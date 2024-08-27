Online content is constantly updated, and missing a critical update can break pricing strategies, competitive analysis, inventory planning, or compliance efforts. But tracking those changes at scale isn’t simple.

Your team needs fresh, accurate data, yet most scraping setups run into:

Advanced anti-bot systems

Region-locked content

CAPTCHAs and IP bans

Client-side rendering issues

High-frequency crawling limitations

Endless infrastructure maintenance

Decodo’s web scraping infrastructure removes every bottleneck, giving you easy access to dynamic websites and their content, no matter how often the updates roll out.