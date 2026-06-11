With browser automation, all you need is to create a working automation script, and you can run it hundreds or thousands of times without changing the workflow.

What’s the role of headless browsers?

A headless browser runs without displaying a graphical user interface.

Instead of opening visible windows, a headless browser operates like a normal browser. It loads pages, executes JavaScript, handles cookies, and renders content entirely in the background without painting anything to a screen.

This has several benefits: it runs faster because it skips the rendering pipeline, lowers memory usage, and is easier to deploy on servers and CI/CD environments that have no display.

Understanding Watir's components: Classic, webdriver, and watirspec

Watir has evolved significantly since its first release in 2001, making it one of the oldest browser automation libraries still in active use.

Earlier versions focused on Internet Explorer, while modern Watir supports today's major browsers through Selenium WebDriver.

Here are its main components:

Watir-Classic (deprecated)

Watir originally launched as Watir-Classic.

This version communicated directly with Internet Explorer using Microsoft's OLE/COM technology.

At the time, Internet Explorer dominated the browser market, making this approach practical for browser automation.

Watir-Classic offered:

Direct Internet Explorer control

Ruby-friendly syntax

Browser testing capabilities

Automation for internal business applications

However, Internet Explorer eventually reached end-of-life status.

As browser standards evolved and Chrome became dominant, Watir required a new architecture.

Today, Watir-Classic is considered deprecated and is no longer recommended for new projects. While it’s still mentioned in old documentation and Stack Overflow answers, you shouldn't use it in any new project.

Watir-Webdriver (the modern Watir)

To support modern browsers, the Watir project introduced Watir-WebDriver.

Modern Watir (version 6.x and above) wraps Selenium WebDriver, the industry-standard protocol for programmatic browser control. The WebDriver protocol is an API and W3C standard that defines how automation clients communicate with browsers.

ChromeDriver, GeckoDriver (for Firefox), and MSEdgeDriver all implement this protocol. Watir uses Selenium's Ruby bindings to talk to these drivers and adds its own higher-level API layer on top.

The practical effect is that you get cross-browser support essentially for free. The same Watir code that drives Chrome also works with Firefox and Edge, because they all speak the same WebDriver protocol underneath.

WatirSpec

WatirSpec is the executable specification of the Watir API, a complete test suite that defines exactly how Watir should behave. You can think of it as a set of standards and automated tests that ensure consistent behavior across Watir implementations. If a Watir version passes WatirSpec, it behaves correctly.

This is similar to how RubySpec defines Ruby's expected behavior across different implementations. You won't interact with WatirSpec directly when writing scrapers, but it guarantees behavioral consistency across Watir releases.

Its purpose includes:

Defining expected API behavior

Maintaining consistency

Supporting future development

Preventing regressions

Watir vs. Selenium

As a developer evaluating browser automation tools in Ruby, you’d probably wonder why use Watir instead of Selenium directly, but this is almost entirely about developer experience.

Selenium in Ruby is verbose. Every interaction requires you to explicitly wait for elements to be ready, wrap operations in WebDriverWait blocks, and write significantly more boilerplate code than the actual scraping logic. Watir handles waiting automatically. When you call:

browser.button(text: 'Submit').click

Watir waits for that button to exist and be clickable before clicking it. With Selenium, you'd need to write an explicit wait condition first. Over the course of a full scraping project, this difference adds up to a lot less code and far fewer timing-related bugs.

The relationship looks like this:

Your Ruby Script -> Watir -> Selenium WebDriver -> Browser Driver -> Browser

Many Ruby developers choose Watir because it reduces complexity while retaining Selenium's browser support.

Installing Watir and setting up your Ruby environment

Let's build a working environment and install everything required before we start web scraping with Ruby.

This section covers Ruby installation requirements, gem setup, browser driver management, and verifying that everything is working before you write a single line of scraping code.

Verify your Ruby installation

Watir currently supports modern Ruby versions.

You’ll need Ruby 2.6 or a newer version. We recommend Ruby 3.x for new projects because it brings meaningful performance improvements and is what most teams use today.

You should always verify the latest requirements from the gem documentation.

