Calling the API directly means building and maintaining request construction, authentication, async polling, and error handling yourself. The SDK replaces that with per-target Pydantic parameter classes, typed exceptions, built-in async workflows, and automatic response parsing. And unlike building on top of Playwright or Requests, you don't have to manage proxies, CAPTCHAs, or browser infrastructure.

If you don't need to write code, you can use Decodo's target templates instead. If you're already using Scrapy, the Scrapy Proxy Middleware provides a straightforward migration path to Decodo. The SDK exposes the full Web Scraping API without sacrificing functionality.