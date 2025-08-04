How to Set Up MCP Server: Step-by-Step Guide

What is an MCP server?

Anthropic introduced the Model Context Protocol (MCP) as a means to provide AI with situational data for more accurate responses and operations. MCP is an open standard that enables AI models to interact with external tools, applications, and data sources. This way, it eliminates the need for custom integrations, allowing developers to create more intelligent AI assistants.

MCP servers are essentially the protocol's actual implementation on the server side. They receive requests from the client or AI assistant and provide them as commands to appropriate tools or external systems. The server then formats and returns the results to the AI assistant, enabling it to access specific data and perform certain actions.

MCP servers can run locally on your machine (using standard input/output) or be hosted remotely (with the client connecting over HTTP/SSE). For most use cases, running an MCP server locally is simpler and more secure, as your API credentials remain safely stored on your computer.

Prerequisites

To follow up with this guide, ensure you have the following tools:

Node.js (v18+)

(v18+) MacOS or Windows operating system

Decodo Web Scraping API credentials

IDE or MCP Client: Cursor, Claude Desktop, or VS Code

To ensure you have the node and npx installed properly, run the following commands:

node - v npx - v

If the commands return an error, follow this guide to install Node.js.

Step 1: Obtain the Web Scraping API credentials

Before installing the MCP server, you'll need the Decodo's Web Scraping API credentials. You can quickly get them by signing up for a free Decodo account.