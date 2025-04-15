eBay Scraper API

Keep track of real-time eBay listings, prices, and products with eBay scraper API. Our advanced scraping solution delivers data in seconds and helps you to bypass geo-restrictions, CAPTCHAs, and IP blocks – all with a single API request.


Be ahead of the eBay scraping game

Extract data from eBay

eCommerce Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper and a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies.


Here are some of the key data points you can extract with it:

  • Product titles, descriptions, and specifications
  • Pricing information
  • Seller information and ratings
  • Product images and variations
  • Item availability and shipping details
  • Search results and category pages
  • Buyer reviews and ratings
  • Customer questions and answers

What is an eBay scraper?

An eBay scraper is a tool that extracts data from the eBay marketplace.

With our eCommerce Scraping API, you can send a single API request and receive the data you need in HTML format. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until the data is delivered. And the best part – you'll only pay for successful requests.

Designed by our experienced developers, this tool offers you a range of handy features:



Built-in scraper

JavaScript rendering

Easy API integration

195+ geo-locations, including country-, state-, and city-level targeting

No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks

Scrape eBay with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our eBay scraper API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.

import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "url": "https://ebay.com",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

eBay scraper API is full of awesomeness

Scrape eBay with ease using our powerful API. From JavaScript rendering to built-in proxy integration, we ensure seamless data collection without blocks or CAPTCHAs.

Flexible output options

Retrieve data in a clean HTML format ready for your custom processing needs.

100% success

Pay only for successfully retrieved results from your Bing queries.

Real-time or on-demand results

Choose when you need the data – collect real-time results now or schedule the scraping tasks for later.

Advanced anti-bot measures

Use integrated browser fingerprints to avoid detection and CAPTCHAs.

Easy integration

Easily integrate our API into your workflows using simple quick start guides and practical code examples.

Proxy integration

Forget CAPTCHAs, IP bans, and geo-restrictions with 125M+ IPs under the scraping API hood.

API Playground

Try out our eBay scraping solution and send your first request in API Playground, straight from the dashboard.

Free trial

Start scraping eBay data with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests.

Find the right eBay data scraping solution for you

Explore our eBay Scraper API offerings and choose the solution that suits you best – from Core scrapers to Advanced solutions.

Core

Advanced

Success rate

100%

100%

Payment

No. of requests

No. of requests

Advanced geo-targeting

US, CA, GB, DE, FR, NL, JP, RO

Worldwide

Requests per second

30+

Unlimited

API playground

Proxy management

Pre-build scraper

Anti-bot bypassing

Task scheduling

Premium proxy pool

Ready-made templates

JavaScript rendering

From $0.08/1k req
From $0.95/1k req

Explore our pricing plans for any eBay scraping demand

Start collecting real-time data from eBay and stay ahead of the competition.

90K requests

$0.32

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

700K requests

$0.14

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

2M requests

$0.12

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

4.5M requests

$0.11

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

10M requests

$0.1

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

22.2M requests

$0.09

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

50M requests

$0.08

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

23K requests

$1.25

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

82K requests

$1.2

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

216K requests

$1.15

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

455K requests

$1.1

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

950K requests

$1.05

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

2M requests

$1.0

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

4.2M requests

$0.95

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

What Is a Dedicated Proxy? Key Types & Benefits

Ever feel like you're sharing a slow lane on the information highway? Standard proxies act as intermediaries, masking your IP address for privacy or accessing geo-specific web data. But when performance and a clean reputation matter most, dedicated proxies step in as a powerful solution offering exclusive access, speed, and stability tailored to your needs.

Lukas Mikelionis

May 06, 2025

4 min read

Residential vs Datacenter Proxies: Which Should You Choose?

Vilius Sakutis

Dec 19, 2023

7 min read

How to Scrape Google Maps: A Step-By-Step Tutorial 2025

Dominykas Niaura

Mar 29, 2024

10 min read

Google Sheets Web Scraping: An Ultimate Guide for 2025

Zilvinas Tamulis

Jan 26, 2024

6 min read

Manage Your Business Reputation with SERP Scraping API

Ella Moore

Jun 20, 2022

7 min read

How to Scrape Google Without Getting Blocked

James Keenan

Feb 20, 2023

8 min read

What Is SERP Analysis And How To Do It?

James Keenan

Feb 20, 2023

7 min read

How to Use Google Trends for SEO

James Keenan

Feb 20, 2023

9 min read

How to Scrape Amazon Prices

Dominykas Niaura

Nov 15, 2024

8 min read

What is an API?

Kotryna Ragaišytė

Mar 06, 2025

6 min read

How to Scrape Products from eCommerce Sites: The Ultimate Guide

Martin Ganchev

Oct 02, 2024

4 min read

How to Scrape Amazon ASIN

Dominykas Niaura

Dec 03, 2024

7 min read

What Is Web Scraping? A Complete Guide to Its Uses and Best Practices

Dominykas Niaura

Jan 29, 2025

10 min read

What is Data Scraping? Definition and Best Techniques (2025)

Vytautas Savickas

Mar 28, 2025

6 min read

Frequently asked questions

What makes Decodo eBay scraper unique compared to other eCommerce scraping tools?

