Walmart Scraper API

Access real-time Walmart product data with an all-in-one Web Scraping API*. Use structured data without CAPTCHAs or IP blocks, reduce maintenance costs, and scale easier.


*This scraper is now a part of Web Scraping API.

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

100%

success rate

195+

locations worldwide

24/7

tech support

Scrape Walmart faster and more efficiently

Extract data from Walmart

Web Scraping API is an efficient tool for collecting Walmart product data. It combines all the tools you’ll need for a quick and uninterrupted data collection: a powerful web scraper, a data parser, and access to a 125M+ IP pool.


You can extract a variety of data, including:


  • Product listings, specifications, and images
  • Customer reviews
  • Search results
  • Buyer questions and answers
  • Pricing and inventory details
  • Seller information
  • Category and subcategory data

What is a Walmart scraper?

Our all-in-one Web Scraping API, which you can use specifically as a Walmart scraper API, is a tool that extracts data from the Walmart online store without being interrupted by IP bans or CAPTCHAs. With our Walmart Scraper API, you can send a single request and get the data you need in either raw HTML or clean, structured JSON. Even if something goes wrong, we’ll keep retrying in the background until your data is delivered, so you only pay for successful results.


Built by a team that knows web scraping inside and out, this tool comes with helpful features:


  • JavaScript rendering
  • Built-in scraper and data parser
  • User-friendly API integration
  • Targeting across 195+ locations, including ZIP-level
  • Bypassing CAPTCHAs and IP blocks
Scrape Walmart with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our all-in-one Web Scraping API supports all popular programming languages for quick and easy integration with your business tools.

Documentation
import requests
  
url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"
  
payload = {
      "url": "https://www.walmart.com",
      "locale": "en-us",
      "geo": "12534",
}
  
headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}
  
response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
  
print(response.text)

Walmart scraper API that goes beyond data

Scale your business easier with the right tools that support you. Our Walmart scraper API makes it effortless from start to finish, with easy integration, uninterrupted data collection, and award-winning tech support available 24/7.

Pay only for successful requests

Rest easy knowing you’ll only pay for requests that successfully retrieve data from your Walmart queries.

Flexible output options

Pick the format that fits your needs – we offer HTML, structured JSON, and parsed CSV.

Real-time or on-demand results

Choose when you need the data – collect real-time results now or schedule the scraping tasks for later.

Advanced anti-bot measures

Stay undetected with our built-in browser fingerprinting, which helps you bypass CAPTCHAs and other bot blocks.

Easy integration

Set up in no time with simple quick start guides and code examples to get you going fast.

Proxy integration

Forget about CAPTCHAs, IP blocks, and geo-restrictions with access to 125M+ proxies.

API Playground

Try out your first request in our interactive API Playground right from the dashboard – no coding required.

Free trial

Take our scraping solutions for a spin with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests to get started.

24/7 tech support

Reach out to our award-winning tech support via LiveChat. We’ll help you get the best of our solutions!

Find the right Walmart product data scraping solution for you

Explore our Walmart Scraper API offerings and choose the solution that suits you best – from core scrapers to advanced solutions.

SERP-Scraping-API-icon.svg

Core

Web-Scraping-API-icon.svg

Advanced

Essential scraping features to unlock targets efficiently

Premium scraping solution with high customizability

Success rate

100%

100%

Output

HTML

HTML, JSON, CSV

Anti-bot bypassing

Proxy management

API Playground

Task scheduling

Pre-build scraper

Ready-made templates

Advanced geo-targeting

Premium proxy pool

Unlimited threads & connections

JavaScript rendering

Explore our plans for any Walmart scraping demand

Start collecting real-time data from Walmart and stay ahead of the competition.

90K requests

$0.32

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

700K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 56%

$0.14

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

2M requests

SAVE 63%

$0.12

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

4.5M requests

SAVE 66%

$0.11

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

10M requests

SAVE 69%

$0.1

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

22.2M requests

SAVE 72%

$0.09

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

50M requests

SAVE 75%

$0.08

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

23K requests

$1.25

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

82K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 4%

$1.2

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

216K requests

SAVE 8%

$1.15

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

455K requests

SAVE 12%

$1.1

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

950K requests

SAVE 16%

$1.05

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

2M requests

SAVE 20%

$1.0

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

4.2M requests

SAVE 24%

$0.95

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

With each plan you access

API Playground

Pre-built scraper

Proxy management

Scalable plans

Geo-targeting

14-day money-back

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Best Value Provider 2024

Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Decodo blog

Learn more about scraping, build knowledge on our solutions, or get fresh ideas – our blog is just the perfect place.

Frequently asked questions

Can I use Decodo’s Walmart Scraper API without coding experience?

Yes, you can use Decodo’s Walmart Scraper API without coding experience. To make things quick and simple, you can:

  • Use pre-built templates designed specifically for Walmart product or search pages. You can also customize them for a more personalized experience.
  • Schedule scraping tasks at specified intervals for an automated process.
  • Export data in HTML or CSV for further analysis.

