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Datacenter & ISP Proxies Now Support City, State & ASN Targeting

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City, state, and ASN targeting now works across datacenter and ISP proxies. Country-level targeting set the ceiling before, which pushed some geo-sensitive work to residential. That limit is gone. You can now target a specific metro, a US state, or a named network, all from your current setup.

Gabriele Vitke

Last updated: Jun 19, 2026

3 min read

City, State & ASN Targeting

TL;DR

  • Datacenter and ISP proxies now allow targeting by city, state, and ASN, not only by country
  • Set city, state, or ASN parameters per request, alone or combined
  • Match the geo precision of residential proxies at a lower cost and faster speed
  • Add the parameters to your existing requests, with no plan change

What's changed

Datacenter and ISP proxies have supported country-level targeting for years. That covers most use cases. Some tasks need more, a specific metro, a state jurisdiction, or a route through a named ISP. Country targeting cannot reach that level.

City, state, and ASN targeting introduce new parameters you can set per request:

  • City, target traffic to a specific city, for example, New York, Chicago, or Los Angeles
  • State, narrow to a US state or a region that’s a must for your use case
  • ASN, route through a specific autonomous system number, meaning a named network or ISP

Use these alone or combine them. A request with city=Chicago and asn=AS7922 routes through Comcast infrastructure in Chicago. That kind of specificity used to require residential proxies.

Who this is for

City, state, and ASN targeting fit several workflows. Here are the main ones.

Ad verification teams

Ad verification teams run creatives across specific DMAs. Country-level targeting can return results that miss what a city user sees. City targeting closes that gap.

SEO and SERP tracking

SEO teams track rankings across state and city-level search results. Google localizes results at the city level, especially for near me and service queries. City targeting gives accurate data for local businesses and local pack results.

Fraud detection and QA

Fraud detection and QA teams simulate requests from specific network environments. ASN targeting tests how a site responds to traffic from a particular ISP. It helps detect geo-blocks, ISP-specific redirects, and rate-limiting tied to network origin.

Data teams

Data teams run pipelines that aggregate geo-specific content, like pricing by region, availability by state, or content variation by market. Datacenter proxies now handle these workloads at lower cost and higher speed than residential.

How to use it

Add the relevant parameters to your existing datacenter or static residential (ISP) proxy requests. No upgrades needed.

# Target by city
curl -x dc.decodo.com:10000 \
  -U "user-city-NewYork:password" \
  https://target-site.com


# Target by state
curl -x dc.decodo.com:10000 \
  -U "user-state-California:password" \
  https://target-site.com


# Target by ASN
curl -x dc.decodo.com:10000 \
  -U "user-asn-AS7922:password" \
  https://target-site.com

Full parameter reference and supported values are in the documentation.

Get started with a free trial

Activate your static residential (ISP) proxies free trial and test out advanced targeting today.

Bottom line

City, State & ASN targeting is live for datacenter and ISP proxies today. If you've been using residential proxies specifically for geo precision, it's worth testing whether datacenter or static residential (ISP) proxies can now cover the same workload at a lower cost per GB and with faster response times.

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About the author

Gabriele Vitke

Product Marketing Team Lead

Gabriele connects strategy, storytelling, and data to help products find their people. With over a decade of experience across SaaS, B2B, and biotech, she’s led rebrands, built go-to-market strategies, and turned complex tech into something clear and genuinely useful.

Connect with Gabrielė via LinkedIn

All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.

Frequently asked questions

What is ASN targeting?

ASN targeting routes your proxy traffic through a specific autonomous system number. That means a named network or ISP, such as Comcast.

How is this different from country-level targeting?

Country targeting picks a whole country. City, state, and ASN targeting narrow down to a metro, a US state, or a named network.

Do I need to change my plan to use city, state, or ASN targeting?

No. Add the parameters to your existing datacenter or ISP proxy requests. Same plan, same pricing.

Can I combine city, state, and ASN parameters?

Yes. Use them alone or together. For example, city=Chicago with asn=AS7922 routes through Comcast in Chicago.

Which regions support state targeting?

State targeting covers US states or equivalent regions. Check the documentation for the full list of supported values.

Why use datacenter or ISP proxies instead of residential for geo targeting?

Datacenter and ISP proxies cost less per GB and respond faster. With city, state, and ASN targeting, they now cover many tasks that previously required residential proxies.

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