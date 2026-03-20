Minimum Advertised Price Monitoring: How to Build an Automated MAP Tracker in Python
Minimum Advertised Price (MAP) violations don't announce themselves. One day, your authorized retailer lists your product at $299. The next, a competitor screenshots their $199 listing and sends it to your entire channel. Manufacturers, brand managers, and eCommerce teams are running automated data pipelines because the case for external data is clearest when the alternative is catching violations three weeks late. In this article, we’ll walk through what MAP monitoring is, the legal distinctions that matter, and how to build a production-ready automated tracker in Python.
Justinas Tamasevicius
Last updated: Mar 20, 2026
16 min read
What is minimum advertised price monitoring?
MAP is the lowest price a retailer is permitted to advertise for a product. It governs the displayed price on a product listing page, PPC ad, or promotional banner. A retailer can sell below MAP at the register or in a cart. They just can't advertise below it.
Brands communicate these policies in a couple of ways: as a unilateral policy (retailers agree by accepting product) or as a contractual term in the reseller agreement. The enforcement teeth differ between the 2, so the distinction matters before you write a single violation notice.
MAP governs only the advertised price a brand sets for its own products. Price-fixing, by contrast, controls the transaction price between competing parties. That distinction matters when you're drafting enforcement language, and it's why MAP policies have survived legal scrutiny in the US.
Geography matters too. The US framework doesn't travel well. In the EU, resale price maintenance laws treat advertised price restrictions far more strictly and, in many cases, prohibit them outright. If you're monitoring across regions, your compliance framework needs to account for the jurisdiction before it accounts for the price.
MAP vs. related concepts
MAP gets conflated with 3 other terms regularly enough to create real enforcement blind spots. Let's clear them up.
MSRP and MAP get confused constantly, and the confusion leads to weak enforcement. MSRP is a manufacturer's suggested retail price, a recommended selling price that retailers can advertise above or below freely. MAP sets a floor on advertising. A retailer ignoring your MSRP is making a positioning call, but a retailer advertising below your MAP is violating a policy you can enforce.
Price parity agreements work differently. They require a retailer to match prices across channels. If they list at $199 on their own site, they can't list at $249 on a marketplace. MAP only prohibits advertising below a fixed threshold on any channel. Conflating the 2 creates compliance gaps, especially when a retailer technically honours MAP but violates a separate parity clause in its reseller agreement.
Worth separating from both of those is general price tracking. It shares scraping infrastructure with MAP monitoring but serves a different function. Price tracking captures historical price movements across retailers for competitive intelligence. MAP monitoring has a single, compliance-oriented job: detect when an advertised price crosses a threshold and trigger a response. Building one doesn't automatically give you the other.
What counts as a MAP violation and what doesn't
MAP violations typically include product listing pages, Google Shopping ads, Amazon Sponsored Product listings, and promotional banners. These are the surfaces where a retailer's advertised price is publicly visible and attributable.
Plenty of pricing situations fall outside MAP scope:
- In-cart prices
- Membership-gated discounts like Amazon Prime
- Phone orders
- Bundled pricing where the individual product price isn't displayed
These carve-outs aren't universal though, so you have to confirm each one with legal counsel before building them into your compliance workflow.
Enforcement typically follows a tiered sequence: written warning first, then removal from the authorized reseller list, then supply restriction. Where MAP monitoring earns its place in that process is documentation. A timestamped, multi-cycle record of violations turns an enforcement conversation from a dispute into a paper trail. Retailers are far less likely to push back on a warning backed by 6 consecutive monitoring cycles of evidence than one backed by a screenshot someone happened to take.
Given how frequently prices change across major eCommerce platforms and how volatile pricing is across fashion and consumer categories, manual audits don't just scale badly. They don't scale at all.
Now that the compliance framework is clear, here's how to build the system that enforces it.
Setting up your MAP monitoring project
Prerequisites
Get these in place before writing a line of code:
- Python 3.9+, available from the official Python website
- Familiarity with pip, virtual environments, and running Python scripts
- Working knowledge of HTML structure and CSS or XPath selectors
- A list of target retailer URLs and the known MAP value for each monitored product
If you need a broader scraping foundation before continuing, our Python web scraping guide covers the essentials.
