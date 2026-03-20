What is minimum advertised price monitoring?

MAP is the lowest price a retailer is permitted to advertise for a product. It governs the displayed price on a product listing page, PPC ad, or promotional banner. A retailer can sell below MAP at the register or in a cart. They just can't advertise below it.

Brands communicate these policies in a couple of ways: as a unilateral policy (retailers agree by accepting product) or as a contractual term in the reseller agreement. The enforcement teeth differ between the 2, so the distinction matters before you write a single violation notice.

MAP governs only the advertised price a brand sets for its own products. Price-fixing, by contrast, controls the transaction price between competing parties. That distinction matters when you're drafting enforcement language, and it's why MAP policies have survived legal scrutiny in the US.

Geography matters too. The US framework doesn't travel well. In the EU, resale price maintenance laws treat advertised price restrictions far more strictly and, in many cases, prohibit them outright. If you're monitoring across regions, your compliance framework needs to account for the jurisdiction before it accounts for the price.

MAP vs. related concepts

MAP gets conflated with 3 other terms regularly enough to create real enforcement blind spots. Let's clear them up.

MSRP and MAP get confused constantly, and the confusion leads to weak enforcement. MSRP is a manufacturer's suggested retail price, a recommended selling price that retailers can advertise above or below freely. MAP sets a floor on advertising. A retailer ignoring your MSRP is making a positioning call, but a retailer advertising below your MAP is violating a policy you can enforce.

Price parity agreements work differently. They require a retailer to match prices across channels. If they list at $199 on their own site, they can't list at $249 on a marketplace. MAP only prohibits advertising below a fixed threshold on any channel. Conflating the 2 creates compliance gaps, especially when a retailer technically honours MAP but violates a separate parity clause in its reseller agreement.

Worth separating from both of those is general price tracking. It shares scraping infrastructure with MAP monitoring but serves a different function. Price tracking captures historical price movements across retailers for competitive intelligence. MAP monitoring has a single, compliance-oriented job: detect when an advertised price crosses a threshold and trigger a response. Building one doesn't automatically give you the other.

What counts as a MAP violation and what doesn't

MAP violations typically include product listing pages, Google Shopping ads, Amazon Sponsored Product listings, and promotional banners. These are the surfaces where a retailer's advertised price is publicly visible and attributable.

Plenty of pricing situations fall outside MAP scope:

In-cart prices

Membership-gated discounts like Amazon Prime

Phone orders

Bundled pricing where the individual product price isn't displayed

These carve-outs aren't universal though, so you have to confirm each one with legal counsel before building them into your compliance workflow.

Enforcement typically follows a tiered sequence: written warning first, then removal from the authorized reseller list, then supply restriction. Where MAP monitoring earns its place in that process is documentation. A timestamped, multi-cycle record of violations turns an enforcement conversation from a dispute into a paper trail. Retailers are far less likely to push back on a warning backed by 6 consecutive monitoring cycles of evidence than one backed by a screenshot someone happened to take.

Given how frequently prices change across major eCommerce platforms and how volatile pricing is across fashion and consumer categories, manual audits don't just scale badly. They don't scale at all.

Now that the compliance framework is clear, here's how to build the system that enforces it.

Setting up your MAP monitoring project

Prerequisites

Get these in place before writing a line of code:

Python 3.9+, available from the official Python website

Familiarity with pip , virtual environments, and running Python scripts

, virtual environments, and Working knowledge of HTML structure and CSS or XPath selectors

A list of target retailer URLs and the known MAP value for each monitored product

If you need a broader scraping foundation before continuing, our Python web scraping guide covers the essentials.

Finally, if you prefer simplicity, this full project is available for download.