Check your installed Ruby version from a terminal or command prompt by running:

ruby - - version

ruby - - version

Or the shorter equivalent:

ruby - v

ruby - v

If Ruby is installed on your device, you’ll see something like this:

ruby 3.3 .0 ( 2023 - 12 - 25 revision . . . ) [ x86_64 - linux ]

ruby 3.3 .0 ( 2023 - 12 - 25 revision . . . ) [ x86_64 - linux ]

If not installed, download it from the official website and use a version manager like rbenv or RVM on macOS and Linux (these let you install and switch between multiple Ruby versions), or the RubyInstaller on Windows.

Install the Watir gem globally

With Ruby ready, install Watir through RubyGems.

gem install watir

gem install watir

For projects that use Bundler, which is recommended for anything beyond a quick script, add both gems to your Gemfile:

gem "watir" gem "webdrivers"

gem "watir" gem "webdrivers"

Then install the dependencies:

bundle install

bundle install

Verify installation:

gem list watir

gem list watir

You should see output similar to:

watir ( x . y . z )

watir ( x . y . z )

You can run a quick test to see if Watir is installed correctly.

Create a file named test.rb and add this script:

require "watir" browser = Watir : : Browser . new : chrome browser . goto "https://example.com" puts browser . title browser . close

require "watir" browser = Watir : : Browser . new : chrome browser . goto "https://example.com" puts browser . title browser . close

Run it:

ruby test . rb

ruby test . rb

If the browser opens, navigates to the page, prints the title, and closes, Watir is installed correctly.

Install the webdrivers gem

Browser automation requires a driver executable that acts as a bridge between Watir and the browser itself.

For instance, Chrome needs ChromeDriver, Firefox needs GeckoDriver, and Edge needs MSEdgeDriver. Without the correct driver version installed, Watir can't control the browser.

The webdrivers gem handles all of this automatically. It detects the version of each browser you have installed, downloads the matching driver if it's not already present, and ensures the driver is on your PATH.

This eliminates the most common source of setup frustration with Selenium-based automation. Install it once and forget about driver management:

gem install webdrivers

gem install webdrivers

Verify the installation

The most reliable way to confirm everything works is a minimal script that opens a real browser session, visits a URL, reads the page title, and closes cleanly.

Create a file named verify_install.rb and add this script:

require 'watir' require 'webdrivers' browser = Watir : : Browser . new : chrome browser . goto 'https://example.com' puts browser . title browser . close

require 'watir' require 'webdrivers' browser = Watir : : Browser . new : chrome browser . goto 'https://example.com' puts browser . title browser . close

Run it:

ruby verify_install . rb

ruby verify_install . rb

Expected output:

Example Domain

Example Domain

If the page title prints to the terminal without errors, your setup is working. If a Chrome window opens, navigates to example.com, prints Example Domain, and closes without errors, your Watir + WebDriver setup is working correctly.

One note: with recent versions of Selenium and Chrome, the webdrivers gem is often no longer necessary because Selenium can automatically manage drivers itself. If you encounter version conflicts, check the versions of Watir, Selenium, and Chrome you're using.

Suggested project file structure

Small projects often work with a single Ruby file.

For larger scraping projects, separate concerns clearly from the start and make the code easier to maintain as it grows. This avoids the common problem of one massive script file that's hard to test, maintain, or hand off:

my_scraper / scraper . rb models / product . rb config / settings . rb output / results . csv logs / scraper . log

my_scraper / scraper . rb models / product . rb config / settings . rb output / results . csv logs / scraper . log

Keep credentials out of your source files by loading them from environment variables or a config file that's excluded from version control.

Starting browser sessions and basic navigation

With Watir installed, you can control browsers directly from Ruby code. Once the browser launches, you can navigate pages, inspect content, move between pages, refresh content, and close sessions cleanly.

Create a browser instance

Open a Chrome browser with a single line:

require 'watir' require 'webdrivers' browser = Watir : : Browser . new : chrome

require 'watir' require 'webdrivers' browser = Watir : : Browser . new : chrome

The Watir::Browser.new call launches the browser, sets up the WebDriver connection, and returns a browser object you'll use for all subsequent operations. To use a different browser, pass its name:

browser = Watir : : Browser . new : firefox browser = Watir : : Browser . new : edge browser = Watir : : Browser . new : safari

browser = Watir : : Browser . new : firefox browser = Watir : : Browser . new : edge browser = Watir : : Browser . new : safari

Open a webpage

After creating a browser session, navigate to a website using goto.

browser . goto 'https://books.toscrape.com'

browser . goto 'https://books.toscrape.com'

After calling goto, Watir waits for the page to reach an interactive state before returning. This behavior helps reduce synchronization issues. You don't need to add an explicit sleep or wait after navigation for most pages.