Finally, if you prefer simplicity, this full project is available for download.
Project setup
With prerequisites sorted, it’s time to set up your environment. First, create and activate a virtual environment:
python -m venv venvsource venv/bin/activate # Windows: venv\Scripts\activate
Install dependencies:
pip install httpx parsel apscheduler aiofiles playwright
After installing, download the browser binaries:
playwright install chromium
Create a project directory for the scraper and initialize the module files that will make up the application:
mkdir map_monitorcd map_monitortouch config.py scraper.py checker.py alerts.py storage.py scheduler.py main.py
The project is split into 7 focused modules, each with a single responsibility:
map_monitor/├── config.py # Retailer URLs, MAP values, selectors├── scraper.py # Price collection logic├── checker.py # MAP comparison and violation detection├── alerts.py # Email and Slack notification logic├── storage.py # Violation persistence├── scheduler.py # Scheduling and run orchestration└── main.py # Entry point
Start by defining your product config in config.py. The examples below target web-scraping.dev/products, a realistic mock eCommerce catalogue with 28 products, paginated listings, and product variants.
Crucially, each product detail page exposes 2 price fields that map directly to MAP monitoring concepts: .price > span for the current advertised price and .product-price-full for the original reference price. Product 1, Box of Chocolate Candy, is advertised at $9.99 against a reference price of $12.99, giving you a genuine violation to detect from the very first run.
"""config.py -- single source of truth for products, retailers, and runtime settings."""PRODUCTS = [{"name": "Box of Chocolate Candy","map_price": 12.99, # matches .product-price-full on the detail page"retailers": [{"name": "WebScrapingDev",# Server-rendered product page: prices are in the static HTML,# no JavaScript execution required for the demo site.# In production: swap for your retailer's product page URL."url": "https://web-scraping.dev/product/1",# .price > span returns the current advertised/sale price ($9.99).# In production: use the price selector for your retailer's page."price_selector": ".price > span",},],},{"name": "Hiking Boots for Outdoor Adventures","map_price": 89.99,"retailers": [{"name": "WebScrapingDev","url": "https://web-scraping.dev/product/7","price_selector": ".price > span",},],},{"name": "Running Shoes for Men","map_price": 49.99,"retailers": [{"name": "WebScrapingDev","url": "https://web-scraping.dev/product/21","price_selector": ".price > span",},{# XPath selector example for a retailer with a different page structure.# parsel handles both CSS and XPath, so selector format can vary per retailer."name": "RetailerB","url": "https://www.retailer-b.com/running-shoes","price_selector": "//div[@class='product-price']/span/text()",},],},]REQUEST_DELAY = 1.5MAX_CONCURRENT = 5ALERT_EMAIL = "compliance@yourbrand.com"SLACK_WEBHOOK_URL = "https://hooks.slack.com/services/YOUR/WEBHOOK/URL"if __name__ == "__main__":print(f"Loaded {len(PRODUCTS)} product(s):")for p in PRODUCTS:print(f" {p['name']} | MAP: ${p['map_price']} | Retailers: {len(p['retailers'])}")
The test serves prices in static HTML, so .price > span is all you need for the demo. RetailerB in the Running Shoes config uses XPath, demonstrating that selector format varies per retailer. Every major retailer structures its pricing elements differently, which is why per-retailer selectors are required. Most production retailers dynamically inject prices after the initial HTML loads, so a plain HTTP client returns the page shell without prices. That's handled in the Playwright section below.
Because the modules use relative imports (from .config import ...), run them from the project root using the -m flag rather than calling the file directly:
# From the directory containing map_monitor/python -m map_monitor.scraperpython -m map_monitor.checkerpython -m map_monitor.main
Running scraper.py directly will throw ImportError: attempted relative import with no known parent package. The -m flag tells Python to treat map_monitor as a package and resolve imports correctly.
With the project structure in place, the next step is building the component that actually collects the data.