Project setup

With prerequisites sorted, it’s time to set up your environment. First, create and activate a virtual environment:

python - m venv venv source venv / bin / activate

python - m venv venv source venv / bin / activate

Install dependencies:

pip install httpx parsel apscheduler aiofiles playwright

pip install httpx parsel apscheduler aiofiles playwright

After installing, download the browser binaries:

playwright install chromium

playwright install chromium

Create a project directory for the scraper and initialize the module files that will make up the application:

mkdir map_monitor cd map_monitor touch config . py scraper . py checker . py alerts . py storage . py scheduler . py main . py

mkdir map_monitor cd map_monitor touch config . py scraper . py checker . py alerts . py storage . py scheduler . py main . py

The project is split into 7 focused modules, each with a single responsibility:

map_monitor / ├── config . py ├── scraper . py ├── checker . py ├── alerts . py ├── storage . py ├── scheduler . py └── main . py

map_monitor / ├── config . py ├── scraper . py ├── checker . py ├── alerts . py ├── storage . py ├── scheduler . py └── main . py

Start by defining your product config in config.py. The examples below target web-scraping.dev/products, a realistic mock eCommerce catalogue with 28 products, paginated listings, and product variants.

Crucially, each product detail page exposes 2 price fields that map directly to MAP monitoring concepts: .price > span for the current advertised price and .product-price-full for the original reference price. Product 1, Box of Chocolate Candy, is advertised at $9.99 against a reference price of $12.99, giving you a genuine violation to detect from the very first run.

"""config.py -- single source of truth for products, retailers, and runtime settings.""" PRODUCTS = [ { "name" : "Box of Chocolate Candy" , "map_price" : 12.99 , "retailers" : [ { "name" : "WebScrapingDev" , "url" : "https://web-scraping.dev/product/1" , "price_selector" : ".price > span" , } , ] , } , { "name" : "Hiking Boots for Outdoor Adventures" , "map_price" : 89.99 , "retailers" : [ { "name" : "WebScrapingDev" , "url" : "https://web-scraping.dev/product/7" , "price_selector" : ".price > span" , } , ] , } , { "name" : "Running Shoes for Men" , "map_price" : 49.99 , "retailers" : [ { "name" : "WebScrapingDev" , "url" : "https://web-scraping.dev/product/21" , "price_selector" : ".price > span" , } , { "name" : "RetailerB" , "url" : "https://www.retailer-b.com/running-shoes" , "price_selector" : "//div[@class='product-price']/span/text()" , } , ] , } , ] REQUEST_DELAY = 1.5 MAX_CONCURRENT = 5 ALERT_EMAIL = "compliance@yourbrand.com" SLACK_WEBHOOK_URL = "https://hooks.slack.com/services/YOUR/WEBHOOK/URL" if __name__ == "__main__" : print ( f"Loaded { len ( PRODUCTS ) } product(s):" ) for p in PRODUCTS : print ( f" { p [ 'name' ] } | MAP: $ { p [ 'map_price' ] } | Retailers: { len ( p [ 'retailers' ] ) } " )

"""config.py -- single source of truth for products, retailers, and runtime settings.""" PRODUCTS = [ { "name" : "Box of Chocolate Candy" , "map_price" : 12.99 , "retailers" : [ { "name" : "WebScrapingDev" , "url" : "https://web-scraping.dev/product/1" , "price_selector" : ".price > span" , } , ] , } , { "name" : "Hiking Boots for Outdoor Adventures" , "map_price" : 89.99 , "retailers" : [ { "name" : "WebScrapingDev" , "url" : "https://web-scraping.dev/product/7" , "price_selector" : ".price > span" , } , ] , } , { "name" : "Running Shoes for Men" , "map_price" : 49.99 , "retailers" : [ { "name" : "WebScrapingDev" , "url" : "https://web-scraping.dev/product/21" , "price_selector" : ".price > span" , } , { "name" : "RetailerB" , "url" : "https://www.retailer-b.com/running-shoes" , "price_selector" : "//div[@class='product-price']/span/text()" , } , ] , } , ] REQUEST_DELAY = 1.5 MAX_CONCURRENT = 5 ALERT_EMAIL = "compliance@yourbrand.com" SLACK_WEBHOOK_URL = "https://hooks.slack.com/services/YOUR/WEBHOOK/URL" if __name__ == "__main__" : print ( f"Loaded { len ( PRODUCTS ) } product(s):" ) for p in PRODUCTS : print ( f" { p [ 'name' ] } | MAP: $ { p [ 'map_price' ] } | Retailers: { len ( p [ 'retailers' ] ) } " )

