Python SDK for Web Scraping Workflows

The Decodo Python SDK is an HTTPX-based client library for Decodo Web Scraping API. Per-target Pydantic interfaces, IDE autocomplete, and built-in async handling take you from pip install to first result in minutes.

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14-day money-back option

Add live web data to your Python project

Access every Decodo Web Scraping API capability through Pydantic-typed Python methods. Integration measured in lines, not hours.

Per-target Pydantic interfaces

55+ web scraping targets, each with its own typed Pydantic parameter class. Your IDE suggests only the parameters supported by that target.

Full IDE autocomplete

Import a target's parameter class and your IDE autocompletes only the fields that target supports.

Built-in async handling

Submit a scraping job and retrieve the results when they're ready. The SDK manages the workflow, so there's nothing extra to implement.

Typed error handling

Authentication, validation, timeout, and rate-limit failures each raise their own typed exception instead of a generic HTTP error.

Minimal setup

Built on HTTPX with no additional HTTP client required. Install with pip install decodo-sdk, set your token, and start scraping.

Markdown-ready output

Pass markdown=True on any supported target to get clean LLM-ready Markdown directly. No HTML parsing or extraction layer.

Quick setup & integration

Install the Python SDK via pip and start scraping in minutes.

Quick setup:

# Create a new project directory
mkdir scrape-with-decodo
cd scrape-with-decodo


# Create and activate a virtual environment
python3 -m venv .venv
source .venv/bin/activate


# Install the Decodo Python SDK
python -m pip install decodo-sdk


# Create your main Python file
touch main.py

Example code with Google Search:

# main.py


from decodo import (
    DecodoClient,
    DecodoConfig,
    GoogleSearchParams,
    WebScrapingApiConfig,
)


client = DecodoClient(
    DecodoConfig(
        web_scraping_api=WebScrapingApiConfig(
            token="<basic_auth_token>",
        ),
    )
)


result = client.web_scraping_api.scrape(
    GoogleSearchParams(
        query="coffee shops",
        geo="United States",
        parse=True,
    )
)


print(result)

One client, every workflow

The same client and typed interface, whether you're running a single lookup or processing hundreds of URLs.

Scrape and wait

scrape() waits until the result is ready. Ideal for one-off lookups, real-time queries, and anything that needs data immediately.

Submit and retrieve

scrape_async() submits a scraping task and returns its ID. Retrieve the result later with get_results(). Ideal for background jobs and long-running scrapes.

Many queries at once

scrape_batch() processes multiple inputs in a single call. Ideal for price monitoring, keyword tracking, and high-volume scraping.

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SERP monitoring

Track keyword rankings, featured snippets, and SERP changes across Google and Bing with structured, parsed data.

eCommerce tracking

Pull prices, listings, and reviews from Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers. Target-specific parameters eliminate custom request logic for each platform.

AI data pipelines

Get clean, current web content for your RAG pipeline or AI agent. Pass markdown=True and skip the extraction step entirely.

Market intelligence

Pull social discussions, news coverage, and marketplace activity into research pipelines with structured output that's ready to use.

Rapid prototyping

Prototype a scraping idea in a few lines. Per-target parameter classes catch mistakes early, so you spend time on the data, not the integration.

Internal tooling

Add live web data to internal dashboards and automation scripts. The SDK handles the API layer, you write the logic that matters.

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

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Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Frequently asked questions

What is the Decodo Python SDK?

The Decodo Python SDK is the official Python client for the Decodo Web Scraping API. It provides per-target Pydantic parameter classes for 55+ scraping targets (including Google, Amazon, and TikTok) with built-in proxy rotation, CAPTCHA handling, and async scraping, so you can collect structured web data without managing the underlying infrastructure.

Who is the SDK for?

Python developers building scraping pipelines, data engineers working across SERP, eCommerce, and market intelligence workflows, and AI/LLM teams pulling structured or markdown web data into RAG pipelines or agent workflows. It's especially useful for teams that value developer experience as much as API coverage.

How is this different from calling the API directly?

Calling the API directly means building and maintaining request construction, authentication, async polling, and error handling yourself. The SDK replaces that with per-target Pydantic parameter classes, typed exceptions, built-in async workflows, and automatic response parsing. And unlike building on top of Playwright or Requests, you don't have to manage proxies, CAPTCHAs, or browser infrastructure.

If you don't need to write code, you can use Decodo's target templates instead. If you're already using Scrapy, the Scrapy Proxy Middleware provides a straightforward migration path to Decodo. The SDK exposes the full Web Scraping API without sacrificing functionality.

What targets are supported?

The SDK supports 55+ targets across search engines, eCommerce platforms, social media, and AI tools – including Target.GoogleSearch, Target.AmazonProduct, Target.TiktokPost, Target.YoutubeSearch, Target.Chatgpt, Target.Perplexity, and many more. Each target has its own typed Pydantic parameter class with IDE autocomplete and validation.

Do I need to manage proxies or handle CAPTCHAs?

No. Proxy rotation, CAPTCHA bypassing, JavaScript rendering, and retries are handled by Decodo. You call the method and receive structured results. Parsed output is available for selected targets, including Google, Bing, Amazon, and Walmart.

What Python version is required?

Python 3.12 or later. The SDK is built on HTTPX and relies on modern Python typing features, so earlier versions aren't supported.

Is there a free plan?

Yes, you can sign up through the Decodo dashboard to get started with the free plan and test your integration before upgrading to a paid plan.

Start Building With the Decodo Python SDK

Build scraping workflows with typed access to 55+ web targets. No proxies, browsers, or scraping infrastructure to manage.

Start for freeGitHub

14-day money-back option

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