Reading page information

Once a page loads, you can inspect important details.

puts browser . title puts browser . url puts browser . text

puts browser . title puts browser . url puts browser . text

These are useful for confirming you've landed on the right page, especially after redirects.

The browser.title method returns the page title shown in the browser tab, while browser.url returns the current URL after any redirects. Meanwhile, browser.text returns the visible text content from the page.

Example:

require 'watir' browser = Watir : : Browser . new ( : chrome ) browser . goto 'https://books.toscrape.com' puts "Title: #{browser.title}" puts "URL: #{browser.url}" puts browser . text browser . close

require 'watir' browser = Watir : : Browser . new ( : chrome ) browser . goto 'https://books.toscrape.com' puts "Title: #{browser.title}" puts "URL: #{browser.url}" puts browser . text browser . close

You need to check the title and URL after navigation to verify that the browser reached the expected page, especially when sites perform redirects or authentication flows.

Navigation methods

Watir Ruby provides methods that behave like browser navigation methods/buttons (back, forward, and refresh).

browser . back browser . forward browser . refresh

browser . back browser . forward browser . refresh

Example:

require 'watir' browser = Watir : : Browser . new ( : chrome ) browser . goto 'https://books.toscrape.com' puts browser . title browser . goto 'https://books.toscrape.com/catalogue/category/books/travel_2/index.html' puts browser . title browser . back puts "After back: #{browser.title}" browser . forward puts "After forward: #{browser.title}" browser . refresh browser . close

require 'watir' browser = Watir : : Browser . new ( : chrome ) browser . goto 'https://books.toscrape.com' puts browser . title browser . goto 'https://books.toscrape.com/catalogue/category/books/travel_2/index.html' puts browser . title browser . back puts "After back: #{browser.title}" browser . forward puts "After forward: #{browser.title}" browser . refresh browser . close

You call these methods after the browser has already navigated to one or more pages.

Run in headless mode

Many production scraping systems run entirely in headless mode. It uses less memory and doesn't require a display, which matters on servers and in CI environments.

Pass headless through Chrome options:

options = Selenium : : WebDriver : : Chrome : : Options . new options . add_argument '--headless=new' options . add_argument '--no-sandbox' options . add_argument '--disable-dev-shm-usage' browser = Watir : : Browser . new : chrome , options : options

options = Selenium : : WebDriver : : Chrome : : Options . new options . add_argument '--headless=new' options . add_argument '--no-sandbox' options . add_argument '--disable-dev-shm-usage' browser = Watir : : Browser . new : chrome , options : options

The headless mode is commonly used in production, CI/CD pipelines, and server environments because it runs Chrome without a visible UI.

The --no-sandbox and --disable-dev-shm-usage flags help avoid common Chrome startup issues in Docker containers and some CI environments. Add them when needed for your deployment environment, particularly when running Chrome inside Linux containers.

Close the browser

Always close browser sessions after completing your work to free the process and release memory.

Failing to close sessions can leave browser processes running in memory. Over time, those unused processes consume system resources and create stability issues.

Use:

browser . close

browser . close

For reliable cleanup in scripts that might raise exceptions, use ensure:

begin browser = Watir : : Browser . new : chrome , options : options browser . goto 'https://books.toscrape.com' ensure browser . close end

begin browser = Watir : : Browser . new : chrome , options : options browser . goto 'https://books.toscrape.com' ensure browser . close end

Now that you can control browser sessions, the next step is interacting with actual page elements.

Finding elements and interacting with pages

Locating elements on a page and then interacting with them is the foundation of browser automation. Before a script can click buttons, submit forms, or extract information, it must identify the correct page elements.

Watir Ruby gives you a rich set of locator strategies and provides straightforward methods for interacting with text fields, links, dropdowns, checkboxes, and tables.

Locating single elements

Watir provides multiple ways to find an element. The choice affects how reliable and maintainable your scraper is.

Some locators are stable across site changes, others break easily. You need to know how to choose the right selector depending on your scraper.