The test serves prices in static HTML, so .price > span is all you need for the demo. RetailerB in the Running Shoes config uses XPath, demonstrating that selector format varies per retailer. Every major retailer structures its pricing elements differently, which is why per-retailer selectors are required. Most production retailers dynamically inject prices after the initial HTML loads, so a plain HTTP client returns the page shell without prices. That's handled in the Playwright section below.

Because the modules use relative imports (from .config import ...), run them from the project root using the -m flag rather than calling the file directly:

python - m map_monitor . scraper python - m map_monitor . checker python - m map_monitor . main

python - m map_monitor . scraper python - m map_monitor . checker python - m map_monitor . main

Running scraper.py directly will throw ImportError: attempted relative import with no known parent package. The -m flag tells Python to treat map_monitor as a package and resolve imports correctly.

With the project structure in place, the next step is building the component that actually collects the data.

Collecting pricing data: scraping product prices from retailer sites

Not all retailer pages are created equal. Some serve prices in plain HTML that any HTTP client can read. Others render prices dynamically via JavaScript, which breaks naive scrapers entirely. Here's how to handle both.

Scraping static pages with httpx and parsel

Most smaller retailers serve prices in static HTML. For these, httpx and parsel are all you need:

"""scraper.py -- MAP price collection from server-rendered product pages.""" import asyncio import re from typing import Optional import httpx import parsel from . config import PRODUCTS , REQUEST_DELAY HEADERS = { "User-Agent" : "MAPMonitor/1.0 (compliance-bot; contact@yourbrand.com)" , "Accept-Language" : "en-US,en;q=0.9" , } def parse_price ( response_text : str , selector : str ) - > Optional [ float ] : """Extract and normalize a price from page HTML using CSS or XPath selector.""" tree = parsel . Selector ( text = response_text ) if selector . startswith ( "//" ) or selector . startswith ( "(//" ) : raw = tree . xpath ( selector ) . get ( default = "" ) else : raw = tree . css ( selector ) . get ( default = "" ) if not raw : return None matches = re . findall ( r"\d[\d,]*(?:\.\d+)?" , raw . strip ( ) ) if not matches : return None try : return float ( matches [ - 1 ] . replace ( "," , "" ) ) except ValueError : return None async def fetch_price ( client : httpx . AsyncClient , retailer : dict , product_name : str , delay : float = REQUEST_DELAY , ) - > dict : """ Fetch a single retailer page and extract the advertised price. Targets web-scraping.dev/product/{id} for the demo, which serves prices in static HTML at .price > span. In production: point url at your retailer's product page and update price_selector accordingly. """ await asyncio . sleep ( delay ) try : response = await client . get ( retailer [ "url" ] , headers = HEADERS , timeout = 15 , follow_redirects = True , ) response . raise_for_status ( ) price = parse_price ( response . text , retailer [ "price_selector" ] ) if price is None : print ( f"[WARN] parse_price returned None for { retailer [ 'name' ] } -- " "selector may be broken or page structure changed." ) return { "product" : product_name , "retailer" : retailer [ "name" ] , "url" : retailer [ "url" ] , "price" : price , "error" : None , } except Exception as e : print ( f"[ERROR] Failed to fetch { retailer [ 'name' ] } : { e } " ) return { "product" : product_name , "retailer" : retailer [ "name" ] , "url" : retailer [ "url" ] , "price" : None , "error" : str ( e ) , } async def scrape_all_retailers ( product : dict ) - > list [ dict ] : """Scrape all retailer pages for a product concurrently.""" semaphore = asyncio . Semaphore ( 5 ) async def bounded_fetch ( client , retailer ) : async with semaphore : return await fetch_price ( client , retailer , product [ "name" ] ) async with httpx . AsyncClient ( ) as client : tasks = [ bounded_fetch ( client , retailer ) for retailer in product [ "retailers" ] ] return await asyncio . gather ( * tasks ) async def scrape_all_products ( ) - > list [ dict ] : """Scrape all products across all retailers.""" all_results = [ ] for product in PRODUCTS : results = await scrape_all_retailers ( product ) all_results . extend ( results ) return all_results if __name__ == "__main__" : async def main ( ) : print ( "Testing static scraper against web-scraping.dev...