Decodo’s eBay scraper stands out in the competition thanks to its advanced ability to adapt to eBay’s dynamic and frequently updated website structure. Unlike generic scrapers that often break when eBay modifies its layout or loads content dynamically via JavaScript, Decodo’s solution is engineered to handle these challenges effortlessly. It incorporates advanced anti-detection techniques and real-time integration to ensure seamless performance even when eBay changes its frontend code or data delivery mechanisms.


Additionally, Decodo includes robust CAPTCHAs handling and proxy rotation mechanisms, which make it resilient against common anti-bot defenses.


Can I integrate the eBay scraper with my existing software tools?

Absolutely! Decodo’s eBay scraper is designed with flexibility in mind, offering seamless integration into your existing software stack, regardless of the tools, systems, or programming languages you currently use. Whether you're working with Python, Node.js, Java, or another programming language, our API features extensive documentation and code examples for straightforward integration with the popular coding languages.

What are the typical pricing models for using an eBay scraper?

Decodo offers flexible pricing models tailored to different usage levels and business needs. Whether you're a solo developer, a startup, or a fast-growing eCommerce business, there's a plan that fits your budget and data requirements.


  1. Get started with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests.
  2. Pick the Core subscription for cost-efficient web scraping or the Advanced one if you need a fully customizable scraping solution.
  3. Choose a plan based on the number of requests you plan to send.

If you need a custom plan or a longer trial, you can also contact our team and get a subscription tailored to your needs.

How does an eBay scraper ensure scalability for high-volume data extraction?

Our Web Scraping API is built on a robust, cloud-based infrastructure that’s optimized for performance and scalability. It can handle thousands of requests per minute without compromising speed or accuracy, thanks to load balancing and asynchronous processing.


Advanced software optimizations, including request throttling and request retry mechanisms, allow the scraper to manage high-volume data extraction efficiently.


What input parameters are necessary to start using an eBay scraper?

To begin scraping with Web Scraping API, users need to provide essential input parameters that guide and optimize the data extraction process. These typically include:


  • Target URLs – direct links to eBay product listings, category pages, or search results that you wish to scrape.
  • Proxy settings (optional) – for users concerned about IP blocks or geo-restricted content, specifying proxy configurations helps maintain smooth operation and avoid detection.

How do I specify which eBay pages to scrape?

Decodo allows you to target specific eBay content simply by providing the relevant URLs. Whether you're interested in scraping individual product listings, entire category pages, seller profiles, or search result pages, all you need to do is paste those links into the tool or pass them via the API.


Advanced users can also generate URLs dynamically using keyword searches, location filters, or eBay’s sorting options to scrape more granular datasets. With complete control over the URLs submitted, users can tailor their scraping strategy to focus on niche markets, top-selling products, or emerging trends.


What role do proxies play in eBay scraping?

Proxies are great for maintaining uninterrupted access to publicly available data when scraping platforms with advanced anti-bot measures, such as eBay, Amazon, or Walmart. Our Web Scraping API is equipped with built-in proxy rotation, helping users collect data without facing IP bans or CAPTCHAs.


A robust proxy pool also helps you with mimicking organic browsing behavior, accessing region-specific eBay domains, and maintaining anonymity and session stability while scraping.


What types of data can an eBay scraper extract?

Web Scraping API is capable of extracting a wide range of data types from eBay, making it a powerful tool for market research, competitive analysis, and inventory tracking. Key data points include:


  • Product titles and descriptions
  • Product prices
  • Seller names, ratings, and shipping options
  • Stock availability
  • Customer reviews and Q&A sections

Which countries are supported by your eBay scraper?

Our eBay scraper API supports data extraction from all major eBay domains, including:


  • ebay.com (USA)
  • ebay.co.uk (United Kingdom)
  • ebay.de (Germany)
  • ebay.ca (Canada)
  • ebay.com.au (Australia)
  • ebay.fr (France)
  • ebay.it (Italy)
  • ebay.in (India)

How to get started with an eBay scraper?

Getting started with Decodo’s eBay scraper is fast and straightforward:


  1. Sign up for an account on the Decodo platform.
  2. Choose your subscription or grab a free trial.
  3. Access your scraper in the right-side menu, under Scrapers tab.
  4. Input the URLs and tweak the scraping preferences.
  5. Launch the scraping task, and the data will be ready for you in just a few moments!

You can also follow our quick start guides, video tutorials, and extensive documentation for an even smoother start.

How to ensure data accuracy and reliability when scraping eBay?

To be sure you’re getting the latest and the most accurate data from eBay, we recommend using trusted scraping solutions that can gather most of the data points from dynamically rendered pages, handle changes in site structure, and incorporate built-in error handling, data validation, and regular updates to maintain consistency and reliability over time.

eBay Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

