Nordstrom leads with a 37% peak and a +9-point lift. Macy's follows close behind. Kroger rarely discounts hard off-season, so its +8 points mark a real shift. Target spreads a +6-point lift across its mix. Walmart moves the least at +3 points, leaning on everyday low prices.

Why manual price checks fail during sale season

Weekly price changes per brand jump sharply once the season starts. Electronics moves even faster. A team checking once a week misses the climb into late August and the fast rollback in September.

How businesses can compete this season

Speed matters most in this window. Slower retailers lose sales to competitors who react first. Here are steps for businesses operating in the eCommerce space to stay competitive throughout the season, each targeting a specific point in the discount cycle:

Competitor tracking . Pull rival prices automatically instead of manual spot checks.

. Pull rival prices automatically instead of manual spot checks. Faster price adjustments . Move prices within hours of a competitor cut, not days.

. Move prices within hours of a competitor cut, not days. Season-timed cuts . Line up the deepest discounts with the late-August peak.

. Line up the deepest discounts with the late-August peak. Category focus . Put the sharpest cuts on fashion and electronics.

. Put the sharpest cuts on fashion and electronics. Exit timing . Roll prices back in the first week of September.

. Roll prices back in the first week of September. Stock-aware pricing. Pull discounts on items that are already selling out.

How consumers can win the best deals

Timing makes the biggest difference in what shoppers actually pay. Here's how to use the pattern above to grab the best deals before they're gone: