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Back-to-School Price Drops 2026: Weekly Data

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Back-to-school sales reshape prices across the web every year, and 2026 is no exception. Using Decodo's Web Scraping API alongside historical data from the Dynamic Pricing Index, we tracked seasonal pricing patterns at US retailers from July through September. The results reveal a clear pattern – discounts jump sharply once the season starts, with fashion and electronics reacting the most.

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Benediktas Kazlauskas

Last updated: Jul 27, 2026

4 min read

Back-to-School Price Drops 2026

TL;DR

  • Discounts jump from 21% to 26% the first week of August.
  • Prices peak near 34% in late August, then fall back to 21% by September 14.
  • Fashion posts the deepest cuts, and electronics gains the most relative to its baseline.
  • Nordstrom and Macy's lead the retailer field, while Walmart moves the least.

Weekly discount trend

We’ve analyzed the 2025 back-to-school season week by week across the retailers. The numbers rise fast, hold at a peak, then reverse. Each phase lasts about one week. Retailers open the season early to catch the growing demand.

Week starting

Discount, %

Phase

Jul 20

21%

Regular, pre-season

Jul 27

22%

Regular, pre-season

Aug 3

26%

Season opens

Aug 10

28%

Ramping up

Aug 17

31%

Ramping up

Aug 24

34%

Late-August peak

Aug 31

33%

Peak holds

Sep 7

24%

Rollback begins

Sep 14

21%

Back to regular

The season builds to a clear high point. The steepest cuts land in the last full week of August. They hold for about a week, then unwind fast. The week of September 7 drops to 24%. September 14 returns to the 21% baseline.

Categories to watch this season

It’s also handy to compare how each category reacts to the season. Fashion and electronics move the most. Groceries and home goods move the least.

Category

Regular discount, %

Peak (late-Aug) %

Lift (points)

Fashion

28%

36%

+8

Electronics

17%

25%

+8

Marketplaces

22%

29%

+7

DIY & Home

14%

20%

+6

Groceries

16%

22%

+6

Fashion carries the deepest discounts, peaking near 36%. Electronics starts lower near 17%, yet gains the same eight points. That is a bigger relative swing for electronics. Home goods and groceries move about six points each.

Retailers leading this season's price cuts

We’ve also ranked the strongest movers by peak-season lift. Fashion names sit at the top. General-merchandise stores sit lower.

Retailer

Category

Regular %

Peak %

Lift (pts)

Nordstrom

Fashion

28%

37%

+9

Kroger

Groceries

15%

23%

+8

Macy's

Fashion

28%

36%

+8

Gap

Fashion

28%

35%

+7

Uniqlo

Fashion

26%

33%

+7

Best Buy

Electronics

17%

24%

+7

Sephora

Health & Beauty

19%

26%

+7

Target

General

18%

24%

+6

Home Depot

DIY & Home

14%

20%

+6

Lowe's

DIY & Home

14%

20%

+6

Publix

Groceries

15%

20%

+5

Newegg

Electronics

17%

21%

+4

Walmart

General

16%

19%

+3

Nordstrom leads with a 37% peak and a +9-point lift. Macy's follows close behind. Kroger rarely discounts hard off-season, so its +8 points mark a real shift. Target spreads a +6-point lift across its mix. Walmart moves the least at +3 points, leaning on everyday low prices.

Why manual price checks fail during sale season

Weekly price changes per brand jump sharply once the season starts. Electronics moves even faster. A team checking once a week misses the climb into late August and the fast rollback in September.

How businesses can compete this season

Speed matters most in this window. Slower retailers lose sales to competitors who react first. Here are steps for businesses operating in the eCommerce space to stay competitive throughout the season, each targeting a specific point in the discount cycle:

  • Competitor tracking. Pull rival prices automatically instead of manual spot checks.
  • Faster price adjustments. Move prices within hours of a competitor cut, not days.
  • Season-timed cuts. Line up the deepest discounts with the late-August peak.
  • Category focus. Put the sharpest cuts on fashion and electronics.
  • Exit timing. Roll prices back in the first week of September.
  • Stock-aware pricing. Pull discounts on items that are already selling out.

How consumers can win the best deals

Timing makes the biggest difference in what shoppers actually pay. Here's how to use the pattern above to grab the best deals before they're gone:

  • Buy in the last full week of August, when discounts peak at most retailers
  • Shop before the first week of September, since prices roll back fast to their regulars
  • Compare a few retailers, because the jump for a specific item can vary by store
  • Set price alerts or use automated data collection solutions on your list instead of checking pages by hand

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Bottom line

Back-to-school discounts rise from 21% to 26% the first week of August. They climb to a late-August peak near 34%. They roll back to the 21% baseline by mid-September. Fashion carries the deepest discounts, and electronics gains the most from its own baseline.

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About the author

Benediktas Kazlauskas

Content & PR Team Lead

Benediktas is a content professional with over 8 years of experience in B2C, B2B, and SaaS industries. He has worked with startups, marketing agencies, and fast-growing companies, helping brands turn complex topics into clear, useful content.

Connect with Benediktas via LinkedIn.

All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.

Frequently asked questions

What was the research methodology?

The research was conducted using Decodo's Web Scraping API for Dynamic Pricing Index ‘25. Using historical figures from 2025 and this year’s patterns, the research covers five categories – fashion, electronics, marketplaces, DIY and home, and groceries, tracked across multiple retailers. Weekly discount percentages reflect the average markdown across tracked items, and retailer or category "lift" is the percentage-point gap between the regular baseline discount and the late-August peak.

When do back-to-school sales usually start?

The data collected from various US retailers using Web Scraping API can see that the first back-to-school deals start mid-July and reach the peak at the end of August.

Do back-to-school discounts roll back once school starts?

Yes. Discounts peak in late August, then fall back to the 21% baseline by the second week of September.

Which categories discount the most during back-to-school season?

Fashion carries the deepest discounts, peaking near 36%. Electronics shows the sharpest jump from its own baseline.

How can I track competitor prices automatically?

Web Scraping API can pull live price and stock data on a schedule. That cadence catches the late-August peak and the September rollback.

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