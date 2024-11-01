How to Set up a Residential Proxy in the Ghost browser

A step by step guide on how to set up a proxy in the Ghost browser.

Ghost proxy settings:

1. Open Ghost browser and click on Ghost Proxy Control > Add/Edit Proxies

GhostBrowser control

2. New tab will open. Select Add Bulk Proxies

3. You will need to generate a CSV file - select Export Sample File to download a template

Export Sample file in GhostBrowser

4. Fill in proxy list as per example below:

a) With proxy sub-user authentication username, password

b) With whitelisted IP (How to whitelist IP)

5. Custom name and Tag fields are optional. Otherwise, separate everything with commas as per example in order for Ghost Browser to be able to read the list.

Custom fields in Ghost Browser

6. Once your CSV file is ready, import it into Ghost Browser.

Import file in Ghost Browser

7. You can test your proxies in Test Proxies section. Add target URL and click Test.

Test proxies in Ghost Browser

8. Results will come up in a pop-up. All proxies are setup successfully and ready to use:

All proxies are ready to use in Ghost Browser