Collecting pricing data: scraping product prices from retailer sites
Not all retailer pages are created equal. Some serve prices in plain HTML that any HTTP client can read. Others render prices dynamically via JavaScript, which breaks naive scrapers entirely. Here's how to handle both.
Scraping static pages with httpx and parsel
Most smaller retailers serve prices in static HTML. For these, httpx and parsel are all you need:
"""scraper.py -- MAP price collection from server-rendered product pages."""import asyncioimport refrom typing import Optionalimport httpximport parselfrom .config import PRODUCTS, REQUEST_DELAYHEADERS = {"User-Agent": "MAPMonitor/1.0 (compliance-bot; contact@yourbrand.com)","Accept-Language": "en-US,en;q=0.9",}def parse_price(response_text: str, selector: str) -> Optional[float]:"""Extract and normalize a price from page HTML using CSS or XPath selector."""tree = parsel.Selector(text=response_text)# Detect selector type: XPath starts with // or (//if selector.startswith("//") or selector.startswith("(//"):raw = tree.xpath(selector).get(default="")else:raw = tree.css(selector).get(default="")if not raw:return None# Match comma-thousands numbers as single tokens; take last match.# "Was $12.99 Now $9.99" correctly returns 9.99 rather than 12.99.matches = re.findall(r"\d[\d,]*(?:\.\d+)?", raw.strip())if not matches:return Nonetry:return float(matches[-1].replace(",", ""))except ValueError:return Noneasync def fetch_price(client: httpx.AsyncClient,retailer: dict,product_name: str,delay: float = REQUEST_DELAY,) -> dict:"""Fetch a single retailer page and extract the advertised price.Targets web-scraping.dev/product/{id} for the demo, which serves pricesin static HTML at .price > span. In production: point url at yourretailer's product page and update price_selector accordingly."""await asyncio.sleep(delay)try:response = await client.get(retailer["url"],headers=HEADERS,timeout=15,follow_redirects=True,)response.raise_for_status()price = parse_price(response.text, retailer["price_selector"])if price is None:print(f"[WARN] parse_price returned None for {retailer['name']} -- ""selector may be broken or page structure changed.")return {"product": product_name,"retailer": retailer["name"],"url": retailer["url"],"price": price,"error": None,}except Exception as e:print(f"[ERROR] Failed to fetch {retailer['name']}: {e}")return {"product": product_name,"retailer": retailer["name"],"url": retailer["url"],"price": None,"error": str(e),}async def scrape_all_retailers(product: dict) -> list[dict]:"""Scrape all retailer pages for a product concurrently."""semaphore = asyncio.Semaphore(5)async def bounded_fetch(client, retailer):async with semaphore:return await fetch_price(client, retailer, product["name"])async with httpx.AsyncClient() as client:tasks = [bounded_fetch(client, retailer)for retailer in product["retailers"]]return await asyncio.gather(*tasks)async def scrape_all_products() -> list[dict]:"""Scrape all products across all retailers."""all_results = []for product in PRODUCTS:results = await scrape_all_retailers(product)all_results.extend(results)return all_resultsif __name__ == "__main__":async def main():print("Testing static scraper against web-scraping.dev...\n")results = await scrape_all_products()for r in results:status = f"${r['price']:.2f}" if r["price"] else f"ERROR: {r.get('error', 'None')}"print(f" {r['product']} @ {r['retailer']}: {status}")asyncio.run(main())
The function parse_price handles the full range of real-world price formats: integers, decimals, currency symbols, and comma-separated thousands. It takes the last numeric token in the string, so "Was $12.99 Now $9.99" correctly returns 9.99. If it returns None, log it immediately. A broken selector fails silently otherwise, and you'll miss violations without knowing why.
In fetch_price, the product_name is now included in the returned dict. This is required by downstream components like check_map_compliance and save_violation. Without it, the checker has a price and a retailer, but no product to associate the violation with.
The function scrape_all_products() is the entry point used by the scheduler. It iterates over every product defined in the config and aggregates results from all retailers into a single flat list. The __main__ block allows you to run python -m map_monitor.scraper directly, making it easy to verify selectors against live pages before running a full monitoring cycle.
