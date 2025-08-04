Top 10 MCPs for AI Workflows in 2025

2. GitHub MCP – code repositories and DevOps

The GitHub MCP server gives AI assistants secure, real-time access to GitHub, letting them browse and search code, manage issues and pull requests, and automate repository tasks.

Key features

Browse and search repositories, files, commits, and project history.

repositories, files, commits, and project history. Create and update issues and pull requests, review or merge changes, and manage notifications and discussions.

issues and pull requests, review or merge changes, and manage notifications and discussions. CI/CD and security insights via GitHub Actions, Code Scanning, and Dependabot.

via GitHub Actions, Code Scanning, and Dependabot. Safety and scope controls via read-only mode and toolset scoping to limit capabilities.

Best use cases

AI-assisted coding, repository search and analysis, and automated issue triage.

DevOps agents that open or update PRs and surface build or security insights from Actions and Code Scanning.

For example, ask “Add a CODEOWNERS file in /api and open a PR.” The server can create the file, commit it, and open the pull request.

Setup

Straightforward integration through GitHub MCP server repository.

3. Slack MCP – workplace communication and collaboration

The Slack MCP server connects AI assistants to Slack, letting them read and search channel, thread, and DM history, with optional posting capabilities. This is a community project, not an official Slack product.

Key features

Multiple connection options . Supports stdio and SSE transports; outbound proxy via SLACK_MCP_PROXY .

. Supports stdio and SSE transports; outbound proxy via . Flexible authentication . Stealth mode using xoxc/xoxd tokens or OAuth with user xoxp tokens. Posting is disabled by default, but can be enabled via SLACK_MCP_ADD_MESSAGE_TOOL with channel allowlisting.

. Stealth mode using tokens or OAuth with user tokens. Posting is disabled by default, but can be enabled via with channel allowlisting. Smart history and search. Fetch messages by date range or count; search across channels and DMs with filters for user, channel, date, and thread context.

Best use cases

Summarizing discussions, stand-ups, or generating weekly team recaps.

discussions, stand-ups, or generating weekly team recaps. Q&A over historical Slack content and posting updates when enabled.

For example, the AI retrieves the week's #release-planning messages, summarizes the main discussion threads, and if posting is enabled, sends the recap back to the channel.

Setup

Easy step-by-step setup with Slack MCP GitHub repository.

Just a heads up – this server can access DMs and multi-person IMs if your token permits. Make sure usage complies with your organization's Slack policies.

4. Figma MCP – design files and design-to-code

The Figma MCP server gives coding assistants a structured design context by simplifying Figma API data into a lean, LLM-ready view of layouts and styles.

Key features

Simplified design data . Converts raw Figma API output into a streamlined representation of layouts and styles for more accurate code generation.

. Converts raw Figma API output into a streamlined representation of layouts and styles for more accurate code generation. Targeted retrieval . Paste a file, frame, or group link, and the server fetches only the relevant design metadata.

. Paste a file, frame, or group link, and the server fetches only the relevant design metadata. Local integration. Runs locally via npx figma-developer-mcp with a Figma access token and is optimized for Cursor.

Best use cases

Converting Figma designs into production-ready components with high design-to-code fidelity.

with high design-to-code fidelity. Accelerating UI implementation in AI-powered IDEs by providing structured design context instead of relying on screenshots.

Here's an example – paste a Figma frame link and ask, “Generate the React component.” The MCP retrieves compact layout and style metadata from Figma, then produces matching code.

Setup

Can be connected with GitHub repository. Optionally, Figma also ships an official Dev Mode MCP server that exposes design context to AI tools from the desktop app.

5. Notion MCP – documents, notes, and knowledge bases

The Notion MCP server lets assistants securely search, read, and write across pages, databases, and comments in your workspace. You can use the hosted endpoint (OAuth) or run the open-source server locally with a Notion integration token.

Key features

Workspace-wide tools . search (across Notion and connected Slack/Drive/Jira), fetch, create-pages, update-page, move-pages, duplicate-page, create-database, update-database, create-comment, get-comments, get-users, get-user, get-self .

. (across Notion and connected Slack/Drive/Jira), . Permission-aware access . Hosted OAuth mirrors your account’s permissions; the open-source server uses a Notion integration token and only sees content you explicitly connect.

. Hosted OAuth mirrors your account’s permissions; the open-source server uses a Notion integration token and only sees content you explicitly connect. Flexible hosting options. Use Notion’s hosted MCP at mcp.notion.com/mcp (streamable HTTP) or mcp.notion.com/sse (SSE). For local runs, use @notionhq/notion-mcp-server with NOTION_TOKEN . STDIO is supported locally, and you can wrap the hosted endpoint for STDIO with mcp-remote .

Best use cases

Summarizing roadmaps, wikis, or knowledge bases, and answering workspace questions through search and fetch.

roadmaps, wikis, or knowledge bases, and answering workspace questions through search and fetch. Creating or updating documents and tasks directly from chat – meeting notes, status updates, or new project pages.

For example, you can ask, “Summarize our Q3 roadmap.” The AI searches your workspace, fetches relevant pages, and returns a concise summary.

Setup

This MCP server can be set up with Notion MCP GitHub repository.

6. Stripe MCP – payments and financial operations

The Stripe MCP server lets assistants work with core Stripe objects – customers, invoices, subscriptions, refunds, disputes, products, prices, payment links, and balance – and search Stripe documentation and support articles.

Key features

Hosted remote server . Streamable HTTP at mcp.stripe.com with OAuth and dynamic client registration. Admins can review or revoke authorized MCP clients.

. Streamable HTTP at with OAuth and dynamic client registration. Admins can review or revoke authorized MCP clients. Bearer token option . For agent backends, call the remote server with a restricted API key to limit available capabilities.

. For agent backends, call the remote server with a restricted API key to limit available capabilities. Local deployment . Run npx -y @stripe/mcp and choose which tools to expose (for example, tools=all ).

. Run and choose which tools to expose (for example, ). Built-in documentation search. The search_documentation tool returns official answers with shareable links directly from Stripe's knowledge base.

Best use cases

Automating billing or support workflows , such as issuing refunds, updating invoices, or changing subscriptions.

, such as issuing refunds, updating invoices, or changing subscriptions. Answering payment-related questions with authoritative links from Stripe’s documentation.

For example, ask, “Show this customer’s recent payment intents, refund the most recent one, and include the refund-policy link.” The AI lists the payment intents, processes the refund, and returns the relevant documentation link.

Setup

This MCP server can be plugged by following Stripe MCP documentation.

7. Zapier MCP – multi-app workflow automation

The Zapier MCP server gives your AI-controlled access to 8,000+ apps, so it can send messages, create records, and schedule events, without custom integrations. Generate your endpoint at mcp.zapier.com, allowlist the specific actions and accounts, then connect from any MCP-compatible client.

Key features

Scoped action control . Allowlist the exact actions your AI can use, per app, in the MCP server.

. Allowlist the exact actions your AI can use, per app, in the MCP server. Built-in authentication and infrastructure . Zapier handles OAuth/account linking, API limits, and security for connected apps.

. Zapier handles OAuth/account linking, API limits, and security for connected apps. Broad client compatibility. Quick start guides for Claude, Cursor, Windsurf, and other MCP-compatible tools.

Best use cases

Executing one-off cross-app actions , such as adding a CRM entry, scheduling a meeting, or posting to Slack.

, such as adding a CRM entry, scheduling a meeting, or posting to Slack. Running sequenced actions in a single session, or setting up Zapier Agents for always-on background automations.

For example, ask, “Onboard ACME Corp.” and let the AI create a CRM record, schedule a kickoff meeting, open a Slack channel, and send a welcome email, using only the actions you’ve approved.

Setup

Plug your AI with Zapier by following Zapier MCP page.

8. Linear MCP – issue and project tracking

The Linear hosted MCP server lets AI assistants search, create, and update issues, projects, and comments in your workspace, with OAuth-scoped access.

Key features

Core Linear operations . Search, create, and update issues, projects, and comments.

. Search, create, and update issues, projects, and comments. Ready-to-use hosted endpoints . SSE and streamable HTTP are available for every user.

. and are available for every user. Permission-aware access. OAuth ensures only actions your account allows are available. API keys and user tokens aren't supported currently.

Best use cases

Stand-ups and planning . Create tasks from meeting notes or check task status by assignee.

. Create tasks from meeting notes or check task status by assignee. Triage and reporting. List open bugs by label, owner, or project for faster prioritization.

For example, you can ask, “Create a critical-bug triage for Project Alpha and assign owners.” The AI finds critical issues, compiles a report, and opens or updates issues as needed.

Setup

You can set up Linear MCP by following their extensive documentation page.

9. Sentry MCP – error monitoring and incident response

The Sentry MCP server securely brings your org’s issue and debugging context into MCP-compatible clients with OAuth-scoped access, and can invoke Seer for root-cause analysis and automated fix recommendations.

Key features

Comprehensive toolset . Over 16 tools for querying organizations and projects, searching issues and events, retrieving detailed issue information, and managing DSNs.

. Over 16 tools for querying organizations and projects, searching issues and events, retrieving detailed issue information, and managing DSNs. Seer integration . Trigger automated analysis, get fix suggestions, and track resolution status directly through your AI client.

. Trigger automated analysis, get fix suggestions, and track resolution status directly through your AI client. Flexible deployment. Connect to the hosted server at mcp.sentry.dev/mcp (streamable HTTP with SSE fallback) or run locally with your Sentry token and required scopes org:read, project:read, project:write, team:read, team:write, event:write .

Best use cases

Debugging and on-call triage – find the latest errors, analyze stack traces, and check affected releases.

– find the latest errors, analyze stack traces, and check affected releases. Reporting and project summaries – review open issues by severity, track trends across projects.

For example, ask, “Find errors in components/UserProfile.tsx from the last day, then run Seer on ISSUE-123 and report the outcome.” The AI then searches recent events, retrieves context, invokes Seer analysis, and returns actionable results.

Setup

Can be connected with Sentry MCP documentation.

10. Airtable MCP – databases and spreadsheets (no-code data)

The Airtable MCP server runs locally and connects your base to MCP-compatible clients. Assistants can explore schemas with list_bases, list_tables, describe_table, do full CRUD on records, and create or update tables and fields. The AI sees what exists before it writes or changes anything.

Key features

Complete database access . Includes tools for listing bases and tables, describing table structure, searching records, and creating or updating both data and schemas. The AI gets a full toolkit: list_bases, list_tables, describe_table, list_records, search_records, get_record, create_record, update_records, delete_records, create_table, update_table, create_field, and update_field .

. Includes tools for listing bases and tables, describing table structure, searching records, and creating or updating both data and schemas. The AI gets a full toolkit: . Secure token authentication . Uses Airtable Personal Access Tokens with granular scopes like schema.bases:read , data.records:read , and optional write permissions. You can limit tokens to specific bases for better security.

. Uses Airtable Personal Access Tokens with granular scopes like , , and optional write permissions. You can limit tokens to specific bases for better security. Schema visibility for AI. Exposes table schemas as MCP resources (airtable://<baseId>/<tableId>/schema) so agents can understand your data structure and plan changes intelligently.

Best use cases

Conversational queries over structured team data such as pipelines, inventories, or CRM records.

over structured team data such as pipelines, inventories, or CRM records. Rapid AI prototypes using Airtable as a lightweight, no-code datastore.

Here's a handy example – ask, “How many deals are in 'Negotiation’? Add ‘Company XYZ’ as ‘Interested’.” The AI searches your records, returns the count, and creates the new entry automatically.

Setup

Can be plugged with your favorite AI tools through Airtable MCP GitHub repository.

Comparison of the top 10 MCP servers

To help summarize the above reviews, the table below compares the key attributes of each MCP server: