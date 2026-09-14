Leaving TOOLSETS unset loads the full set, 30 tools in that version. Naming web, search instead reduces the schema payload by about 73%. If your workflow never scrapes Amazon or TikTok, it loses nothing it uses.

Claude Code limits this on its own: tool search is on by default, so MCP tool definitions are loaded on demand and aren't included in every request. Tool search is a client behavior, not a protocol guarantee, and Claude Desktop, a custom agent, or an older build won't necessarily do it. Scope the toolset anyway.

Output is the other half of the cost, and it has a fixed limit. Claude Code caps MCP tool results at 25,000 tokens by default through MAX_MCP_OUTPUT_TOKENS, which the Claude Code MCP reference documents alongside the other timeout and transport variables. Past that limit, Claude Code tells you rather than truncating silently. A probe tool asked for 400,000 characters returned this instead:

Error : result ( 400 , 000 characters across 1 line ) exceeds maximum allowed tokens . Output has been saved to / Users / you / . claude / projects / < project > / < session > / tool - results / mcp - bigsrv - emit - 1788324612809 . txt . Format : Plain text Use offset and limit parameters to read specific portions of the file . . .

A 40,000-character result returned inline, and Claude Code wrote a 90,000-character result to disk, so the character count that crosses the limit depends on how your content tokenizes.

The variable moved in one direction only. Setting it to 500 sent that same 40,000-character result to disk, so lowering the cap works. Raising it to 100,000 and then 200,000 still sent 60,000-character and 90,000-character results to disk, exactly as at the default. If you need a larger result to arrive complete, set the per-tool anthropic/maxResultSizeChars annotation on the server rather than changing the client environment.

Writing to disk has 2 consequences worth planning for. The model may read that file back in chunks and spend more context than a plain truncation would have. And that file goes under your project directory, so customer data in the payload is now on disk.

Ask the server to trim instead. The Decodo tools accept a tokenLimit argument, and in testing it trimmed exactly: a value of 2000 returned 2000 characters of payload. Read it as a character budget rather than a token count, and check the figure against your own content.

Scoping and trimming work with what both clients give you today. Code execution removes the problem outright: the agent writes code that calls the servers, so schemas and intermediate results never reach the model's context. One published workflow dropped from 150,000 tokens to 2,000. It's the same tradeoff as picking a CLI script over an MCP server in the first place, covered in MCP vs CLI.

That pattern is an architecture for agents you build yourself, not a setting in either client. The protocol is moving in the same direction, with progressive discovery named on its roadmap, where clients load a server's tools as they need them instead of taking the whole catalog at the start.

When a tool call succeeds and the data is wrong

MCP has an error channel, and a page that refuses you doesn't reliably use it. That gap is the expensive part of connecting a web data server, and it stays invisible until you look at the raw result.

A transport failure that never reaches the target is marked as an error. Calling scrape_as_markdown against a domain that doesn't resolve returns this:

{ "content" : [ { "type" : "text" , "text" : "Scraper API request failed (400): Request processing failed" } ] , "isError" : true }

The model receives isError: true and can react to it. The same tool against a Cloudflare-protected category page, with default settings, returned a block page instead:

Please enable cookies . This website is using a security service to protect itself from online attacks . . .

That result had no isError field at all. At the protocol level, it's a successful tool call. A model asked for a summary can summarize the block page instead.

Measure how often a block page arrives rather than assuming it's rare. Across 28 runs against 6 pages, the 2 open pages and 2 of the 4 protected ones returned real content every time. A third protected page failed with an error on all 4 of its runs, with isError: true and a 49-character message. The fourth returned a block page as ordinary content on 6 runs out of 8, and gave an error on the other 2.

That fourth page is the whole problem. A refusal reached the model as content repeatedly, with nothing in the result marking it as a failure. Most pages never behave this way, and the rarity is exactly why it surprises people. You check the error field; it works for weeks, and then one target puts a block page into a summary with no error.

Turning on browser rendering changed the result on this target. The same call with jsRender: true returned the real category page:

* [ Home ] ( https : // www . google . com / url?q = http : // docs . google . com / & sa = D & source = docs & ust = 1772802610260273 & usg = AOvVaw2e81jL5P9Y1Y3 - s64cE7mI ) * [ Leave a Review ] ( https : // www . google . com / url?q = http : // docs . google . com / review & sa = D & source = docs & ust = 1772802610260383 & usg = AOvVaw0_d70rBqB00mGf7kR_npxC ) * Browse * Top Categories * [ AI Chatbots Software ] ( https : // www . g2 . com / categories / ai - chatbots ) * [ CRM Software ] ( https : // www . g2 . com / categories / crm )

Geo routing is the second control, and each request exited in the country it asked for against an IP echo endpoint. geo: "United States" came from Los Angeles on those runs, Germany from Berlin, and Japan from Tokyo. The test specified a country, so the exit city varied within it. Geo routing matters when a target serves different inventory or pricing per country.

Those findings give you 4 defaults, and they apply to web data MCP servers generally, not only this one.

Check for an endpoint before you scrape anything . Asked to list the top Hacker News posts, Claude skipped the scrape tool, found the public Firebase API, and called that instead. The API was the cheaper call, and it returned 4,501 bytes of structured JSON with a title and score on every item, against 34,384 characters of markdown for the same front page. A tool that renders pages is worth using on targets that block you or publish nothing structured, and where an endpoint exists, use it instead.

. Asked to list the top Hacker News posts, Claude skipped the tool, found the public Firebase API, and called that instead. The API was the cheaper call, and it returned 4,501 bytes of structured JSON with a and on every item, against 34,384 characters of markdown for the same front page. A tool that renders pages is worth using on targets that block you or publish nothing structured, and where an endpoint exists, use it instead. Turn on rendering for protected targets . A blocked page is easy to fetch and dangerous to trust. Server-side rendering plus a residential exit changed the response here. The Web Scraping API and residential proxies do that job underneath a server like this one. Rendered and premium requests bill at a higher rate than plain ones, which is why they're per-call switches rather than a global default.

. A blocked page is easy to fetch and dangerous to trust. Server-side rendering plus a residential exit changed the response here. The and do that job underneath a server like this one. Rendered and premium requests bill at a higher rate than plain ones, which is why they're per-call switches rather than a global default. Ask the model to verify before it summarizes. A prompt line as short as If the page mentions being blocked, verification, or enabling cookies, say so and stop converts a silent failure into a visible one.

A prompt line as short as converts a silent failure into a visible one. Retry a failure before you trust it. Most pages answered the same way on every run. The ones that vary can give you a different result each time: one run of the same rendered request returned a JavaScript TypeError string as tool text, and the next run returned the page. Error text from a tool isn't a stable interface, so branch on the structure of the result rather than on the wording.

For a wider comparison of what different servers give an agent, the guide to the best MCP servers for AI workflows covers the categories worth connecting.

An internal script becomes a Claude MCP tool once something answers tools/list and tools/call on its behalf. The wrapper needs 3 things: a JSON Schema for each input, a timeout, and a mapping from your exceptions to isError. If you need procedure rather than connectivity, the comparison of Claude Skills and MCP servers covers which one does which job.

For servers that need raw JSON rather than flags, claude mcp add-json takes the whole entry:

claude mcp add - json reporting \ ' { "type" : "stdio" , "command" : "/usr/local/bin/python3" , "args" : [ "/opt/tools/reporting_mcp.py" ] , "env" : { "DB_DSN" : "${REPORTING_DSN}" } } '

${REPORTING_DSN} in the config, rather than the value itself, keeps the secret out of the file you commit. Claude Code expands shell-style variables in command, args, env, url, and headers, and it reads them from the environment it was launched in. ${VAR:-default} supplies a fallback when the variable is unset.

One expansion detail costs real debugging time. In the build tested, ${CLAUDE_PROJECT_DIR} inside args didn't expand, and the server failed with CONNECTION_CLOSED: Connection closed. An ordinary variable in the same file expanded correctly. Presetting CLAUDE_PROJECT_DIR in the shell before launch made the same config connect, so the placeholder resolves only against variables that already exist in the launching environment.

Read the value inside your server instead, because Claude Code injects it into the child process either way:

import os project_dir = os . environ [ "CLAUDE_PROJECT_DIR" ]

claude mcp get prints the config unexpanded, so ${VAR} appears literally whether or not it resolved. Log the value from inside the server when you need to confirm it.

Production considerations: Teams, security, and CI

Setup stops being a solo activity the moment a config file enters a repository, and 2 risks arrive with it. You handle both when you set it up rather than later.

The first is supply chain. An npx -y <package> line resolves to whatever version is current at launch, so the code Claude runs tomorrow need not be the code you reviewed today. The risk has already happened twice.

An npm package named postmark-mcp released a version that added a hidden BCC recipient to every email the agent sent, documented in a published malware report. The widely used mcp-remote bridge had a critical remote-code-execution flaw tracked as CVE-2025-6514. Pin the version, and review the diff before you move the pin.

The second is credentials. An MCP server runs with your permissions and can hold a token that reaches production data, so give it the narrowest key the job needs.

The quick-start configs keep the token inline for speed. The config below passes a code review, with a pinned version, a scoped toolset, and no secret in the file:

{ "mcpServers" : { "decodo" : { "type" : "stdio" , "command" : "npx" , "args" : [ "-y" , "@decodo/mcp-server@1.2.3" ] , "env" : { "SCRAPER_API_TOKEN" : "${DECODO_SCRAPER_TOKEN}" , "TOOLSETS" : "web,search" } , "timeout" : 120000 } } }

Commit the config as .mcp.json. Every teammate then gets the same server after one approval prompt, while the token stays in each person's shell or secret manager.

