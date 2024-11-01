Go SDK for Web Scraping Workflows

The Decodo Go SDK is the official Go client for the Decodo Web Scraping API. Use typed parameters, built-in error handling, and sync, async, or batch scraping to bring live web data into your Go projects.

Start for freeView on GitHub

14-day money-back option

Add live web data to your Go project

Access Decodo Web Scraping API targets through a typed Go interface. Get target-specific parameters, editor autocomplete, and built-in request validation.

Per-target typed structs

Each target has its own parameter struct with only the fields it supports. Start with constructors like NewGoogleSearchParams() or NewAmazonProductParams() and let your editor guide you from there.

Full IDE autocomplete

Statically typed structs mean your editor knows exactly which fields each target accepts. Unsupported or misspelled fields are caught before the request is sent.

Async scraping

Submit scraping tasks with ScrapeAsync, track their progress with GetStatus, and retrieve completed results with GetResults.

Typed error handling

Handle authentication, rate limit, validation, timeout, and other failures with dedicated Go error types instead of parsing generic error strings.

Minimal setup

Install the SDK with go get github.com/decodo/sdk-go and start using its typed target constructors right away. Requires Go 1.21 or later.

Built-in validation

Target constants and parameter structs are generated from the Decodo schema, keeping the Go interface aligned with supported targets and parameters.

Quick setup & integration

Install the Go SDK and start scraping with typed target parameters.

Install the SDK:

go get github.com/decodo/sdk-go

Run your first scrape:

package main


import (
    "context"
    "fmt"
    "os"


    decodo "github.com/decodo/sdk-go"
)


func main() {
    client := decodo.NewClient(decodo.Config{
        WebScrapingAPI: &decodo.WebScrapingAPIConfig{
            Token: os.Getenv("DECODO_TOKEN"),
        },
    })


    params := decodo.NewGoogleSearchParams()
    params.Query = decodo.Ptr("coffee shops")
    params.Geo   = decodo.Ptr("United States")
    params.Parse = decodo.Ptr(true)


    result, err := client.WebScrapingAPI.Scrape(context.Background(), params)
    if err != nil {
        fmt.Fprintf(os.Stderr, "Error: %v\n", err)
        os.Exit(1)
    }


    fmt.Println(result.Results[0].Content)
}

One client, every workflow

The same client and typed interface, from individual requests to async and batch workflows.

Scrape and wait

Scrape submits the request and waits for the result. Use the returned data as soon as the scrape is complete.

Submit and retrieve

ScrapeAsync submits the request and returns a task ID. Check its status with GetStatus and retrieve the result with GetResults.

Many queries at once

ScrapeBatch submits a batch task and returns queries with individual task IDs. Check their status with GetStatus and retrieve the results with GetResults.

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Power your workflows with live web data

From SERP tracking to Go microservices – the Decodo Go SDK fits into the backend pipelines your team already runs.

SERP monitoring

Track keyword rankings, featured snippets, and SERP changes across Google and Bing with structured data.

eCommerce tracking

Collect product, pricing, and search data from Amazon, Walmart, Target, and other eCommerce sources through target-specific parameters.

AI data pipelines

Collect live web data for RAG pipelines, AI agents, research workflows, and other data-driven applications.

Market intelligence

Aggregate social signals, news coverage, and marketplace activity into research and analyst pipelines.

High-throughput pipelines

Use Go's concurrency model together with async scraping to build scalable data collection workflows.

Microservice integration

Add web scraping to Go services and internal APIs without building and maintaining your own scraping stack.

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

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Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

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Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Frequently asked questions

What is the Decodo Go SDK?

The Decodo Go SDK, also known as the Decodo Golang SDK, is the official Go SDK for the Decodo Web Scraping API. It gives Go developers a typed interface for working with targets such as Google, Amazon, TikTok, Reddit, YouTube, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and more.

Who is the SDK for?

Go developers building backend data services and pipelines, data engineers working across SERP, eCommerce, and market intelligence workflows, and teams that want reliable, predictable scraping integrations in Go. It’s especially well-suited for high-throughput services and data collection workflows.

How is this different from calling the API directly?

Instead of assembling HTTP requests and validating payloads manually, you work with target-specific Go structs and constructors. The SDK also provides dedicated methods for sync, async, and batch workflows, plus typed errors for common failures.

What targets are supported?

The SDK supports 40+ targets across search engines, eCommerce platforms, social media, and AI tools – including google_searchamazon_producttiktok_postyoutube_searchchatgptperplexity, and many more. Each target gets its own constructor – NewGoogleSearchParams()NewAmazonProductParams() – exposing only the fields relevant to that target.

Do I need to manage proxies or handle CAPTCHAs?

No. The Go SDK connects to Decodo's Web Scraping API, which handles the scraping infrastructure server-side. You send your target and parameters through the SDK and receive the API response without running your own browser or proxy stack.

What Go version is required?

Go 1.21 or later. The SDK uses one third-party dependency for schema validation and the Go standard library for everything else.

Is there a free plan?

Yes. Sign up at the Decodo dashboard and start with the free plan – enough requests to test your integration and validate scraping logic before committing to a paid plan.

Add Live Web Data to Your Go Project

Install the SDK, choose your target, and start scraping with typed Go parameters.

Start for freeView on GitHub

14-day money-back option

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