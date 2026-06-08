And a timestamped JSON file in your project directory:

[ { "product_name" : "A Light in the Attic" , "price" : 51.77 , "currency" : "GBP" , "original_price" : null , "discount" : null , "availability" : "In stock" , "source_url" : "https://books.toscrape.com/catalogue/category/books_1/index.html" , "scraped_at" : "2026-04-28 21:02:04.653382" } , . . . ]

[ { "product_name" : "A Light in the Attic" , "price" : 51.77 , "currency" : "GBP" , "original_price" : null , "discount" : null , "availability" : "In stock" , "source_url" : "https://books.toscrape.com/catalogue/category/books_1/index.html" , "scraped_at" : "2026-04-28 21:02:04.653382" } , . . . ]

Verifying accuracy

Open https://books.toscrape.com/catalogue/category/books1/index.html_ in your browser and manually check 5 products against your JSON output:

Does the product name match exactly?

Does the price match down to the decimal?

Is the availability status correct?

A well-configured scraper should achieve 100% accuracy on books.toscrape.com. This site is simple and has no anti-bot measures, JavaScript-rendered content, or changing prices. If you notice any errors, the problem is with your selector logic, not the website itself.

Calculate your capture rate:

def calculate_accuracy ( products , expected_count ) : captured = len ( products ) accuracy = ( captured / expected_count ) * 100 print ( f"

Capture rate: { captured } / { expected_count } products ( { accuracy : .1f } %)" )

def calculate_accuracy ( products , expected_count ) : captured = len ( products ) accuracy = ( captured / expected_count ) * 100 print ( f"

Capture rate: { captured } / { expected_count } products ( { accuracy : .1f } %)" )

The website books.toscrape.com shows 20 products on each page. If you see fewer than 20 products, it means some are missing.

Diagnosing common failures

Zero products returned

The selector isn't finding anything. This might happen because the page didn't load completely before the parser started, or the HTML layout is different from what you expected. To troubleshoot, add a step to check what the scraper actually sees:

with open ( "debug.html" , "w" ) as f : f . write ( html )

with open ( "debug.html" , "w" ) as f : f . write ( html )

Open debug.html in your browser. If it looks different from the live page, such as missing products or incomplete HTML, it means the page did not finish loading before calling page.content(). To fix this, increase the timeout or use a more specific wait_for_selector command.

Prices returning as None or 0.0

The price element is in the HTML, but your selector isn't working. Open your browser's DevTools on the page you're checking. Right-click the price element and choose Inspect. Make sure the class name matches your selector exactly, as any small difference will cause it to fail.

Stale selectors after a site redesign

Websites often change their HTML structure unexpectedly. This means a selector that worked last week might not work today. This problem is known as selector rot, and it's the main reason why many scrapers stop working. To fix this issue, follow best practices: store selectors in a config file instead of hardcoding them in your script.

Incorrect prices from cached content

Some pages show older prices that may not be accurate. If a scraped price seems strange, either much lower or much higher than expected, make sure to check it for validation:

def validate_price ( price , min_price = 0.50 , max_price = 1000.00 ) : if not min_price <= price <= max_price : print ( f"Warning: price { price } outside expected range" ) return False return True

def validate_price ( price , min_price = 0.50 , max_price = 1000.00 ) : if not min_price <= price <= max_price : print ( f"Warning: price { price } outside expected range" ) return False return True

Flag outliers for review instead of simply discarding them; an exceptionally low price often signals a genuine sale rather than a processing error.

Why periodic test scrapes matter

A scraper that functions today offers no guarantee for next week. Websites frequently update their layouts, rotate class names, and deploy new anti-bot layers without warning. By running a test scrape against a known baseline, even on a weekly schedule, you can identify selector rot and breakage before they result in significant gaps in your collected data.

Set a simple check: if the number of products returned drops below a threshold, send an alert:

def check_scraper_health ( products , minimum_expected = 15 ) : if len ( products ) < minimum_expected : print ( f"Alert: only { len ( products ) } products returned. Scraper may be broken." )

def check_scraper_health ( products , minimum_expected = 15 ) : if len ( products ) < minimum_expected : print ( f"Alert: only { len ( products ) } products returned. Scraper may be broken." )

This won't catch every failure mode, but it catches the most common one: a selector breaking silently and returning an empty list.

