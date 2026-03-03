TL;DR

Requests is the simplest option, synchronous only, with the broadest third-party ecosystem of the three. Use it for scripts, prototypes, and low-concurrency workloads.

is the simplest option, synchronous only, with the broadest third-party ecosystem of the three. Use it for scripts, prototypes, and low-concurrency workloads. HTTPX gives you both sync and async clients with the same API, plus HTTP/2 support. It's used by the OpenAI and Anthropic Python SDKs, and powers FastAPI's TestClient for async testing.

gives you both sync and async clients with the same API, plus HTTP/2 support. It's used by the OpenAI and Anthropic Python SDKs, and powers FastAPI's TestClient for async testing. AIOHTTP is async-only, designed from the ground up for high-concurrency workloads, and the only library here with a native WebSocket client. Choose it when throughput at scale is the priority.

What do Requests, HTTPX, and AIOHTTP each do best?

The core divide is the I/O model: Requests is sync-only, HTTPX is sync+async, AIOHTTP is async-only with no sync client.

Requests: synchronous and stable

Requests has been the default Python HTTP client since 2011 and is the baseline both HTTPX and AIOHTTP are measured against. It wraps urllib3, which handles connection pooling and keep-alive.

Architecture – synchronous and single-threaded. The Session object reuses TCP connections across requests. The third-party ecosystem (middleware, caching, auth adapters) is broader than either alternative's, built up over more than a decade.

Best for – quick scripts, simple API integrations, and synchronous codebases. For a deeper dive into Requests, see Requests guide.

HTTPX: sync and async from the same API

HTTPX (released 2019) was designed as a Requests-compatible HTTP client with native async support.

Architecture – two client classes: httpx.Client (sync) and httpx.AsyncClient (async). Both expose the same interface and feature set. HTTP/2 support (pip install httpx[http2]) enables multiplexing, meaning multiple in-flight requests over a single connection, which matters when making many requests to a single host. Neither Requests nor AIOHTTP offers HTTP/2.

It defaults to a 5-second timeout applied independently to each phase (connect, read, write, pool), versus Requests, which has no default timeout. It requires follow_redirects=True explicitly, a breaking change from Requests that causes confusion during migration. It supports response mocking in tests without a live server.

Use HTTPX when you're migrating from Requests, building on FastAPI, or need HTTP/2 or a single API for sync and async.

AIOHTTP: the async native

AIOHTTP is async-only, no sync client, and has been in production use since 2014.

Architecture – AIOHTTP is built directly on asyncio's internals. ClientSession manages a connection pool via a TCPConnector. It includes a WebSocket client (neither Requests nor HTTPX do) and doubles as a server framework via aiohttp.web. At high concurrency it outperforms HTTPX in raw throughput (see the performance section for benchmark context).

Best for – high-throughput scrapers, data pipelines, real-time applications, WebSocket clients, any workload where async throughput is the top priority.

Synchronous vs. asynchronous in Requests, HTTPX, and AIOHTTP

The most important architectural difference between these libraries is how they handle I/O, and that determines which concurrency model you can use.

Blocking I/O: 1 thread per concurrent request

Synchronous calls block the calling thread until the server responds. At 500 concurrent requests, you need 500 threads, and GIL contention, context switching, and memory overhead add up.

Requests is synchronous-only. HTTPX's Client is also synchronous. At low concurrency or in linear scripts, the blocking overhead is negligible.

Non-blocking I/O: 1 event loop, many concurrent requests

With async, the coroutine suspends on await and the event loop resumes another pending coroutine. When the server responds, your coroutine resumes.

AIOHTTP is async-only; HTTPX's AsyncClient is async. Above 50-100 concurrent requests, async (either HTTPX AsyncClient or AIOHTTP) almost always beats a thread pool for I/O-bound scraping, but the crossover shifts with latency and payload size. When AIOHTTP outperforms HTTPX's AsyncClient is covered in the performance section, and the performance break-even point is around 200 concurrent requests.

Why async isn't free

Async isn't free. Every I/O await is a point where the event loop can switch to another coroutine. The async requirement propagates through your whole stack: test suite, error handling, every sync-only third-party library becomes an integration problem.

Creating ClientSession outside an async context causes trouble: pre-3.7 AIOHTTP required a running event loop at creation time. Later versions relaxed that, but async with is still required for cleanup. Skip it and you leak connections. On Python 3.10+, creating a ClientSession outside a running event loop emits a DeprecationWarning (and raises RuntimeError in Python 3.12+).