Rate limiting and polite scraping
The asyncio.sleep(delay) call at the top of fetch_price is deliberate. Hitting small retailer sites with concurrent requests at full speed is a reliable way to get blocked or cause real server load. Set delay in your config and tune it per retailer if needed. Larger retailers can handle tighter spacing; smaller ones can't.
Log every failed fetch and every None price return. A single failed request in a monitoring cycle shouldn't trigger a false MAP violation, but a pattern of failures from the same retailer usually indicates that your selector is broken or that the site has changed its structure. Visibility into that distinction matters.
Handling JavaScript-rendered prices
The target website web-scraping.dev is server-rendered, so plain httpx is sufficient for the demo above. Many production retailer sites are not. They inject prices via JavaScript after the page shell loads, which means an httpx request returns HTML with no price data at all.
You can see this failure mode directly. This test site is a JS-rendered eCommerce playground built specifically to demonstrate this behavior. Fetch it with plain httpx, and the response body contains no products, no prices, and no usable data:
import httpxfrom parsel import Selectorresponse = httpx.get("https://www.scrapingcourse.com/javascript-rendering")tree = Selector(text=response.text)prices = tree.css(".product-price").getall()print(prices)# Output: []# The page body contains only a fallback message:fallback = tree.css("body").get()print("Enable JavaScript" in fallback)# Output: True
The selector returns an empty list because .product-price elements don't exist in the raw HTML. The page shell contains a single line telling the browser to enable JavaScript. The product grid, product names, and prices only appear after the browser executes the page's JavaScript. A headless browser that runs JavaScript returns the full product grid with prices. That's the gap httpx can't close.
Before building that scraper, there's a prerequisite that most MAP monitoring guides skip entirely.
Why residential proxies are essential for retailer scraping
Large retailers run bot detection at the network and fingerprint level. When requests come from a datacenter IP, the signature is immediate: consistent timing, no browser fingerprint, no session history. These sites fingerprint and block datacenter traffic at scale, often silently returning malformed pages or empty price containers rather than an outright error. That's the worst outcome for MAP monitoring: a scraper that appears to work but returns no prices.
Residential proxies route your requests through real ISP-assigned IPs tied to actual consumer devices. To a retailer's infrastructure, the traffic is indistinguishable from a customer browsing at home. That distinction is what keeps your scraper returning real prices rather than bot-deflection pages.
For a MAP tracker running on a schedule across multiple retailers, you also need IP rotation. Hitting the same product page from the same IP every hour will trigger rate limits even on residential IPs. Rotating sessions distribute that load so no single IP accumulates a suspicious request pattern.
Decodo's residential proxy network covers 115M+ IPs across 195+ locations, with a 99.86% uptime and <0.6s response times. Here's how to get started:
- Create your account at the Decodo dashboard.
- Select a residential proxy plan, or start with a 3-day free trial.
- Set session type to Rotating for MAP monitoring workloads.
- Copy your proxy username, password, and endpoint.
MAP tracker with Playwright and residential proxies
The script below targets scrapingcourse.com/javascript-rendering, which requires a browser to render its product grid. It confirms the JS-rendering problem firsthand: httpx returns nothing, Playwright returns prices.
Before running it, you need Decodo residential proxy credentials. Log into your Decodo dashboard, select Residential from the left sidebar, and open the Proxy setup tab. Your username is listed under the Authentication dropdown and your password sits next to it. The gateway is gate.decodo.com with your assigned port listed in the endpoint table below.
With those in hand, set them as environment variables before running the script:
$env:DECODO_PROXY_USERNAME="user-YOURZONE"$env:DECODO_PROXY_PASSWORD="your_password"python playwright_scraper.py```For a longer-lived setup, store them in a `.env` file in the project root:```DECODO_PROXY_USERNAME=user-YOURZONEDECODO_PROXY_PASSWORD=your_password
Then add these two lines to the top of the script and the rest works without changes:
from dotenv import load_dotenvload_dotenv()
The products on this site are static demo data from a scraping tutorial platform, so prices don't fluctuate. The point is to show the mechanism before pointing the same pattern at a production retailer URL. Swap in your retailer URLs, MAP floors, and Decodo proxy credentials when you're ready to monitor real listings.
