How to Set Up a Proxy on Google Chrome
Browse privately and view region-specific content.
Why use a proxy with Google Chrome
Google Chrome uses your system’s default proxy settings to route traffic. By configuring a high-quality residential proxy, you can mask your real IP address, simulate a user from any country for ad verification or QA testing, and access high-security websites that restrict standard VPNs, all without installing extra software.
Prerequisites for configuration
Before getting started with Google Chrome proxies, here’s what you’ll need:
- Google Chrome browser installed (Windows or macOS)
- A valid Decodo account
- Your proxy credentials (host, port, username, password)
Step-by-step Chrome proxy setup
Step #1: Get your proxy credentials
1. Log in to your Decodo dashboard
2. Navigate to Proxy Setup and choose Residential Proxies
3. Select your desired location (e.g., "United States")
4. Copy the host (e.g., gate.decodo.com), port (e.g., 7000), username, and password
Step #2: Open Chrome settings
5. Open Google Chrome.
6. Click the three dots (⋮) in the top-right corner and select Settings.
7. In the left sidebar, click System.
8. Click Open your computer's proxy settings.
Step #3: Configure system settings
Google Chrome will now redirect you to your OS settings.
For Windows:
1. Under Manual proxy setup, toggle Use a proxy server to On
2. Paste the gate.decodo.com in the Address field
3. Paste 7000 into the Port field
4. Click Save.
For macOS:
1. Select your network, for example, Wi-Fi or Ethernet, and click Details, then Proxies
2. Toggle on Web Proxy (HTTP) and Secure Web Proxy (HTTPS) features
3. Enter your address and port fields
4. Click OK to save your proxy settings
Step #4: Authenticate & verify
9. Open a new tab in Chrome and visit any website
10. A pop-up will appear asking for a username and password, enter your Decodo credentials
11. Visit iplocation.net to confirm your IP address matches the selected location
Troubleshooting Chrome connection issues
Proxy authentication pop-up keeps appearing
Check whether you’ve copied the correct username and password from your Decodo dashboard.
"No Internet" or connection error
Double-check that the gate.decodo.com address is spelled correctly and there are no trailing spaces in the Port field.
If you want faster switching between different IPs, for browser-only management, we recommend using the SwitchyOmega Extension or FoxyProxy.
Why use Decodo proxies with Chrome?
Browse locally and globally
With Decodo proxies in Chrome, you can instantly appear as if you’re browsing from virtually anywhere in the world. This makes it easy to check local search rankings, view region-specific ads, or compare competitor pricing without traveling or switching devices.
Whether you need insights from London, Tokyo, or New York, you get accurate, location-based results in real time. This level of geographic flexibility is ideal for marketers, researchers, and eCommerce professionals.
Reliable access to high-security sites
Many advanced websites actively block VPN traffic to prevent automated or suspicious activity. Decodo’s residential IPs closely resemble genuine home-user connections, helping you avoid these restrictions. As a result, you can access complex, high-security sites without constant captchas or sudden blocks. This ensures a smoother, more consistent browsing experience directly within Chrome.
Flexible connections
Decodo’s sticky sessions allow you to keep the same IP address for up to 30 minutes at a time. This is especially useful when logging into accounts, progressing through checkout flows, or filling out multi-step forms. By maintaining a consistent IP, you reduce the risk of being flagged or forced to reauthenticate. The result is a more stable and uninterrupted browsing session for tasks that require continuity.
Techradar
The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.
Frequently asked questions
Do these proxy settings affect other browsers like Firefox?
Yes. When you configure proxies directly in Chrome’s "System Settings" (on Windows or macOS), it changes the proxy for your entire operating system. This means Edge, Safari, and other system-dependent apps will also route through the proxy. To limit the proxy only to Chrome, please use a browser extension like SwitchyOmega.
Can I use multiple proxies in one Chrome window?
Not with the default settings. Chrome allows only one proxy server connection at a time. To manage multiple proxies (e.g., different tabs having different IPs), you must use Chrome Profiles or an anti-detect browser like Multilogin.
Does Chrome support SOCKS5 proxies?
Yes. Chrome supports SOCKS5, but the configuration interface can vary by OS. For the most reliable SOCKS5 experience in Chrome, we recommend using the FoxyProxy Standard extension, which handles the SOCKS5 handshake more effectively than the native settings.
Will using a proxy clear my browser cookies?
No. A proxy only changes your IP address (your location identity). It does not delete cookies, cache, or local history. For a completely fresh identity, you should use Incognito Mode combined with your proxy.
