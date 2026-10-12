Best Cursor MCP Servers in 2026: 10 That Earn Their Tokens

TL;DR

Decodo tops the list because it gives Cursor's agent live web access, scraping, search results, and unblocking through one server.

The rest cover recurring jobs, such as repo work (GitHub), current docs (Context7), browser testing (Playwright), design (Figma), and database queries (Supabase).

Most servers need one entry in your mcp.json file, or a one-click plugin install from the Cursor Marketplace.

file, or a one-click plugin install from the Cursor Marketplace. That token efficiency makes stacking several servers viable, though you still have to manage tool overlap and access as you add more.

What MCP servers do in Cursor

Cursor's agent is only as sharp as what it can see, and by default that's your codebase and nothing else. It doesn't know your live docs and won't touch anything outside the editor. What it can't see, it guesses at. That's the gap Cursor MCP closes.

A Cursor MCP server is a connector, following the Model Context Protocol, that plugs an outside system into the agent, exposing its resources and tools mid-conversation instead of you pasting context in by hand. Unlike a native integration or browser extension, it's client-agnostic, so the same server works in Cursor, VS Code, Codex, Claude Desktop, or any other MCP-compatible client.

Every server answers one of two frustrations. Some address "the agent doesn't know this" by bringing accurate docs, live data, or database records into context. Context7 and Decodo sit here. Others solve "the agent can't do this" with tools that act on real systems, like browsing a page, running a test, or filing an issue. The latter change real systems, so Cursor asks you to approve each call before it runs.

Config lives in a project's .cursor/mcp.json, the global ~/.cursor/mcp.json, or a Marketplace plugin. Where you put it decides who else on your team gets it; more on that next.

Adding an MCP server, and where to find them

Adding an MCP server usually depends on who needs it. There are three common scopes.

If it's just you, install it from the Cursor Marketplace and skip the config file entirely.

For a single codebase, add it to that project's .cursor/mcp.json . A database connector tied to one repo stays with that repo instead of following you everywhere.

. A database connector tied to one repo stays with that repo instead of following you everywhere. When you want it in every project, add it to the global ~/.cursor/mcp.json once, and it's available everywhere.

Whichever scope you pick, the config entry looks the same. A server running on your local machine, connecting over stdio, looks like this: