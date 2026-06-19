TL;DR

Datacenter and ISP proxies now allow targeting by city, state, and ASN, not only by country

Set city, state, or ASN parameters per request, alone or combined

Match the geo precision of residential proxies at a lower cost and faster speed

Add the parameters to your existing requests, with no plan change

What's changed

Datacenter and ISP proxies have supported country-level targeting for years. That covers most use cases. Some tasks need more, a specific metro, a state jurisdiction, or a route through a named ISP. Country targeting cannot reach that level.

City, state, and ASN targeting introduce new parameters you can set per request:

City , target traffic to a specific city, for example, New York, Chicago, or Los Angeles

, target traffic to a specific city, for example, New York, Chicago, or Los Angeles State , narrow to a US state or a region that’s a must for your use case

, narrow to a US state or a region that’s a must for your use case ASN, route through a specific autonomous system number, meaning a named network or ISP

Use these alone or combine them. A request with city=Chicago and asn=AS7922 routes through Comcast infrastructure in Chicago. That kind of specificity used to require residential proxies.

Who this is for

City, state, and ASN targeting fit several workflows. Here are the main ones.

Ad verification teams

Ad verification teams run creatives across specific DMAs. Country-level targeting can return results that miss what a city user sees. City targeting closes that gap.

SEO and SERP tracking

SEO teams track rankings across state and city-level search results. Google localizes results at the city level, especially for near me and service queries. City targeting gives accurate data for local businesses and local pack results.

Fraud detection and QA

Fraud detection and QA teams simulate requests from specific network environments. ASN targeting tests how a site responds to traffic from a particular ISP. It helps detect geo-blocks, ISP-specific redirects, and rate-limiting tied to network origin.

Data teams

Data teams run pipelines that aggregate geo-specific content, like pricing by region, availability by state, or content variation by market. Datacenter proxies now handle these workloads at lower cost and higher speed than residential.

How to use it

Add the relevant parameters to your existing datacenter or static residential (ISP) proxy requests. No upgrades needed.

curl - x dc . decodo . com : 10000 \ - U "user-city-NewYork:password" \ https : // target - site . com curl - x dc . decodo . com : 10000 \ - U "user-state-California:password" \ https : // target - site . com curl - x dc . decodo . com : 10000 \ - U "user-asn-AS7922:password" \ https : // target - site . com

Full parameter reference and supported values are in the documentation.