"""playwright_scraper.py -- headless browser MAP tracker for JS-rendered pages."""import asyncioimport csvimport osimport smtplibfrom datetime import datetimefrom email.mime.text import MIMETextimport httpxfrom parsel import Selectorfrom playwright.async_api import async_playwrightTARGET_URL = "https://www.scrapingcourse.com/javascript-rendering"# MAP thresholds: product name -> MAP floor# Chaz Kangeroo Hoodie lists at $52 -- below the $59.99 MAP floor, triggering# a violation on the first run. The other 2 products are at or above their floors.MAP_PRICES = {"Chaz Kangeroo Hoodie": 59.99,"Teton Pullover Hoodie": 70.00,"Bruno Compete Hoodie": 63.00,}ALERT_EMAIL = "compliance@yourbrand.com"SMTP_HOST = "smtp.gmail.com"SMTP_PORT = 587SMTP_USER = "alerts@yourbrand.com"SMTP_PASS = "your_app_password"def demonstrate_httpx_failure():"""Show that httpx returns no prices from a JS-rendered page.Run this before the Playwright scraper to observe the difference."""print("Fetching with httpx (no JS execution)...")response = httpx.get(TARGET_URL)tree = Selector(text=response.text)prices = tree.css(".product-price").getall()print(f" Prices found by httpx: {len(prices)}")print(f" JS fallback message present: {'Enable JavaScript' in response.text}")print()class MAPTracker:def __init__(self):# Decodo residential proxy (required).proxy_user = os.environ.get("DECODO_PROXY_USERNAME") or os.environ.get("DECODO_USERNAME")proxy_pass = os.environ.get("DECODO_PROXY_PASSWORD") or os.environ.get("DECODO_PASSWORD")if not proxy_user or not proxy_pass:raise ValueError("Decodo proxy required. Set DECODO_PROXY_USERNAME and DECODO_PROXY_PASSWORD ""(or DECODO_USERNAME and DECODO_PASSWORD).")self.proxy_config = {"server": "http://gate.decodo.com:7000","username": proxy_user,"password": proxy_pass,}async def scrape_product_grid(self, page) -> list[dict]:"""Navigate to the JS-rendered product listing and extract all products.httpx returns an empty product grid for this URL.Playwright executes the JS and exposes the full product list."""# Use domcontentloaded (less strict than networkidle) - proxy can delay networkidleawait page.goto(TARGET_URL, wait_until="domcontentloaded", timeout=90000)await asyncio.sleep(3) # Allow JS to render product grid# Wait for the JS-rendered product grid to appearawait page.wait_for_selector("#product-grid .product-item", timeout=15000)products = await page.evaluate('''() => {const items = document.querySelectorAll("#product-grid .product-item");return Array.from(items).map(item => {const nameEl = item.querySelector(".product-name");const priceEl = item.querySelector(".product-price");const name = nameEl ? nameEl.textContent.trim() : "";const raw = priceEl ? priceEl.textContent.replace(/[^0-9.]/g, "") : "";const price = raw ? parseFloat(raw) : null;return { name, price };});}''')return productsdef classify_violation(self, listed_price: float, map_floor: float) -> str:"""Grade the result: clean, warning (within 5% of MAP), or violation."""if listed_price >= map_floor:return "clean"elif listed_price >= map_floor * 0.95:return "warning"else:return "violation"def send_alert(self, subject: str, body: str):"""Send email alert for confirmed violations."""try:msg = MIMEText(body)msg["Subject"] = subjectmsg["From"] = SMTP_USERmsg["To"] = ALERT_EMAILwith smtplib.SMTP(SMTP_HOST, SMTP_PORT) as server:server.starttls()server.login(SMTP_USER, SMTP_PASS)server.send_message(msg)print(f" Alert sent: {subject}")except Exception as e:print(f" Alert failed: {e}")async def run(self):async with async_playwright() as p:browser = await