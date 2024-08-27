Google Chrome will now redirect you to your OS settings.

For Windows:

1. Under Manual proxy setup, toggle Use a proxy server to On

2. Paste the gate.decodo.com in the Address field

3. Paste 7000 into the Port field

4. Click Save.

For macOS:

1. Select your network, for example, Wi-Fi or Ethernet, and click Details, then Proxies

2. Toggle on Web Proxy (HTTP) and Secure Web Proxy (HTTPS) features

3. Enter your address and port fields

4. Click OK to save your proxy settings