Locating by ID is the most reliable locator when available. IDs are intended to be unique within a page and tend to be stable:

element = browser . element ( id : 'search-input' )

element = browser . element ( id : 'search-input' )

Locating by class name works when IDs aren't available, but class names change more often:

element = browser . element ( class : 'product-title' )

element = browser . element ( class : 'product-title' )

Locating by CSS selector gives you the full power of CSS selectors, including tag names, class names, attribute values, pseudo-selectors, and descendant relationships:

element = browser . element ( css : 'article.product_pod h3 a' )

element = browser . element ( css : 'article.product_pod h3 a' )

Locating by XPath is powerful for complex conditions, navigating document structure, and finding elements by their text content or relationship to other elements:

element = browser . element ( xpath : '//button[contains(text(), "Add to basket")]' )

element = browser . element ( xpath : '//button[contains(text(), "Add to basket")]' )

For XPath syntax reference, see the XPath glossary entry.

You can also locate elements by visible text:

element = browser . element ( text : 'Add to basket' )

element = browser . element ( text : 'Add to basket' )

Or by tag name with attributes; combine tag type with any attribute for a precise match:

element = browser . element ( tag_name : 'input' , type : 'submit' )

element = browser . element ( tag_name : 'input' , type : 'submit' )

Getting collections of elements

Many scraping tasks require multiple elements. Watir provides collection methods such as:

All links:

links = browser . links

links = browser . links

All divs:

divs = browser . divs

divs = browser . divs

All matching elements:

elements = browser . elements ( class : "product" )

elements = browser . elements ( class : "product" )

Iterating through results:

browser . links . each do | link | puts link . text end

browser . links . each do | link | puts link . text end

The code above iterates through all links in browser.links and prints the visible text of each one.

For example, if a page contains:

< a href = "/home" > Home < / a > < a href = "/about" > About Us < / a > < a href = "/contact" > Contact < / a >

< a href = "/home" > Home < / a > < a href = "/about" > About Us < / a > < a href = "/contact" > Contact < / a >

The output would be:

Home About Us Contact

Home About Us Contact

Interacting with elements

Filling text fields:

Suppose we want to submit a search query.

browser . text_field ( id : 'email' ) . set 'user@example.com' browser . text_field ( name : 'password' ) . set 'secret'

browser . text_field ( id : 'email' ) . set 'user@example.com' browser . text_field ( name : 'password' ) . set 'secret'

Watir clears the existing value before entering text.

Clicking buttons and links:

Clicking is straightforward.

browser . button ( text : 'Sign in' ) . click Or browser . link ( href : / products / ) . click

browser . button ( text : 'Sign in' ) . click Or browser . link ( href : / products / ) . click

Selecting dropdown values

Many forms include dropdown menus.

Select an option using:

browser . select_list ( name : 'country' ) . select 'United States'

browser . select_list ( name : 'country' ) . select 'United States'

Watir automatically chooses the matching option.

Working with checkboxes

Check a checkbox:

browser . checkbox ( id : "agree" ) . set

browser . checkbox ( id : "agree" ) . set

Clear a checkbox:

browser . checkbox ( id : "agree" ) . clear

browser . checkbox ( id : "agree" ) . clear

Reading element text

Extract visible content:

title = browser . h1 . text puts title

title = browser . h1 . text puts title

Reading text and attributes:

puts browser . element ( css : 'h1' ) . text puts browser . link ( text : 'Details' ) . href puts browser . element ( css : 'img.hero' ) . attribute_value ( 'src' )

puts browser . element ( css : 'h1' ) . text puts browser . link ( text : 'Details' ) . href puts browser . element ( css : 'img.hero' ) . attribute_value ( 'src' )

Extracting multiple links

The following example collects all links from a page.

browser . links . each do | link | puts "#{link.text} - #{link.href}" end

browser . links . each do | link | puts "#{link.text} - #{link.href}" end

Reading table data

Many websites present information in tables. You can iterate through rows and cells.

table = browser . table ( id : "products" ) table . rows . each do | row | puts row . cells . map ( & : text ) . join ( " | " ) end

table = browser . table ( id : "products" ) table . rows . each do | row | puts row . cells . map ( & : text ) . join ( " | " ) end

Storing scraped data in Ruby structures

Structured storage makes data easier to export.