p.chromium.launch(headless=True,channel="chrome",proxy=self.proxy_config,args=["--disable-blink-features=AutomationControlled","--disable-http2",],)context = await browser.new_context(viewport={"width": 1920, "height": 1080},user_agent=("Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) ""AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) ""Chrome/131.0.0.0 Safari/537.36"),)page = await context.new_page()await page.add_init_script("Object.defineProperty(navigator, 'webdriver', { get: () => undefined });")print("Fetching with Playwright (JS execution enabled)...")scraped_products = await self.scrape_product_grid(page)print(f" Products found by Playwright: {len(scraped_products)}\n")await context.close()await browser.close()# Cross-reference scraped prices against MAP thresholdsresults = []for product in scraped_products:if product["name"] not in MAP_PRICES or product["price"] is None:continuemap_floor = MAP_PRICES[product["name"]]status = self.classify_violation(product["price"], map_floor)gap = round(product["price"] - map_floor, 2)row = {"timestamp": datetime.now().strftime("%Y-%m-%d %H:%M"),"product": product["name"],"retailer": "ScrapingCourse","listed_price": product["price"],"map_floor": map_floor,"gap": gap,"status": status,"url": TARGET_URL,}results.append(row)symbol = {"clean": "[OK]", "warning": "[!!]", "violation": "[XX]"}[status]print(f"Checking: {product['name']}")print(f" {symbol} ${product['price']} vs MAP ${map_floor} [{status.upper()}]")if status == "violation":self.send_alert(f"MAP VIOLATION: {product['name']} @ ScrapingCourse",(f"{product['name']} is listed at ${product['price']}, "f"${abs(gap):.2f} below MAP floor of ${map_floor}.\n\n"f"URL: {TARGET_URL}"),)self.save_results(results)self.print_summary(results)def save_results(self, results: list, filename: str = "map_violations.csv"):if not results:print("No results to save.")returnwith open(filename, "w", newline="", encoding="utf-8") as f:writer = csv.DictWriter(f, fieldnames=results[0].keys())writer.writeheader()writer.writerows(results)print(f"\nSaved {len(results)} records to {filename}")def print_summary(self, results: list):violations = sum(1 for r in results if r["status"] == "violation")warnings = sum(1 for r in results if r["status"] == "warning")clean = sum(1 for r in results if r["status"] == "clean")print(f"\n--- Run Summary ---")print(f"Products checked : {len(results)}")print(f"Clean : {clean}")print(f"Warnings (< 5%) : {warnings}")print(f"Violations : {violations}")if __name__ == "__main__":demonstrate_httpx_failure()tracker = MAPTracker()asyncio.run(tracker.run())
You’ll see something similar to this in your terminal:
Meanwhile, here's the CSV output:
timestamp,product,retailer,listed_price,map_floor,gap,status,url2026-03-12 09:15,Chaz Kangeroo Hoodie,ScrapingCourse,52.00,59.99,-7.99,violation,https://www.scrapingcourse.com/javascript-rendering2026-03-12 09:15,Teton Pullover Hoodie,ScrapingCourse,70.00,70.00,0.0,clean,https://www.scrapingcourse.com/javascript-rendering2026-03-12 09:15,Bruno Compete Hoodie,ScrapingCourse,63.00,63.00,0.0,clean,https://www.scrapingcourse.com/javascript-rendering
The headless browser approach works, but it doesn't scale cleanly. Once you're monitoring 50+ retailer URLs, managing proxy rotation, request headers, browser rendering, and anti-bot bypass as separate concerns becomes a maintenance burden that grows faster than your retailer list does. Decodo's Web Scraping API consolidates all of that into a single API call. Less infrastructure babysitting, more compliance work.