Common obstacles and how to handle them

books.toscrape.com is easy to access. It doesn't have anti-bot measures, JavaScript rendering, or IP blocks. Real eCommerce sites will present challenges. Here’s what you can expect and how to deal with each issue.

CAPTCHAs and bot detection

Major retailers use aggressive methods to detect bots. They check your browser settings and look at how you make requests. If they see a single IP address making many requests to the same product pages quickly, it raises a red flag. They might ask you to complete a CAPTCHA if they suspect something is automated.

Three things reduce detection risk significantly:

Rotate IPs. Decodo's residential proxies send each request through a unique residential IP address. This makes your scraper appear like regular traffic from various users

send each request through a unique residential IP address. This makes your scraper appear like regular traffic from various users Realistic browser fingerprints. Playwright already runs a real Chromium browser, which passes most fingerprint checks that headless detection targets. You can enhance this by setting a realistic user_agent and viewport size

and viewport size Request pacing. Adding random delays between requests is more important than many realize. Fixed delays are easy to detect, but random ones are not

For tough websites that use Cloudflare, Akamai, or custom bot protection, Decodo's Web Scraping API can handle fingerprinting, solve CAPTCHA, and JavaScript rendering as a managed layer. You provide a URL, and it returns the rendered HTML. For more details on how to bypass CAPTCHA, check out the guide that explains all the methods.

IP blocks and rate limiting

Getting blocked from a website isn’t always clear. You might see a 403 error. More often, the site returns a soft block, like a CAPTCHA page, an empty product page, or sends you to a login screen, while your scraper saves the incorrect HTML.

Here are some practical guidelines for most major retailers:

Wait 5 to 10 seconds between requests to the same website.

Limit to 1 or 2 active sessions per IP address.

Change user agents along with IPs. Using the same user agent string for thousands of requests can identify your activity.

import random USER_AGENTS = [ "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" , "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/119.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" , "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/118.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" , ] def get_random_user_agent ( ) : return random . choice ( USER_AGENTS )

import random USER_AGENTS = [ "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" , "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/119.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" , "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/118.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" , ] def get_random_user_agent ( ) : return random . choice ( USER_AGENTS )

Dynamic content and JavaScript rendering

Prices loaded with AJAX or client-side rendering are not included in the initial HTML response. They only appear after JavaScript runs. When you make a basic Requests call, you get the page structure without any price data.

Playwright addresses this issue automatically. It uses a real browser and waits for the page to load completely before you access the content. However, for pages where prices show up only after user actions like scrolling, clicking a size selector, or accepting a cookie banner, you need to be more specific in your approach:

await page . wait_for_selector ( "[data-testid='price']" , timeout = 15000 ) await page . wait_for_load_state ( "networkidle" )

await page . wait_for_selector ( "[data-testid='price']" , timeout = 15000 ) await page . wait_for_load_state ( "networkidle" )

Use Playwright for pages that need JavaScript to load their content. For static pages where prices are already in the HTML, using requests with BeautifulSoup is faster and costs less. For more on what a headless browser is and when you need one, that covers the trade-offs. For more details on scraping dynamic content, refer to the deeper guide.

Anti-scraping countermeasures

Beyond CAPTCHAs and IP blocks, eCommerce sites use subtler traps:

Honeypot links. Invisible links in the HTML that legitimate users never click, but scrapers follow all <a> tags will. Clicking one flags your session immediately. Filter links by visibility before following them:

links = await page . query_selector_all ( "a:visible" )

links = await page . query_selector_all ( "a:visible" )

Obfuscated class names. dynamically generated class names like a3B9x_price that change on every deploy. Selector rot sets in fast when you target these; they break silently after every site update. Build selectors that rely on structural position or ARIA attributes instead:

soup . select_one ( ".a3B9x_price" ) soup . select_one ( "[aria-label='price']" ) soup . select_one ( "[data-testid='product-price']" )

soup . select_one ( ".a3B9x_price" ) soup . select_one ( "[aria-label='price']" ) soup . select_one ( "[data-testid='product-price']" )

ARIA attributes ( aria-label , aria-describedby , role ) are set by developers for accessibility purposes. They're tied to the element's function, not its visual styling, which makes them far more stable across redesigns than class names.

For a full breakdown of anti-scraping techniques and how to handle them.

Geo-specific pricing

The same product can have different prices based on where you are. For example, a pair of headphones might cost $299 in the US, €319 in Germany, and £259 in the UK. These differences are not just due to currency conversion; they reflect actual pricing differences.

