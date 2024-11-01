How to Set up a Residential Proxy in the Safari Browser

Find out how to set up and use a proxy in the Safari browser.

Hide your IP, avoid geographic blocks and access restricted content today!

Start now

14-day money-back option

125M+

IPs

195+

locations

24/7

tech support

99.99%

uptime

Easy

setup

Safari proxy settings:

1. Open Safari and go to Safari > Preferences

Safari preferences

2. Select the Network > Advanced > Proxies.

Advanced proxies

3. Select the proxy you want to edit on the left side of the page (HTTP/S)

4. Change the URL in the Address field(e.g. us.decodo.com:10101);

5. Change Decodo username and/or password in the Username and Password fields;

6. Add bypassed sites in the Bypass field (optional).

Bypass field

7. Select Apply

8. Check the IP https://www.iplocation.net/

Choose Decodo:

Never get flagged

Avoid getting detected by using our vast pool of residential exit nodes.

Unlimited connections

Use an unlimited number of connections, threads and countries at once.

City and Country level targeting

Use residential IPs from as many countries or cities as you like. Change locations as often as needed.

24/7 Customer Support

Experienced 24/7 online technical support via LiveChat with the average response time of 5 minutes. Email us or chat with us at any time.

See pricing >

© 2018-2025 decodo.com (formerly smartproxy.com). All Rights Reserved