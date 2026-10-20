Best Exa Alternatives For AI Agents

"""An Exa-compatible client backed by Decodo's Web Data API. Change one import, from `from exa_py import Exa` to `from decodo_exa import Exa`, and calls to search(), get_contents(), and the agent tool helpers in exa.anthropic and exa.openai keep working. map() and crawl() add site discovery and crawling. """ import json import os import re import time import warnings from concurrent . futures import ThreadPoolExecutor from dataclasses import dataclass , field from datetime import date import httpx BLOCK = re . compile ( r"(?i)captcha|access denied|verify you are human|enable javascript|unusual traffic" ) LINK_TARGETS = re . compile ( r"!\[[^\]]*\]\([^)]*\)|(?<=\])\([^)]*\)" ) H1 = re . compile ( r"(?m)^# \S" ) MIN_PAGE_CHARS = 2_000 MAX_TOOL_CHARS = 10_000 RETRY_STATUS = { 429 , 500 , 502 , 503 , 504 } SEARCH_SCHEMA = { "type" : "object" , "required" : [ "query" ] , "properties" : { "query" : { "type" : "string" , "description" : "Natural language description of the pages to find." } } } CONTENTS_SCHEMA = { "type" : "object" , "required" : [ "urls" ] , "properties" : { "urls" : { "type" : "array" , "items" : { "type" : "string" } , "description" : "Absolute URLs of the pages to read." } } } @dataclass class Result : url : str id : str = "" title : str = "" text : str | None = None highlights : list [ str ] = field ( default_factory = list ) published_date : str | None = None @dataclass class ContentStatus : id : str status : str @dataclass class SearchResponse : results : list [ Result ] statuses : list [ ContentStatus ] = field ( default_factory = list ) def page_is_complete ( text : str ) - > bool : return not BLOCK . search ( text [ : 5_000 ] ) and len ( LINK_TARGETS . sub ( "" , text ) ) >= MIN_PAGE_CHARS def main_content ( text : str | None ) - > str | None : match = H1 . search ( text or "" ) return text [ match . start ( ) : ] if match else text def _warn_ignored ( options : dict ) - > None : if options : warnings . warn ( f"decodo_exa doesn't use these options: { ', ' . join ( sorted ( options ) ) } " , stacklevel = 3 ) def _get ( obj , name : str , default = None ) : return obj . get ( name , default ) if isinstance ( obj , dict ) else getattr ( obj , name , default ) def _format ( response : SearchResponse ) - > str : blocks = [ ] for r in response . results : if r . text : body = f"Text: { r . text [ : MAX_TOOL_CHARS] } " else : body = "Highlights:

" + "

" . join ( r . highlights ) if r . highlights else "Text: N/A" blocks . append ( f"Title: { r . title or 'N/A' }

URL: { r . url }

{ body } " ) return "