Using Decodo's Web Scraping API as a drop-in replacement
Replace the httpx fetch in fetch_price with a call to the Decodo API:
"""decodo_scraper.py -- drop-in replacement for scraper.py using Decodo's Web Scraping API."""import asyncioimport base64import osimport httpxfrom .config import PRODUCTSfrom .scraper import parse_priceDECODO_USERNAME = os.environ.get("DECODO_USERNAME", "YOUR_USERNAME")DECODO_PASSWORD = os.environ.get("DECODO_PASSWORD", "YOUR_PASSWORD")DECODO_ENDPOINT = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"# Basic auth token: Base64-encoded "username:password"_auth_token = base64.b64encode(f"{DECODO_USERNAME}:{DECODO_PASSWORD}".encode()).decode()async def fetch_price_decodo(client: httpx.AsyncClient,retailer: dict,product_name: str,) -> dict:"""Fetch price using Decodo's Web Scraping API."""payload = {"target": "universal","url": retailer["url"],"headless": "html", # Enable JS rendering (Advanced plan required)"geo_location": "us",}try:response = await client.post(DECODO_ENDPOINT,json=payload,headers={"Authorization": f"Basic {_auth_token}","Content-Type": "application/json",},timeout=30,)response.raise_for_status()html = response.json()["results"][0].get("content", "")price = parse_price(html, retailer["price_selector"])if price is None:print(f"[WARN] parse_price returned None for {retailer['name']} via Decodo API.")return {"product": product_name,"retailer": retailer["name"],"url": retailer["url"],"price": price,"error": None,}except Exception as e:print(f"[ERROR] Decodo API fetch failed for {retailer['name']}: {e}")return {"product": product_name,"retailer": retailer["name"],"url": retailer["url"],"price": None,"error": str(e),}async def scrape_all_products_decodo() -> list[dict]:"""Scrape all products across all retailers via Decodo API."""all_results = []async with httpx.AsyncClient() as client:for product in PRODUCTS:tasks = [fetch_price_decodo(client, retailer, product["name"])for retailer in product["retailers"]]results = await asyncio.gather(*tasks)all_results.extend(results)return all_resultsif __name__ == "__main__":async def main():if DECODO_USERNAME == "YOUR_USERNAME":print("Set DECODO_USERNAME and DECODO_PASSWORD env vars before running.")returnprint("Testing Decodo scraper...")results = await scrape_all_products_decodo()for r in results:status = f"${r['price']:.2f}" if r["price"] else f"ERROR: {r.get('error', 'None')}"print(f" {r['product']} @ {r['retailer']}: {status}")asyncio.run(main())
This swap keeps your comparison and alerting logic identical, whether you're scraping static pages or JS-heavy retailer sites. Authentication uses Basic auth with a Base64-encoded username:password token, matching the Decodo API spec. The "headless": "html" parameter is what triggers JS rendering (the Advanced plan is required for this). The response HTML is at results[0]["content"].
For IP-based blocking on major retail domains, Decodo's residential proxy network routes requests through real consumer IPs rather than datacenter addresses, which is what gets flagged first on sites running Cloudflare or DataDome. Proxy rotation is handled automatically.
Selector variability across retailers
Every major retailer uses a different HTML structure for prices. There's no universal selector, and trying to build one creates fragile logic that breaks the moment any retailer updates their frontend. The per-retailer selector map in your config is the right approach. Use browser DevTools to inspect the price element on each target site before writing your selector, and re-validate after any retailer site redesign.
For broader eCommerce scraping patterns and how price elements are structured across major platforms, the product scraping guide is a useful reference. If your direct requests start returning blocks or empty responses on protected sites, the anti-scraping techniques guide covers exactly what's triggering the block and how to route around it.
With prices landing reliably, the next layer is where the compliance work actually happens.
Detecting MAP violations and triggering alerts
Scraped prices are just numbers until something compares them against a threshold, determines how serious the gap is, and notifies someone. You need a comparison layer that calculates violation severity, a storage layer that builds your enforcement paper trail, and a notification system that routes alerts based on the severity of the breach.