" ) results = await scrape_all_products ( ) for r in results : status = f"$ { r [ 'price' ] : .2f } " if r [ "price" ] else f"ERROR: { r . get ( 'error' , 'None' ) } " print ( f" { r [ 'product' ] } @ { r [ 'retailer' ] } : { status } " ) asyncio . run ( main ( ) )

"""scraper.py -- MAP price collection from server-rendered product pages.""" import asyncio import re from typing import Optional import httpx import parsel from . config import PRODUCTS , REQUEST_DELAY HEADERS = { "User-Agent" : "MAPMonitor/1.0 (compliance-bot; contact@yourbrand.com)" , "Accept-Language" : "en-US,en;q=0.9" , } def parse_price ( response_text : str , selector : str ) - > Optional [ float ] : """Extract and normalize a price from page HTML using CSS or XPath selector.""" tree = parsel . Selector ( text = response_text ) if selector . startswith ( "//" ) or selector . startswith ( "(//" ) : raw = tree . xpath ( selector ) . get ( default = "" ) else : raw = tree . css ( selector ) . get ( default = "" ) if not raw : return None matches = re . findall ( r"\d[\d,]*(?:\.\d+)?" , raw . strip ( ) ) if not matches : return None try : return float ( matches [ - 1 ] . replace ( "," , "" ) ) except ValueError : return None async def fetch_price ( client : httpx . AsyncClient , retailer : dict , product_name : str , delay : float = REQUEST_DELAY , ) - > dict : """ Fetch a single retailer page and extract the advertised price. Targets web-scraping.dev/product/{id} for the demo, which serves prices in static HTML at .price > span. In production: point url at your retailer's product page and update price_selector accordingly. """ await asyncio . sleep ( delay ) try : response = await client . get ( retailer [ "url" ] , headers = HEADERS , timeout = 15 , follow_redirects = True , ) response . raise_for_status ( ) price = parse_price ( response . text , retailer [ "price_selector" ] ) if price is None : print ( f"[WARN] parse_price returned None for { retailer [ 'name' ] } -- " "selector may be broken or page structure changed." ) return { "product" : product_name , "retailer" : retailer [ "name" ] , "url" : retailer [ "url" ] , "price" : price , "error" : None , } except Exception as e : print ( f"[ERROR] Failed to fetch { retailer [ 'name' ] } : { e } " ) return { "product" : product_name , "retailer" : retailer [ "name" ] , "url" : retailer [ "url" ] , "price" : None , "error" : str ( e ) , } async def scrape_all_retailers ( product : dict ) - > list [ dict ] : """Scrape all retailer pages for a product concurrently.""" semaphore = asyncio . Semaphore ( 5 ) async def bounded_fetch ( client , retailer ) : async with semaphore : return await fetch_price ( client , retailer , product [ "name" ] ) async with httpx . AsyncClient ( ) as client : tasks = [ bounded_fetch ( client , retailer ) for retailer in product [ "retailers" ] ] return await asyncio . gather ( * tasks ) async def scrape_all_products ( ) - > list [ dict ] : """Scrape all products across all retailers.""" all_results = [ ] for product in PRODUCTS : results = await scrape_all_retailers ( product ) all_results . extend ( results ) return all_results if __name__ == "__main__" : async def main ( ) : print ( "Testing static scraper against web-scraping.dev...