Use Decodo's geo-targeted residential proxies to scrape from specific regions:

proxy = { "server" : "http://gate.decodo.com:7000" , "username" : f" { os . getenv ( 'DECODO_PROXY_USERNAME' ) } -country-de" , "password" : os . getenv ( "DECODO_PROXY_PASSWORD" ) }

proxy = { "server" : "http://gate.decodo.com:7000" , "username" : f" { os . getenv ( 'DECODO_PROXY_USERNAME' ) } -country-de" , "password" : os . getenv ( "DECODO_PROXY_PASSWORD" ) }

Run the same scraper with different geographic targets and compare the results to understand pricing in different regions.

Data quality issues

Bad data can cause more problems than having no data at all. If a price seems valid but is incorrect, it can mess up any analysis without showing an error.

Here are some common sources of bad price data:

Cached pages . Sometimes, a server sends an outdated version of a price from the previous day. Check scraped prices against a sensible range and mark any that are too far off

. Sometimes, a server sends an outdated version of a price from the previous day. Check scraped prices against a sensible range and mark any that are too far off Missing discount information . If the sale price is recorded but the original price is missing, you can't calculate the discount

. If the sale price is recorded but the original price is missing, you can't calculate the discount Currency mismatches. A price taken from a German website may be stored as if it were in USD, which leads to confusion

Add a validation layer before saving:

def validate_price ( price , currency , min_price = 0.01 , max_price = 50000.00 ) : if not min_price <= price <= max_price : print ( f"Warning: { currency } { price } outside expected range -- flagging for review" ) return False return True

def validate_price ( price , currency , min_price = 0.01 , max_price = 50000.00 ) : if not min_price <= price <= max_price : print ( f"Warning: { currency } { price } outside expected range -- flagging for review" ) return False return True

Flag outliers instead of throwing them away. An unusually low price might be a real flash sale, not an error from data scraping. To learn more about cleaning and preparing scraped data before using it, check out what is data cleaning?

Using AI to automate and optimize price scraping

Using manual selectors to write data works well when you're scraping information from one website. When you try to scrape data from 50 different retailers, each with its own HTML structure, class names, and page layout, this method doesn’t work effectively. AI can improve this process in several important ways.

AI-assisted selector generation

Instead of manually inspecting the DOM for every new target site, send the page HTML to an LLM, then ask the model to provide the CSS selector or XPath for the price element.

Here's a practical example using the Anthropic API. First, install Anthropic

pip install Anthropic SDK:

pip install anthropic

pip install anthropic

Create a new file, get_price_selector.py, and add the code below

import asyncio import os from dotenv import load_dotenv from playwright . async_api import async_playwright import anthropic load_dotenv ( ) async def get_price_selector ( url : str ) - > str : async with async_playwright ( ) as p : browser = await p . chromium . launch ( headless = True ) context = await browser . new_context ( proxy = { "server" : "http://gate.decodo.com:7000" , "username" : os . getenv ( "DECODO_PROXY_USERNAME" ) , "password" : os . getenv ( "DECODO_PROXY_PASSWORD" ) , } , user_agent = ( "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) " "AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) " "Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" ) , ) page = await context . new_page ( ) await page . goto ( url , wait_until = "networkidle" ) await asyncio . sleep ( 3 ) html = await page . evaluate ( '''() => { const clone = document.body.cloneNode(true); clone.querySelectorAll('script, style, noscript, svg').forEach(el => el.remove()); return clone.innerHTML; }''' ) await browser . close ( ) html_sample = html [ : 50000 ] client = anthropic . Anthropic ( ) message = client . messages . create ( model = "claude-haiku-4-5-20251001" , max_tokens = 1024 , messages = [ { "role" : "user" , "content" : f"""Analyze this HTML and return only the CSS selector for the product price element. Return nothing else -- just the selector string. No markdown, no code fences, no explanation. HTML: { html_sample } """ } ] ) raw_selector = message . content [ 0 ] . text . strip ( ) selector = ( raw_selector . replace ( "```css" , "" ) . replace ( "`" * 3 , "" ) . replace ( "css" , "" ) . strip ( ) . rstrip ( "." ) ) return selector