Example:

products = [ ] browser . divs ( class : "product" ) . each do | product | products << { title : product . h2 . text , price : product . span ( class : "price" ) . text } end puts products

products = [ ] browser . divs ( class : "product" ) . each do | product | products << { title : product . h2 . text , price : product . span ( class : "price" ) . text } end puts products

This approach creates clean data structures that can later be exported to JSON, CSV, databases, or APIs.

Extracting structured data: full example

This example launches Chrome in headless mode, visits books.toscrape.com, finds every product card on the first page, and extracts the title, price, and star rating into an array of hashes, then closes the browser even if an exception occurs.

require 'watir' require 'webdrivers' options = Selenium : : WebDriver : : Chrome : : Options . new options . add_argument '--headless' browser = Watir : : Browser . new : chrome , options : options begin browser . goto 'https://books.toscrape.com' browser . element ( css : 'article.product_pod' ) . wait_until ( & : present? ) books = [ ] browser . elements ( css : 'article.product_pod' ) . each do | article | title = article . element ( css : 'h3 a' ) . attribute_value ( 'title' ) price = article . element ( css : 'p.price_color' ) . text rating = article . element ( css : 'p.star-rating' ) . attribute_value ( 'class' ) . split . last books << { title : title , price : price , rating : rating } end books . each { | b | puts b . inspect } ensure browser . close end

require 'watir' require 'webdrivers' options = Selenium : : WebDriver : : Chrome : : Options . new options . add_argument '--headless' browser = Watir : : Browser . new : chrome , options : options begin browser . goto 'https://books.toscrape.com' browser . element ( css : 'article.product_pod' ) . wait_until ( & : present? ) books = [ ] browser . elements ( css : 'article.product_pod' ) . each do | article | title = article . element ( css : 'h3 a' ) . attribute_value ( 'title' ) price = article . element ( css : 'p.price_color' ) . text rating = article . element ( css : 'p.star-rating' ) . attribute_value ( 'class' ) . split . last books << { title : title , price : price , rating : rating } end books . each { | b | puts b . inspect } ensure browser . close end

Run it:

ruby scrape_books . rb

ruby scrape_books . rb

Sample output:

{ : title = > "A Light in the Attic" , : price = > "£51.77" , : rating = > "Three" } { : title = > "Tipping the Velvet" , : price = > "£53.74" , : rating = > "One" } { : title = > "Soumission" , : price = > "£50.10" , : rating = > "One" } . . .

{ : title = > "A Light in the Attic" , : price = > "£51.77" , : rating = > "Three" } { : title = > "Tipping the Velvet" , : price = > "£53.74" , : rating = > "One" } { : title = > "Soumission" , : price = > "£50.10" , : rating = > "One" } . . .

At this point, you can launch browsers, locate elements, submit forms, navigate websites, and extract structured information. The next section covers JavaScript execution, screenshots, waiting strategies, and techniques for handling asynchronously loaded content.

Advanced Watir techniques

Many modern websites rely heavily on JavaScript to load content after the initial page request. Watir provides tools for interacting with these websites, executing JavaScript directly, capturing screenshots, and waiting for content to load properly. These capabilities help create more reliable browser automation and web scraping workflows.

Executing JavaScript in Watir

Most websites expose content through the Document Object Model (DOM), which Watir can interact with directly. However, some situations require direct JavaScript execution.

Watir provides the execute_script method for running JavaScript inside the browser.

Basic example:

require "watir" browser = Watir : : Browser . new ( : chrome , headless : true ) browser . goto ( "https://example.com" ) browser . execute_script ( "document.body.style.backgroundColor = 'yellow';" ) browser . close

require "watir" browser = Watir : : Browser . new ( : chrome , headless : true ) browser . goto ( "https://example.com" ) browser . execute_script ( "document.body.style.backgroundColor = 'yellow';" ) browser . close

This code changes the page background color through JavaScript.

Returning values from JavaScript

You can also retrieve values from the page.

The following example returns the page title:

title = browser . execute_script ( "return document.title" ) puts title

title = browser . execute_script ( "return document.title" ) puts title

This technique is useful when data exists in JavaScript variables that aren't visible through normal page elements.

