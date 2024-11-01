How to Set up Residential Proxies for VMLogin
Learn how to set up residential proxies on VMLogin.
How to Set up Residential Proxies for VMLogin:
3. Click on the Setting proxy server button.
4. Select the HTTP proxy in the drop-down menu.
5. Enter your proxy details (e.g., us.decodo.com:10000) and your sub-user username and password as in the example below. If your IP is whitelisted, you don’t need to enter your username and password. Click on the Test proxy to see if the setup was successful. Then hit Save.
6. Set other profile’s fingerprint information and press Save profile.
7. Right-click on your newly created profile and select Launch browser.
That’s it, you’re good to go!
Be aware that any tools mentioned in this article belong to a third party, not Decodo. Therefore, Decodo will not be responsible for any of the services offered by the third-party. Make sure to thoroughly review the third-party’s policies and practices, or do your due diligence, before using or accessing any of their services.