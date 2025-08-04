TL;DR

Cursor AI generates full scraper code from plain-English prompts, cutting development time from hours to minutes

Decodo's MCP server gives Cursor's AI agent direct access to 125M+ proxies, CAPTCHA bypassing, and structured parsing, with the infrastructure handled on Decodo's side

Cursor rules (markdown config files) enforce consistent scraper architecture, selector strategies, and error handling across every project

Pick your scraper type based on the target. Scrapy handles static scale, Playwright/Camoufox covers JS-heavy sites, and Decodo MCP works for zero-code data pulls.

What is Cursor AI, and why use it for web scraping?

Cursor AI is a fork of VS Code with built-in AI agents that understand your entire codebase and respond to natural language instructions. Several features make it particularly useful for scraping:

Agent mode handles multi-step tasks like analyzing a page, writing extraction logic, and debugging failures in a single conversation.

Inline code generation lets you highlight a section and prompt the agent to rewrite or extend it on the spot, which is ideal for tweaking selectors or adding error handling.

Context-aware autocomplete builds on that by reading your existing codebase, keeping generated scrapers consistent with your project patterns.

Cursor also includes MCP support, which lets the AI agent call external tools (like Decodo's scraping infrastructure) directly from within the editor.

Where a standard IDE leaves you writing selectors, handling retries, and managing proxies manually, Cursor collapses that entire workflow into prompts. You describe the data you want, and the agent produces working extraction code.

Installation and environment setup

Getting started requires Cursor, a Python environment, and a Decodo account.

Cursor and Python

Start by downloading Cursor, signing in or signing up, and selecting your preferred AI model. Then set up Python 3.10+ with a virtual environment by running the following commands.

python3 - m venv scraper - env source scraper - env / bin / activate pip install scrapy playwright camoufox pydantic

python3 - m venv scraper - env source scraper - env / bin / activate pip install scrapy playwright camoufox pydantic

You'll also need MCP dependencies – Node.js (v16+), npm, and uv for MCP server management.

Connecting Decodo

Sign up at Decodo and grab your Web Scraping API credentials from the dashboard. Store them in a .env file at the project root, structured like the example below.

DECODO_API_KEY = your_api_key_here

DECODO_API_KEY = your_api_key_here

Project structure

A clean directory layout keeps Cursor rules, scraper code, and configuration separated. The recommended structure groups each concern into its own folder.

cursor - scraper / ├── cursor - rules / ├── scrapers / ├── mcp / ├── . env └── requirements . txt

cursor - scraper / ├── cursor - rules / ├── scrapers / ├── mcp / ├── . env └── requirements . txt

If you hit Python environment issues during setup, check how to fix externally-managed-environment errors.

With the environment in place, connecting Cursor to Decodo's scraping infrastructure unlocks the most powerful part of this workflow.