import asyncio import os from dotenv import load_dotenv from playwright . async_api import async_playwright import anthropic load_dotenv ( ) async def get_price_selector ( url : str ) - > str : async with async_playwright ( ) as p : browser = await p . chromium . launch ( headless = True ) context = await browser . new_context ( proxy = { "server" : "http://gate.decodo.com:7000" , "username" : os . getenv ( "DECODO_PROXY_USERNAME" ) , "password" : os . getenv ( "DECODO_PROXY_PASSWORD" ) , } , user_agent = ( "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) " "AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) " "Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" ) , ) page = await context . new_page ( ) await page . goto ( url , wait_until = "networkidle" ) await asyncio . sleep ( 3 ) html = await page . evaluate ( '''() => { const clone = document.body.cloneNode(true); clone.querySelectorAll('script, style, noscript, svg').forEach(el => el.remove()); return clone.innerHTML; }''' ) await browser . close ( ) html_sample = html [ : 50000 ] client = anthropic . Anthropic ( ) message = client . messages . create ( model = "claude-haiku-4-5-20251001" , max_tokens = 1024 , messages = [ { "role" : "user" , "content" : f"""Analyze this HTML and return only the CSS selector for the product price element. Return nothing else -- just the selector string. No markdown, no code fences, no explanation. HTML: { html_sample } """ } ] ) raw_selector = message . content [ 0 ] . text . strip ( ) selector = ( raw_selector . replace ( "```css" , "" ) . replace ( "`" * 3 , "" ) . replace ( "css" , "" ) . strip ( ) . rstrip ( "." ) ) return selector

Cache the returned selector you get in a config file. Use it for each scrape until it stops giving results. Then, create a new one. This way, you let AI do the hard discovery work only once, not with every request.

LLM-based extraction from unstructured pages

Some product pages have prices that are hard to find because they use different types of HTML or plain text. This makes it difficult to target with CSS selectors. can read these pages and provide the information in a clear JSON format without needing any selectors.

def normalize_prices_with_llm ( raw_prices : list ) - > list : client = anthropic . Anthropic ( ) message = client . messages . create ( model = "claude-haiku-4-5-20251001" , max_tokens = 1024 , system = "You're a data normalization expert. Return ONLY valid JSON arrays." , messages = [ { "role" : "user" , "content" : f"Normalize to JSON (amount: float, currency: ISO 4217): { raw_prices } " } , { "role" : "assistant" , "content" : "[" } ] ) import json full_json = "[" + message . content [ 0 ] . text . strip ( ) return json . loads ( full_json )

def normalize_prices_with_llm ( raw_prices : list ) - > list : client = anthropic . Anthropic ( ) message = client . messages . create ( model = "claude-haiku-4-5-20251001" , max_tokens = 1024 , system = "You're a data normalization expert. Return ONLY valid JSON arrays." , messages = [ { "role" : "user" , "content" : f"Normalize to JSON (amount: float, currency: ISO 4217): { raw_prices } " } , { "role" : "assistant" , "content" : "[" } ] ) import json full_json = "[" + message . content [ 0 ] . text . strip ( ) return json . loads ( full_json )

This is especially helpful for:

Websites that have prices stored in JavaScript variables or in inline scripts

Pages where prices are shown in unstructured text, like "Now only £29.99!"

Aggregator pages that combine different formats from various sellers

Price normalization and currency conversion

Scraped prices come in inconsistent formats across different sites and regions. For example, you might see them as £1,299.00, 1.299,00 €, USD 1299, or $1,299. If you put these raw formats directly into a database, it can cause problems when you try to analyze the data later. Use an LLM to normalize prices into a consistent schema:

def normalize_prices_with_llm ( raw_prices : list ) - > list : client = anthropic . Anthropic ( ) message = client . messages . create ( model = "claude-haiku-4-5-20251001" , max_tokens = 2048 , messages = [ { "role" : "user" , "content" : f"""Normalize these raw price strings into consistent JSON objects. Each object should have: amount (float), currency (ISO 4217 code). Return only a valid JSON array. No explanation, no markdown. Raw prices: { raw_prices } """ } ] ) import json raw = message . content [ 0 ] . text . strip ( ) clean = raw . replace ( "```json" , "" ) . replace ( "`" * 3 , "" ) . strip ( ) return json . loads ( clean ) raw = [ "£1,299.00" , "1.299,00 €" , "USD 1299" , "$1,299" ] normalized = normalize_prices_with_llm ( raw ) print ( normalized )

def normalize_prices_with_llm ( raw_prices : list ) - > list : client = anthropic . Anthropic ( ) message = client . messages . create ( model = "claude-haiku-4-5-20251001" , max_tokens = 2048 , messages = [ { "role" : "user" , "content" : f"""Normalize these raw price strings into consistent JSON objects. Each object should have: amount (float), currency (ISO 4217 code). Return only a valid JSON array. No explanation, no markdown. Raw prices: { raw_prices } """ } ] ) import json raw = message . content [ 0 ] . text . strip ( ) clean = raw . replace ( "```json" , "" ) . replace ( "`" * 3 , "" ) . strip ( ) return json . loads ( clean ) raw = [ "£1,299.00" , "1.299,00 €" , "USD 1299" , "$1,299" ] normalized = normalize_prices_with_llm ( raw ) print ( normalized )

Anomaly detection

Price changes, like a product dropping 80% overnight or its price jumping 10 times, can mean a real sale, a mistake in data entry, or a problem with data collection. Finding these issues early helps stop bad data from affecting other systems.

A basic statistical approach catches most outliers:

import statistics def flag_price_anomalies ( prices : list [ float ] , threshold : float = 2.5 ) - > list : if len ( prices ) < 3 : return [ ] mean = statistics . mean ( prices ) stdev = statistics . stdev ( prices ) anomalies = [ ] for price in prices : z_score = abs ( ( price - mean ) / stdev ) if stdev > 0 else 0 if z_score > threshold : anomalies . append ( { "price" : price , "z_score" : round ( z_score , 2 ) , "deviation" : f" { round ( ( ( price - mean ) / mean ) * 100 , 1 ) } % from mean" } ) return anomalies

import statistics def flag_price_anomalies ( prices : list [ float ] , threshold : float = 2.5 ) - > list : if len ( prices ) < 3 : return [ ] mean = statistics . mean ( prices ) stdev = statistics . stdev ( prices ) anomalies = [ ] for price in prices : z_score = abs ( ( price - mean ) / stdev ) if stdev > 0 else 0 if z_score > threshold : anomalies . append ( { "price" : price , "z_score" : round ( z_score , 2 ) , "deviation" : f" { round ( ( ( price - mean ) / mean ) * 100 , 1 ) } % from mean" } ) return anomalies

If context is important, for example, to tell the difference between a real flash sale and a scraping error, send the flagged prices along with the relevant details to the LLM:

def interpret_anomaly_with_llm ( product_name : str , current_price : float , historical_prices : list , currency : str ) - > str : client = anthropic . Anthropic ( ) message = client . messages . create ( model = "claude-haiku-4-5-20251001" , max_tokens = 512 , messages = [ { "role" : "user" , "content" : f"""A price anomaly was detected for this product. Product: { product_name } Current price: { currency } { current_price } Historical prices (last 30 days): { historical_prices } Is this likely a genuine sale, a data error, or a scraping failure? Give a brief 1-2 sentence assessment.""" } ] ) return message . content [ 0 ] . text . strip ( )

def interpret_anomaly_with_llm ( product_name : str , current_price : float , historical_prices : list , currency : str ) - > str : client = anthropic . Anthropic ( ) message = client . messages . create ( model = "claude-haiku-4-5-20251001" , max_tokens = 512 , messages = [ { "role" : "user" , "content" : f"""A price anomaly was detected for this product. Product: { product_name } Current price: { currency } { current_price } Historical prices (last 30 days): { historical_prices } Is this likely a genuine sale, a data error, or a scraping failure? Give a brief 1-2 sentence assessment.""" } ] ) return message . content [ 0 ] . text . strip ( )

When to use AI and when not to

AI can slow down processes and increase costs for every request. A well-designed scraper that visits 1,000 product pages doesn’t need an LLM for each page.

Use AI for:

Finding selectors for new sites. Do this once per site and cache the results

Handling exceptions. If a selector fails, switch to LLM extraction instead of letting it crash

Normalizing data. Process raw data in batches, not during the scraping

Understanding anomalies. Only check for outliers when statistics indicate a problem

Don't use AI for:

Every page request in a high-volume scrape. The cost and latency add up fast

Replacing working selectors on stable sites. If a selector functions well, keep using it

Simple tasks that a regular expression or string operation can handle

Using a smaller, faster model like claude-haiku-4-5-20251001 keeps costs low for high-volume tasks like normalization and anomaly detection. Reserve larger models for complex extraction tasks where accuracy matters more than speed.

