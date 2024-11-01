Build Reliable AI Data Pipelines
Collect, scale, and deliver web data that powers AI applications – from model training to improving your AI's reasoning with real-time data access.
AI training and fine-tuning
Collect data to build your own high-quality datasets at scale. Pre-train, fine-tune, and continuously improve your AI models with our premium proxy solutions.
Use cases:
- Build custom LLM datasets
- Collect domain-specific data
- Reduce bias through diverse sources
- Update models periodically
Real-time inference and RAG
Enable AI models and apps to search, extract, and interact with the web for up-to-date context and reasoning.
Use cases:
- Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG)
- AI agent web interactions
- Real-time data enrichment
- Dynamic knowledge updates
Collect web data without restrictions
Unblock any target
Bypass anti-bot systems with 125M+ IPs, integrated browser fingerprints, and JavaScript rendering to handle CAPTCHAs, geo-restrictions, and dynamic content.
Get ready in minutes
Integrate faster into your machine learning pipelines with pre-built templates, task scheduling, and multiple output formats (JSON, CSV, HTML, and Markdown).
Scale effortlessly
Grow from hundreds to millions of data points without reconfiguring your setup. Automate data collection with bulk URL uploads, task scheduling, and unlimited concurrent sessions.
Streamline data collection and integration
Fastest time to value
Integrate ready-made solutions that give AI models on-demand access to real-world data. Feed live information directly into ML workflows to improve reasoning and expand knowledge bases.
Build tailored datasets
Control exactly what public data goes into your AI datasets. Custom-tailored datasets match your specific use case, improving model performance and accuracy.
Fully automated collection
Configure task scheduling and bulk URL uploads once, while automatic retries and session management handle the rest. Your AI pipelines get continuous data feeds without manual work.
Choose the right tool for the job
Web Scraping API
from $0.08/1k req
- JavaScript rendering and CAPTCHA bypassing
- Geo-targeting across 195+ locations
- 99.99% success rate with automatic retries
- Flexible output: JSON, CSV, HTML, XML, Markdown, and PNG
- 100+ ready-made templates for popular targets
Best for: Large-scale data extraction, automated collection for AI training, RAG data sources.
Residential proxies
from $1.5/GB
- 99.86% success rate
- <0.6s response time (#1 on the market)
- Rotating and sticky sessions
- Continent, country, city, state, ASN, and ZIP targeting
- Unlimited concurrent sessions
Best for: High IP diversity needs, accessing protected sites, high-quality data for AI.
Mobile proxies
from $2.25/GB
- 3G, 4G, and 5G networks from 700+ carriers
- 160+ locations
- 99.76% success rate
- Mobile-specific targeting (continent, country, city, and carrier)
Best for: Mobile app testing, mobile-first websites, bypass advanced anti-bot measures, high-quality data for AI.
ISP proxies
from $0.27/IP
- 100% uptime (verified by Proxyway 2025)
- <0.2s response time
- High-speed IPs with residential credibility
- Unlimited traffic option
- Premium ASNs in 15 key locations
Best for: Traffic-intensive tasks, consistent identity needs, managing multiple accounts, large-scale data for AI.
Datacenter proxies
from $0.02/IP
- 99.76% success rate
- <0.3s response time
- High-speed, low-latency performance
- Dedicated or shared IP options
- Unlimited concurrent sessions
Best for: High-volume scraping, price monitoring, market research, cost-effective data for AI.
eCommerce
Monitor pricing, analyze competitors, and gather market intelligence on multiple eCommerce platforms.
SERP
Collect SERP data across keywords, locations, and devices to track rankings, analyze competitors, and improve SEO performance.
Social media
Create and manage multiple social media accounts to grow your online presence and engage with target audiences.
Set up configurations and integrations
Follow our integration guides to set up and launch your data collection projects in minutes.
Frequently asked questions
How to collect data for LLMs?
LLM data collection works at a different scale than typical scraping. Your infrastructure needs to handle millions of requests reliably, bypass CAPTCHAs and geo-blocks to access diverse sources, and deliver data in formats like Markdown that feed directly into your training pipelines. With the right infrastructure in place, all you need is to configure your targets and start collecting.
Where to get training data for machine learning?
Start building datasets by scraping public websites relevant to your AI's domain. Filter the collected data to maintain quality, removing noise that could degrade your model’s reasoning. Lastly, integrate with an MCP server to enable real-time data access and keep your model's knowledge fresh.
Why are proxies essential for AI data pipelines?
Without proxies, AI data pipelines hit rate limits, get blocked by CAPTCHAs, and can't access geo-restricted content. Proxies solve these issues by rotating IPs, bypassing anti-bot measures, and enabling location-based targeting for diverse, production-scale datasets.
How do Decodo's proxies and API work together?
Web Scraping API integrates our 125M+ IP pool directly into its infrastructure. You don't have to configure proxies manually, as the API handles it for you, combining JavaScript rendering, CAPTCHA bypassing, and location control into a single, powerful data collection engine.
What output formats do you support?
Depending on your target website, Web Scraping API can deliver output in HTML, JSON, CSV, XML, Markdown, and PNG. You can integrate the API's output directly without additional transformation steps.
