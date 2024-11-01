How AI and Decodo Make It Easier to Start a Business
What once took large teams and big budgets can now be done smarter. Skaler.app built a powerful ad intelligence and creative automation platform using AI tools and Decodo’s web data.
About Skaler.app
Skaler.app began as a side project by a performance marketer who wanted to automate a frustratingly repetitive task: recreating winning ads from other brands. The internal tool he built saved hours every week, time he used for further improvement. That small helper soon evolved into Skaler.app: a full creative intelligence platform that helps marketers discover top-performing ads, generate new variations with AI, and analyze performance at the creative level.
Today, Skaler.app serves thousands of DTC brands, agencies, SaaS growth teams, and solopreneurs that are looking to find winning ads faster, create better-performing creatives, and understand what truly works.
The challenge of starting and running a business
Launching a product-led platform in such a competitive market wasn’t easy. The team faced classic small-startup constraints: limited time, budget, and manpower. Yet, they also had to stay ahead in an industry evolving faster than ever, with new AI models and marketing algorithms emerging weekly. Manually gathering large volumes of creative data or running analytics at scale was out of reach for a small team, until automation and intelligent infrastructure entered the picture.
The AI and Decodo solution
AI and public web data sit at the heart of Skaler.app. AI models power everything from ad generation and creative analysis to smart ad search, turning millions of public ads into structured, actionable insights. Behind the scenes, Skaler uses Decodo’s proxies and Web Scraping API combined with Puppeteer to reliably scrape, parse, and process marketing data from multiple regions and platforms.
This setup allows the platform to collect and normalize data from 10M+ ads each month – including images, videos, hooks, and overlays without the instability or throttling that often disturbs large-scale scraping. Decodo’s proxy infrastructure ensures geo-accurate, stable data, helping Skaler.app to focus on what they do best: building creative intelligence that helps marketers move faster.
Results and impact
The platform started as a time-saving side project and is now one of the most innovative creative intelligence tools in the market, growing at a strong double-digit monthly rate. AI and automation help Skaler build smarter, stay flexible, adaptable, and focused on user value.
One client saw their Skaler-generated ads outperform professional designer-made creatives within days. Another, a 500+ person enterprise, now uses Skaler.app dashboards to brief their CMO with real-time creative pattern insights. As the founder puts it, “AI became the multiplier that kept us fast.”
By combining smart AI workflows with reliable data collection from Decodo, Skaler proves that in today’s digital economy, you don’t need a big team – just the right tech and a clear vision.
