How to Scrape ZoomInfo: A Complete Step-by-Step Guide

Here are the key challenges you’ll face:

Aggressive IP bans. ZoomInfo monitors request frequency closely. Too many requests in a short period can trigger a 429 Too Many Requests response, followed by a 403 Forbidden error and a temporary or permanent IP ban. For more on handling these, see our proxy error codes guide and, if you do get banned, follow the steps in how to fix an IP ban .

After a few requests from the same IP, ZoomInfo will present a CAPTCHA (e.g., a "Press & Hold" slider puzzle) designed to block automated scripts. Advanced browser fingerprinting. ZoomInfo analyzes headers, JavaScript execution, Canvas/WebGL fingerprints, and other signals to distinguish real users from bots. A basic Requests script or a vanilla headless browser will usually be flagged almost immediately. To dive deeper into fingerprinting techniques, read What Is Browser Fingerprinting .

These defenses mean a "simple scraper" will fail outright. To succeed, you’ll need to upgrade your toolkit.

Handling anti-bot protection

Now that you understand how platforms like PerimeterX detect bots – and that ZoomInfo uses it – let’s walk through practical methods to bypass their defenses. To scrape ZoomInfo successfully, your scraper must behave like a real user by mimicking browser behavior, rotating IP addresses, and handling CAPTCHAs and fingerprinting.

Stealth (fortified) headless browsers

You’ll need a stealth browser – essentially a custom headless setup that hides automation signals and mimics real-user behavior:

These tools patch navigator.webdriver, spoof Canvas/WebGL fingerprints, and eliminate the most obvious headless clues.

Note: Open-source stealth plugins are powerful, but they lag behind ever-evolving systems like PerimeterX. Also, running headless browsers at scale consumes significant CPU, RAM, and bandwidth.

CAPTCHA-solving services

When ZoomInfo presents a CAPTCHA, you’ll need a solver. The most popular options include 2Captcha and Anti-Captcha. They use human solvers or advanced AI models to bypass challenges automatically. Integration is straightforward, but these services add latency and increase your cost per request.

Rotating residential proxies

The most critical step: don’t send all requests from a single IP. ZoomInfo actively monitors IP behavior, and repeated access from one address is a quick path to a 403 Forbidden response.

Why residential proxies? Residential IPs route traffic through real consumer devices, making them far harder for ZoomInfo’s bot detection systems to flag compared to datacenter IPs.

Rotation is key. Use a proxy pool that assigns a fresh IP on each request to stay under ZoomInfo’s radar.

