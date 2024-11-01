Python SDK for Web Scraping Workflows
The Decodo Python SDK is an HTTPX-based client library for Decodo Web Scraping API. Per-target Pydantic interfaces, IDE autocomplete, and built-in async handling take you from pip install to first result in minutes.
14-day money-back option
Add live web data to your Python project
Access every Decodo Web Scraping API capability through Pydantic-typed Python methods. Integration measured in lines, not hours.
Per-target Pydantic interfaces
55+ web scraping targets, each with its own typed Pydantic parameter class. Your IDE suggests only the parameters supported by that target.
Full IDE autocomplete
Import a target's parameter class and your IDE autocompletes only the fields that target supports.
Built-in async handling
Submit a scraping job and retrieve the results when they're ready. The SDK manages the workflow, so there's nothing extra to implement.
Typed error handling
Authentication, validation, timeout, and rate-limit failures each raise their own typed exception instead of a generic HTTP error.
Minimal setup
Built on HTTPX with no additional HTTP client required. Install with pip install decodo-sdk, set your token, and start scraping.
Markdown-ready output
Pass markdown=True on any supported target to get clean LLM-ready Markdown directly. No HTML parsing or extraction layer.
Quick setup & integration
Install the Python SDK via pip and start scraping in minutes.
Quick setup:
# Create a new project directorymkdir scrape-with-decodocd scrape-with-decodo# Create and activate a virtual environmentpython3 -m venv .venvsource .venv/bin/activate# Install the Decodo Python SDKpython -m pip install decodo-sdk# Create your main Python filetouch main.py
Example code with Google Search:
# main.pyfrom decodo import (DecodoClient,DecodoConfig,GoogleSearchParams,WebScrapingApiConfig,)client = DecodoClient(DecodoConfig(web_scraping_api=WebScrapingApiConfig(token="<basic_auth_token>",),))result = client.web_scraping_api.scrape(GoogleSearchParams(query="coffee shops",geo="United States",parse=True,))print(result)
One client, every workflow
The same client and typed interface, whether you're running a single lookup or processing hundreds of URLs.
Scrape and wait
scrape() waits until the result is ready. Ideal for one-off lookups, real-time queries, and anything that needs data immediately.
Submit and retrieve
scrape_async() submits a scraping task and returns its ID. Retrieve the result later with get_results(). Ideal for background jobs and long-running scrapes.
Many queries at once
scrape_batch() processes multiple inputs in a single call. Ideal for price monitoring, keyword tracking, and high-volume scraping.
Trusted by:
SERP monitoring
Track keyword rankings, featured snippets, and SERP changes across Google and Bing with structured, parsed data.
eCommerce tracking
Pull prices, listings, and reviews from Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers. Target-specific parameters eliminate custom request logic for each platform.
AI data pipelines
Get clean, current web content for your RAG pipeline or AI agent. Pass markdown=True and skip the extraction step entirely.
Market intelligence
Pull social discussions, news coverage, and marketplace activity into research pipelines with structured output that's ready to use.
Rapid prototyping
Prototype a scraping idea in a few lines. Per-target parameter classes catch mistakes early, so you spend time on the data, not the integration.
Internal tooling
Add live web data to internal dashboards and automation scripts. The SDK handles the API layer, you write the logic that matters.
What does Web Scraping API cost?
Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.
Plan prices
+VAT / Billed monthly
Rate limit
All prices shown are per 1K req.
$0
$0.50
2K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
1K req.
$1.50
667 req.
10 req/s
$19
$0.50
38K req.
$0.75
25K req.
$1.00
19K req.
$1.50
12K req.
10 req/s
$49
$0.30
163K req.
$0.65
75K req.
$0.90
54K req.
$1.25
39K req.
25 req/s
$99
$0.14
707K req.
$0.60
165K req.
$0.85
116K req.
$1.20
82K req.
50 req/s
Need more?
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Plan price
$0
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
2K req.
$0.50
1K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
667 req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$19
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
38K req.
$0.50
25K req.
$0.75
19K req.
$1.00
12K req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$49
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
163K req.
$0.30
75K req.
$0.65
54K req.
$0.90
39K req.
$1.25
Rate limit
25 req/s
Plan price
$99
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
707K req.
$0.14
165K req.
$0.60
116K req.
$0.85
82K req.
$1.20
Rate limit
50 req/s
Need more?
Request type
Price per 1k req.
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Rate limit
Custom
For low-security sites and simple access
For accessing guarded or sensitive pages
With each plan, you access:
99.99% success rate
Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG
MCP server
JavaScript rendering
AI integrations
100+ pre-built templates
Supports search, pagination, and filtering
LLM-ready markdown format
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What are users saying about Decodo?
We're proud to support a thriving community of 135K+ users and the industry’s best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Frequently asked questions
What is the Decodo Python SDK?
The Decodo Python SDK is the official Python client for the Decodo Web Scraping API. It provides per-target Pydantic parameter classes for 55+ scraping targets (including Google, Amazon, and TikTok) with built-in proxy rotation, CAPTCHA handling, and async scraping, so you can collect structured web data without managing the underlying infrastructure.
Who is the SDK for?
Python developers building scraping pipelines, data engineers working across SERP, eCommerce, and market intelligence workflows, and AI/LLM teams pulling structured or markdown web data into RAG pipelines or agent workflows. It's especially useful for teams that value developer experience as much as API coverage.
How is this different from calling the API directly?
Calling the API directly means building and maintaining request construction, authentication, async polling, and error handling yourself. The SDK replaces that with per-target Pydantic parameter classes, typed exceptions, built-in async workflows, and automatic response parsing. And unlike building on top of Playwright or Requests, you don't have to manage proxies, CAPTCHAs, or browser infrastructure.
If you don't need to write code, you can use Decodo's target templates instead. If you're already using Scrapy, the Scrapy Proxy Middleware provides a straightforward migration path to Decodo. The SDK exposes the full Web Scraping API without sacrificing functionality.
What targets are supported?
The SDK supports 55+ targets across search engines, eCommerce platforms, social media, and AI tools – including Target.GoogleSearch, Target.AmazonProduct, Target.TiktokPost, Target.YoutubeSearch, Target.Chatgpt, Target.Perplexity, and many more. Each target has its own typed Pydantic parameter class with IDE autocomplete and validation.
Do I need to manage proxies or handle CAPTCHAs?
No. Proxy rotation, CAPTCHA bypassing, JavaScript rendering, and retries are handled by Decodo. You call the method and receive structured results. Parsed output is available for selected targets, including Google, Bing, Amazon, and Walmart.
What Python version is required?
Python 3.12 or later. The SDK is built on HTTPX and relies on modern Python typing features, so earlier versions aren't supported.
Is there a free plan?
Yes, you can sign up through the Decodo dashboard to get started with the free plan and test your integration before upgrading to a paid plan.
Start Building With the Decodo Python SDK
Build scraping workflows with typed access to 55+ web targets. No proxies, browsers, or scraping infrastructure to manage.
14-day money-back option