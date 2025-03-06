A British Telecom proxy is a proxy server that routes your request through an IP registered to British Telecommunications PLC, the retail ISP behind BT Broadband. Target servers see British Telecommunications PLC as the owning organization, not your network.

You'll also see these called BT proxies or BT Broadband proxies. It's the same product. BT is the retail brand British Telecommunications PLC uses to sell consumer broadband, and both names point to the same network.

Because BT sells consumer broadband rather than hosting, a British Telecom proxy gives you an IP that looks like an ordinary UK household connection rather than server infrastructure. BT's consumer autonomous system, AS2856, announces the address space those households connect on, and British Telecom proxies draw from that pool.

British Telecom proxies are within Decodo's broader proxy network, which covers residential, and mobile IPs in 195+ locations. BT IPs are in the residential pool, so a British Telecom proxy is a residential proxy with AS2856 targeting applied.