" ) results = await scrape_all_products ( ) for r in results : status = f"$ { r [ 'price' ] : .2f } " if r [ "price" ] else f"ERROR: { r . get ( 'error' , 'None' ) } " print ( f" { r [ 'product' ] } @ { r [ 'retailer' ] } : { status } " ) asyncio . run ( main ( ) )

The function parse_price handles the full range of real-world price formats: integers, decimals, currency symbols, and comma-separated thousands. It takes the last numeric token in the string, so "Was $12.99 Now $9.99" correctly returns 9.99. If it returns None, log it immediately. A broken selector fails silently otherwise, and you'll miss violations without knowing why.

In fetch_price, the product_name is now included in the returned dict. This is required by downstream components like check_map_compliance and save_violation. Without it, the checker has a price and a retailer, but no product to associate the violation with.

The function scrape_all_products() is the entry point used by the scheduler. It iterates over every product defined in the config and aggregates results from all retailers into a single flat list. The __main__ block allows you to run python -m map_monitor.scraper directly, making it easy to verify selectors against live pages before running a full monitoring cycle.

Rate limiting and polite scraping

The asyncio.sleep(delay) call at the top of fetch_price is deliberate. Hitting small retailer sites with concurrent requests at full speed is a reliable way to get blocked or cause real server load. Set delay in your config and tune it per retailer if needed. Larger retailers can handle tighter spacing; smaller ones can't.

Log every failed fetch and every None price return. A single failed request in a monitoring cycle shouldn't trigger a false MAP violation, but a pattern of failures from the same retailer usually indicates that your selector is broken or that the site has changed its structure. Visibility into that distinction matters.

Handling JavaScript-rendered prices

The target website web-scraping.dev is server-rendered, so plain httpx is sufficient for the demo above. Many production retailer sites are not. They inject prices via JavaScript after the page shell loads, which means an httpx request returns HTML with no price data at all.

You can see this failure mode directly. This test site is a JS-rendered eCommerce playground built specifically to demonstrate this behavior. Fetch it with plain httpx, and the response body contains no products, no prices, and no usable data:

import httpx from parsel import Selector response = httpx . get ( "https://www.scrapingcourse.com/javascript-rendering" ) tree = Selector ( text = response . text ) prices = tree . css ( ".product-price" ) . getall ( ) print ( prices ) fallback = tree . css ( "body" ) . get ( ) print ( "Enable JavaScript" in fallback )

import httpx from parsel import Selector response = httpx . get ( "https://www.scrapingcourse.com/javascript-rendering" ) tree = Selector ( text = response . text ) prices = tree . css ( ".product-price" ) . getall ( ) print ( prices ) fallback = tree . css ( "body" ) . get ( ) print ( "Enable JavaScript" in fallback )

The selector returns an empty list because .product-price elements don't exist in the raw HTML. The page shell contains a single line telling the browser to enable JavaScript. The product grid, product names, and prices only appear after the browser executes the page's JavaScript. A headless browser that runs JavaScript returns the full product grid with prices. That's the gap httpx can't close.

Before building that scraper, there's a prerequisite that most MAP monitoring guides skip entirely.

Why residential proxies are essential for retailer scraping

Large retailers run bot detection at the network and fingerprint level. When requests come from a datacenter IP, the signature is immediate: consistent timing, no browser fingerprint, no session history. These sites fingerprint and block datacenter traffic at scale, often silently returning malformed pages or empty price containers rather than an outright error. That's the worst outcome for MAP monitoring: a scraper that appears to work but returns no prices.

Residential proxies route your requests through real ISP-assigned IPs tied to actual consumer devices. To a retailer's infrastructure, the traffic is indistinguishable from a customer browsing at home. That distinction is what keeps your scraper returning real prices rather than bot-deflection pages.

For a MAP tracker running on a schedule across multiple retailers, you also need IP rotation. Hitting the same product page from the same IP every hour will trigger rate limits even on residential IPs. Rotating sessions distribute that load so no single IP accumulates a suspicious request pattern.

Decodo's residential proxy network covers 115M+ IPs across 195+ locations, with a 99.86% uptime and <0.6s response times. Here's how to get started: