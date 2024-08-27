Maximize SERP Results with Monitoring Solutions
Get consistent access to search engine data from global locations to inform your SEO optimization decisions, guide product positioning, and spot market gaps before your competitors do.
125M+
ethically-sourced IPs
195+
locations worldwide
Zero
CAPTCHAs
#1
response time
24/7
tech support
Find your ideal SERP monitoring setup
Build custom scrapers with 115M+ residential proxies, or get started immediately with our pre-configured Web Scraping API.
Residential proxies
from $1.5/GB
115M+ residential IPs
<0.6s response time
99.86% success rate
Unlimited concurrent sessions
3-day free trial available
Residential proxies are built for powering custom scraping infrastructure:
- Full customization. Configure SERP monitoring to your needs.
- Budget-friendly at scale. Flexible pricing plans starting from $1.5/GB.
- Easy integration. Works with third-party tools and AI platforms.
- Precise targeting. 195+ locations with ZIP-level accuracy.
- Rotating and sticky sessions. Switch IPs or stick with the same ones.
Web Scraping API
from $0.08/1K req
125M+ IP pool included
Built-in AI parser
Multi-engine support (Google, Bing, Baidu, Yandex)
100+ pre-built templates
Real-time and on-demand data
7-day free trial available
Web Scraping API is ideal for SERP monitoring without technical overhead:
- Zero maintenance. We handle proxies, CAPTCHAs, and IP blocks.
- 99.99% success rate. Automatically retries if requests fail.
- Flexible output. Get data in HTML, JSON, CSV, or Markdown.
- JavaScript rendering. Handle dynamic search results hassle-free.
- Pay per success. You only pay for data you actually get.
Track any aspect of search performance
Collect ranking data, competitor insights, and SERP performance metrics to optimize your SEO strategy.
Track keyword rankings
Monitor your website's position for target keywords across multiple search engines and locations in real time.
Analyze competitors
Track competitor rankings, analyze their search strategies, and identify optimization opportunities for your campaigns.
Monitor local SEO
See how your content performs in specific countries, regions, or cities to optimize localized search visibility.
Get paid ad intelligence
Collect data on competitor ad copy, estimated bidding patterns, and paid search performance metrics to discover untapped marketing potential.
Extract featured content
Scrape featured snippets, knowledge panels, and other SERP features that your content appears in.
Discover new content opportunities
Improve your marketing strategy by finding trending topics, popular search queries, and content gaps among competitors.
Launch your SERP monitoring projects with Decodo
Gain a competitive edge with our fast, accurate, and scalable solutions for SERP monitoring.
Bypass anti-bot measures
Collect search data hassle-free with 125M+ IPs from real devices that mimic organic user traffic, avoiding CAPTCHAs and blocks.
Target locations globally
Access geo-specific SERP data across 195+ locations, targeting down to the city level for precise monitoring.
Collect data with #1 response time
Get results in <0.6s, even at high volumes, and with a 99.99% success rate.
Extract data in real-time
Access up-to-date search results as they appear to track ranking changes and make informed decisions quickly.
Get data in multiple formats
Choose HTML, JSON, CSV, or Markdown as your preferred output format in our Web Scraping API
Handle high-volume scraping effortlessly
Run up to 200 requests per second and unlimited concurrent sessions without infrastructure headaches.
Launch your data collection projects in minutes
Integrate our Web Scraping API into your toolstack easily using Python, Node.js, or cURL.
import requestsurl = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"payload = {"target": "google","url": "https://www.google.com/search?q=pizza","locale": "en-us","geo": "United States","device_type": "desktop_chrome","parse": True}headers = {"accept": "application/json","content-type": "application/json","authorization": "Basic VTAwMDAyODk4ODA6UFdfMTI3MjNhNTZmOWNlMjAwNTYxNGRkYzcyOTIyZDE0NzU4"}response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)print(response.text)
Why SERP monitoring teams choose Decodo?
