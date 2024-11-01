MAP Monitoring to Spot Minimum Advertised Price Violations

MAP monitoring is checking the prices resellers advertise online against your minimum advertised price (MAP) policy, so you can spot violations and act on them quickly with Decodo's Web Data API. Access advertised pricing data on demand through 125M+ IPs across 195+ locations, with built-in proxy rotation, retries, and anti-bot handling to simplify large-scale MAP monitoring without maintaining your own scraping infrastructure.

Start for freeStart with Google

14-day money-back option

100+

ready-made templates

99.99%

success rate

Up to 200

requests per second

125M+

IPs worldwide

Up to 10K

free requests

Trusted by:

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How does MAP monitoring work?

MAP monitoring starts with finding reseller listings, collecting advertised prices, comparing them against your pricing policy, and documenting potential violations. Decodo's Web Data API handles web data collection, so you can build reliable monitoring workflows without maintaining your own scraping infrastructure.

How do you find who sells your products?

Cyclical diagram illustrating a six-hour process for managing sales and product data.

Discover where your products appear online by searching for brand names, SKUs, and model numbers. Use Web Data API's /search endpoint to find relevant public listings, then combine discovered URLs with your existing reseller records to expand your monitoring coverage.

How do you collect advertised prices?

Cyclical diagram illustrating a six-hour process for managing sales and product data.

Retrieve current product listings with Web Data API's /scrape endpoint. Extract structured pricing data using ready-made templates for supported marketplaces, or collect Markdown and HTML from other retailer sites for further processing. Built-in proxy rotation, retries, and JavaScript rendering help simplify data collection across different websites.

How do you spot violations?

Cyclical diagram illustrating a six-hour process for managing sales and product data.

Compare collected prices against your MAP thresholds by SKU, seller, and market. Build automated checks to flag advertised prices below your policy, including discounted offers and promotions. Apply your own rules to coupons, bundles, and other pricing conditions to reduce false positives.

How do you keep proof for enforcement?

Cyclical diagram illustrating a six-hour process for managing sales and product data.

Capture screenshots of product listings where supported and store them alongside the advertised price, seller details, source URL, and collection timestamp. Connect these records to your existing reporting or enforcement workflow to support consistent reviews and follow-ups.

What can you do with MAP violation monitoring?

Keep reseller pricing under control across marketplaces, regions, and promotional campaigns. With Decodo's Web Data API, you can automate data collection, detect potential violations, and build MAP monitoring workflows around your existing tools.

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How do I find unauthorized sellers?

Discover public product listings across retailer websites and marketplaces, then identify sellers that aren't in your authorized reseller database.

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How do I check marketplaces?

Collect advertised prices and seller information from supported marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart, and eBay, to monitor competing offers.

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How do I enforce MAP across regions?

Monitor advertised prices using geo-targeted requests and compare regional offers against market-specific MAP thresholds.

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How do I document violations?

Save listing URLs, timestamps, advertised prices, and supported screenshots to create traceable evidence records for reseller reviews.

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How do I measure reseller compliance?

Track historical pricing observations by seller and SKU to identify recurring issues and measure compliance over time.

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How do I catch violations during sales events?

Schedule more frequent price checks during major shopping events to catch sudden discounts and short-lived MAP violations.

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How do I set up minimum advertised price tracking?

Send a product URL to Web Data API's /scrape endpoint and retrieve the listing content for price extraction. Match the advertised price against your MAP threshold in your application, and request a screenshot separately, where supported, to document potential violations.

curl --request 'POST' \
  --url 'https://data.decodo.com/v1/scrape' \
  --header 'Accept: application/json' \
  --header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY' \
  --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  --data '{
    "url": "https://www.example-retailer.com/product/your-sku",
    "geo": "United States",
    "headless": "html",
    "markdown": true
  }'

Tip: For a screenshot of the same listing, send a second request with "headless": "png" and drop "markdown": true - the response returns a base64-encoded PNG.

Read the Web Data API docs

How much does Web Data API cost?

Start with a free recurring plan offering up to 10K requests per month, with no credit card required. As your MAP monitoring needs grow, choose a usage-based plan that matches your catalog size and data collection volume.

