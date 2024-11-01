Go SDK for Web Scraping Workflows
The Decodo Go SDK is the official Go client for the Decodo Web Scraping API. Use typed parameters, built-in error handling, and sync, async, or batch scraping to bring live web data into your Go projects.
14-day money-back option
Add live web data to your Go project
Access Decodo Web Scraping API targets through a typed Go interface. Get target-specific parameters, editor autocomplete, and built-in request validation.
Per-target typed structs
Each target has its own parameter struct with only the fields it supports. Start with constructors like NewGoogleSearchParams() or NewAmazonProductParams() and let your editor guide you from there.
Full IDE autocomplete
Statically typed structs mean your editor knows exactly which fields each target accepts. Unsupported or misspelled fields are caught before the request is sent.
Async scraping
Submit scraping tasks with ScrapeAsync, track their progress with GetStatus, and retrieve completed results with GetResults.
Typed error handling
Handle authentication, rate limit, validation, timeout, and other failures with dedicated Go error types instead of parsing generic error strings.
Minimal setup
Install the SDK with go get github.com/decodo/sdk-go and start using its typed target constructors right away. Requires Go 1.21 or later.
Built-in validation
Target constants and parameter structs are generated from the Decodo schema, keeping the Go interface aligned with supported targets and parameters.
Quick setup & integration
Install the Go SDK and start scraping with typed target parameters.
Install the SDK:
go get github.com/decodo/sdk-go
Run your first scrape:
package mainimport ("context""fmt""os"decodo "github.com/decodo/sdk-go")func main() {client := decodo.NewClient(decodo.Config{WebScrapingAPI: &decodo.WebScrapingAPIConfig{Token: os.Getenv("DECODO_TOKEN"),},})params := decodo.NewGoogleSearchParams()params.Query = decodo.Ptr("coffee shops")params.Geo = decodo.Ptr("United States")params.Parse = decodo.Ptr(true)result, err := client.WebScrapingAPI.Scrape(context.Background(), params)if err != nil {fmt.Fprintf(os.Stderr, "Error: %v\n", err)os.Exit(1)}fmt.Println(result.Results[0].Content)}
One client, every workflow
The same client and typed interface, from individual requests to async and batch workflows.
Scrape and wait
Scrape submits the request and waits for the result. Use the returned data as soon as the scrape is complete.
Submit and retrieve
ScrapeAsync submits the request and returns a task ID. Check its status with GetStatus and retrieve the result with GetResults.
Many queries at once
ScrapeBatch submits a batch task and returns queries with individual task IDs. Check their status with GetStatus and retrieve the results with GetResults.
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Power your workflows with live web data
From SERP tracking to Go microservices – the Decodo Go SDK fits into the backend pipelines your team already runs.
SERP monitoring
Track keyword rankings, featured snippets, and SERP changes across Google and Bing with structured data.
eCommerce tracking
Collect product, pricing, and search data from Amazon, Walmart, Target, and other eCommerce sources through target-specific parameters.
AI data pipelines
Collect live web data for RAG pipelines, AI agents, research workflows, and other data-driven applications.
Market intelligence
Aggregate social signals, news coverage, and marketplace activity into research and analyst pipelines.
High-throughput pipelines
Use Go's concurrency model together with async scraping to build scalable data collection workflows.
Microservice integration
Add web scraping to Go services and internal APIs without building and maintaining your own scraping stack.
What does Web Scraping API cost?
Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.
Plan prices
+VAT / Billed monthly
Rate limit
All prices shown are per 1K req.
$0
$0.50
2K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
1K req.
$1.50
667 req.
10 req/s
$19
$0.50
38K req.
$0.75
25K req.
$1.00
19K req.
$1.50
12K req.
10 req/s
$49
$0.30
163K req.
$0.65
75K req.
$0.90
54K req.
$1.25
39K req.
25 req/s
$99
$0.14
707K req.
$0.60
165K req.
$0.85
116K req.
$1.20
82K req.
50 req/s
Need more?
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Plan price
$0
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
2K req.
$0.50
1K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
667 req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$19
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
38K req.
$0.50
25K req.
$0.75
19K req.
$1.00
12K req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$49
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
163K req.
$0.30
75K req.
$0.65
54K req.
$0.90
39K req.
$1.25
Rate limit
25 req/s
Plan price
$99
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
707K req.
$0.14
165K req.
$0.60
116K req.
$0.85
82K req.
$1.20
Rate limit
50 req/s
Need more?
Request type
Price per 1k req.
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Rate limit
Custom
For low-security sites and simple access
For accessing guarded or sensitive pages
With each plan, you access:
99.99% success rate
Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG
MCP server
JavaScript rendering
AI integrations
100+ pre-built templates
Supports search, pagination, and filtering
LLM-ready markdown format
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What are users saying about Decodo?
We're proud to support a thriving community of 135K+ users and the industry’s best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
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Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
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A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
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Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Decodo Go SDK?
The Decodo Go SDK, also known as the Decodo Golang SDK, is the official Go SDK for the Decodo Web Scraping API. It gives Go developers a typed interface for working with targets such as Google, Amazon, TikTok, Reddit, YouTube, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and more.
Who is the SDK for?
Go developers building backend data services and pipelines, data engineers working across SERP, eCommerce, and market intelligence workflows, and teams that want reliable, predictable scraping integrations in Go. It’s especially well-suited for high-throughput services and data collection workflows.
How is this different from calling the API directly?
Instead of assembling HTTP requests and validating payloads manually, you work with target-specific Go structs and constructors. The SDK also provides dedicated methods for sync, async, and batch workflows, plus typed errors for common failures.
What targets are supported?
The SDK supports 40+ targets across search engines, eCommerce platforms, social media, and AI tools – including google_search, amazon_product, tiktok_post, youtube_search, chatgpt, perplexity, and many more. Each target gets its own constructor – NewGoogleSearchParams(), NewAmazonProductParams() – exposing only the fields relevant to that target.
Do I need to manage proxies or handle CAPTCHAs?
No. The Go SDK connects to Decodo's Web Scraping API, which handles the scraping infrastructure server-side. You send your target and parameters through the SDK and receive the API response without running your own browser or proxy stack.
What Go version is required?
Go 1.21 or later. The SDK uses one third-party dependency for schema validation and the Go standard library for everything else.
Is there a free plan?
Yes. Sign up at the Decodo dashboard and start with the free plan – enough requests to test your integration and validate scraping logic before committing to a paid plan.
Add Live Web Data to Your Go Project
Install the SDK, choose your target, and start scraping with typed Go parameters.
14-day money-back option