Deploy your SERP scraper in minutes
Start collecting data instantly with quick start guides, ready-made templates, and structured output options that integrate straight into your solutions.
Try it before you buy it
Grab a free trial for our residential proxies or Web Scraping API, or go with a pay-as-you-go plan for proxies for just $3.5/GB with zero commitment.
Get expert support at any time
Reach our 24/7 support team anytime, explore extensive guides in our Knowledge Hub, or connect with other developers in our Discord community.
Frequently asked questions
Should I choose proxies or VPN for SEO monitoring?
Unlike VPNs, proxies are built for SEO monitoring at scale. A VPN routes all your device traffic through a single IP address, and is designed for personal privacy – not data collection. Our proxies, on the other hand, rotate through 125M+ IPs, handle unlimited concurrent sessions, and offer precise location targeting, allowing you to monitor search results across multiple regions without CAPTCHAs or blocks.
What is SERP scraping?
SERP scraping is extracting data from search engine results pages. Data points include URLs, titles, meta descriptions, rankings, and other key SEO data. SERP scraping is how SEO teams automate rank tracking, spot keyword opportunities, and monitor search visibility without manually checking results across hundreds of queries.
Is SERP scraping legal?
Yes, it’s legal to scrape search engine result pages for public data, but only within the limits of the website’s terms of service. When in doubt, consult a legal expert before scraping data.
Why use a SERP monitoring solution?
A SERP monitoring solution helps you see what your customers see across different devices, locations, and search terms. With scalable monitoring, you can track keyword rankings accurately, analyze featured snippets and rich results, spot algorithm changes as they happen, and identify local SEO gaps. Scraping APIs and residential proxies make it easy to automate this process without getting blocked or throttled.
How to use proxies in SEO tools?
Check the proxy integration guide of your SEO tool for the specifics, but the general setup process involves:
- Choosing the right proxy type. We recommend using residential proxies for the best geo-targeted SERP results, or datacenter proxies for high-speed keyword audits.
- Enter your proxy credentials. Copy the endpoint URLs with username and password authentication from the dashboard into your SEO tool.
- Test your SERP scraping request. Check if your proxy is working as intended under your custom configuration before deploying at full scale.
What's the difference between proxies and Web Scraping API for SERP monitoring?
Proxies handle the infrastructure – IP rotation, geo-targeting, and traffic routing – but you still need to write the scraping logic yourself. Web Scraping API is a complete solution: it uses proxies as the foundation but also manages them for you, bypasses CAPTCHAs, renders JavaScript, and outputs structured data.
Does location matter when targeting local SEO?
Absolutely. Search results change based on country, city, and even ZIP code. Monitoring from the wrong location gives you inaccurate data. Geo-targeted proxies solve that problem by letting you pull search results from the exact regions, showing you what local users actually see.
Can I target specific locations with SERP monitoring?
Yes, Decodo covers 195+ locations with targeting down to ZIP code level. Combine your solutions with our residential proxies or use our Web Scraping API to pull search results from a city or neighborhood to get precise, localized data for SEO monitoring, ad verification, or market analysis.
How to scrape Google search results?
The most efficient and user-friendly way of scraping Google is with Decodo's Web Scraping API. Here’s how:
- Create an account to enter our dashboard.
- Choose a pricing plan that fits your needs, or claim your 7-day free trial under Scraping APIs → Pricing.
- If you chose a Core plan, under Web Core, set your scraping parameters from scratch and click Send request. If you went with an Advanced plan, you can select a ready-made Google template to save you time on setting up and sending your request.
With that, you’ve just sent a scraping request in just a few minutes.
Do you offer a free trial?
Yes, we offer a 3-day free trial with 100MB for residential proxies, or a 7-day free trial with 1,000 requests for our Web Scraping API. Simply sign up to get an account, pick the free trial option on the pricing page, and you’re ready to go.
