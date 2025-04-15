How to Pick the Best SERP Proxies

SEO is a vital part of any digital business. Hundreds of elements go into search engine optimization, from sitemaps to meta descriptions. Arguably, the most important part of the puzzle are links to your domain. There are many SEO tools that let you research, crawl, scrape and produce content. A few of them even let you automate backlinks. One of those tools is Search Engine Ranker (SER), made by GSA. It really shines when you set it up with good SER proxies and automatically create thousands of links every day.

If you want to use GSA SERP for a link building campaign, you will need proxies to make your campaign scalable. While novice marketers try to scrape by with abused public proxies, experienced SEOs know that you must have reliable SER proxies to not get detected and flagged.