Price comparison logic
The comparison layer is the core of the monitor. It takes a scraped price, checks it against the MAP threshold, calculates how far below it sits, and returns a structured violation record if a breach is detected:
"""checker.py -- compare scraped prices against MAP thresholds and classify violations."""from datetime import datetime, timezonefrom typing import Optionaldef check_map_compliance(scraped_price: float,map_price: float,product_name: str,retailer_name: str,retailer_url: str,) -> Optional[dict]:"""Compare scraped price against MAP threshold.Returns a violation dict if breached, None if compliant."""if scraped_price >= map_price:return Nonedeviation_pct = round(((map_price - scraped_price) / map_price) * 100, 2)if deviation_pct < 5:severity = "low"elif deviation_pct < 15:severity = "medium"else:severity = "high"return {"product": product_name,"retailer": retailer_name,"url": retailer_url,"map_price": map_price,"advertised_price": scraped_price,"deviation_pct": deviation_pct,"severity": severity,"detected_at": datetime.now(timezone.utc).isoformat(),"resolved_at": None,}if __name__ == "__main__":# Sample test against known MAP thresholdstest_cases = [("Widget Pro X1", "RetailerA", "https://retailer-a.com/widget", 291.00, 299.00), # Low("Widget Pro X1", "RetailerB", "https://retailer-b.com/widget", 260.00, 299.00), # Medium("Widget Pro X1", "RetailerC", "https://retailer-c.com/widget", 199.00, 299.00), # High("Widget Pro X1", "RetailerD", "https://retailer-d.com/widget", 299.00, 299.00), # Compliant]print("Running MAP compliance checks...\n")for product, retailer, url, scraped, map_p in test_cases:result = check_map_compliance(scraped, map_p, product, retailer, url)if result:print(f" VIOLATION [{result['severity'].upper()}] {retailer}: "f"${scraped} vs MAP ${map_p} ({result['deviation_pct']}% below)")else:print(f" COMPLIANT {retailer}: ${scraped} >= MAP ${map_p}")
Percentage deviation is more actionable than a raw price difference. A $10 violation on a $50 product (20% below MAP) demands a different response than a $10 violation on a $500 product (2% below MAP). Severity tiers make that distinction automatic.
Persisting violation history
Every violation the monitor detects needs to be written to persistent storage. Without it, you can't identify repeat offenders, track whether violations resolve between monitoring cycles, or build the documented evidence trail that makes enforcement conversations stick:
"""storage.py -- persist violations to JSON Lines (dev) or SQLite (production)."""import asyncioimport jsonimport sqlite3from datetime import datetime, timezonefrom pathlib import Pathimport aiofilesVIOLATIONS_FILE = Path("violations.jsonl")DB_PATH = "violations.db"# --- JSON Lines (lightweight, dev/small-scale) ---async def save_violation(violation: dict) -> None:"""Append a violation record to the JSON Lines file."""async with aiofiles.open(VIOLATIONS_FILE, "a") as f:await f.write(json.dumps(violation) + "\n")async def load_active_violations() -> dict:"""Return unresolved violations keyed by (product, retailer)."""active = {}if not VIOLATIONS_FILE.exists():return activeasync with aiofiles.open(VIOLATIONS_FILE, "r") as f:async for line in f:v = json.loads(line.strip())if v.get("resolved_at") is None:key = (v["product"], v["retailer"])active[key] = vreturn active# --- SQLite (production) ---def init_db(db_path: str = DB_PATH) -> None:"""Create the violations table if it doesn't exist."""conn = sqlite3.connect(db_path)conn.execute("""CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS violations (id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY AUTOINCREMENT,product TEXT NOT NULL,retailer TEXT NOT NULL,map_price REAL NOT NULL,advertised_price REAL NOT NULL,deviation_pct REAL NOT NULL,severity TEXT NOT NULL,detected_at TEXT NOT NULL,resolved_at TEXT)""")conn.commit()conn.close()def save_violation_db(violation: dict, db_path: str = DB_PATH) -> None:"""Write a violation record to SQLite."""conn = sqlite3.connect(db_path)conn.execute("""INSERT INTO violations(product, retailer, map_price, advertised_price,deviation_pct, severity, detected_at, resolved_at)VALUES (?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?, ?)""",(violation["product"],violation["retailer"],violation["map_price"],violation["advertised_price"],violation["deviation_pct"],violation["severity"],violation["detected_at"],violation.get("resolved_at"),),)conn.commit()conn.close()if __name__ == "__main__":async def