For connecting AI agents to live web data as part of a larger pipeline, Decodo's MCP server integration covers the infrastructure side.

Best practices for reliable price scraping at scale

A scraper that works well on one site may not work the same way when it's used on 50 sites with thousands of SKUs. These practices help keep it reliable over time, not just on the first day.

Rotate everything

Using predictable patterns can lead to getting blocked quickly. Here are two ways to avoid this:

IPs. Decodo's residential proxies handle IP rotation automatically. Each request goes out through a different residential address, making repeated scrapes look like organic traffic from different users.

handle IP rotation automatically. Each request goes out through a different residential address, making repeated scrapes look like organic traffic from different users. User agents. Store a collection of realistic user agent strings and change them for each session, rather than for each request:

import random USER_AGENTS = [ "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" , "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/119.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" , "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/118.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" , ] def get_random_user_agent ( ) : return random . choice ( USER_AGENTS )

import random USER_AGENTS = [ "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" , "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/119.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" , "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/118.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" , ] def get_random_user_agent ( ) : return random . choice ( USER_AGENTS )

Viewport sizes. A single viewport across all sessions is a fingerprint. Vary it:

VIEWPORTS = [ { "width" : 1920 , "height" : 1080 } , { "width" : 1440 , "height" : 900 } , { "width" : 1366 , "height" : 768 } , ] context = await browser . new_context ( viewport = random . choice ( VIEWPORTS ) , user_agent = get_random_user_agent ( ) )

VIEWPORTS = [ { "width" : 1920 , "height" : 1080 } , { "width" : 1440 , "height" : 900 } , { "width" : 1366 , "height" : 768 } , ] context = await browser . new_context ( viewport = random . choice ( VIEWPORTS ) , user_agent = get_random_user_agent ( ) )

Request timing. Randomize delays between requests. Never use fixed intervals:

import asyncio import random await asyncio . sleep ( 5 ) await asyncio . sleep ( random . uniform ( 3 , 8 ) )

import asyncio import random await asyncio . sleep ( 5 ) await asyncio . sleep ( random . uniform ( 3 , 8 ) )

Version-control your selectors

Hardcoding selectors in your script is a major problem for maintaining production scrapers. When a website changes its layout, which they all do eventually, you end up editing Python files instead of a simple config file.

It's better to store selectors in a separate config file:

{ "books.toscrape.com" : { "product_container" : "article.product_pod" , "product_name" : "h3 a" , "price" : ".price_color" , "availability" : ".availability" } , "another-retailer.com" : { "product_container" : ".product-card" , "product_name" : "[data-testid='product-title']" , "price" : "[data-testid='product-price']" , "availability" : "[aria-label='stock status']" } }

{ "books.toscrape.com" : { "product_container" : "article.product_pod" , "product_name" : "h3 a" , "price" : ".price_color" , "availability" : ".availability" } , "another-retailer.com" : { "product_container" : ".product-card" , "product_name" : "[data-testid='product-title']" , "price" : "[data-testid='product-price']" , "availability" : "[aria-label='stock status']" } }

Load them at runtime:

import json def load_selectors ( domain : str ) - > dict : with open ( "selectors.json" ) as f : all_selectors = json . load ( f ) return all_selectors . get ( domain , { } )

import json def load_selectors ( domain : str ) - > dict : with open ( "selectors.json" ) as f : all_selectors = json . load ( f ) return all_selectors . get ( domain , { } )

When a site redesigns and a selector breaks, you update one JSON entry. The scraper logic stays untouched.

Monitor for breakage

Silent failures can be very risky. When a scraper returns 0 results or incorrect data, it doesn't show an error. Instead, it just saves bad information, leading you to believe that everything is fine.

Make sure to set up health checks that run after every scrape:

def check_scraper_health ( products : list , domain : str , minimum_expected : int = 15 ) - > bool : if len ( products ) < minimum_expected : print ( f"Alert: { domain } returned only { len ( products ) } products. " f"Expected at least { minimum_expected } . Check selectors or connectivity." ) return False prices = [ p [ "price" ] for p in products ] if not any ( prices ) : print ( f"Alert: { domain } returned products but all prices are null." ) return False return True

def check_scraper_health ( products : list , domain : str , minimum_expected : int = 15 ) - > bool : if len ( products ) < minimum_expected : print ( f"Alert: { domain } returned only { len ( products ) } products. " f"Expected at least { minimum_expected } . Check selectors or connectivity." ) return False prices = [ p [ "price" ] for p in products ] if not any ( prices ) : print ( f"Alert: { domain } returned products but all prices are null." ) return False return True

If a scrape fails the health check, log it and skip writing to your main output. Bad data in is worse than no data in.

