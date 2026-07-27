Back-to-School Price Drops 2026: Weekly Data
Back-to-school sales reshape prices across the web every year, and 2026 is no exception. Using Decodo's Web Scraping API alongside historical data from the Dynamic Pricing Index, we tracked seasonal pricing patterns at US retailers from July through September. The results reveal a clear pattern – discounts jump sharply once the season starts, with fashion and electronics reacting the most.
Benediktas Kazlauskas
Last updated: Jul 27, 2026
4 min read
TL;DR
- Discounts jump from 21% to 26% the first week of August.
- Prices peak near 34% in late August, then fall back to 21% by September 14.
- Fashion posts the deepest cuts, and electronics gains the most relative to its baseline.
- Nordstrom and Macy's lead the retailer field, while Walmart moves the least.
Weekly discount trend
We’ve analyzed the 2025 back-to-school season week by week across the retailers. The numbers rise fast, hold at a peak, then reverse. Each phase lasts about one week. Retailers open the season early to catch the growing demand.
Week starting
Discount, %
Phase
Jul 20
21%
Regular, pre-season
Jul 27
22%
Regular, pre-season
Aug 3
26%
Season opens
Aug 10
28%
Ramping up
Aug 17
31%
Ramping up
Aug 24
34%
Late-August peak
Aug 31
33%
Peak holds
Sep 7
24%
Rollback begins
Sep 14
21%
Back to regular
The season builds to a clear high point. The steepest cuts land in the last full week of August. They hold for about a week, then unwind fast. The week of September 7 drops to 24%. September 14 returns to the 21% baseline.
Categories to watch this season
It’s also handy to compare how each category reacts to the season. Fashion and electronics move the most. Groceries and home goods move the least.
Category
Regular discount, %
Peak (late-Aug) %
Lift (points)
Fashion
28%
36%
+8
Electronics
17%
25%
+8
Marketplaces
22%
29%
+7
DIY & Home
14%
20%
+6
Groceries
16%
22%
+6
Fashion carries the deepest discounts, peaking near 36%. Electronics starts lower near 17%, yet gains the same eight points. That is a bigger relative swing for electronics. Home goods and groceries move about six points each.
Retailers leading this season's price cuts
We’ve also ranked the strongest movers by peak-season lift. Fashion names sit at the top. General-merchandise stores sit lower.
Retailer
Category
Regular %
Peak %
Lift (pts)
Nordstrom
Fashion
28%
37%
+9
Kroger
Groceries
15%
23%
+8
Macy's
Fashion
28%
36%
+8
Gap
Fashion
28%
35%
+7
Uniqlo
Fashion
26%
33%
+7
Best Buy
Electronics
17%
24%
+7
Sephora
Health & Beauty
19%
26%
+7
Target
General
18%
24%
+6
Home Depot
DIY & Home
14%
20%
+6
Lowe's
DIY & Home
14%
20%
+6
Publix
Groceries
15%
20%
+5
Newegg
Electronics
17%
21%
+4
Walmart
General
16%
19%
+3
Nordstrom leads with a 37% peak and a +9-point lift. Macy's follows close behind. Kroger rarely discounts hard off-season, so its +8 points mark a real shift. Target spreads a +6-point lift across its mix. Walmart moves the least at +3 points, leaning on everyday low prices.
Why manual price checks fail during sale season
Weekly price changes per brand jump sharply once the season starts. Electronics moves even faster. A team checking once a week misses the climb into late August and the fast rollback in September.
How businesses can compete this season
Speed matters most in this window. Slower retailers lose sales to competitors who react first. Here are steps for businesses operating in the eCommerce space to stay competitive throughout the season, each targeting a specific point in the discount cycle:
- Competitor tracking. Pull rival prices automatically instead of manual spot checks.
- Faster price adjustments. Move prices within hours of a competitor cut, not days.
- Season-timed cuts. Line up the deepest discounts with the late-August peak.
- Category focus. Put the sharpest cuts on fashion and electronics.
- Exit timing. Roll prices back in the first week of September.
- Stock-aware pricing. Pull discounts on items that are already selling out.
How consumers can win the best deals
Timing makes the biggest difference in what shoppers actually pay. Here's how to use the pattern above to grab the best deals before they're gone:
- Buy in the last full week of August, when discounts peak at most retailers
- Shop before the first week of September, since prices roll back fast to their regulars
- Compare a few retailers, because the jump for a specific item can vary by store
- Set price alerts or use automated data collection solutions on your list instead of checking pages by hand
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Bottom line
Back-to-school discounts rise from 21% to 26% the first week of August. They climb to a late-August peak near 34%. They roll back to the 21% baseline by mid-September. Fashion carries the deepest discounts, and electronics gains the most from its own baseline.
About the author
Benediktas Kazlauskas
Content & PR Team Lead
Benediktas is a content professional with over 8 years of experience in B2C, B2B, and SaaS industries. He has worked with startups, marketing agencies, and fast-growing companies, helping brands turn complex topics into clear, useful content.
Connect with Benediktas via LinkedIn.
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