10 req/s

$0

/month

Up to 5K crawls or 10K pages scraped

Start for free

10 req/s

$19

/month

Up to 19K crawls or 38K pages scraped

Buy now

25 req/s

$49

/month

Up to 65K crawls or 122K pages scraped

Buy now

50 req/s

$99

/month

Up to 141K crawls or 330K pages scraped

Buy now

100 req/s

$249

/month

Up to 383K crawls or 1.2M pages scraped

Buy now

With each plan, you access:

JavaScript rendering

99.99% success rate

HTML, Markdown, XHR, plus JSON, PNG where supported

One-click AI integrations

LLM-ready Markdown format

100+ pre-built templates

Single API key for all endpoints

/scrape, /search, /map, /crawl

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

How does MAP monitoring software compare to building your own?

MAP monitoring software bundles detection and enforcement for the stores it covers, manual checks only reach a few sites, and a web data API lets you check any public listing and keep the evidence in your own systems.

MAP monitoring software

Manual checks

Decodo Web Data API

Coverage

Retailers and marketplaces supported by the vendor

Sites your team has time to check

Public listings you select, subject to target support

Finding new sellers

Often includes seller discovery

Manual research

Discover public listings with /search

Proof for enforcement

Built-in screenshots and reports

Screenshots captured manually

Page data and supported screenshots stored in your systems

Enforcement workflow

Usually includes alerts and case tracking

Emails and spreadsheets

Integrate with existing tools or build custom workflows

Cost

Subscription or usage-based pricing

Staff time

Usage-based pricing with a free starter plan

Best for

Brands seeking a turnkey solution

Small catalogs and limited sellers

Brands and developers building custom MAP monitoring

How do you collect MAP evidence that holds up?

Accurate MAP monitoring requires more than recording the lowest price. You need to account for dynamic content, regional differences, promotions, and changing listings. Here's how to collect reliable pricing data and maintain evidence your team can review.

Why does the collected price differ from the one shoppers see?

Dark UI showcasing financial transactions, an evidence record, and multi-currency market pricing.

Some retailers load prices dynamically with JavaScript or display different offers depending on the visitor's location. Web Data API supports JavaScript rendering and geographic targeting to help retrieve relevant page content. Validate extracted prices against the rendered listing to reduce mismatches before flagging violations.

How do you tell a violation from a coupon or bundle?

Dark UI showcasing financial transactions, an evidence record, and multi-currency market pricing.

Collect advertised prices alongside visible discounts, coupon conditions, and bundle offers. Keep these fields separate in your data pipeline and apply your MAP policy to determine which promotions qualify as violations. This helps reduce false positives and provides more context for enforcement decisions.

What if a marketplace throttles repeated checks?

Dark UI showcasing financial transactions, an evidence record, and multi-currency market pricing.

Marketplaces may rate-limit requests or trigger anti-bot challenges during frequent monitoring. Web Data API manages proxy rotation, retries, and unblocking through Decodo's network of 125M+ ethically sourced IPs, helping reduce disruptions without requiring developers to maintain their own proxy infrastructure.

How do you prove what was advertised?

Dark UI showcasing financial transactions, an evidence record, and multi-currency market pricing.

Store each flagged listing with its advertised price, seller information, source URL, and collection timestamp. Where supported, capture a screenshot to preserve the visible offer. These records create a traceable history for your team to review when reseller prices change, or a potential violation is disputed.

How do you check prices in different countries?

Dark UI showcasing financial transactions, an evidence record, and multi-currency market pricing.

Use Web Data API's geographic targeting to retrieve public listings from supported locations. Normalize currencies and compare the collected offers with market-specific MAP thresholds. This lets you monitor regional pricing differences within the same data pipeline.

Can you check prices shown only to members?

Dark UI showcasing financial transactions, an evidence record, and multi-currency market pricing.

Web Data API is best suited to collecting publicly accessible product listings. Member-only offers, account-specific prices, and login-protected pages may require additional permissions and collection methods. For standard MAP monitoring, focus on publicly advertised prices covered by your policy.