Also, check logs/ after each run, Nutch users will recognize this pattern. For scrapers, build the equivalent: a per-run log file that captures fetch status, parse success rate, and record count so you have a paper trail when something breaks.

A price that passes the health check can still be wrong. Add field-level validation before any scraped record touches your database:

from pydantic import BaseModel , validator from typing import Optional class ProductPrice ( BaseModel ) : product_name : str price : float currency : str original_price : Optional [ float ] = None discount : Optional [ float ] = None availability : str source_url : str @validator ( "price" ) def price_must_be_positive ( cls , v ) : if v <= 0 : raise ValueError ( f"Price must be positive, got { v } " ) return v @validator ( "discount" ) def discount_must_be_valid ( cls , v ) : if v is not None and not 0 <= v <= 100 : raise ValueError ( f"Discount must be between 0-100%, got { v } " ) return v @validator ( "currency" ) def currency_must_be_valid ( cls , v ) : valid_currencies = { "GBP" , "USD" , "EUR" , "CAD" , "AUD" } if v not in valid_currencies : raise ValueError ( f"Unrecognized currency: { v } " ) return v

from pydantic import BaseModel , validator from typing import Optional class ProductPrice ( BaseModel ) : product_name : str price : float currency : str original_price : Optional [ float ] = None discount : Optional [ float ] = None availability : str source_url : str @validator ( "price" ) def price_must_be_positive ( cls , v ) : if v <= 0 : raise ValueError ( f"Price must be positive, got { v } " ) return v @validator ( "discount" ) def discount_must_be_valid ( cls , v ) : if v is not None and not 0 <= v <= 100 : raise ValueError ( f"Discount must be between 0-100%, got { v } " ) return v @validator ( "currency" ) def currency_must_be_valid ( cls , v ) : valid_currencies = { "GBP" , "USD" , "EUR" , "CAD" , "AUD" } if v not in valid_currencies : raise ValueError ( f"Unrecognized currency: { v } " ) return v

Pydantic will raise a ValidationError if any record doesn't meet the required criteria. Make sure to catch this error, log it, and continue processing the rest instead of allowing it to disrupt the entire batch.

Schedule scrapes thoughtfully

When you scrape data, how you do it is just as important as when you do it.

Run your scrapes during off-peak hours for the site you're targeting. For example, a US retailer has peak traffic between 9 AM and 9 PM Eastern time. Scraping at 3 am local time puts less pressure on their servers and lowers the risk of hitting rate limits during busy times.

and Eastern time. Scraping at 3 am local time puts less pressure on their servers and lowers the risk of hitting rate limits during busy times. Don’t scrape the same page multiple times in a short period. If you're tracking 500 products on one site, spread your requests out instead of gathering them all at once

Adjust your scraping frequency based on how often the data changes. Flash sale prices can change every hour, while standard retail prices might change weekly. Scraping stable data too often wastes resources and increases the chance of being blocked. Scraping volatile data too infrequently means you might miss important updates.

A simple frequency config per domain:

SCRAPE_INTERVALS = { "flash-sale-site.com" : 3600 , "standard-retailer.com" : 86400 , "slow-moving-catalog.com" : 604800 }

SCRAPE_INTERVALS = { "flash-sale-site.com" : 3600 , "standard-retailer.com" : 86400 , "slow-moving-catalog.com" : 604800 }

Build in retry logic

A single failed request shouldn't kill the entire scrape. Network hiccups, temporary rate limits, and transient server errors are normal. The scraper should handle them automatically and move on.

