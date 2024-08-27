Website Change Monitoring with Decodo’s Infrastructure
Why every business should track website changes
Online content is constantly updated, and missing a critical update can break pricing strategies, competitive analysis, inventory planning, or compliance efforts. But tracking those changes at scale isn’t simple.
Your team needs fresh, accurate data, yet most scraping setups run into:
- Advanced anti-bot systems
- Region-locked content
- CAPTCHAs and IP bans
- Client-side rendering issues
- High-frequency crawling limitations
- Endless infrastructure maintenance
Decodo’s web scraping infrastructure removes every bottleneck, giving you easy access to dynamic websites and their content, no matter how often the updates roll out.
Track website changes at any time from anywhere
Decodo’s Web Scraping API and proxies let you monitor pages continuously, detect updates instantly, and deliver structured data directly into your workflows.
- Extract precise, structured data in JSON, XHR, PNG, HTML, CSV, and Markdown
- Handle dynamic and heavily protected websites
- Automate high-frequency checks with built-in scheduling
- Gain geographic accuracy with global IP coverage
- Scale from a single page to millions of URLs
Build a monitoring pipeline that never breaks, even when the target website does.
Price change detection
Track price increases, discounts, and dynamic updates across marketplaces, retail, and travel sites.
Inventory monitoring
See product availability, out-of-stock items, and restock cycles in real time.
Content & layout updates
Detect changes in text, visuals, metadata, or page structure down to the smallest element.
Policy & compliance change
Stay on top of modifications in terms, conditions, disclosures, and legal pages.
Competitor product updates
Monitor new listings, product detail changes, feature updates, and category expansions.
Web Scraping API
Enable JavaScript rendering and geo-targeting across 195+ locations, achieve a 99.99% success rate with automatic retries, export data in flexible formats (JSON, CSV, HTML, XHR, Markdown, PNG), and leverage 100+ ready-made templates for popular targets.
Residential proxies
Achieve a 99.86% success rate with sub-0.6s response times (#1 on the market), use rotating and sticky sessions across 115M+ IPs, target by continent, country, city, state, ASN, and ZIP, and scale with unlimited concurrent sessions.
Mobile proxies
Access 3G, 4G, and 5G networks from 700+ carriers across 160+ locations, tap into 10M+ IPs, maintain a 99.76% success rate, and apply mobile-specific targeting.
ISP proxies
Unlock 99.99% uptime with sub-0.2s response times, run high-speed IPs with residential credibility, choose unlimited traffic, and access premium ASNs across global locations.
Datacenter proxies
Complete tasks with a 99.76% success rate with sub-0.3s response times, achieve high-speed, low-latency performance, choose dedicated or shared IP options, and scale with an unlimited traffic option.
Why scraping community chooses Decodo
We've created a data collection infrastructure that helps you and your project without a single headache.
Manual scraping
Other APIs
Decodo
Manage proxy rotation yourself
Limited proxy pools
125M+ IPs with global coverage
Build CAPTCHA solvers
Frequent CAPTCHA blocks
Advanced browser fingerprinting
Handle retries manually
Pay for failed requests
Only pay for successful requests
Maintenance overhead
Complex documentation
100+ ready-made templates
Days to implement
Limited output formats
JSON, CSV, Markdown, PNG, XHR, HTML output
Here’s how our scraper and proxies can enhance your project
Our proxy and scraping solutions solve data collection challenges across various industries and use cases so that you can get real-time information without CAPTCHAs, geo-restrictions, or IP bans.
eCommerce
Monitor pricing, analyze competitors, and gather market intelligence on multiple eCommerce platforms.
SERP
Collect SERP data across keywords, locations, and devices to track rankings, analyze competitors, and improve SEO performance.
Social media
Create and manage multiple social media accounts to grow your online presence and engage with target audiences.
Frequently asked questions
Which websites can I track for changes?
Decodo's Web Scraping API allows you to extract data from a huge range of websites, including Google, Amazon, Walmart, Bing, and even ChatGPT. With over 100 ready-made templates, you can collect data and track website changes with a single click. Our Web Scraping API handles JavaScript rendering, CAPTCHAs, and anti-bot mechanisms automatically, making it possible to monitor dynamic websites and complex platforms that would typically be difficult to scrape.
What's the best way to monitor a website for changes?
The best approach is to use Decodo's task scheduling feature for automated recurring scrapes, which you can configure to run at intervals from hourly to monthly or use custom cron expressions for precise timing. After setting up your scraper configuration with the target URL and parameters in the dashboard, you can save it and schedule automatic execution. Data can be delivered via email, webhook, or Google Drive, allowing you to receive updates automatically rather than manually checking for changes.
How can I receive alerts when a website changes?
Decodo offers multiple delivery methods for change notifications – you can configure scheduled scrapers to send data via email, webhook, or Google Drive. For real-time monitoring, you can use the callback_url parameter with their API to receive notifications when scraping tasks complete.
How frequently can I check for changes?
The frequency depends on the website you’re monitoring. Most eCommerce platforms make daily adjustments, while other websites can make changes once a week or even once a month. We recommend setting up daily data collection and adjusting the frequency depending on the specific target.
Is it possible to monitor changes in specific regions?
Yes, Decodo's proxies offer comprehensive geo-targeting capabilities, including targeting by country, state, region, city, ZIP code, and even ASN across 195+ locations. This allows you to monitor how websites appear and behave in different geographic regions, which is valuable for tracking localized content, regional pricing differences, or geo-restricted information. When configuring your scraper, you simply select your desired location, and the Web Scraping API automatically routes requests through proxies from Decodo's IP pool in that region to ensure accurate, location-specific data collection.