Which tools does Decodo integrate with?

Connect Web Data API to your existing development stack and automate MAP monitoring from data collection to reporting. Use SDKs, AI tools, and workflow integrations to process listing data, identify potential violations, and send alerts where your team already works.

n8n

Run MAP checks inside workflows and send violations to Slack, email, or a spreadsheet

MCP server

Ask Claude or Cursor which listings for a SKU are below MAP

Python SDK

Script MAP checks in Python with typed methods

TypeScript SDK

Add advertised-price checks to TypeScript and Node.js apps

Go SDK

Run high-volume MAP checks from Go services

CLI

Check one listing's advertised price straight from your terminal

View all

What else can you build with Web Data API?

Price intelligence

Track competitor prices, product availability, and pricing changes across retailers and markets.

Review scraping

Pull reviews and ratings from review sites and app stores for sentiment analysis.

Website content extraction

Pull clean text and structured content from any public page.

SERP monitoring

Check Google rankings and organic results on demand.

Web-scraping-data-collection-icon

AI web scraping

Turn any public page into clean Markdown or JSON for LLMs and agents.

Job data collection

Collect job postings from career sites and job boards in one consistent format.

How does Decodo keep data collection secure and compliant?

ISO 27001:2022 certified badge, security shield with checkmark, and a medal icon.

Decodo's proxies and Scraping API are backed by ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification and aligned with leading data protection regulations. All Decodo's residential IPs are ethically-sourced through transparent opt-in programs.

Decodo has been recognized by G2 as one of the best security products in 2026 and has been awarded as the most innovative proxy infrastructure & web data platform of 2026 at the Global Business Awards.

Learn about our security practices

What do users say about Decodo?

We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ users and the industry's best.

Helping us build

Decodo lets us collect data from 10M+ ads every month without throttling, so our small team can focus on building.

S

Skaler.app

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

Decodo-best-usability-award-2025-by-G2

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Frequently asked questions

What is MAP monitoring?

MAP monitoring is checking the prices that resellers advertise online against a brand's minimum advertised price policy. Brands and their channel teams use it to find violations early, keep pricing consistent across partners, and protect margins and brand value.

What is a MAP violation?

A MAP violation happens when a reseller advertises a product below the brand's minimum advertised price, in a listing, an ad, or an email. MAP covers the advertised price, so whether a lower price at checkout counts depends on the brand's policy.

Is MAP pricing illegal?

In the US, MAP policies are generally legal when a brand sets them on its own and enforces them by choosing which resellers to work with, while agreements that fix resale prices face stricter review. Rules differ in other regions – the EU treats minimum resale price restrictions much more strictly. This isn't legal advice, so check with counsel for your markets.

What is MAP enforcement?

MAP enforcement is what a brand does after finding violations: warning notices, pausing supply, or removing resellers from its program, following the steps in its MAP policy. Reliable evidence – screenshots, URLs, and timestamps – makes each step easier to defend.

What's the best MAP monitoring software?

Look for coverage of the stores where your products sell, a way to find unknown sellers, screenshot evidence, and enforcement steps that match your policy. If you'd rather build checks into your own systems, our guide to minimum advertised price monitoring explains the setup.

How often should you check for MAP violations?

It depends on the product and channel. Check high-risk products and marketplaces more often, especially around sales events when undercutting peaks, and the rest of your catalog less often. See how retailers approach Black Friday pricing.

Can I check MAP compliance on marketplaces?

Yes, as long as the listing is publicly visible. Collect each listing with its advertised price and seller details, and compare by seller when several sellers share one product page. Ready-made templates such as the Walmart scraper return parsed fields, and our price scraping guide covers other stores.

How much does MAP monitoring cost with Decodo?

MAP checks run on the free starter plan too – up to 10K requests each month, no credit card required. For a bigger catalog or more sellers, larger plans cut the rate per 1K requests, see the Web Data API pricing page.

Ready to Start MAP Monitoring?

Catch sellers advertising below your MAP with Web Data API – live prices and screenshots, no infrastructure to maintain.

Start for free

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