Use tenacity for clean, configurable retry behavior:

pip install tenacity

pip install tenacity

from tenacity import ( retry , stop_after_attempt , wait_exponential , retry_if_exception_type ) from playwright . async_api import TimeoutError as PlaywrightTimeout @retry ( retry = retry_if_exception_type ( ( PlaywrightTimeout , ConnectionError ) ) , wait = wait_exponential ( multiplier = 1 , min = 4 , max = 60 ) , stop = stop_after_attempt ( 3 ) ) async def fetch_with_retry ( page , url : str ) - > str : await page . goto ( url , wait_until = "domcontentloaded" ) await page . wait_for_selector ( ".price_color" , timeout = 10000 ) return await page . content ( )

from tenacity import ( retry , stop_after_attempt , wait_exponential , retry_if_exception_type ) from playwright . async_api import TimeoutError as PlaywrightTimeout @retry ( retry = retry_if_exception_type ( ( PlaywrightTimeout , ConnectionError ) ) , wait = wait_exponential ( multiplier = 1 , min = 4 , max = 60 ) , stop = stop_after_attempt ( 3 ) ) async def fetch_with_retry ( page , url : str ) - > str : await page . goto ( url , wait_until = "domcontentloaded" ) await page . wait_for_selector ( ".price_color" , timeout = 10000 ) return await page . content ( )

How this works:

retry_if_exception_type only retries on specific errors. A 404 isn't worth retrying. A timeout is.

only retries on specific errors. A isn't worth retrying. A timeout is. wait_exponential waits 4 seconds before the first retry, then doubles each time up to 60 seconds. This is called exponential backoff; it avoids hammering a struggling server while still recovering automatically.

waits 4 seconds before the first retry, then doubles each time up to 60 seconds. This is called exponential backoff; it avoids hammering a struggling server while still recovering automatically. stop_after_attempt(3) gives up after 3 attempts and raises the exception so you can log it and move on

If you'd rather not add a dependency, a basic backoff loop achieves the same result:

import asyncio import random async def fetch_with_backoff ( page , url : str , max_retries : int = 3 ) - > str : for attempt in range ( max_retries ) : try : await page . goto ( url , wait_until = "domcontentloaded" ) await page . wait_for_selector ( ".price_color" , timeout = 10000 ) return await page . content ( ) except Exception as e : if attempt == max_retries - 1 : print ( f"Failed after { max_retries } attempts: { url } -- { e } " ) raise wait = ( 2 ** attempt ) + random . uniform ( 0 , 1 ) print ( f"Attempt { attempt + 1 } failed. Retrying in { wait : .1f } s..." ) await asyncio . sleep ( wait )

import asyncio import random async def fetch_with_backoff ( page , url : str , max_retries : int = 3 ) - > str : for attempt in range ( max_retries ) : try : await page . goto ( url , wait_until = "domcontentloaded" ) await page . wait_for_selector ( ".price_color" , timeout = 10000 ) return await page . content ( ) except Exception as e : if attempt == max_retries - 1 : print ( f"Failed after { max_retries } attempts: { url } -- { e } " ) raise wait = ( 2 ** attempt ) + random . uniform ( 0 , 1 ) print ( f"Attempt { attempt + 1 } failed. Retrying in { wait : .1f } s..." ) await asyncio . sleep ( wait )

The random.uniform(0, 1) adds jitter. A small random offset that prevents multiple concurrent scrapers from retrying in lockstep and hitting the server at the same moment.

For a production scraper hitting hundreds of URLs, retry logic is the difference between a run that completes with a few logged failures and one that crashes halfway through and leaves you with incomplete data.

Use a scraping API for critical targets

For high-value websites like major retailers and platforms using Cloudflare or Akamai, keeping a custom scraper updated is a constant challenge. When these sites strengthen their defenses, your scraping methods can break, or your IPs can get blocked.

Decodo's eCommerce price scraper API returns structured pricing data without the maintenance burden. You send a URL, it handles rendering, fingerprinting, CAPTCHA bypassing, and IP rotation, and then returns clean JSON. For production-grade price monitoring across critical targets, the time saved on maintenance alone justifies the switch. For more on using proxies and scraping solutions to monitor pricing, that guide covers the infrastructure considerations in depth.

Final thoughts

Price scraping at scale comes down to three things: getting the data, keeping the scraper running, and trusting the output. This guide covered all three: building a working Python scraper with Playwright and BeautifulSoup, handling the real-world obstacles that break production scrapers, and validating output before it touches anything downstream.

The jump from a working scraper to a reliable one is mostly infrastructure, rotating proxies, versioned selectors, health checks, and thoughtful scheduling. Get those right, and the scraper runs itself. For targets where maintaining custom selectors isn't worth the effort, Decodo's eCommerce price scraper API and residential proxies handle the heavy lifting so you can focus on the data itself.