Scrolling pages

Many websites use infinite scrolling to load content. Instead of clicking pagination links, you can scroll through the page using JavaScript.

browser . execute_script ( "window.scrollTo(0, document.body.scrollHeight);" )

browser . execute_script ( "window.scrollTo(0, document.body.scrollHeight);" )

This command scrolls to the bottom of the page. A common scraping workflow repeatedly scrolls and waits for new content to load.

Triggering JavaScript events

Some elements respond to JavaScript events rather than standard clicks. In those situations, JavaScript can trigger actions directly.

Example:

browser . execute_script ( "document.querySelector('#submit').click();" )

browser . execute_script ( "document.querySelector('#submit').click();" )

This approach should be used only when standard Watir interactions fail.

Extracting data from JavaScript variables

Many modern applications store information in browser-side JavaScript objects.

Example:

product_data = browser . execute_script ( "return window.productData;" ) puts product_data

product_data = browser . execute_script ( "return window.productData;" ) puts product_data

This method can simplify extraction when the data is already structured in JavaScript.

Taking screenshots

Screenshots are the most practical debugging tool for browser automation. When a scraping run fails overnight, and you want to understand why, a screenshot of what the browser saw can give you the full picture immediately, with CAPTCHA pages, login redirects, empty result sets, or error messages that weren't in the HTML you expected.

Save a screenshot of the current viewport using the screenshot API:

browser . screenshot . save ( "homepage.png" )

browser . screenshot . save ( "homepage.png" )

Watir saves the image in your current project directory.

Add screenshots to your error handling so you always capture the browser state when something goes wrong:

begin browser . element ( css : 'div.results' ) . wait_until ( & : present? ) rescue Watir : : Wait : : TimeoutError = > e browser . screenshot . save "timeout_#{Time.now.to_i}.png" raise e end

begin browser . element ( css : 'div.results' ) . wait_until ( & : present? ) rescue Watir : : Wait : : TimeoutError = > e browser . screenshot . save "timeout_#{Time.now.to_i}.png" raise e end

Timestamp the filename to avoid overwriting screenshots across runs.

Here’s a complete screenshot example:

require "watir" browser = Watir : : Browser . new ( : chrome , headless : true ) browser . goto ( "https://example.com" ) browser . screenshot . save ( "example-homepage.png" ) browser . close

require "watir" browser = Watir : : Browser . new ( : chrome , headless : true ) browser . goto ( "https://example.com" ) browser . screenshot . save ( "example-homepage.png" ) browser . close

Save the code as screenshot.rb.

Run it:

ruby screenshot . rb

ruby screenshot . rb

Handling dynamic content and AJAX

The single biggest source of errors in browser automation scripts is timing: trying to read an element before it's loaded, or clicking a button before it's enabled. Watir's built-in waiting system is designed specifically to handle dynamic content.

This feature is one reason many Ruby developers prefer Watir over raw Selenium.

Instead of manually checking page state repeatedly, Watir can wait until conditions become true.

Waiting for elements

Suppose search results appear after a delay. You can wait until the results container becomes visible.

browser . div ( id : "results" ) . wait_until ( & : present? )

browser . div ( id : "results" ) . wait_until ( & : present? )

Once the element appears, execution continues.

Waiting for elements to disappear

Some workflows require waiting for loading indicators to vanish.

Example:

browser . div ( id : "loading" ) . wait_while ( & : present? )

browser . div ( id : "loading" ) . wait_while ( & : present? )

The script pauses until the loading indicator disappears.

Custom wait conditions

Watir also supports custom logic.

Example:

browser . wait_until do browser . links . count > 20 end

browser . wait_until do browser . links . count > 20 end

This code waits until at least 20 links exist on the page.

Adjusting timeouts

Watir uses a default timeout of 30 seconds.

You can increase it globally:

Watir . default_timeout = 60

Watir . default_timeout = 60

This change gives slow-loading websites more time to respond.

Never use sleep for timing. The sleep function is an anti-pattern in browser automation. A fixed sleep 5 wastes time when the content loads in 1 second, and fails when the network is slow and the content takes 8 seconds.

Watir's wait methods are always the right choice. They return as soon as the condition is met and raise an error with a clear message if the timeout is exceeded.

Instead of sleep 5, use:

browser . div ( id : "results" ) . wait_until ( & : present? )

browser . div ( id : "results" ) . wait_until ( & : present? )

The script proceeds immediately after the text appears.

