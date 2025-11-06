Retailers leading the real-time price adjustment

Our report highlights that five retailers now set the pace for pricing velocity. Collectively, they execute hundreds of thousands of price adjustments while their competition catches up with dynamic pricing. These are the platforms defining what it means to compete on price in 2026.

#1. Amazon: Maximum Velocity Model

Amazon has redefined what's possible in algorithmic pricing. With a repricing engine deeply integrated into its AWS infrastructure, the e-commerce giant treats every price as provisional, adjusting millions of product prices daily based on competitor actions, demand signals, inventory levels, and customer behavior. Our data confirms Amazon's position as the undisputed leader in pricing velocity, executing 69% more price changes than its nearest competitor.

What makes Amazon's approach unique is its 100% coverage: every single SKU in our tracking experienced significant price fluctuations. For competitors, this creates an asymmetric challenge – price-matching Amazon is effectively impossible without equivalent algorithmic infrastructure and the willingness to embrace continuous repricing as a core operational philosophy.