Brief the team on one behavior before they see it. If a teammate never exports DECODO_SCRAPER_TOKEN, Claude Code passes the literal ${DECODO_SCRAPER_TOKEN} text through to the server.

The server starts on it, and claude mcp get reports a green Connected. The failure appears only on the first real tool call, as Scraper API request failed (401): Authentication failed. Tell people to make one call before they trust the check mark.

Local and user scopes stay on one machine, so a team server belongs in project scope.

For CI and other non-interactive runs, no one can answer the trust prompt, so pass the server set explicitly. --mcp-config points at a JSON file, --strict-mcp-config ignores every server not in it, and --allowedTools names the exact tools that may run. A headless call returns its result and never prompts when the tool is allowlisted. The same call without the tool is refused rather than left waiting.

Apply the same review to web access for AI agents that you would apply to database access, because an outbound fetch is a privilege too.

Troubleshooting Claude MCP: the errors everyone hits

Claude Code prints a different string for each failure class, and the string tells you which one you have.

One habit is worth more than the list itself. Across everything tested here, a broken setup usually reported success or said nothing at all.

A server holding no credentials showed Connected, a deprecated transport was accepted without comment, an output limit raised past its maximum was read and ignored, and a refusal from a target arrived as ordinary content. A green status here isn't evidence that anything works. Make one real call and read what it returns.

Match yours below before changing anything.

ENOENT: Executable not found in $PATH . The command doesn't exist where Claude looks. Check that which node returns a path at all before anything else, because a missing Node install and a hidden one produce this same error. Desktop apps generally don't read ~/.zshrc , so a version managed by nvm can be invisible to them. Put the absolute path from which node in command .

. The command doesn't exist where Claude looks. Check that returns a path at all before anything else, because a missing Node install and a hidden one produce this same error. Desktop apps generally don't read , so a version managed by nvm can be invisible to them. Put the absolute path from in . -32000: Connection closed . The process started and exited. Run the exact command after " – " in your own shell. If it fails there, the problem is the server, the package, or an unexpanded variable, not Claude.

. The process started and exited. Run the exact command after " " in your own shell. If it fails there, the problem is the server, the package, or an unexpanded variable, not Claude. ConnectionRefused: Unable to connect . Nothing is listening at that URL. Check the port and whether the server is running at all.

. Nothing is listening at that URL. Check the port and whether the server is running at all. Connected, but 0 tools . Authentication is pending. Open /mcp and complete the flow, or run claude mcp login <name> .

. Authentication is pending. Open and complete the flow, or run . Pending approval . A .mcp.json server is waiting for the trust prompt. Start an interactive session and approve it, or reset earlier choices with claude mcp reset-project-choices .

. A server is waiting for the trust prompt. Start an interactive session and approve it, or reset earlier choices with . Tool call timed out after Ns . The per-server timeout in .mcp.json is a fixed limit on a single call, and it appears as MCP server "name" tool "toolname" timed out after 5s . Raise it for genuinely slow work like a rendered scrape, or lower it to fail fast.

. The per-server in is a fixed limit on a single call, and it appears as . Raise it for genuinely slow work like a rendered scrape, or lower it to fail fast. The server starts on macOS and fails on Windows . npm installs command-line tools as .cmd shim files, which can't always be spawned directly. Wrap the command as cmd /c npx -y <package> outside WSL.

. npm installs command-line tools as shim files, which can't always be spawned directly. Wrap the command as outside WSL. The server works in one directory and not another. Local scope is keyed by project path. Run claude mcp list from the directory you're actually working in, or move the server to user scope.

The usual advice says any stray line on stdout corrupts the JSON-RPC stream and kills the connection. Some servers wrote plain text to stdout alongside real frames, and even bare JSON objects. They still connected on every run, because unparseable lines were skipped.

Keep logs on stderr anyway, since the specification asks for that and other clients are stricter. Stdout noise is unlikely to be the cause of the failure you're investigating.

Final thoughts

Use 2 defaults in every future setup: Streamable HTTP for anything remote, and project scope with a pinned version for anything a team shares. Scope your toolsets from the start, because tool count is the part of the context cost that you control in advance.

Treat a tool result as unverified content rather than an answer, since a block page can arrive with no error flag and look exactly like data. The server you connect decides what live data means for your agent, so judge it on how reliably it returns real pages and not on how many tools it lists. Point the frame probe at any server you're evaluating and read the handshake yourself before it reaches production.

The next step takes one run: point the setup above at the targets you actually care about and read the result. Pages that return clean markdown need nothing more than what you have configured now. A block page tells you which server you actually need.