How to Set up a Residential Proxy on Linux
Learn how to set up a proxy on your Linux device with these simple instructions!
Hide your IP, avoid geoblocks, and never get flagged.
Linux proxy settings
Linux offers a variety of distributions for people interested in an alternative OS. Unfortunately, it would be impossible to cover the setup on all of them. The guide below should provide a good understanding of system-wide proxy setup.
1. Open Terminal.
2. Sign in as a root user.
3. Open /etc/environment file with nano.
4. You should now be presented with a text editor window. Configure your proxy: http_proxy="http://gate.decodo.com:7000" https_proxy="http://gate.decodo.com:7000" no_proxy="localhost"
5. You can select any other endpoint from the available list. If needed username:password authentication is also available via http://username:[email protected]:7000.
6. To finish editing selected file hit CTRL + X, then enter Y to save changes and confirm the file location by clicking ENTER.
7. Finish up by locking the file and rebooting your your computer. Proxy changes may disappear if you will skip this step. To lock the file, enter chattr +i /etc/environment. To unlock it later on, you can use the -i flag instead.