Can I integrate Decodo’s Walmart Scraper API with Google Sheets?

Yes! Decodo's API can be connected to Google Sheets using no-code tools like Amigo or Adverity. Or, you can write a simple Google Apps Script to automate the process. This means you can pull Walmart product data directly into your spreadsheet without any manual effort.

Does the Walmart Scraper API support geolocation-based scraping?

Yes, Decodo’s Walmart Scraper API supports geolocation-based scraping in 195+ locations worldwide. You can even target specific Walmart stores by ZIP code. Our advanced geo-targeting ensures accurate data collection, and we've implemented robust anti-bot and CAPTCHA protection for uninterrupted access.

Can I filter data when scraping Walmart?

Using the scraper, you can easily filter by location, store ID, or language (locale). If you want to narrow down results by things like category, price, or ratings, just export your data as a CSV file – you can then use tools like Google Sheets or Excel to filter and analyze it further.

How does the Walmart Scraper API handle large-scale data extraction?

Decodo's Walmart Scraper API is designed for scalability and performance, using distributed scraping, smart queuing, and automatic retries to handle large volumes of data efficiently. Our system ensures consistent speed and reliability, even under heavy loads, making it suitable for enterprise-level extraction needs. Our universal scraper also does automatic proxy management for higher success rates and easier use, even for large-scale data collection.

How does parallel request handling improve scraping speed?

Parallel request handling significantly improves scraping speed by sending multiple data requests to a site (in this case, Walmart’s) at the same time, rather than one after another. This reduces wait times and increases overall throughput, allowing large datasets to be collected much faster.

With Decodo's Walmart Scraper API, parallel requests are managed automatically. Our system optimizes speed while respecting rate limits and minimizing the risk of IP blocks and CAPTCHA. This is ideal for businesses requiring high-speed, high-volume data extraction without compromising reliability.

How can I optimize performance when scraping Walmart at scale?

To optimize performance when scraping Walmart at scale, it's essential to use strategies like parallel request handling, smart pagination, and selective data filtering to reduce unnecessary load and speed up extraction. Caching repeated requests and scheduling scrapes during off-peak hours can also improve efficiency.

We simplify this process by handling most of the heavy lifting for you. Our Walmart Scraper API is built for high-performance at scale, offering features like automatic load balancing, intelligent retries, and built-in filtering options. You can easily configure what data you need and we’ll optimize the rest.

What happens if a request fails?

If a request fails during scraping, we retry it automatically to ensure data is still collected without manual intervention. Failures can occur due to temporary network issues, rate limiting, or changes on the target site.

In case of persistent issues, we provide detailed error logs and status codes so you can quickly diagnose and address the problem.

Does Decodo provide dedicated support for Walmart scraping?

Yes, we provide award-winning 24/7 tech support for all our users. If you're on an enterprise plan, you'll get a dedicated account manager who’s there to understand your goals, answer your questions, and make sure everything runs smoothly for your team.

Can I try the Walmart Scraper API for free?

We offer a 7-day free trial for Decodo’s scraper API for all our new users. Please keep in mind that if you’ve already tried our scrapers, you’re not eligible for a free trial.

Can I scrape Walmart’s “Frequently Bought Together” and “Similar Products” recommendations?

Yes, you can scrape Walmart's “Frequently Bought Together” and “Similar Products” recommendations. You can also extract other useful information, like product listings, specifications, images, customer reviews, search results, buyer questions and answers, pricing and inventory details, seller information, and category/subcategory data.

Is Walmart scraping legal?

Scraping publicly available data is generally legal, and most of the information on Walmart’s site (like product listings and details) falls into that category. That said, we recommend double-checking the international laws and how you’re planning to use the data, just to stay on the safe side. We’ve shared our tips on the best web scraping practices in our blog post.

How does Decodo scraper API bypass restrictions?

Decodo's Scraper API uses a combination of different proxies and smart request throttling to mimic real user behavior, which helps to avoid detection. It automatically handles CAPTCHAs, redirects, and IP blocks on even heavily protected websites.

Can I schedule Walmart scraping tasks on Decodo automatically?

Yes, you can schedule Walmart scraping tasks with Decodo. Just choose how often you want the data gathered (hourly, daily, or weekly), and we’ll handle the rest. You can set it up through our dashboard or directly via the API.

It’s perfect for keeping tabs on things like price changes, inventory updates, or new product listings without having to do it manually.

How does Decodo Walmart Scraper compare to competitors?

Decodo stands out from the competition with affordable pricing and a simple setup, both for scraping and proxy solutions.

The value we provide hasn’t gone unnoticed: we’ve been awarded as the Best Value Provider by Proxyway for four years in a row.

Looking for a more detailed comparison? Check out this helpful review of the 10 best web scraping tools in 2025.

Walmart Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