---



" . join ( blocks ) or "No results found." class AgentTools : """Tool definitions and tool-call handling for agent loops, with the method names of exa_py's helpers.""" def __init__ ( self , exa : "Exa" , style : str , handlers : dict | None = None ) : self . exa , self . style = exa , style self . handlers = { } if handlers is None else handlers @property def responses ( self ) - > "AgentTools" : """Tools in the format of OpenAI's Responses API, as in exa.openai.responses.""" return AgentTools ( self . exa , "responses" , self . handlers ) def web_search ( self , name : str = "web_search" , num_results : int = 10 , ** _ ) - > dict : return self . _tool ( name , "Search the web for up-to-date, relevant information." , SEARCH_SCHEMA , lambda args : self . exa . search ( args [ "query" ] , num_results , contents = { "highlights" : True } ) ) def get_contents ( self , name : str = "get_contents" , ** _ ) - > dict : return self . _tool ( name , "Read the full contents of web pages you already have URLs for." , CONTENTS_SCHEMA , lambda args : self . exa . get_contents ( args [ "urls" ] ) ) def handle_tool_use ( self , message ) - > list [ dict ] : """Anthropic Messages API: answer each tool_use block with a tool_result block.""" return [ { "type" : "tool_result" , "tool_use_id" : _get ( b , "id" ) , "content" : self . run ( _get ( b , "name" ) , _get ( b , "input" ) ) } for b in _get ( message , "content" , [ ] ) if _get ( b , "type" ) == "tool_use" ] def handle_tool_calls ( self , message ) - > list [ dict ] : """OpenAI: answer each tool call, from a Chat Completions message or a Responses API response.""" items = message if isinstance ( message , list ) else _get ( message , "output" ) if items is not None : return [ { "type" : "function_call_output" , "call_id" : _get ( i , "call_id" ) , "output" : self . run ( _get ( i , "name" ) , _get ( i , "arguments" ) ) } for i in items if _get ( i , "type" ) == "function_call" ] calls = [ ( c , _get ( c , "function" ) ) for c in _get ( message , "tool_calls" ) or [ ] ] return [ { "role" : "tool" , "tool_call_id" : _get ( c , "id" ) , "content" : self . run ( _get ( f , "name" ) , _get ( f , "arguments" ) ) } for c , f in calls ] def run ( self , name : str , args ) - > str : if name not in self . handlers : return f'Error: unknown tool " { name } "' try : return _format ( self . handlers [ name ] ( json . loads ( args ) if isinstance ( args , str ) else args ) ) except Exception as exc : return f"Error: { exc } " def _tool ( self , name : str , description : str , schema : dict , handler ) - > dict : self . handlers [ name ] = handler if self . style == "anthropic" : return { "name" : name , "description" : description , "input_schema" : schema } if self . style == "responses" : return { "type" : "function" , "name" : name , "description" : description , "parameters" : schema , "strict" : False } return { "type" : "function" , "function" : { "name" : name , "description" : description , "parameters" : schema } } class Exa : """Same method names as exa_py.Exa for search(), get_contents(), and the agent tool helpers.""" def __init__ ( self , api_key : str | None = None , geo : str = "United States" , timeout : float = 150.0 ) : key = api_key or os . environ . get ( "DECODO_AUTH_TOKEN" ) if not key : raise RuntimeError ( "Set DECODO_AUTH_TOKEN to your Web Data API key. The free plan includes one: " "https://decodo.com/web-data-api" ) self . geo = geo self . http = httpx . Client ( base_url = "https://data.decodo.com/v1" , timeout = timeout , headers = { "Authorization" : f"Bearer { key } " } ) self . anthropic , self . openai = AgentTools ( self , "anthropic" ) , AgentTools ( self , "openai" ) def _post ( self , path : str , body : dict , attempts : int = 3 ) - > dict : return self . _request ( "POST" , path , body , attempts ) def _request ( self , method : str , path : str , body : dict | None = None , attempts : int = 3 ) - > dict : for attempt in range ( 1 , attempts + 1 ) : try : resp = self . http . request ( method , path , json = body ) resp . raise_for_status ( ) data = resp . json ( ) if data . get ( "status" ) in ( "failed" , "faulted" ) : raise RuntimeError ( f" { path } failed: { data . get ( 'message' ) } " ) return data except ( httpx . TransportError , httpx . HTTPStatusError , RuntimeError ) as exc : if isinstance ( exc , httpx . HTTPStatusError ) and exc . response . status_code == 401 : raise PermissionError ( "The Web Data API rejected the key. Check DECODO_AUTH_TOKEN." ) from exc if isinstance ( exc , httpx . HTTPStatusError ) and exc . response . status_code not in RETRY_STATUS : raise if attempt == attempts : raise time . sleep ( 2 ** attempt ) def search ( self , query : str , num_results : int = 10 , include_domains : list [ str ] | None = None , exclude_domains : list [ str ] | None = None , start_published_date : str | None = None , end_published_date : str | None = None , contents : dict | None = None , ** options ) - > SearchResponse : _warn_ignored ( options ) if include_domains : query += " (" + " OR " . join ( f"site: { d } " for d in include_domains ) + ")" query += "" . join ( f" -site: { d } " for d in exclude_domains or [ ] ) body = { "target" : "google_search" , "query" : query , "parse" : True , "geo" : self . geo , "google_nfpr" : True } tbs = [ "cdr:1" ] for edge , value in ( ( "min" , start_published_date ) , ( "max" , end_published_date ) ) : if value : d = date . fromisoformat ( value [ : 10 ] ) tbs . append ( f"cd_ { edge } : { d . month } / { d . day } / { d . year } " ) if len ( tbs ) > 1 : body [ "google_tbs" ] = "," . join ( tbs ) results , page = [ ] , 1 while len ( results ) < num_results and page <= 10 : data = self . _post ( "/scrape" , { ** body , "page_from" : page } ) organic = data [ "results" ] [ 0 ] [ "content" ] [ "results" ] [ "results" ] . get ( "organic" , [ ] ) if not organic : break results += [ Result ( url = o [ "url" ] , id = o [ "url" ] , title = o . get ( "title" , "" ) , highlights = [ o . get ( "desc" , "" ) . removesuffix ( "Read more" ) ] ) for o in organic ] page += 1 results = results [ : num_results ] if contents is None or ( contents and contents . get ( "text" ) ) : for r , ( page_text , _ ) in zip ( results , self . _fetch_many ( [ r . url for r in results ] ) ) : r . text = page_text return SearchResponse ( results ) def get_contents ( self , urls : list [ str ] | str , text : bool = True , ** options ) - > SearchResponse : _warn_ignored ( options ) urls = [ urls ] if isinstance ( urls , str ) else urls pages = self . _fetch_many ( urls ) return SearchResponse ( [ Result ( url = u , id = u , text = t ) for u , ( t , _ ) in zip ( urls , pages ) ] , [ ContentStatus ( u , "success" if ok else "error" ) for u , ( _ , ok ) in zip ( urls , pages ) ] ) def map ( self , url : str , ** params ) - > list [ str ] : """A site's URLs from its sitemap, in one call.""" data = self . _post ( "/map" , { "url" : url , ** params } ) return [ link [ "url" ] for link in data [ "results" ] [ 0 ] [ "content" ] . get ( "links" , [ ] ) ] def crawl ( self , url : str , limit : int = 100 , poll_seconds : int = 5 , timeout_seconds : int = 1800 , ** params ) - > list [ Result ] : """Crawl a site and return each page as markdown. Add callback_url to params to get notified instead.""" job = self . _post ( "/crawl" , { "url" : url , "limit" : limit , "output" : "markdown" , "JS_retry" : True , ** params } ) deadline = time . monotonic ( ) + timeout_seconds while self . _request ( "GET" , f"/crawl/ { job [ 'crawl_id' ] } /status" ) . get ( "status" ) != "done" : if time . monotonic ( ) > deadline : raise TimeoutError ( f"crawl { job [ 'crawl_id' ] } is still running after { timeout_seconds } s" ) time . sleep ( poll_seconds ) pages , url = [ ] , f"/crawl/ { job [ 'crawl_id' ] } ?type=content" while url : batch = self . _request ( "GET" , url ) pages += batch . get ( "url" , [ ] ) url = batch . get ( "next" ) return [ Result ( url = p [ "url" ] , id = p [ "url" ] , text = main_content ( p . get ( "content" ) ) ) for p in pages if p . get ( "status" ) == "done" ] def _fetch_many ( self , urls : list [ str ] ) - > list [ tuple [ str , bool ] ] : with ThreadPoolExecutor ( 5 ) as pool : return list ( pool . map ( self . _fetch , urls ) ) def _fetch ( self , url : str ) - > tuple [ str , bool ] : steps = [ { "proxy_pool" : "standard" } , { "proxy_pool" : "premium" } , { "proxy_pool" : "premium" , "headless" : "html" } ] text = "" for i , options in enumerate ( steps ) : body = { "url" : url , "markdown" : True , "geo" : self . geo , ** options } try : data = self . _post ( "/scrape" , body , attempts = 3 if i == len ( steps ) - 1 else 1 ) except httpx . HTTPStatusError as exc : if exc . response . status_code != 400 : continue body . pop ( "geo" ) try : data = self . _post ( "/scrape" , body , attempts = 1 ) except ( httpx . HTTPError , RuntimeError ) : continue except ( httpx . TransportError , RuntimeError ) : continue text = data [ "results" ] [ 0 ] . get ( "content" ) or "" if page_is_complete ( text ) : return main_content ( text ) , True return main_content ( text ) , False