrier targeting earns its place when the ASN is the variable your target reacts to – measure that first, then commit.
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Best Usability 2025
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Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
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Frequently asked questions
How do I try British Telecom proxies before I commit to a plan?
Start a 3-day free trial with 100 MB of traffic, no credit card required.
The trial includes every proxy type, so you can test AS2856 targeting on the residential pool before choosing a plan size.
How do I set carrier targeting in my proxy endpoint?
Append ASN-2856 to your username string, then connect to gate.decodo.com as usual. The full string reads user-USERNAME-asn-2856:password.
Your username carries the targeting instructions, so your client code changes nothing beyond the credential string. Session parameters stack with the ASN parameter, so you can combine carrier targeting with sticky sessions. Location parameters don't. The full parameter reference can be found in the dashboard.
How do I target BT IPs in a specific UK city or postcode?
You can't combine the two. ASN targeting and geographic targeting are mutually exclusive, so ASN-2856 and city-london can't run in the same request.
Pick whichever variable your target actually reacts to. If the page changes by location, use city targeting and accept a mixed set of carriers. If it changes by network, use ASN-2856 and accept a UK-wide spread of IPs. When you need both, run 2 passes and compare, which also tells you which variable is doing the work.
How do I confirm the IPs I receive are actually on the British Telecom network?
Send a request through the proxy to https://ip.decodo.com/json and check the organization field in the response.
If carrier targeting is applied correctly, the response names British Telecommunications PLC and returns 2856. Run this check once at the start of a job rather than assuming, since pool composition shifts over time. For background on how proxy IPs get sourced and attributed, see this technical guide to residential proxy networks.
How do I keep the same BT IP across a multi-step workflow?
Use a sticky session, which holds 1 IP for the duration you specify.
Add a session value to your username, then set session duration anywhere from 1 to 1440 minutes. Session parameters combine with carrier targeting without conflict. Build in re-authentication for long sessions, since the IP can rotate early if the residential device behind it drops offline.
How do I tell British Telecom apart from EE and Plusnet when I'm targeting?
Target by ASN, not by brand name. ASN-2856 returns British Telecommunications PLC IPs only.
EE and Plusnet are under the same parent company, but announce their traffic on separate autonomous systems, so they never appear in an AS2856 result set. Verify with a single call to https://ip.decodo.com/json at the start of a run if brand separation matters to your analysis.
How do I decide between British Telecom proxies and datacenter proxies?
Choose based on whether your target reacts to network identity. If it does, use BT IPs. If it only cares about throughput and cost per request, use datacenter.
BT IPs come from consumer broadband lines, so they carry the reputation profile of an ordinary UK household. Datacenter proxies come from hosting ranges, which are cheaper and faster, but read as server infrastructure to anything that scores traffic by ASN. This comparison of proxy servers and datacenters covers where each one earns its cost.
How do I choose between HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 for British Telecom proxies?
Use HTTP(S) unless your tool specifically needs SOCKS5. Both use the same credentials, so switching costs nothing.
HTTP(S) is what most scrapers and browser automation frameworks expect by default. SOCKS5 passes traffic through without inspecting it and handles protocols beyond HTTP, which suits non-web workloads. This protocol comparison covers the trade-offs in full.
How do I know Decodo's IPs are ethically-sourced?
Every IP comes from a documented consent-based sourcing policy, and every account passes KYC verification at signup.
Some residential proxy providers run on compromised consumer devices, the exact risk you inherit from a provider that can't explain where its IPs come from. Decodo publishes its sourcing standards and verifies identity on every account, which keeps the pool clean for the people using it.
British Telecom proxy guides and resources
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Start Collecting UK Web Data Today
A single parameter separates BT from every other ISP running on the same Openreach lines. Add ASN-2856 to your username with a 3-day free trial.
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