How to Set up a Residential Proxy in the SwitchyOmega Extension

Find out how to set up a proxy in SwitchyOmega.

SwitchyOmega proxy settings for Chrome and Firefox:

1. Download and install SwitchyOmega extension:

Configure SwitchyOmega extension on Chrome:

2. Click on SwitchyOmega icon in your browser and open Options.

smartproxy configuration-switchyomega-step1

3. Click on New profile button in PROFILES tab.

smartproxy configuration-switchyomega-step2

4. In the pop-up window, under Profile name write down the name you prefer. Select Proxy Profile option and hit Create button.

smartproxy configuration-switchyomega-step3

5. In the generated table, select HTTP under Protocol column.

smartproxy configuration-switchyomega-step4

6. Type in your preferred endpoint details in Server and Port columns. If you are using a Whitelsited IP feature, skip to Step 7 of this tutorial. If not, click on the lock icon.

smartproxy configuration-switchyomega-step5

7. In the pop-up field type in your Username and Password and press Save changes button.

smartproxy configuration-switchyomega-step6

8. To apply settings and create a profile for your proxy, click Apply changes under Actions.

smartproxy configuration-switchyomega-step7

9. Your created profile should now appear in the proxy list as you access SwitchyOmega through the extension icon.

smartproxy configuration-switchyomega-step8
