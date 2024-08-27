Decodo Startup Program
Start strong with the right tools
Early-stage teams move fast. You iterate, test, adjust, and scale – sometimes all in the same week. Your proxies should keep up.
With Decodo, you can:
- Collect public web data without constant IP blocks
- Run high-volume requests with consistent performance
- Maintain stable sessions when continuity matters
- Browse in new regions instantly
- We’ll equip you to explore, scale, and innovate without limits or interruptions.
What’s in it for you?
$5K in residential proxy credits
Launch faster with complimentary credits to power your projects. Validate use cases, support client campaigns, and scale without financial friction.
Strategic co-marketing opportunities
Expand your reach through joint content, cross-promotions, and other collabortations. We grow together.
Award-winning 24/7 tech support
Access responsive, hands-on technical support whenever you need it. From onboarding to advanced configurations, we’ve got your back.
Take your business to the highest level
You’re not just getting proxies for free, you’re getting quality and all the help you might need to equip your startup for success.
Advanced geo-targeting
Target specific cities, regions, or mobile carriers across global markets. Validate geo-specific results and capture accurate regional data for your product or research.
Rotating & sticky sessions
Automatically rotate IPs for high-volume data collection, automation, and scraping, or maintain a consistent IP with sticky sessions for login persistence and long-running tasks.
24/7 tech support
Talk to our award-winning tech support team at any time that matches your busy schedule. Whether you’re launching your first workflow or fine-tuning performance under load, expert support is always within reach.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support
Connect using HTTP(S) or SOCKS5 protocols to fit seamlessly into your existing stack. Reduce CAPTCHAs, avoid geo-restrictions, and minimize IP blocks.
IPs from real devices
Streamline your data collection and automation with ethically-sourced IPs from real devices. Reduce detection risk by interacting with the web like a genuine user.
#1 response time
Deliver your requests instantly using a network optimized for speed. We eliminate unnecessary delays so your tools stay productive and your data arrives exactly when you need it.
Which startups can receive free proxies?
We back ambitious teams building real products. Eligible startups will receive $5K in residential proxy credits.
Your startup qualifies if it’s:
- In its early stage (pre-seed to Series A)
- VC-backed or accelerator-supported (by Y Combinator, Techstars, 500 Global, Alchemist Accelerator, or others)
- Actively building or scaling data-driven workflows
How our program works
Apply
Tell us about your startup and use case.
Get approved
Our team will review and unlock your $5K residential proxy credits.
Start building
Access Decodo’s residential proxy network instantly and scale your workflows.
Built for modern use cases
Decodo supports startups building:
- AI and LLM training pipelines
- Market intelligence platforms
- SERP and ad verification tools
- eCommerce analytics and price aggregation systems
- Automation-heavy SaaS products
If web data powers your product, we’ll give you the infrastructure to move faster, scale easier, and collect smarter.
Trusted by teams who can’t afford to get blocked
Decodo's proxy and scraping infrastructure is built for teams where failure isn't an option, whether you're gathering competitive intelligence, monitoring prices at scale, or running mission-critical AI data pipelines. With one of the largest ethically-sourced residential proxy networks in the world and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for proxies and Scraping API, Decodo delivers the reliability, speed, and geo-coverage that enterprises and developers depend on.
From eCommerce to advanced AI use cases, Decodo adapts to the demands of any use case without compromise. And you can trust us with your use case – Decodo has been recognized by G2 as one of the best security products in 2026.
Frequently asked questions
Who is eligible for the startup credits program?
Startups that are early-stage, actively developing a data-driven product, and VC-backed or part of an accelerator can apply. If your team is building AI models, market intelligence tools, or automation platforms, you’re likely eligible.
The program is designed to give high-performance infrastructure to startups that need it most without long contracts or upfront costs.
How do I apply for the $5K in proxy credits?
Simply fill out the application with your startup details and a brief description of your use case. Once approved, the credits are added to your account and ready to use. Most applications are reviewed quickly, so you can start collecting data or training models right away.
Can I use the proxies for AI and LLM training?
Absolutely. Decodo’s residential proxies are designed for high-volume, uninterrupted public web data collection, making them ideal for training AI models and LLMs. You can compile comprehensive datasets from multiple regions while maintaining stability, avoiding blocks, and reducing bias.
What kind of support can I expect?
Decodo provides 24/7 tech support via LiveChat. Our team can help with setup, integration, troubleshooting, and performance optimization. Or, if you prefer a different approach to find answers, we have extensive documentation, quick start guides, video tutorials, and a helpful Discord community.
How long do the startup credits last?
The credits remain active until they are fully used. They can be applied incrementally across your projects and workflows, giving you flexibility to explore, test, and scale without worrying about expiring credits.
Are these proxies suitable for production workloads?
Yes. Decodo residential proxies are built for reliability, scale, and high-volume performance. They’re the same infrastructure used in enterprise-grade AI, automation, and data intelligence workflows – now accessible for startups through the credits program.
