How to Set up a Residential Proxy in the Insomniac Browser

A step by step guide on how to set up a proxy in the Insomniac browser.

Insomniac proxy settings:

1. Open Insomniac browser and click on Insomniac Proxy Per Tab > Manage Proxy List

Insomniac browser proxy configuration

2. New tab will open. Select Add Bulk Proxies. You will need to generate a CSV file - select Export Sample File to download a template

Insomniac browser proxy configuration

3. Fill in proxy list as per example below:

a) With proxy sub-user authentication username,password;

b) With whitelisted IP (How to whitelist IP).

4. Custom name and Tag fields are optional. Otherwise, separate everything with commas as per example in order for Insomniac Browser to be able to read the list.

Insomniac browser proxy configuration

5. Once your CSV file is ready, import it into Insomniac Browser.

Insomniac browser proxy configuration

6. Apply relevant settings to assign proxies for tabs.

7. Then check https://ipinfo.io to see if your IP changed.

Insomniac browser proxy configuration