The following script waits for product cards before extracting data.

require "watir" browser = Watir : : Browser . new ( : chrome , headless : true ) browser . goto ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com/js/" ) browser . div ( class : "quote" ) . wait_until ( & : present? ) browser . divs ( class : "quote" ) . each do | quote | puts quote . text end browser . close

require "watir" browser = Watir : : Browser . new ( : chrome , headless : true ) browser . goto ( "https://quotes.toscrape.com/js/" ) browser . div ( class : "quote" ) . wait_until ( & : present? ) browser . divs ( class : "quote" ) . each do | quote | puts quote . text end browser . close

Run the script:

ruby dynamic_content . rb

ruby dynamic_content . rb

Sample output:

"The world as we have created it..." "It is our choices..." "There are only two ways to live your life..."

"The world as we have created it..." "It is our choices..." "There are only two ways to live your life..."

At this stage, you've learned how to handle pages that rely on JavaScript and asynchronous loading. The next step is making your scraping projects more resilient when collecting larger amounts of web data.

Using proxies with Watir Ruby

As scraping volume increases, websites often begin limiting requests from the same IP address. Some sites go further and block entire IP ranges that belong to cloud providers, because datacenter IPs are heavily associated with scraping and automated activity.

Proxies help distribute traffic, access geo-restricted content, and reduce the likelihood of temporary blocks. Combining Watir Ruby with residential proxies creates a more reliable setup for production scraping workloads.

Why proxies matter for scraping

Every website sees your IP address when you connect.

If you repeatedly access the same website from one IP, you may encounter:

Rate limits

Temporary restrictions

CAPTCHA challenges

Access denials

Here are key reasons why you need proxies for web scraping at scale:

IP-based rate limiting: A single IP sending 500 requests per hour will trigger most rate limiters. Rotating proxies distribute those requests across many different IPs while staying under the per-IP threshold on each one.

A single IP sending 500 requests per hour will trigger most rate limiters. Rotating proxies distribute those requests across many different IPs while staying under the per-IP threshold on each one. Geo-restricted content : Some websites, such as eCommerce platforms, streaming services, and news sites, show different content depending on the visitor's location. Residential proxies in specific countries let you see the local version of a page.

: Some websites, such as eCommerce platforms, streaming services, and news sites, show different content depending on the visitor's location. Residential proxies in specific countries let you see the local version of a page. Anti-bot detection and blocking: Sophisticated sites use IP reputation databases and behavioral analysis to identify non-human traffic. Residential IPs look like real user traffic, making them far harder to flag than datacenter IPs.

Types of proxies and when to use each

Common types of proxies to use when using Watir to automate web browsers with Ruby include:

Residential proxies use IP addresses assigned by ISPs to real home devices. They're the most effective option for sites with active anti-bot protection because the IP traffic is indistinguishable from that of a real user. Residential proxies like the ones offered by Decodo are commonly used for:

eCommerce monitoring

Price intelligence

Search engine data collection

Travel fare monitoring

Datacenter proxies come from cloud server IP ranges. They're faster and cheaper, and they work for sites without strong anti-bot defenses, but can be easily flagged by services that check IP reputation. Use them for targets that don't actively block datacenter traffic.

Configuring Watir to use a proxy

Watir supports proxy configuration during browser initialization.

Before creating a browser session, define your proxy settings.

proxy_username = "YOUR_PROXY_USERNAME" proxy_password = "YOUR_PROXY_PASSWORD" proxy = { http : "http://#{proxy_username}:#{proxy_password}@gate.decodo.com:7000" , ssl : "http://#{proxy_username}:#{proxy_password}@gate.decodo.com:7000" } browser = Watir : : Browser . new ( : chrome , proxy : proxy , headless : true )

proxy_username = "YOUR_PROXY_USERNAME" proxy_password = "YOUR_PROXY_PASSWORD" proxy = { http : "http://#{proxy_username}:#{proxy_password}@gate.decodo.com:7000" , ssl : "http://#{proxy_username}:#{proxy_password}@gate.decodo.com:7000" } browser = Watir : : Browser . new ( : chrome , proxy : proxy , headless : true )

The snippet configures a Watir browser to send all web traffic through an authenticated proxy server before creating a headless Chrome session.

