Buy UAE Residential and Mobile Proxies

Step into our intricate and secure UAE proxy web. We offer residential and mobile proxies, expertly woven to match the highest stability and performance standards.

Start free trialSign in with Google

14-day money-back option

125M+

IPs

195+

locations

24/7

tech support

99.99%

uptime

Easy

setup

United Arab Emirates proxies

Concentric colored semicircular arcs nesting into a pointed teardrop shape on a white background

Become a local in the UAE with our residential proxies

Our residential proxies originate from desktop and mobile devices within the United Arab Emirates. It’s the best proxy server for UAE because of its speed, geo-targeting options, pool size, and other features.

Wish to visit Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, or another UAE city? Well, join our residential proxy network, and you’ll appear like you’re from any major Emirati city, undetectable by prying eyes.

Use our rotating UAE proxies to easily and safely access geo-restricted content, collect public data, monitor SERP rankings, explore multi-accounting, test ads, and engage in a range of other online activities.

Keep a low profile in the UAE with our mobile proxies

Choose our UAE mobile proxies, supported by 3G/4G/5G networks, ideal for emulating typical smartphone and tablet user behavior as they come from the country’s mobile carriers.

We offer mobile IP addresses with a stellar reputation, exceptionally suited for navigating sophisticated websites with anti-proxy systems. Take advantage of our free advanced targeting options and access to 700+ ASNs, and country- and city-level geo-targeting.

Our Emirati mobile proxies are flexible for a multitude of use cases, such as web scraping, AdTech, fraud detection, social media automation, mobile app development, and more!

What sets Decodo apart

A brand you can trust

Year after year, Decodo is a top-tier proxy provider. See our many positive reviews and trust that we deliver as promised.

Simplicity guaranteed

Our documentation is packed with all the key information you’ll need to handle proxies with ease.

Quick as a flash

We take pride in our industry-leading proxy speed. The average response time of our residential proxies clocks in at under 0.5 seconds.

14-day money-back

Enjoy maximum performance worry-free. Buy a proxy plan and decide within 14 days. Not impressed? We'll refund you (terms apply).

UAE proxies are full of awesomeness

<0.5s average response time

HTTPS-locations-global-geo-icon

195+ locations

Unlimited connections & threads

Advanced proxy rotation

HTTP(S) + SOCKS5

Up to 24hrs custom sticky sessions

Intuitive setup

Awesome 24/7 tech support

How it works:

Free UAE proxies are a bad idea

Free UAE proxies may seem appealing, but believe us, they're more trouble than worth.

Using free UAE proxies, you risk jeopardizing your device and getting your personal data leaked online. Free proxies are usually sluggish, undependable, and frequently detected by the websites you want to visit.

Why settle for less when you can have a service that truly supports you? Choose a reliable and secure proxy provider with round-the-clock customer service – explore Decodo’s UAE proxy network!

Join us

Fastest residential proxies

Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with unblockable and stable proxies.

3 GB

$3.75

/GB

Total:$11.25+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

10 GB

$3.5

/GB

Total:$35+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

25 GB

POPULAR

$3.25

/GB

Total:$81.25+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

50 GB

$3.0

/GB

Total:$150+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

100 GB

$2.75

/GB

Total:$275+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

Pay as you go

$4.0

/GB

Total:$4+ VAT

Buy now

With each residential proxy plan, you access:

115M+ ethically-sourced IPs in 195+ locations

HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support

Continent, country, state, city, ZIP code, and ASN-level targeting

Rotating and sticky session options

<0.5s avg. response time

99.92% success rate

99.99% uptime

Seamless integration with scraping tools and bots

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Not sure which plan to go for?

Contact sales

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

G2 badge displaying 'Best Usability' with 'SPRING 2025' header and G2 logo

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Badge 'Highest User Adoption' displaying award label, SPRING 2025 with G2 logo in corner

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Round badge displaying 'BEST VALUE' with five stars and 'PROXYWAY 2025' inside a double-ring border.

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

TechRadar logo displaying 'tech radar' text with pink radar waves on a dark navy background

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway-logo

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag logo with PCMAG.COM text displayed in white on a red rectangular background

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Featured in:

cybernews
hackernoon
techjury
Techradar
yahoo

Frequently asked questions

What is a proxy?

A proxy acts as an intermediary server between the user and the internet. Proxy server lets users browse the web anonymously by masking their original IP address.

What are the UAE proxy use cases?

UAE proxies can be used for a variety of purposes. Namely, data collection, AdTech, SEO research, multi-accounting, and bot automation, among other tasks. Emirati proxies are particularly useful for both companies and individuals aiming to establish a local digital footprint in the UAE.

What is a residential proxy?

A residential proxy gives the user the IP address of a genuine household device in a different geographical location. These IPs come from ISPs, ensuring excellent anonymity and the ability to bypass blocks. Learn more about it in our blog post: What is a Residential Proxy network.

What is a mobile proxy?

A mobile proxy routes the user’s online traffic through a mobile device’s network connection to provide a different online identity. With a mobile proxy, users can access the internet as if they were using a mobile device in a specific (pre-selected or random) location.

How to use WhatsApp with a proxy?

To use WhatsApp with a proxy, configure your device's network settings to route WhatsApp traffic through the proxy server. Specific steps may vary depending on your device and proxy type. Consult our documentation on how to integrate proxies on your smartphone. And remember, you can always contact our 24/7 tech support team via LiveChat.

How to use a United Arab Emirates proxy?

Feel free to buy our residential or mobile proxies to get an Emirati IP address. They're easy to set up across a range of smart devices and software, including popular browsers like Safari, Firefox, Chrome, etc. Consult our detailed documentation for more info, or shoot a line to our 24/7 support team via LiveChat.

What is an SSL/HTTP(S) proxy?

An SSL/HTTP(S) proxy is a secure proxy that ensures that the user’s online activities are confidential and safe from prying eyes by encrypting web traffic between the user’s device and the internet. It's commonly used for web browsing, data protection, and bypassing web filters.

Can I track my UAE proxy usage?

Yes, you can. Once you have a proxy subscription plan, go to the dashboard, navigate to the Statistics tab, and voilà – you can track everything effortlessly!

Is it possible to use UAE IP addresses to access content specific to the local region?

Absolutely, that’s the core benefit of using proxies! With an IP address from the United Arab Emirates, you’re no different from any local internet user, so make the most of it.

What payment methods do you accept?

We accept payments with credit cards, PayPal, Alipay, Google Pay, and Apple Pay. You can also pay with cryptocurrency for all products except ISP proxies and datacenter proxies (Pay per IP option).

Buy Premium UAE Proxies

125M+ IPs from 195+ locations – only at Decodo.

Start for free

14-day money-back option

© 2018-2026 decodo.com (formerly smartproxy.com). All Rights Reserved