How AI and Decodo Make It Easier to Start a Business

Skaler.app began as a side project by a performance marketer who wanted to automate a frustratingly repetitive task: recreating winning ads from other brands. The internal tool he built saved hours every week, time he used for further improvement. That small helper soon evolved into Skaler.app: a full creative intelligence platform that helps marketers discover top-performing ads, generate new variations with AI, and analyze performance at the creative level.

Today, Skaler.app serves thousands of DTC brands, agencies, SaaS growth teams, and solopreneurs that are looking to find winning ads faster, create better-performing creatives, and understand what truly works.