All requests made by the browser, such as page loads, API calls, and asset downloads, are sent through the proxy endpoint instead of your direct internet connection.

Verify the proxy is working

After launching the browser, you can check the reported IP address:

browser . goto ( "https://httpbin.org/ip" ) puts browser . text

browser . goto ( "https://httpbin.org/ip" ) puts browser . text

If the proxy is configured correctly, the IP shown should be the proxy's public IP rather than your local machine's IP.

Complete Watir Ruby scraping example with a proxy

Here's a complete Watir Ruby example that routes traffic through an authenticated proxy, opens a page, and prints basic page information:

require "watir" proxy_username = "YOUR_PROXY_USERNAME" proxy_password = "YOUR_PROXY_PASSWORD" proxy = { http : "http://#{proxy_username}:#{proxy_password}@gate.decodo.com:7000" , ssl : "http://#{proxy_username}:#{proxy_password}@gate.decodo.com:7000" } browser = Watir : : Browser . new ( : chrome , proxy : proxy , headless : true ) begin browser . goto ( "https://example.com" ) puts "Title: #{browser.title}" puts "URL: #{browser.url}" puts "Body text:" puts browser . body . text ensure browser . close end

require "watir" proxy_username = "YOUR_PROXY_USERNAME" proxy_password = "YOUR_PROXY_PASSWORD" proxy = { http : "http://#{proxy_username}:#{proxy_password}@gate.decodo.com:7000" , ssl : "http://#{proxy_username}:#{proxy_password}@gate.decodo.com:7000" } browser = Watir : : Browser . new ( : chrome , proxy : proxy , headless : true ) begin browser . goto ( "https://example.com" ) puts "Title: #{browser.title}" puts "URL: #{browser.url}" puts "Body text:" puts browser . body . text ensure browser . close end

Run the script:

Save the file as proxy_scraper.rb.

Execute:

ruby proxy_scraper . rb

ruby proxy_scraper . rb

Example output:

Title : Example Domain URL : https : // example . com / Body text : Example Domain This domain is for use in illustrative examples in documents…

Title : Example Domain URL : https : // example . com / Body text : Example Domain This domain is for use in illustrative examples in documents…

Geo-targeting

Geo-targeted proxies allow you to view content from specific countries or regions. This capability becomes particularly useful for competitive intelligence projects.

Route requests through specific countries by using country entry points:

options . add_argument '--proxy-server=http://gate.decodo.com:7000' options . add_argument '--proxy-server=http://gate.decodo.com:7000'

options . add_argument '--proxy-server=http://gate.decodo.com:7000' options . add_argument '--proxy-server=http://gate.decodo.com:7000'

This snippet describes how to route web traffic through proxy servers located in different countries so that websites see your requests as coming from those regions.

In a browser automation tool such as Selenium, these arguments configure the browser to send its traffic through a proxy endpoint. The proxy provider then exits the traffic from the selected country.

Common use cases include:

Competitive intelligence : Viewing search results, advertisements, or product listings as they appear to users in different countries.

: Viewing search results, advertisements, or product listings as they appear to users in different countries. Regional price monitoring : Comparing prices across markets (for example, US vs. UK pricing).

: Comparing prices across markets (for example, US vs. UK pricing). Localization testing : Verifying language, currency, and content variations shown to visitors from different regions.

: Verifying language, currency, and content variations shown to visitors from different regions. Geo-restricted content verification: Confirming whether content is available or displayed differently in specific countries.

Here are a few practical considerations to keep in mind:

Websites may use additional signals beyond IP address (cookies, account location, browser language, GPS data, payment region, etc.), so changing the proxy alone may not always reproduce a local user's experience.

Some sites actively detect and block proxy traffic.

You should comply with the website's terms of service and applicable laws when collecting data.

Alternative option for difficult websites

Some websites deploy advanced anti-bot systems.

In those situations, managing browser infrastructure becomes increasingly complex. Decodo’s Site Unblocker provides a managed alternative.

Designed as a proxy-like solution, it allows you to retrieve useful web data from hard-to-access websites without launching a web scraper or deploying a headless browser. You can visit difficult websites without getting blocked, encountering CAPTCHAs or IP bans, especially when collecting public data.

Proxy best practices

Follow these recommendations when scaling browser automation with Watir Ruby: