Context7 MCP: How It Works, Setup, and Pricing in 2026

TL;DR

Context7 MCP retrieves current, version-specific library documentation and code examples and puts the relevant material into your coding agent's context before it answers.

Run npx ctx7 setup to configure Context7, then choose between a native MCP server or CLI + Skills mode.

to configure Context7, then choose between a native MCP server or CLI + Skills mode. The Free plan includes 1,000 API calls per month, plus 20 bonus calls per day after you hit the limit. Pro currently costs $10 per seat per month and includes 5,000 calls per seat.

Context7 is built for indexed library and framework documentation, not general-purpose live web retrieval, so an agent that also needs current page data still needs a separate web-access layer.

What is Context7 MCP?

Context7 MCP is a server built by Upstash that gives AI coding agents access to current library documentation and code examples. It uses the Model Context Protocol, an open standard for connecting AI applications to external tools and data sources, so an agent can retrieve relevant docs while it works.

The MCP server itself is MIT-licensed and open source, while the services that index, parse, and serve the documentation remain private. Context7 organizes those sources under library IDs such as /vercel/next.js, giving the agent a specific set of documentation to query.

AI coding assistants can be very good at explaining a library and still give you code that no longer works. Their answers are shaped by the versions, examples, and API patterns they saw during training or have available in the current context window.

If a library has changed since then, the model can suggest a deprecated API, mix patterns from different versions, or hallucinate a method that was never part of the library in the first place. Context7 is built around that failure mode.

Rather than expecting the model to know the latest API from memory, it retrieves the relevant documentation when the question is asked and adds it to the context before the model answers. The idea is similar to retrieval-augmented generation, where you bring in a more relevant external source at request time instead of depending entirely on what the model learned during training.

You can trigger that lookup manually with use context7, or configure a rule or skill to do it automatically for library questions. If your project depends on a specific version, you can mention it in the prompt or provide the exact library ID. That helps keep the agent anchored to the docs you actually need instead of mixing patterns from multiple versions.

The same applies to the amount of documentation retrieved. More context is not always better, so focused questions tend to work better than broad requests that pull in too much at once.

How Context7 works: the request flow

Once Context7 is available to your coding agent, a documentation lookup usually happens in two tool calls: resolve-library-id and query-docs. Here's how the full flow works:

You ask a library question. The request might happen because you added use context7 to the prompt, or because a rule or skill recognizes that the question needs documentation. Context7 identifies the right library. The agent calls resolve-library-id with the library name and your question. Context7 then returns matching library IDs, such as /vercel/next.js , ranked using signals like relevance, source reputation, documentation coverage, and benchmark score. The agent fetches the relevant docs. Once it has the right ID, it calls query-docs with that library ID and your question. Context7 then returns the most relevant documentation snippets and code examples for the agent to use. The model answers with those docs in context. At that point, the response is grounded in the retrieved documentation rather than relying only on what the model already knows.

If you already know the exact library ID, you can skip the first lookup. A prompt that names /vercel/next.js can go straight to query-docs, while a version-specific ID such as /vercel/next.js/v15.1.8 can pin the lookup to a particular release.

The lookup is also fairly narrow from a privacy perspective. Context7 receives the documentation query and library name or ID, not your full prompt, source code, or conversation history. Its MCP tools also tell the agent not to include credentials, personal data, or proprietary code in those queries.

Context7 keeps its MCP surface small. resolve-library-id finds the right library, and query-docs retrieves the relevant documentation once that ID is known.